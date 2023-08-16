Letter: Remembering an ‘influencer’

What does it mean to be an “influencer?” Nowadays, influencers are often associated with social media. However, an influencer is any person who inspires or guides the actions of others.

In 1990, I was fortunate to meet my coach and mentor, Marshall Hamil, who incorporated concepts of integrity and respect in his kickboxing and Muay Thai lessons. Marshall’s classes would forever influence the rest of my life.

Martial arts is a huge part of my life, but had I not had Marshall as my first martial arts coach at age 5, my life would have gone a different direction.

Marshall was tough, and he taught us to be tough, confident role models and to respect our parents, teachers and community.

After classes, Marshall would tell us to thank our parents for taking the time to bring us to class. Respect was somethings that he instilled in his students.

“Martial arts was about not just knowing how to throw a good punch or a kick, but about being a good person,” Marshall said.

As an adult, the lessons he taught me as a kid still rang true and it’s a big part of my decision to become a coach. I wanted to teach and instill those valuable life lessons that were once taught to me (and to show people how to kick someone really hard).

The impact and influence we have on others can last a lifetime. Thank you, Marshall Hamil, for having such a profound and positive impact on my life. I will continue to pass along your lessons to others.

Rest now my friend. I’ll keep the fighting and lessons going from here. RIP, Champ. Marshall Hamil (Dec. 6, 1957 – Aug. 6, 2023)

Alex Higley

Encinitas