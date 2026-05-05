Letters: Public comment rules favor the few in Encinitas

Dear Editor,

The City of Encinitas prides itself on transparency, yet recent shifts in City Council meeting protocols suggest a move toward selective participation. Public comment is the bedrock of local democracy; when rules become inconsistent, the integrity of our governance is compromised.

For months, I submitted speaker slips for residents whose work schedules or commutes prevented them from arriving before the deadline. This ensured that voices marginalized by logistical barriers were represented. However, at the April 8 meeting, the City Clerk informed me this was “no longer allowed” due to new protocols. No explanation for this change was provided.

The inconsistency became glaring during the April 22 meeting, in the discussion of Steven Houbeck’s removal from the Urban Forest Advisory Committee. While I was barred from submitting slips for absent community members, the council accepted a pre-recorded audio comment from Mr. Houbeck, who was absent to attend a theater event.

Councilmember Luke Shaffer reportedly requested this accommodation and placed the recording first in the lineup, ahead of nine residents present in the chamber.

During deliberations, Councilmember Shaffer dismissed those calling for Houbeck’s removal as “ideologues,” yet he only spoke with Houbeck and did not speak to community members who were harmed by Houbeck’s social media post.

He further asked whether critics had reached out to Houbeck, ignoring testimony from Rachel Leshaw, co-founder of the Encinitas West African Dance Community, who stated she had reached out multiple times without receiving a response.

This creates a dangerous double standard. If a recording is an acceptable substitute for someone attending a social event, why is the simple act of a neighbor filing a slip denied to working residents struggling to reach City Hall?

When protocols are applied based on personal connections or political alignment, it is no longer “protocol”—it is gatekeeping. We must demand a clear, equitable public comment policy that prioritizes all residents, not just those with the right ties.

Theresa Beauchamp

Encinitas