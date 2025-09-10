Legal Notices, September 12, 2025

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (9/19, 10/3, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Hunt ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-007641-2024; FILING DATE: October 15, 2024; APPLICANT: John Hunt; LOCATION: 836 Del Riego Ave (APN: 256-162-34); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a new detached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 5 (R-5) Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Hoger Saleh, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2714 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2025 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10 calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 09/12/2025 CN 31142

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 24th day September 2025, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Clark Avenue Apartments; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-004609-2021, DR-004610-2021; BADJ-004611-2021, CDPNF-004612-2021, USE-005506-2022; FILING DATE: June 6, 2021; APPLICANT: Western National Properties; LOCATION: 662, 672 & 682 Clark Avenue and 556 Union Street (APNS: 256-171-13, 256-171-14, 256-171-15, 256-171-20, 256-171-21 and 256-171-24); HEARING DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to review the Project conditions of approval [dated September 14, 2022] and related actions, including, but not limited to, the application of the Fire Code to the Project. ZONING/OVERLAY: The northerly three parcels are zoned R-5; the southerly three parcels are zoned R-3; and, all parcels are located within the Residential 30 Overlay (R-30 OL), Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone, Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone and Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project had been determined to be exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines under Government Code Sections 65583.2(h) and (i), which provide that, if a housing development project is located on a site designated for ‘by right’ approval, contains at least 20 percent of the units affordable to lower income households, and does not require a subdivision, the City may only require design review approval of the project, and design review approval shall not constitute a “project” under CEQA. The Clark Avenue Apartment project is statutorily exempt from CEQA in that it is located in the R-30 Overlay Zone, which is designated for ‘by right’ approval by Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 30.09 (Zoning Use Matrix Note 35); proposes that 40 of 199 units (20 percent), exclusive of additional units provided by a density bonus, will be affordable to lower income households; and does not require a subdivision. STAFF CONTACT: Meagan Openshaw, Assistant Director, 760-633-2724, [email protected] The above item is located within the Coastal Zone. The action of the City Council may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 09/12/2025 CN 31141

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE VISTA CITY COUNCIL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California, on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matter: P24-0139 – Monte Vista Residential – California West Communities An appeal of a Tentative Subdivision Map, Site Development Plan, and Density Bonus to construct 19 single-family homes on a 6.47 acre site located at 1800 Monte Vista Drive (APN 181-022-05-00). The project was considered by the City Council on August 12, 2025, and continued to the meeting of September 23, 2025. The project qualifies for exemption from the California Environmental Quality Act in accordance with CEQA Guidelines Section 15183 for projects that are consistent with a community plan or zoning. NOTE: If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Vista at, or prior to, the public hearing. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to participate and express opinions on the matter outlined above. QUESTIONS regarding the above should be directed to the Planning Division, City Hall, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or by telephoning the City’s Planning Division at (760) 639-6100. If you wish to send correspondence, the mailing address is: City of Vista, Planning Division, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 09/12/2025 CN 31132

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING DEL MAR MUNICIPAL CODE CHAP-TER 10.04 (FIRE PREVENTION) BY AMENDING SECTIONS 10.04.010, 10.04.030, 10.04.040, 10.04.100 AND 10.04.110; BY CONFIRMING THAT THE LOCALLY ADOPTED AMENDMENTS IN EXISTING SECTIONS 10.04.050, 10.04.060, 10.04.070, 10.04.080, 10.04.090, 10.04.120 AND 10.04.130 WILL CONTINUE TO APPLY; BY ADDING NEW SECTIONS 10.04.140 AND 10.04.150; ALL RELATING TO THE APPLICABILITY OF THE 2025 CALIFORNIA BUILDING STANDARDS CODES AND ASSOCIATED STATE FIRE CODE WITHIN THE CITY OF DEL MAR The above referenced ordinance was introduced by action of the City Council on September 8, 2025. Adoption of the above listed ordinance will be considered on September 22, 2025. s/s Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/City Clerk DATE September 9, 2025 09/12/2025 CN 31146

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING DEL MAR MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 23.12 (CALIFORNIA CODES FOR CONSTRUCTION) BY AMENDING SECTIONS 23.12.010, 23.12.011, 23.12.012, 23.12.013, 23.12.014, 23.12.020, 23.12.030, 23.12.040, 23.12.050, 23.12.060, 23.12.061, 23.12.062, 23.12.063, 23.12.064, 23.12.065, 23.12.066, 23.12.070, 23.12.080 AND 23.12.090, 23.70.050; BY ADDING NEW SECTIONS 23.12.067 AND 23.12.100; BY ADDING NEW DIVISIONS, DIVISION 8, DIVISION 9 AND DIVISION 10; AND BY DELETING SECTIONS 23.12.018, 23.12.082, 23.12.084 AND ALL RELATING TO APPLICABILITY OF THE 2025 CALIFORNIA BUILDING STANDARDS CODE AND ASSOCIATED NATIONAL AND STATE BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION CODES WITHIN THE CITY OF DEL MAR The above referenced ordinance was introduced by action of the City Council on September 8, 2025. Adoption of the above listed ordinance will be considered on September 22, 2025. s/s Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/City Clerk DATE September 9, 2025 09/12/2025 CN 31145

CITY OF SAN MARCOS REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (DS RFQ 25-09) PROGRESSIVE DESIGN BUILD SERVICES (CIP FC021) PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites Statement of Qualifications (SOQ) for the above stated Project and will be available on line via PlanetBids. SOQs are due up to the hour of 4:00 p.m. on 10/09/2025. PRE-SUBMITTAL MEETING None. WORK DESCRIPTION The City is seeking the services of a qualified Progressive Design-Build firm to collaboratively design and construct a new Fire Station No. 5 (CIP FC 021) in alignment with the principles of the Progressive Design-Build delivery method. LOCATION OF WORK 0 Armorlite Drive, at the southeast quadrant of the intersection of N Las Posas Road and Armolite Drive. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated overall budget is $20-$25 Million. TERM Project completion within 24 months following issuance of Notice to Proceed. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive soqS. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit An SOQ for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. http://www.san-marcos.net OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 09/12/2025, 09/19/2025 CN 31143

CITY OF SAN MARCOS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (DS RFP 25-08) PAVEMENT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM UPDATE PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites proposals for the above stated Project and will be available online via PlanetBids. Proposals are due up to the hour of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING – None. WORK DESCRIPTION The work consists of a citywide pavement condition survey and updating the City’s pavement management software. See Planetbids for further details. LOCATION OF WORK Citywide. ESTIMATED BUDGET $250,000.00 TERM One (1) year. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. http://www.san-marcos.net OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 09/12/2025 CN 31125

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 183217 Title No. DEF-670010 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/28/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 10/17/2025 at 9:00 AM, PRIME RECON LLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 07/29/2022, as Instrument No. 2022-0311637, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of California, executed by NERU TAUPAU AND PUA TAUPAU, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 106-551-06-00 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 569 INVERLOCHY DR, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $878,934.47 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 3/2025 Prime Recon LLC By: Kristen Mazzara,’Authorized Signer Prime Recon LLC 27368 Via Industria, Ste 201 Temecula, CA 92590 (888) 725-4142 Prime Recon LLC may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: (844) 901-0998 OR VIEW OUR WEBSITE: https://salesinformation.prime-recon.com NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 901-0998 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – https://salesinformation.prime-recon.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: TS#183217. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 901-0998 for information regarding the trustee’s sale, or visit this internet website https://salesinformation.prime-recon.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case TS#183217 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. A-4852345 09/12/2025, 09/19/2025, 09/26/2025 CN 31126

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 23-30627-PM-CA Title No. 2919948 A.P.N. 162-291-47-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/11/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Robert C. Nelson, Trustee of the Robert C. Nelson Revocable Trust dated September 10, 2005 Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 06/16/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0441731 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 11/12/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $329,946.60 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3521 Pear Blossom Dr, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 162-291-47-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30627-PM-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30627-PM-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 08/29/2025 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4851956 09/12/2025, 09/19/2025, 09/26/2025 CN 31122

TS# 2408-738 (3401 Del Este Way.) APN 168-100-48-01 Notice of Trustee’s Sale Note: There is a summary of the information in this document attached You are in default under a deed of trust, dated 03/10/2019, unless you take action to protect your property, it may be sold at a public sale. If you need an explanation of the nature of the proceeding against you, you should contact a lawyer. On October 1, 2025 at 9:30 AM, the undersigned, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to: Deed of Trust recorded 05/15/2019, as Instrument No. 2019-0184427 in the Official Records of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, and executed by Genaro Bedolla Will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash or cashier’s check drawn on a financial institution authorized in Civil Code Section 2924h(b), at: The main east entrance to the Fallbrook Branch of the San Diego County Library located at 124 S. Mission Rd., Fallbrook, California all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State as more fully described in said Deed of Trust. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3401- Del Este Way, Oceanside, Ca 92056 APN 168-100-48-01 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the unpaid balance of the note(s), secured by said Deed of Trust, to-wit $153,241.38 including as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trust created by said Deed of Trust. Notice of default and election to sell the described real property under the deed of trust was recorded in the county where the real property is located. Notice to potential bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice to property owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (951) 694-3903 for information regarding the trustee’s sale], using the file number assigned to this case: TS#2408-738. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice to tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (951) 694-3903 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website www.innovativefieldservices.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case TS#2408-738 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. For trustee’s sale information please call (951) 694-3903 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Dated: August 25, 2025 MFTDS, Inc. a California Corporation dba MASTER FUNDING CO. By: Steve Wheeler, President (951) 694-3903 41911 5th St., Ste 202, Temecula, Ca 92590 Mailing Address: P.O. Box 2467, Temecula, Ca 92593-2467 (IFS# 40579 09/05/25, 09/12/25, 09/19/25) CN 31101

File No. 5210.3 APN: 226-560-02-00 TS #: 5210 1006025401 PLEASE BE ADVISED, DELPHI LAW GROUP, LLP IS ACTING IN THE ROLE OF A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. RE: Creditor Association: Vallecitos Protective Corporation Recorded Owner: Robert J. Flesey and Olga N. Flesey Property Address: 404 Paseo Alegre, San Marcos, CA 92069 Mailing Address: 404 Paseo Alegre, San Marcos, CA 92069 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT LIEN (CIVIL CODE SECTION 5675) RECORDED 02/17/2023, AND ANY AMENDMENTS, UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONSULT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on OCTOBER 8, 2025, at 10:00 AM, DELPHI LAW GROUP, LLP as Trustee; or Successor Trustee or Substituted Trustee of that certain Notice of Delinquent Assessment Lien, which was caused to be recorded by Vallecitos Protective Corporation (“Creditor Association”) on February 17, 2023, as File/Page No. 2023-0042073, and any amendments, of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, and pursuant to that certain Notice of Default and Election to Sell recorded on May 19, 2023, as File/Page No. 2023-0131595, and any amendments, of Official Records of said County, will sell at public auction, under the power of sale conferred by Civil Code Section 5700, to the highest bidder for cash in lawful money of the United States of America or cashiers check made payable to the Trustee, at the offices of Delphi Law Group, LLP, 5868 Owens Ave., Suite 200, Carlsbad, CA 92008, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, Property situated in said County and State which is legally described in Exhibit A. The street address or other common designation of Property to be sold is: 404 Paseo Alegre, San Marcos, CA 92069, the record owner of which is Robert J. Flesey and Olga N. Flesey (“Owner”). The Assessors Parcel Number of the Property is: 226-560-02-00. Name and Address of Creditor Association at whose request the sale is being conducted: Vallecitos Protective Corporation c/o Delphi Law Group, LLP 5868 Owens Ave., Suite 200 Carlsbad, CA 92008 (844) 433-5744 (844) 387-2537 (Sales Information) Directions to and a detailed description of the above-described real property may be obtained by requesting the same in writing to the above-named beneficiary (“Creditor Association”) within ten (10) days from the first publication of this notice. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid balance currently due and owing under the aforesaid Notice of Delinquent Assessment Lien and/or late fees, costs of collection (including attorneys’ fees), and interest, which said Owner is obligated to pay Creditor Association under Civil Code Section 5650, and fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $18,158.63. NOTE: THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO A RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED BY CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-387-2537 or visit this internet website: www.DelphiLLP.com/foreclosure-information, using the file number assigned to this case: 5210 1006025401. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 844-387-2537 or visit this internet website www.DelphiLLP.com/foreclosure-information, using the file number assigned to this case: 5210 1006025401 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 8/27/2025 Vallecitos Protective Corporation By: Stephen M. Kirkland, for Delphi Law Group, LLP, as Trustee, Attorney, and Authorized Agent for Vallecitos Protective Corporation EXHIBIT “A” Legal Description For APN/Parcel ID(s): 226-560-02-00 THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 2 OF MONTICILLOS, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 7575, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 28, 1973. 09/05/2025, 09/12/2025, 09/19/2025 CN 31093

Title Order No. : 15953943 Trustee Sale No. : 88138 Loan No. : 399514470 APN : 223-620-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/3/2022 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 9/22/2025 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 8/4/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0318209 in book ////, page //// of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: AMAZING DPAYSEH HOLDING LLC, A WYOMING LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor CONVENTUS LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (CFL LICENSE NO. 60DBO-43745) , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: See Exhibit “A” Attached Hereto And Made A Part Hereof. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1588 GLENCREST DRIVE SAN MARCOS, CA 92078. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $1,779,512.39 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 8/18/2025 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 88138. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 88138 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Disclosure In compliance with CA civil code 2924f(F), the opening bid for the foreclosure sale is based on a valuation provided t the trustee by the lender of the lender’s representative. The trustee does not determine, verify, or opine on the accuracy of this valuation and makes no representation regarding the market value of the property subject to foreclosures (the “Property”). The trustee’s compliance or non-compliance with CA civil code 2924f(f) shall not be construed as an opinion, warranty, or representation regarding (i) the priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, (ii) the condition of title to the Property, or (iii) any other matters affecting the Property, Including the value of the Property. The trustee relies solely on the trustee’s sale guaranty and/or Information provided by the lender regarding the lien priority and title condition and does not Independently verify such Information. All bidders are solely responsible for conducting their own Independent due diligence regarding the loan, the Property, its value, the lien priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, and the condition of the title to the Property. The trustee assumes no liability for the accuracy or completeness of any information provided by third parties, including the lender. The valuation used to determine the minimum opening bid applies only to the Initially scheduled sale date. Any postponement or continuation of the sale does not obligate the trustee to obtain or rely upon a new valuation, nor does It alter the trustee’s limited role in the process. APN : 223-620-13-00 LEGAL DESCRIPTION EXHIBIT “A” PARCEL 1: LOT 13 TRACT NO. 400, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, PHASE 1 UNIT 25, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14328, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, DECEMBER 28, 2001. EXCEPTING THEREFROM, EASEMENTS FOR MAINTENANCE, ENCROACHMENT, SUPPORT, REPAIR, DRAINAGE AND ALL OTHER PURPOSES AS DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS OF SAN ELIJO HILLS RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL RECORDS OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA ON DECEMBER 17, 1999 AS DOCUMENT NO. 1999-0820064 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO (COLLECTIVELY, THE “DECLARATION”). FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM, SUCH EASEMENTS DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION DESCRIBED BELOW AND THE TRACT MAP OF THE RECORD REFERENCED ABOVE, AND SUCH OTHER EASEMENTS AS MAY BE OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE HEREOF. FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM, ALL OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS, AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN GEOTHERMAL STEAM AND ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING, THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER THE PARCEL OF LAND HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORING, AND OPERATING THEREFOR AND STORING IN AN REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID LAND OR ANY OTHER LAND, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM LANDS OTHER THAN THOSE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, OIL OR GAS WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF THE LAND HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES WITHOUT, HOWEVER, THE RIGHT TO DRILL, MINE, STORE, EXPLORE AND OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER FIVE HUNDRED (500) FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY. PARCEL 2: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT, IN COMMON WITH OTHER OWNERS, FOR INGRESS, EGRESS, USE AND ENJOYMENT, OVER, IN, TO, AND THROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY COMMON AREA TO THE EXTENT PROVIDED UNDER THE DECLARATION, WHICH EASEMENT IS APPURTENANT TO THE LOT DESCRIBED ABOVE. PARCEL 3: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR ACCESS, INGRESS AND EGRESS ON, OVER, THROUGH AND ACROSS LOT B OF SAN MARCOS TRACT NO. 400 PHASE 1 – UNIT NO. 20, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14083, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY NOVEMBER 28, 2000 SHOWN IN EXHIBIT “A-1” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF. A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR ACCESS, INGRESS AND EGRESS ON, OVER, THROUGH AND ACROSS THE PORTION OF LOT C OF SAN MARCOS TRACT NO. 400 PHASE 1 – UNIT NO. 21, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14084, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY NOVEMBER 28, 2000, SHOWN ON EXHIBIT “A-1” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF. STOX 954137_88138 08/29/2025, 09/05/2025, 09/12/2025 CN 31061

T.S. No. 134711-CA APN: 105-771-24-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 3/5/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/29/2025 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 3/7/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0148870 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: BRUCE R. HICKS, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3068 WILLOW HEIGHTS ROAD, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $437,070.81 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 134711-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 134711-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 954114_134711-CA 08/29/2025, 09/05/2025, 09/12/2025 CN 31060

T.S. No. 135229-CA APN: 107-400-26-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/27/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/22/2025 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/2/2022 as Instrument No. DOC# 2022-0351876 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: STACEY SILVERMAN FINE AND JUSTIN C FINE, WIFE AND HUSBAND WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2747 VIA DEL ROBLES, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $851,949.42 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com using the file number assigned to this case 135229-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 135229-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 953892_135229-CA 08/29/2025, 09/05/2025, 09/12/2025 CN 31059

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on September 27th 2025, ending at 10 am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Del Sur 16001 Babcock St San Diego CA 92127, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenant Yu Wang Theresa Long Leah Haan Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 09/12/2025 CN 31147

Storage Lien Sale This sale is being conducted pursuant to the California Self Storage Lien Act due to unpaid rent and charges, leading to the enforcement of a Lien on personal property within the storage units. Tenants have the right to redeem their property by paying the outstanding lien amount and associated expenses before the sale. The personal property from the listed storage units will be sold through online competitive bidding at www.storagetreasures.com All Storage Encinitas 860 Regal Road Encinitas CA 92024 760-436-2338 Auction Date: 09/20/25 Auction Time: ending at 9:00am Tenant Unit and Name: EU095 Simon Hook 09/12/2025 CN 31139

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A Lien Sale will be held. Auction will be conducted online at storageauctions.net starting at 10am September 25th, 2024, ending at 12pm September 27th, 2024. Unit(s) are at Oceanside RV and Self-Storage located at 444 Edgehill Lane, Oceanside, CA 92054. Pictures at: storageauctions.net The following personal items: clothes, Furniture, boxes of household goods, Cabinet, Speakers will be sold as follows: Name Unit(s) Rachel Elesser 115 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31133

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU046572N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Margaret Ann Kreytak filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Margaret Ann Kreytak change to proposed name: Margaret Ann Hendrix. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 17, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 09/04/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31129

NOTICE OF WAREHOUSE LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Commercial Code 7210, and California Civil Code 798.56(e) there being due and unpaid storage for which Ponderosa Mobilehome Park is entitled to a lien as Warehouseman on the mobilehome hereinafter described, and due notice having been given to all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired. Notice is hereby given that the mobilehome hereinafter described will be sold to the highest bidder at 1575 W. Valley Parkway, Space No. 61, Escondido, County of San Diego, California 92029 on September 30, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. The mobilehome to be sold consists of a 1972 FESTI mobilehome, HCD Decal No. ABJ4666, Serial No. 3247. The parties believed to claim an interest in the above-referenced mobilehome are: SEAN M. FINNEY, PACIFIC MANUFACTURED HOMES. The amount of the warehouse lien as of August 19, 2025 is $2,007.07, plus additional daily storage charges of $61.67, actual utilities consumed, and other incidental processing, transportation, and lien costs incurred after August 19, 2025 until the date of sale, including without limitation, attorney’s fees and costs of publication. Said mobilehome will be sold ‘’as is’’ and ‘’where is’’, and without any covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, mobilehome park approval, encumbrances, or any other matter whatsoever, including, but not limited to, the implied warranty of merchantability. Purchase of the mobilehome does not include any right to the mobilehome space, any right to resell the home to remain on the space, or to tenancy within the Park, except as specifically agreed upon in writing by the Park. Absent a written agreement with the Park to the contrary, the mobilehome must be removed from the space. The purchaser of the mobilehome may be responsible for unpaid taxes, fees, liens or other charges owned to the State of California and/or other governmental entities. Please note that the sale may be cancelled or postponed at any time, up to and including the date and time of the sale. Dated this 2nd day of September 2025 at Santa Ana, California by Diane M. Andrikos, Authorized Agent for Ponderosa Mobilehome Park. S/ DIANE ANDRIKOS 9/12, 9/19/25 CNS-3964308# CN 31123

Notice of Public Sale of Personal Property Pursuant to the California Self-Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.) The undersigned will sell at public auction on or after 10/01/2025 at 12:00 P.M., 2936 San Luis Rey Rd, Oceanside, Ca 92058 personal property, including furniture, appliances, office equipment, clothing, tools, toys and/or other household and misc. items stored by the following person Owner reserves the right to bid at the sale. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid for at the time of purchase. All purchased goods are sold “as-is” and must be removed at the time of sale. Sales subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 09/05/25 and 09/12/2025. Forest, Andrea Michelle Unit 007 Tavulares, Stephane Ann Unit 043 Mularchuk, Clayton Eugene Unit 117 Cruz, Pablo Unit 135 Uhrig, James John Unit 138 Magna & Magna, Inc. dba: Oceanside Self Storage (323) 721-1621 Mark D. Magna, Pres 9/5, 9/12/25 CNS-3964458# CN 31117

SUMMONS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: VICTOR HUGO ROCHA, an individual doing business as M15 Plastering: and Does 1-10 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF; Mission El Camino LLC, a California limited liability company; Burger King Corporation and Puja Restaurant Group Inc. ELECTRONICALLY FILED Superior Court of California, County of San Diego 12/27/2024 Clerk of the Court By I. Ledesma, Deputy Clerk. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. The name and address of the court is: Superior Court County of San Diego, North County Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081 CASE NUMBER: 24CU030858N. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: Douglas C. Heumann, 3132 Tiger Run Ct. Ste 106 Carlsbad CA 92010 Phone: 760-450-6785. DATE: December 30, 2024 Clerk By I. Ledesma, Deputy. [SEAL]. TO ALL PARTIES AND THEIR ATTORNEYS OF RECORD: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT on November 21, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. in Department N-31 Superior Court County of San Diego, North County Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, Petitioners MISSION EL CAMINO LLC, a California limited liability company; BURGER KING CORPORATION, and PUJA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. will request an order pursuant to Civ. Code §8482 releasing the property subject to the above referenced action from the mechanic’s liens filed by VICTOR HUGO ROCHA dba M15 Plastering. 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31113

Public Notice [Birth of Ayurveda Citrine Khorsand] LET IT BE KNOWN TO ALL PEOPLE OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA. This public notice and affirmation that Ayurveda Citrine Khorsand has been born on the land in a mortal body. The living female is the result of life and love and physical embodiment of the biological father, Mazda Khorsand, and biological mother Stephanie Amanda Mendoza of the family Khorsand their living Daughter from the moment of conception from the first combining of their unique genetic code and was born earthside on the land in the geographical location commonly known as Oceanside, San Diego County, California Republic, united States of America. She was born on November 10th in the calendar year 2021 Anno Domini at the hour and minute of 4:44 am, weighing 5 lbs 7oz and 17 inches long. She is happy, healthy and thriving! 09/05, 09/12, 09/16, 09/26/2025 CN 31111

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice SecureSpace Self Storage Vista located at 220 Huff St Vista CA 92083 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 9/24/2025 at 2:30 PM. Kirsten Olson; Kirsten Olson; Alexander Porta; Anthony Pinder; Dawn Parker-McKay; David Anguiano; Marlene Santana Maqueda. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31097

SUMMONS TO ISHA DEEN AND KASHIF KHWAJA American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Company v. Isha Deen and Kashif Khwaja: Case No. 25-cv-01293-JO-SBC, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, United States Courthouse, 221 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101, Courtroom 4C. Notice to Isha Deen and Kashif Khwaja: You have been sued. 1. American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Company has filed a Complaint for Declaratory Relief and Recoupment against you seeking a declaration of its rights and obligations under the Policy with respect to its duty to continue to pay the defense fees for you, to pay for any judgment against you and to recoup defense expenses already incurred in defending you against the cross-complaint in the lawsuit entitled Deen v. Deen, in the Superior Court for the State of California, County of San Diego, Case No. 37-2016-00022636-CU-OR-NC. The Complaint is also seeking a declaration of rights and obligations under the Policy with respect to the duty to pay defense fees, and to recoup expenses already incurred on your behalf in the lawsuit entitled Deen v. Fitzgerald Yap Kreditor, LLP filed in Superior Court for the State of California, County of Orange, Case No. 30-2018-01022313. The Complaint is also seeking a declaration of rights and obligations under the Policy with respect to the duty to pay defense costs for noncovered claims and to recoup defense expenses related to noncovered claims and defense expenses that were not reasonable and necessary to your defense of the cross-complaint in the lawsuit entitled Deen v. Fitzgerald Yap Kreditor, LLP, in the Superior Court for the Sate of California, County of San Diego, Case No. 37-2021-00015644-CU-FR-NC. 2. Unless you file with the District Court, and serve upon American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Company’s attorney Caitlin R. Zapf, a response to the Complaint within 21 days after service of this summons, default judgment may be entered against you. The address for Caitlin R. Zapf is Woolls Peer Dollinger & Scher, 12401 Wilshire Blvd., Second Floor, Los Angeles, California 90025-1089. Dated: August 27, 2025 /s/ Hon. Jinsook Ohta United States District Judge 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31094

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, September 19, 2025, at 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Barbara Patterson – F224 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31092

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU042983N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Elijah Sauder and Lorelei Marcus filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Elijah Paul Sauder change to proposed name: Elijah Paul Marusawa. b. Present name: Lorelei Esther Marcus change to proposed name: Lorelei Esther Marusawa. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 3, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 08/15/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31069

Notice of Sheriff’s Sale of Real Property (CCP 701.540) ATTORNEY: Curry Advisors, A Professional Law Corporation 185 West F Street, Ste. 100 San Diego, CA 92101 TELEPHONE NO.: (619) 238-0004 FAX NO.: (619) 238-0006 ATTORNEY FOR: Rochefort Family Investments LLC LEVYING OFFICER): San Diego County Sheriff’s Office 325 S. Melrose Dr. Suite 2400 Vista, CA 92081 Phone:(760) 940-2898 Fax: (760) 806-6215 California Relay Service Number (800) 735-2929 TDD or 711 SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF Los Angeles STREET ADDRESS: 111 N Hill St Los Angeles, CA 90012 PLAINTIFF/PETITIONER: Richard Porreco, Rochefort Family Investments LLC DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT: Pedram Abraham Mehrian et al COURT CASE NUMBER: 22STCV07519 LEVYING OFFICER FILE NUMBER: 2025400041 Date 08/13/2025 Under a Writ of Execution Issued out of the above court on 11/13/2024, on the Judgment rendered on 08/29/2024 for the sum of $1,156,606.85 (estimated); I have levied upon all the rights, title, and interest of the judgment debtor(s), Carmel Pacific Living Estates LLC in the real property, in the county of San Diego, described as follows: 14287 Clarkview Lane, San Diego, CA 92130, PARCEL A: PARCEL 4 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 6367, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, ON SEPTEMBER 15, 1977 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 378748 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS.PARCEL B:AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES OVER, ALONG AND ACROSS IN THE WESTERLY 30 FEET OF PARCEL 1 AND THE EASTERLY 30.00 FEET OF PARCEL 2 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 4894, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY. EXCEPT THEREFROM THAT PORTION LYING WITHIN PARCEL “A” ABOVE. APN: 305-020-35-00 PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS SHOULD REFER TO SECTIONS 701.510 to 701.680, INCLUSIVE, OF THE CODE OF CIVIL PROCEDURE FOR PROVISIONS GOVERNING THE TERMS, CONDITIONS, AND EFFECT OF THE SALE AND THE LIABILITY OF DEFAULTING BIDDERS. PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will proceed to sell at public auction to the highest bidder , for cash in lawful money of the United States, all the rights, title, and interest of said judgment debtor(s) in the above described property, or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy said execution, with accrued interest and costs on: Date/Time of Sale 09/18/2025 10:00AM Location of Sale 325 S. Melrose Dr., South Courthouse Entrance, Vista, CA 92081 Directions to the property location can be obtained from the levying officer upon oral or written request . Kelly A. Martinez, Sheriff /s/ M. LaCosta 2803, Sheriff’s Authorized Agent LIENS MAY BE PRESENT WHICH MAY OR MAY NOT SURVIVE THIS LEVY. 08/29/2025, 09/05/2025, 09/12/2025 CN 31058

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU043294C TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioners Water Arielle Sanford and Romeo Derek Brown filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Water Arielle Sanford change to proposed name: Water Arielle Hazel. b. Present name: Romeo Derek Brown change to proposed name: Romeo Cohen Hazel. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 13, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 08/18/2025 Maureen F. Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31048

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017260 Filed: Sep 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Window And Solar Cleaning. Located at: 818 Gonzales St., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tyler Mark Torres, 818 Gonzales St., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/09/2025 S/Tyler Torres 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017250 Filed: Sep 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Taylor-Made Cookies. Located at: 911 Brass Way, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Taylor Michelle Chachere, 911 Brass Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Taylor Michelle Chachere, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31140

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016984 Filed: Sep 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Choice Bad Choice. Located at: 1169 Hymettus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alicia Marie Sundstedt, 1169 Hymettus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/25/2024 S/Alicia Sundstedt, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31138

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017193 Filed: Sep 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Louie’s Sandos. Located at: 3360 Dwight St., San Diego CA 92104 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Omar Mendiburo, 3360 Dwight St., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Omar Mendiburo, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31137

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016486 Filed: Aug 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grandview Campaigns. Located at: 926 Alyssum Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tower 25 Research LLC, 926 Alyssum Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/19/2025 S/Kellen Arno, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31136

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016618 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moto Deli; B. Moto Deli Sandwich Co. Located at: 190 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Burger Papi LLC, 190 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2021 S/Mario Guerra, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31135

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016266 Filed: Aug 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Singers Company. Located at: 1760 Skimmer Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michelle Marie Holdaway, 1760 Skimmer Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/06/2023 S/Michelle Marie Holdaway, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31134

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017342 Filed: Sep 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mosaic Reef. Located at: 1745 Walton St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Daniel Krentz, 1745 Walton St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Krentz, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31131

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017122 Filed: Sep 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True Form Design + Build. Located at: 1016 La Casa Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mar Designs, Inc., 923 Tucana Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Steve Walton, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31130

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016245 Filed: Aug 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Industrial Park. Located at: 3120 San Luis Rey Rd., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1106 Second St. #132, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jean A. Josepho Trustee, 1106 Second St. #132, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Trust. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/08/1998 S/Jean A. Josepho Trustee, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31128

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016982 Filed: Sep 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Divine K9 Treats. Located at: 561 Lawndale Pl., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 483, San Marcos CA 92079. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Crystal Aquino, PO Box 483, San Marcos CA 92079. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/07/2019 S/Crystal Aquino, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31127

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016926 Filed: Sep 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aqua Drone. Located at: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-406, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aqua Drone LLC, 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-406, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/James Goss, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016871 Filed: Sep 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. E.N.A. Contracting. Located at: 1286 E. Lincoln Ave., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Esteban Noe Avila, 1286 E. Lincoln Ave., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/03/2025 S/Esteban Noe Avila, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31121

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016833 Filed: Sep 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rita Andrada LLC. Located at: 908 Grivetta Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rita Andrada LLC, 908 Grivetta Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shizuko Rita Andrada, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31120

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016892 Filed: Sep 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stir It Up Kitchen. Located at: 3691 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cristi R. Nunez, 3691 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/25/2025 S/Cristi R. Nunez, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31119

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016822 Filed: Sep 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. O G K Cleaning Services. Located at: 7141 Skyline Dr., San Diego CA 92114 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anthony George Schaffer, 7141 Skyline Dr., San Diego CA 92114; B. Karina Schaffer, 7141 Skyline Dr, San Diego CA 92114. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/02/2025 S/Anthony George Schaffer, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31118

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016753 Filed: Sep 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heba Derma. Located at: 7239 Paseo Plomo #303, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Heba Dihays, 7239 Paseo Plomo #303, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/02/2025 S/Heba Dihays, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015682 Filed: Aug 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Daddy & Me Auto Detailing LLC. Located at: 3416 Medici Way #2, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Daddy & Me Auto Detailing LLC, 3416 Medici Way #2, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Zoë Carmonds, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31109

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016229 Filed: Aug 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Brow. Located at: 2636 Via de la Valle #A-270, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zeina Beauty LLC, 2636 Via de la Valle #A-270, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sadia Pacha, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016659 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jerry’s Welding & Machine. Located at: 5305 Grant St., San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5319 Grant St., San Diego CA 92110. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moreno Welding, Inc., 5319 Grant St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/01/2025 S/Mehmed Mick Dapcevic, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016578 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Idle Time Ventures. Located at: 4105 La Portalada Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Steven Craig Eidle, 4105 La Portalada Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Craig Eidle, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016035 Filed: Aug 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Delta Marine Sales. Located at: 3201 Marina Way #101, National City CA 91950 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1302 W. Fremont St., Stockton CA 95203. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Delta Marine Sales, Inc., 1302 W. Fremont St., Stockton CA 95203. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2025 S/Robert B Fassett, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016648 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inventive Changes Enterprises; B. Adult Kindergarten; C. Sole to Sole Qigong. Located at: 106 11th St., Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Isla Cordelae, 106 11th St., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2025 S/Isla Cordelae, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016575 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bicor Technologies. Located at: 5800 Newton Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. IKA Enterprises Inc., 5800 Newton Dr, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/12/2013 S/Israel Kravzov, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31100

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016564 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dove Hollow Farms. Located at: 1084 Double LL Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4310 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. DP Fischer Farms Inc., 4310 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Dayle Fischer, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31095

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016551 Filed: Aug 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Abrakadoodle CA North County Coastal San Diego. Located at: 7522 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moash Collective Inc., 7522 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mabelle Ashe, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015905 Filed: Aug 19, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TRL Gear. Located at: 4061 Oceanside Blvd. #L, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeff Stoner, 4061 Oceanside Blvd. #L, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeff Stoner, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013898 Filed: Jul 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leb Ped. Located at: 7936 Sitio Peral, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Adrian Lamarr Peddy, 7936 Sitio Peral, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/21/2025 S/Adrian L. Peddy, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016076 Filed: Aug 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Upbeat Music Center. Located at: 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #34, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Upbeat Music LLC, 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #34, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/08/2025 S/Vincent Cloutman, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31086

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016341 Filed: Aug 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ascentuals. Located at: 1728 S. Tremont St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 3484, Oceanside CA 92051. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amy Joy Chiorino, PO Box 3484, Oceanside CA 92051. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/25/2025 S/Amy Joy Chiorino, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31084

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016289 Filed: Aug 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Guau Guau Taza de Cafe. Located at: 4252 Alpha St. #B, San Diego CA 92113 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Guau Guau Eves Vera LLC, 4252 Alpha St. #B, San Diego CA 92113. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/25/2025 S/Eva Esmeralda Vega, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015064 Filed: Aug 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Travel Souls. Located at: 225 E. Orange Ave. #C2, Chula Vista CA 91911 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2717 Loker Ave. West #1289, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cynthia M. Huerta, 2712 Loker Ave. West #1289, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cynthia M. Huerta, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31074

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016221 Filed: Aug 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Petal. Located at: 300 W. Los Angeles Dr. #F6, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alexandra Garcia Guzman, 300 W. Los Angeles Dr. #F6, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alexandra Garcia Guzman, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015136 Filed: Aug 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joshua’s Donation Pick Up. Located at: 600 Avilar Ct., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joshua Evan Giebelhaus, 600 Avilar Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/06/2025 S/Joshua Giebelhaus, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31071

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015083 Filed: Aug 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JG Hauling; B. Joshuas Junk Removal. Located at: 600 Avilar Ct., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joshua Evan Giebelhaus, 600 Avilar Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/06/2025 S/Joshua Giebelhaus, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31070

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016028 Filed: Aug 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hatch Electrical Services. Located at: 2855 Unicornio St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 130511, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paul Marshall Smeltzer, PO Box 130511, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Paul Marshall Smeltzer, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31068

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016152 Filed: Aug 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flow & Be. Located at: 2737 Jefferson St. #H, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shannon Yarnall, 2737 Jefferson St. #H, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/16/2025 S/Shannon Yarnall, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31067

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015566 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Powder Room Lash Studio. Located at: 635 S. Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kristin Lynn Nohelani Baca, 635 S. Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Kristin Lynn Nohelani Baca, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31064

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015965 Filed: Aug 20, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Whispering Roses Nursery. Located at: 2339 Via Monserate, Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Venkateswaran Sivaneswaran, 2339 Via Monserate, Fallbrook CA 92028; 2. Anitha Velur Palaniappan, 2339 Via Monserate, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/02/2025 S/Venkateswaran Sivaneswaran, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31062

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015511 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Painting Co. Located at: 4475 Dale Ave. #205, La Mesa CA 91941 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 8030 La Mesa Blvd. #184, La Mesa CA 91942. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paul Charles McGee, 8030 La Mesa Blvd. #184, La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/15/2000 S/Paul Charles McGee, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31056

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015425 Filed: Aug 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Angeliz Nails & Spa. Located at: 124 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #103, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 11370 Bootes St., San Diego CA 92126. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Helen Nguyen, 11370 Bootes St., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Helen Nguyen, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31054

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015417 Filed: Aug 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bruni Family Real Estate Group. Located at: 8702 La Mesa Blvd.., La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa Bruni, 8702 La Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA 92194; 2. Patricia Welton, 8702 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2022 S/Lisa Bruni, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31052

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015622 Filed: Aug 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thrive & Glow LLC. Located at: 2108 N St. #N, Sacramento CA 95816 Sacramento. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Thrive & Glow LLC, 8379 Yosemite St., Lemon Grove CA 91945. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/30/2025 S/Theresa Tam Sing, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31051

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015741 Filed: Aug 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life with jade; B. j+j. Located at: 6215 Shamrock Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jade Andews, 6215 Shamrock Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jade Andrews, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015785 Filed: Aug 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bryan Manufacturing Systems. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher T. Bryan Jr., 7040 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/15/2024 S/Christopher T. Bryan Jr., 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31049

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015728 Filed: Aug 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ADD Real Estate. Located at: 5260 Ruette de Mer, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amanda D Durant Inc., 5260 Ruette de Mer, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/13/2025 S/Amanda D Durant, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31046

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015723 Filed: Aug 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Doulas by the Sea. Located at: 2425 Levante St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Melanie Costa, 2425 Levante St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Melanie Costa, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31045

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015736 Filed: Aug 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Healthy Hay Company; B. Consultant Growth Solutions. Located at: 30250 Disney Ln., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Full Spectrum Improvement LLC, 30250 Disney Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/David Peter Gerrard, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31043

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013436 Filed: Jul 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Proctor People Exam Proctors. Located at: 2399 Jefferson St. #14, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Allan J. Wanamaker, 2399 Jefferson St. #14, Carlsbad CA 92008; B. Barbara R. Wanamaker, 2399 Jefferson St. #14, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Allan J. Wanamaker, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31042

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2025-9014432 Filed: Jul 29, 2025 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Jersey Mike’s Subs. Located at: 4049 Arroyo Sorrento Rd., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/03/2020 and assigned File # 2020-9014709. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Beachside Subs Inc., 4049 Arroyo Sorrento Rd., San Diego CA 92130. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Catherine Brown, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31041

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015204 Filed: Aug 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MD Software Services; B. MD Software. Located at: 270 N. El Camino Real #F504., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lawrence J. Miller Software Services, Inc., 270 N. El Camino Real #F504, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lawrence J. Miller, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31040

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015536 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Revelations. Located at: 817 Balour Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sea Revelations LLC, 817 Balour Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/01/2025 S/Daniel Mori, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31039

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015642 Filed: Aug 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Color Works. Located at: 2939 Cowley Way #G, San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Patrice Alexander, 1317 Cambridge Ct., San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Christian Pharo, 2939 Cowley Way #G, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Patrice Alexander, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31038

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015646 Filed: Aug 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ProvenCMC Solutions; B. ProvenCMC; C. ProvenCMC Solutions LLC. Located at: 6370 Montez Villa Rd., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ProvenCMC Solutions LLC, 6370 Montez Villa Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/12/2025 S/David Provencal, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31037

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015550 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nebelmeer Studio. Located at: 340 Isthmus Way #52, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cyprian Byrne Tayrien, 340 Isthmus Way #52, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/19/2025 S/Cyprian Byrne Tayrien, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31029

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013374 Filed: Jul 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Diamoon. Located at: 326 Arroyo Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ekaterina Gutsu, 326 Arroyo Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/14/2025 S/Ekaterina Gutsu, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31028

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013855 Filed: Jul 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flourish and Flow Psychiatry. Located at: 2321 Loring St., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Katelyn Anne Brady, 2321 Loring St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/24/2025 S/Katelyn Anne Brady, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31027