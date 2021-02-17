Local NAACP president named Rep. Levin’s Constituent of the Month

REGION — Rep. Mike Levin (D-San Juan Capistrano) has named Satia Austin, president of the North San Diego County NAACP, as his “Constituent of the Month” for February.

Levin is recognizing “the inspiring local leader” for her activism work with the district’s young adults.

“Every February, we celebrate Black History Month, and this year, I am honored to highlight Satia as an incredible member of my community,” Levin said in his Congressional Record statement about Austin.

Austin’s parents stressed the importance of education, personal responsibility and achievement, which later became her guiding principles in her career in youth advocacy and activism.

Austin now serves not only as North County’s regional NAACP president since 2013 but also as state advisor for the Youth and College Division for California and Hawaii and the Adult Representative for Region I of the National NAACP Youth Works Committee.

For more than a decade in these advising roles, Austin mentors and guides younger NAACP leaders with decision making, planning, following rules and guidelines and more.

“It’s a big, whole role,” Austin said.

Austin has been working with Levin since the year he was elected into office. More recently she sat down with Levin and other various regional leaders to discuss police accountability.

“This past year, we experienced a nationwide awakening to systemic racism in America,” Levin said. “We have much more work to do to confront inequality in our country, but I’m thankful for residents like Satia who are passionate about helping underserved youth succeed As we continue to come together to address racial injustice, leaders like Satia bring me hope and inspiration.”

Austin said she was shocked and humbled to hear that she had been chosen as Levin’s Constituent of the Month.

“I wanted to make sure there was no one else more deserving when I found out,” she said. “For me to be even considered is amazing.”

Austin wants to make sure everyone is still coming and working together to advance democracy “for everyone in the world.”

“The work is still not over,” she said.

Each month, Levin recognizes outstanding North County San Diego and South Orange County residents who go above and beyond for their communities.

Levin was also recently recognized for his new role as vice chair of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. He will also continue to serve as Chair of the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity, with jurisdiction over veterans’ education, employment, training, housing programs, readjustment of service members to civilian life and civil relief.

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is located in the 49th district, which Levin represents.