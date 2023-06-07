Letter: Getting help at Brother Benno’s is not a crime

As a frequent volunteer at Brother Benno’s Center, I read with interest the statements in the San Diego Union-Tribune article, “Oceanside business owners ask for new restrictions on Brother Benno’s as problems with homeless increase.”

In particular, I noticed statements from San Diego real estate attorney Andrea Contreras and commercial real estate agents Jonathan Peacher and Tyler Stemly on issues of homelessness and community safety.

What I missed, however, were the comments from the mayor of Oceanside and members of the Oceanside City Council.

Shall we challenge the mayor, Contreras, Peacher, Stemly and every tenant in the Oceanside Industrial Park complex to help serve breakfast to the homeless?

Accept the challenge my friends and go on the record at Brother Benno’s.

The center keeps a logbook, by the way, so we could easily verify attendance. I would like to hear their comments about the unacceptable number of large intimidating and dangerous drug-crazed people they encounter.

Last I checked, neither homelessness nor mental illness was a crime.

Lawrence Brian

Oceanside