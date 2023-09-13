Legal Notices, September 15, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: City of Encinitas City Hall – City Council Chambers 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: A Public Hearing to review, consider and introduce Ordinance 2023-01, amending Chapter 14.41 – Permit Parking Zones of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. The City of Encinitas proposes Ordinance 2023-01 to include language to clarify the intent and requirements related to permit parking in the city. The proposed Ordinance has been drafted with input from both the Planning Commission and the Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission (MTSC). ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines. The Agenda Report will be available prior to the public hearing on the City’s website at https://www.encinitasca.gov/ under Agendas and Webcasts by September 21, 2023. For further information, please contact staff with questions or to provide comments. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on September 27, 2023. STAFF CONTACT: Abraham Bandegan, City Traffic Engineer: (760) 633-2705 or [email protected]. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. 09/15/2023, 09/22/2023 CN 28005

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING, PUBLIC REVIEW PERIOD AND FUNDING AVAILABILITY DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM FUNDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at 5 p.m. for the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program Fiscal Year (FY) 2024-25 (July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025) Funding Plan, Notice of Funding Availability, and to consider amendments to the CDBG Citizen Participation Plan. The CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The City of Carlsbad is an entitlement community and receives CDBG funds directly from HUD to address local community development needs. The City of Carlsbad requests participation from community members to develop a CDBG program that meets the needs of City’s vulnerable and lower income residents. FY 2024-25 Funding Plan & Funding Availability: For FY 2024-25, the City of Carlsbad anticipates an annual grant of $518,215; of which funds are estimated to be available in the following categories: • Public Services $77,732 • Administration & Fair Housing $103,643 • Affordable Housing & Facility Improvements $336,840 The FY 2024-25 CDBG Funding Plan will be available for public review beginning on Oct. 13, 2023, on the city’s website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/grants-assistance/cdbg. Beginning on Nov. 17, 2023, the City of Carlsbad is soliciting proposals for projects, activities, and programs. Applications will be available on the city website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/grants-assistance/cdbg. Completed application packages, including required attachments, must be submitted prior to Jan. 12, 2024. All community organizations are encouraged to submit a proposed project, or projects, for consideration by the City Council at a future public hearing. Citizen Participation Plan Amendments: proposed amendments to the City’s CDBG Citizen Participation Plan are available for public review and comment for a 30-day period from Sept. 18, 2023, through Oct. 17, 2023. The draft Citizen Participation Plan is available on the city’s website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/grants-assistance/cdbg. Those with interest are encouraged to submit written comments and/or attend the public hearing scheduled for Oct. 17, 2023, 5 p.m., at Carlsbad City Hall located at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. Copies of the staff report will be available by Fri. Oct. 13, 2023, on the city’s website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. To submit comments or direct questions, please contact: City of Carlsbad, Housing & Homeless Services Department, Nicole Piano-Jones, Senior Program Manager, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive Carlsbad, CA 92008, (442) 339-2191, [email protected] PUBLISH: Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 09/15/2023 CN 28000

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, to consider approving a Coastal Development Permit, Hillside Development Permit, Special Use Permit (Floodplain), Special Use Permit (El Camino Real Corridor), and a waiver of General Plan Open Space Policy 4-P.6 to allow for roadway improvements, including the widening of the northbound segment of El Camino Real for approximately 2,300 feet from Jackspar Drive to Sunny Creek Road. The Project will also add approximately 245 feet of sidewalk and striping of bicycle lanes in the northbound direction of El Camino Real between Sunny Creek Road and Jackspar Drive. The Project is located within the Mello II Segment of the city’s Local Coastal Program and Local Facilities Management Zone 22. Whereas, on May 3, 2023 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 6/1/0 (Sabellico – Absent) to recommend approval of a Coastal Development Permit, Hillside Development Permit, Special Use Permit (Floodplain), Special Use Permit (El Camino Real Corridor), and a waiver of General Plan Open Space Policy 4-P.6 to allow for roadway improvements, including the widening of the northbound segment of El Camino Real for approximately 2,300 feet from Jackspar Drive to Sunny Creek Road. The Project will also add approximately 245 feet of sidewalk and striping of bicycle lanes in the northbound direction of El Camino Real between Sunny Creek Road and Jackspar Drive. The Project is located within the Mello II Segment of the city’s Local Coastal Program and Local Facilities Management Zone 22. In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines, the City Planner has determined that the project qualified for an exemption pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (d) Class 3 new construction or conversion of small structures. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Sept. 22, 2023. If you have any questions, please contact City Planner Eric Lardy in the Planning Division at (442) 339-2621 or [email protected]. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the City’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge these in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: CDP 2021-0044/HDP 2022-0008/ SUP 2021-0002/SUP 2022-0002 CASE NAME: El Camino Real Widening from Jackspar Drive to Sunny Creek Road PUBLISH: FRIDAY, SEPT. 15, 2023 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 09/15/2023 CN 27997

Title Order No.: 2322026cad Trustee Sale No.: 86437 Loan No.: 399399918 APN: 206-140-35-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/11/2022 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 10/16/2023 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 4/26/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0180059 in book ////, page //// of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: JOSEPH YEATES MERRILL, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY , as Trustor SEE EXHIBIT ‘B’ ATTACHED FOR BENEFICIARIES , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: See Exhibit “A” Attached Hereto And Made A Part Hereof. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1313 CHINQUAPIN AVENUE CARLSBAD, CA 92008. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $2,570,109.86 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 9/8/2023 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 86437. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 86437 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. LEGAL DESCRIPTION EXHIBIT “A” All that portion of Tract 243 of Thum Lands, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 1681, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, December 9, 1915, lying within the following described boundary: Commencing at a point on the center line of the Chinquapin Avenue distant thereon South 61°21’00” West 336.14 feet from the intersection of said center line with the center line of Highland Street as said Avenue and Street are shown on said Map No. 6181, said point being the most Westerly corner of land described in Deed to Allen K. MacDougall, e t ux, recorded October 1, 1958 in Book 7278, Page 348 of Official Records; thence along the Southwesterly line of said MacDougall’s land, South 34°26‘24” East, 180.68 feet; thence parallel with the center line of said Chinquapin Avenue, North 61°21’00” East 20.10 feet to the True Point of Beginning; thence continuing along said parallel line, North 61°21’00” East 69.69 feet; thence at right angles North 28°39’00” West 180.00 feet to the center line of said Chinquapin Avenue; thence along said center line South 61°21’00” West 87.94 feet to an intersection with a line that bears North 34°26’24” West from the True Point of Beginning; thence South 34°26’24” East 180.76 feet to the True Point of Beginning. EXHIBIT ‘B’ BENEFICIARIES TS# 86437 FORGE TRUST COMPANY, CFBO: MINNIE WU IRA #449246 AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 235,000.00/2,325,000.00 INTEREST; FORGE TRUST COMPANY, CFBO: JAMES WU IRA #449234 AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 161,000.00/2,325,000.00 INTEREST; WENZHAO WANG, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 300,000.00/2,325,000.00 INTEREST; FREDERICK COOPER, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 300,000.00/2,325,000.00 INTEREST; THOMAS-ANIKST FAMILY TRUST DTD 07/27/2006 MICHAEL H. THOMAS AND ISABELLA T. ANIKST, TTEE AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 225,000.00/2,325,000.00 INTEREST; FORGE TRUST COMPANY CFBO; NATALIE YATES IRA #739741 AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 120,000.00/2,325,000.00 INTEREST; JASON EMMONS, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 200,000.00/2,325,000.00 INTEREST; AND ROAN HOLDINGS INC, A TEXAS CORPORATION AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 784,000.00/2,325,000.00 INTEREST STOX 940728_86437 09/15/2023, 09/22/2023, 09/29/2023 CN 27992

T.S. No. 112834-CA APN: 260-317-01-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/11/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/16/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/14/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0290965 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: DEREK EARL FOSS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1805-1807 MACKINNON AVENUE , CARDIFF BY THE SEA, CA 92007 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $2,772,574.16 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 112834-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 112834-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 940468_112834-CA 09/15/2023, 09/22/2023, 09/29/2023 CN 27991

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF STEPHEN C. LEUTHOLD Case # 37-2023-00024161-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Stephen C. Leuthold. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Michael S. Leuthold and Kurt A. Leuthold in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Michael S. Leuthold and Kurt A. Leuthold be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: November 07, 2023; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Justin Paik, Esq. 501 W. Broadway, Ste 1450 San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.233.3131 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27994

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KATHLEEN ANNE PATTISON aka KATHLEEN A. PATTISON Case# 37-2023-00033309-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Kathleen Anne Pattison, aka Kathleen A. Pattison. A Petition for Probate has been filed by William A. Hatfield, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that William A. Hatfield be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: December 26, 2023; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo 316 S. Melrose Dr., Ste 106 Vista CA 92081-6668 Telephone: 760.639.1680 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27969

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00034023-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Rene Gallardo Melendez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Rene Gallardo Melendez change to proposed name: Gary Gallardo. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 06, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 08/10/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27945

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00035778-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Janine Marie Korovesis filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Janine Marie Korovesis change to proposed name: Janine Marie-Korovesis Dokhanchy. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 20, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 08/21/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27937

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018726 Filed: Sep 12, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Chispa Farm. Located at: 16976 Highland Valley Rd., Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jose Gerardo Alcaraz, 16976 Highland Valley Rd., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jose Gerardo Alcaraz, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017724 Filed: Aug 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Orinda Investment Group LLC. Located at: 2130 Orinda Dr. #F, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Orinda Investment Group LLC, 2130 Orinda Dr. #F, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Martin Cayetano Flores Piran, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018604 Filed: Sep 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pool Walkers Cleaning & Services; B. Pool Walkers. Located at: 326 Cole Way, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2604-B El Camino Real #285, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Slaughterconsulting Inc., 326 Cole Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Slaughter, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016712 Filed: Aug 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sanchez Painting. Located at: 1336 Loch Lomond Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julio Sanchez, 1336 Loch Lomond Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Julio Sanchez, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28006

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018264 Filed: Sep 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Tire Pro. Located at: 2615 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. State Street Tire & Auto, 2615 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brent Storms, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28004

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018445 Filed: Sep 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Sol Cleaning Services. Located at: 1360 E. Madison #29, El Cajon CA 92021 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Elisabeth Acevedo, 1360 E. Madison Ave. #29, El Cajon CA 92021. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/22/2017 S/Elisabeth Acevedo, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28003

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017829 Filed: Aug 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Love Does. Located at: 2508 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego CA 92106 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 60370, San Diego CA 92116. Registrant Information: 1. Restore International, 2508 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/24/2015 S/Jody Luke, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28002

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017094 Filed: Aug 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Agrelo. Located at: 3103 Rancho del Canon, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ezequiel R. Cantoni, 3103 Rancho del Canon, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Jennifer Y. Cantoni, 3103 Rancho del Canon, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Y. Cantoni, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28001

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018299 Filed: Sep 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mindful Real Estate. Located at: 12880 El Camino Real #100, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: 682 S. Coast Hwy 101 #100 B, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Sacred Living San Diego, 13400 Sabre Springs Pkwy #100, Rancho Bernardo CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jumpei Kontani, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 27999

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017480 Filed: Aug 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Karl Strauss Brewing Company San Marcos. Located at: 1293 Armorlite Dr., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: 5985 Santa Fe St., Pacific Beach CA 92109. Registrant Information: 1. Associated Microbreweries LTD, 5985 Santa Fe St., Pacific Beach CA 92109; 2. Associated Microbreweries Inc., 5985 Santa Fe St., Pacific Beach CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Matt Rattner, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 27998

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017715 Filed: Aug 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gerico’s LLC; B. Gerico’s Bar & Grill; C. Gerico’s Partnership; D. Koko Beach. Located at: 2885 Wilson St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gerico’s LLC, 2885 Wilson St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/14/2022 S/Jeffrey King, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 27996

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017761 Filed: Aug 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buy or Sell SoCal Homes. Located at: 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #250, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kaliente LLC, 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #250, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kyle P. Souza, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 27995

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018140 Filed: Sep 01, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Vintana. Located at: 508 Crouch St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Irish Galura Adams, 508 Crouch St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Irish Galura Adams, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 27993

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018153 Filed: Sep 01, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Products By T. And T. Located at: 6791 Palermi Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tonya Scranton, 6791 Palermi Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/10/2023 S/Tonya Scranton, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 27990

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018198 Filed: Sep 01, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Signature Dental. Located at: 440 S. Melrose Dr. #100, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Willard Peng DDS Inc., 440 S. Melrose Dr. #100, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Willard Peng, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27989

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017879 Filed: Aug 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WanderLuxe by Haile. Located at: 2712 Loker Ave. West #1122, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Haile Ashton Brant, 4808 Courageous Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/14/2023 S/Haile Brant, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27988

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017775 Filed: Aug 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MPS. Located at: 4026 Sand Cove Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Myers Preconstruction Services LLC, 4026 Sand Cove Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/27/2023 S/Anna Myers, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017746 Filed: Aug 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crossroadz Towing & Recovery. Located at: 1558 Sterling Ct., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Basil Maher and Mostafa Inc., 1558 Sterling Ct., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2021 S/Basil Yousef, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27986

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017745 Filed: Aug 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. B.A.M. Auto Collision. Located at: 525 Opper St., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Maher Layla and Janine Inc., 525 Opper St., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2021 S/Basil Yousef, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017541 Filed: Aug 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dentistry in the Round. Located at: 143 Liverpool Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William RK Britton Jr DDS Inc, 143 Liverpool Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2023 S/William RK Britton Jr., 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27983

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017865 Filed: Aug 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EveryBodySkates; B. # EveryBodySkates. Located at: 224 Canyon Creek Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alphonzo Rawls Designs Inc., 224 Canyon Creek Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2013 S/Alphonzo Rawls Jr., 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27982

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018025 Filed: Aug 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Banner Consulting. Located at: 1721 Tara Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Allison Christine Bannerman, 1721 Tara Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Allison Christine Bannerman, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27981

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9015869 Filed: Jul 31, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Artiano Mediation Services; B. Artiano Mediations. Located at: 402 W. Broadway #400-4282, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ray James Artiano, 18728 Olmeda Pl., San Diego CA 92128-1130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ray James Artiano, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27980

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017617 Filed: Aug 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hydrophilic Nanoengineer. Located at: 13876 Lewiston St., San Diego CA 92128 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michelle Thyra Bautista-Layton, 13876 Lewiston St., San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michelle Thyra Bautista-Layton, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27978

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016677 Filed: Aug 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mommy and Me 4d; B. Beauty Body Sculpting. Located at: 411 Camino del Rio So. #103, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Mailing Address: 356 Avenida de las Rosas, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. RL Schaefer Enterprises Inc., 356 Avenida de las Rosas, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2015 S/Rodney L. Schaefer, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27977

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017809 Filed: Aug 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Water Mitigation Specialists. Located at: 1445 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Plumb365 Inc., 1445 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/28/2023 S/Jason Boudreaux, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27975

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017233 Filed: Aug 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fresca Bella Studios. Located at: 511 30th St., #A, San Diego CA 92102 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Francesca Isabella Towers, 511 30th St. #A, San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/17/2023 S/Francesca Isabella Towers, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27972

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9015417 Filed: Jul 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tide Fit. Located at: 7660 El Camino Real #120, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1352 Bonnie Bluff Cir., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Lagoon View Fitness LLC, 1352 Bonnie Bluff Cir., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/2023 S/Kris Peterson, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27971

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017358 Filed: Aug 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ResponseScribe. Located at: 1110 Camino del Mar #E-1, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shout About Us Inc., 1110 Camino del Mar #E-1, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Griffeth L. Emery, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27970

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016409 Filed: Aug 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Team on Fire Real Estate Academy Inc. Located at: 6560 Caliente Rd., Oak Hills CA 92344 San Bernardino. Mailing Address: 7020 San Carlos St., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Team on Fire Real Estate Academy Inc., 6560 Caliente Rd., Oak Hills CA 92344. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/07/2023 S/Carlton H. Brown Sr., 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27968

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017694 Filed: Aug 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eclectic Soul Personal Chef. Located at: 3871 San Ramon Dr. #177, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shanika Brown, 3871 San Ramon Dr. #177, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shanika Brown, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017677 Filed: Aug 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PacFordia Education LLC. Located at: 450 S. Melrose Dr. #109, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. PacFordia LLC, 450 S. Melrose Dr. #109, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Yui Koho, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27966

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017628 Filed: Aug 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aoshima Collaborative. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kathleen Lancaster, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A, Carlsbad CA 92008; B. Alyssa Lancaster, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathleen Lancaster, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27964

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017468 Filed: Aug 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tax Strategies Financial Network; B. TSFN. Located at: 3056 Via Romaza, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tim Snodgrass Financial L.L.C., 2100 Palomar Airport Rd. #204, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/30/2019 S/Tim Snodgrass, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27963

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017630 Filed: Aug 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NeatNook Design Co. Located at: 4785 Frazee Rd. #1107, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jacqueline A. Isola, 4785 Frazee Rd. #1107, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacqueline A. Isola, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27962

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016991 Filed: Aug 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reflective Remodeling; B. Reflective Builders. Located at: 209 N. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Charley Lowe, 209 N. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Charley Lowe, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27961

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9015579 Filed: Jul 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Levinson Law Group Accident Attorneys. Located at: 5927 Balfour Ct. #201, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gordon R Levinson A Professional Corporation, 5927 Balfour Ct., #201, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/2004 S/Gordon R. Levinson, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27959

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017154 Filed: Aug 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vigilucci’s Cucina Italiana. Located at: 2943 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Vigilucci’s Restaurants Group Inc., 3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1999 S/Roberto Vigilucci, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27953

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017153 Filed: Aug 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vigilucci’s Trattoria Italiana. Located at: 503 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Vigilucci’s Restaurants Group Inc., 3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2007 S/Roberto Vigilucci, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27952

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017152 Filed: Aug 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vigilucci’s Seafood & Steakhouse. Located at: 3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vigilucci’s Restaurants Group Inc., 3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/12/2003 S/Roberto Vigilucci, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27951

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9015547 Filed: Jul 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Image Maker Photography; B. Lake San Marcos Notary Public Services. Located at: 1030 San Marino Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelly Lara, 1030 San Marino Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/26/2023 S/Kelly Lara, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27950

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017384 Filed: Aug 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Carts San Diego; B. Coastal Carts SD; C. Coastal Carts Cbad; D. Coastal Carts Encinitas; E. Coastal Carts Pacific Beach; F. Coastal Carts PB; G. Coastal Carts La Jolla; H. Coastal Carts San Diego Service and Rentals. Located at: 4321 Morgan Creek Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Weber Diversified LLC, 4321 Morgan Creek Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/30/2020 S/Erich Weber, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27949

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017237 Filed: Aug 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Torus Collective. Located at: 6882 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2505 Rosemary Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Olivia Taylor Leitstein, 2505 Rosemary Ct., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Daryl Zhee Kin Yong, 2505 Rosemary Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Olivia Taylor Leitstein, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27948

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017200 Filed: Aug 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Market Focus Valuations. Located at: 6439 Opal Way, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bennett Brian Mann, 6439 Opal Way, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bennett Brian Mann, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27946

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017255 Filed: Aug 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dorado Home Services. Located at: 2320 Camino Robledo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Peter Douglas Brandt, 2320 Camino Robledo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/2023 S/Peter Douglas Brandt, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27940

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017093 Filed: Aug 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Marcos Blvd. Veterinary Hospital. Located at: 997 W. San Marcos Blvd. #102A, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. San Marcos Veterinary Hospital, 997 W. San Marcos Blvd. #102A, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/17/2023 S/Todd Bowdre, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27939

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016515 Filed: Aug 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Specific Chiropractic Centers. Located at: 7220 Avenida Encinas #120, Carlsbad CA 92011-4690 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Thrive 413 LLC, 7220 Avenida Encinas #120, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/20/2018 S/Jacqueline Salinas, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27938

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016788 Filed: Aug 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Grant Doctor; B. Dr Jacqueline Kerr. Located at: 761 Ocean Crest Rd., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jacqueline Lonergan, 761 Ocean Crest Rd., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/23/2018 S/Jacqueline Lonergan, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27936

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017225 Filed: Aug 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Greenbrier Biological LLC. Located at: 834 Tiger Tail Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Greenbrier Biological LLC, 834 Tiger Tail Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/31/2021 S/Katie Jane Madden, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27935

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016961 Filed: Aug 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Happy Chance Shop. Located at: 723 Oak Burl Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Katherine Michniewicz, 723 Oak Burl Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/07/2014 S/Katherine Michniewicz, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27934

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016670 Filed: Aug 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Suzette Creative Travel. Located at: 2349 Nicklaus Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2604 El Camino Real #B299, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Suzette J. Gonzalez, 2349 Nicklaus Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Suzette J. Gonzalez, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27933

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016709 Filed: Aug 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nautical Pool and Spa. Located at: 1508 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Justin Simon, 1508 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Justin Simon, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016571 Filed: Aug 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healios Laser Therapy; B. Healios; C. Healios Laser Therapy & Wellness. Located at: 7130 Avenida Encinas #E200, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 991 Lomas Sante Fe Dr. #C175, Solana Beach CA 92075-2141. Registrant Information: 1. Illuminate Mind Body, 991 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #C175 Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dacia Rinker, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27931

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9016976 Filed: Aug 16, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. AlphaGraphics 554. Located at: 1205 Linda Vista Dr. #A, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/18/2021 and assigned File # 2021-9010022. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Sienna Print & Design Inc., 1205 Linda Vista Dr. #A, San Marcos CA 92078. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/Gary Treiber, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27930

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016697 Filed: Aug 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Dieguito Speech Therapy Inc.. Located at: 2469 Caminito Ocean Cove, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. San Dieguito Speech Therapy Inc., 2469 Caminito Ocean Cove, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Julia Harris, 08/25, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15/2023 CN 27929