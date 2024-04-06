Op-Ed: Tackling homelessness in San Diego County

I had the privilege of serving as mayor, and I witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of homelessness on our city’s streets. I have also seen the power of decisive action and compassionate solutions to address this critical issue.

Let me be clear: it is not compassionate to allow people to die on our streets. This is happening in Terra Lawson-Remer’s San Diego, and it’s unacceptable. Homelessness has skyrocketed. Homeless deaths are on the rise. It doesn’t have to be this way.

As we confront the challenges of homelessness throughout San Diego County, I am committed to implementing a multifaceted approach that prioritizes cleanliness, shelter expansion, diversion programs, mental health services, and comprehensive support — all under one roof, just as we did when I was mayor of San Diego.

And it worked.

First and foremost, we must reclaim our sidewalks and public spaces from tent encampments. During my tenure as mayor, I spearheaded efforts to clean up our sidewalks and remove tent encampments, restoring a sense of safety and dignity to our communities.

By implementing proactive enforcement measures through innovative initiatives like the neighborhood policing division, we achieved tangible results — a double-digit reduction in homelessness.

San Diego became the only major city in California to achieve such progress, setting a precedent for effective action. While other cities saw increases, San Diego went in a different direction.

Addressing homelessness requires more than just enforcement. It demands a holistic approach that addresses the root causes and provides meaningful support to those experiencing homelessness.

That’s why I believe it is critical that the county take the lead in increasing shelter beds across the region. Individual cities shouldn’t be bearing the brunt of this crisis alone, throwing taxpayer money away irresponsibly.

It’s the county’s duty to take meaningful action and lead by example. By collaborating with local governments, nonprofits, and stakeholders, we can ensure that every individual experiencing homelessness has access to safe and supportive shelter options.

We must continue to invest in diversion programs and improve mental health services to provide tailored support to those in need. By diverting individuals away from the cycle of homelessness and connecting them with the resources they need to thrive, we can prevent homelessness before it occurs.

Improving mental health systems and expanding access to treatment and support services are essential to addressing the underlying factors contributing to homelessness.

We did all of this under one roof and what was the result? Over 1,000 people were moved away from the streets and into housing.

This is a stark difference from what we’re seeing from the county today, where they’re throwing money at the problem without an actual solution in place that gets people off the streets and into a place of their own. A whole lot of bark, and zero bite.

At the helm of this is Terra Lawson-Remer. She’s had four years to attack the problem at its root, seeing how it was done in other cities like San Diego, but has chosen to sit on her hands. While money has increased, so, too, has the number of homeless individuals living on our streets.

The numbers from 2020 to 2022 increased by 10%, according to the Regional Taskforce on Homelessness, on which Terra Lawson-Remer sits.

It’s only because it’s an election year and Terra Lawson-Remer is on the ballot that she’s emerged with a plan. The reality is that for many homeless San Diegans, it’s too late. Just last year, over 500 homeless individuals perished on our streets, which have become open-air drug markets flowing with fentanyl. It doesn’t have to be this way.

One key component of my plan is to provide individuals experiencing homelessness with a new place to go — all under one roof. By establishing comprehensive service centers that offer a range of support services, including housing assistance, health care, job training, and substance abuse treatment, we can provide a pathway out of homelessness for those who need it most.

These one-stop-shop facilities will streamline access to resources and empower individuals to rebuild their lives with dignity and respect.

In implementing these measures, we must also prioritize collaboration and partnership across sectors. By bringing together government agencies, nonprofits, businesses, community members and homeless service providers, we can harness the collective expertise and resources needed to effectively address homelessness in San Diego.

Together, we can create a stronger, more resilient community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

As we move forward, let us remember that addressing homelessness is not just a moral imperative — it is a matter of public health, safety, and economic prosperity.

By taking decisive action and implementing comprehensive solutions, we can make meaningful progress toward ending homelessness in San Diego once and for all.

Kevin Faulconer is a former mayor of San Diego and a candidate for the District 3 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.