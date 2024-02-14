The Coast News Group
Opinion, Community Commentary
Community CommentaryOpinion

Letter: Officials must reject ‘monstrosity’

by commentary1

Dear members of the Encinitas Planning Commission and City Council, 

We see on the agenda for this week’s Planning Commission meeting that staff has recommended approval of the 485 apartments! [Editor’s note: The meeting has been canceled at the developer’s request.]

Tell us this isn’t true, that a developer could come into our town and say it wanted to build 35 homes and end up with a monstrosity and cash cow for themselves, while claiming to help. 

No resident of Encinitas who would like to see the General Plan adhered to wants this.

You must not approve a six-story, unaesthetic building with all the serious concerns for traffic safety, lack of infrastructure and general livability this would impose.

Every single person at the Feb. 1 Planning Commission meeting gave honest reasons why it must be denied. 

You represent us, not the builder.

Just because a car has a legal speedometer of 120 mph, doesn’t mean you can drive this fast.

The same law must apply to this property: The net acreage must be used, not the gross unbuildable land.  Surely you see this? 

Do not let us down!

Chris and Carole Mayne

Leucadia

 

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.

Leave a Comment