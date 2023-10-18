Legal Notices, October 20, 2023

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 2nd day of November, 2023, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Board and Brew Encinitas; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-005975-2023, USE-005977-2023, DR-005976-2023; FILING DATE: February 15, 2023; APPLICANT: Craig Applegate, ENC B&B LLC; LOCATION: 119 N El Camino Real, Unit: A (APN: 259-121-24); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit and Design Review Permit Modification to allow alcohol service (beer and wine) to a new Board and Brew restaurant within an existing tenant suite and creation of a new outdoor dining patio with alcohol service and exterior façade improvements; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the General Commercial (GC) zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303, which exempts the construction and conversion of small structures including restaurants or similar structures that do not exceed 2,500 square feet in floor area. The project proposes alcohol use for a newly converted existing tenant suite and creation of a 415-square foot of outdoor dining space, therefore meeting the criteria of the exemption. STAFF CONTACT: Rachael Lindebrekke, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2703 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is not located within the Coastal Zone. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 10/20/2023 CN 28128

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE BANKING COMMISSION Department of Labor and Regulation DIVISION OF BANKING NOTICE OF APPLICATION Notice is hereby given that the Director of the South Dakota Division of Banking (Director) has received an application from Independent Trust Company, LLC, Rapid City, South Dakota, to establish a trust service office located at 3250 Grey Hawk Ct., Carlsbad, California. Notice is also given that, as provided in South Dakota Codified Law (SDCL) 51A-2-16, a fifteen-day period is provided to file a written objection or comment to this application. The comment period on this application opens on the date of this publication and will close on November 6, 2023. If you wish to submit a comment or objection to this application, please send your objection or comment in writing to the Director, no later than 5:00 PM CST on November 6, 2023, at the following address: SD Division of Banking, 1714 Lincoln Ave., Suite 2, Pierre, SD 57501; via email to [email protected]; or by facsimile at 1-866-326-7504. At the conclusion of the fifteen-day comment period, the Director is provided fifteen days to consider any written objections and comments, and to make a decision on the application. When the Director’s decision is issued, written notice will be sent to the applicant and to any individual who submitted a comment or objection to the application within the fifteen-day comment period. The applicant will then have fifteen days to request a hearing before the South Dakota Banking Commission. Anyone who submitted a comment or objection to the application may apply with the Banking Commission to become a party as provided in SDCL 1-26-17.1, and request a hearing before the Commission, within the same fifteen-day period. Any application to become a party must be filed within the same fifteen-day period from the date of the Director’s decision, and must demonstrate how the individual’s interests are directly and immediately affected by the Director’s decision. Any hearing before the Banking Commission will be held in conformity with SDCL 1-26. If special accommodations are required for the disabled, please advise the Division of Banking 24 hours in advance at (605) 773-3421. Dated this 20th day of October 2023. /s/ Bret Afdahl BRET AFDAHL, Executive Officer to the South Dakota State Banking Commission- Director of Banking, Pierre, SD 57501 Published at the approximate cost of $300.00. 10/20/2023 CN 28119

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE CLEAN ENERGY ALLIANCE The Board of Directors of Clean Energy Alliance will conduct a public hearing to consider adopting a resolution adding new Clean Energy Alliance’s rate for its Solar Plus Program, effective November 1, 2023. Proposed rates are: $0.145 per kWh with $750 or less Pre-Construction Costs $0.15 per kWh with $751 – $2,500 Pre-Construction Costs $0.155 per kWh with $2,501 – $5,000 Pre-Construction Costs; DATE OF HEARING: Thursday, October 26, 2023 TIME OF HEARING: 2:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard PLACE OF HEARING: Oceanside City Hall – City Council Chambers 300 North Coast Highway Oceanside, CA All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and comment on adopting a Resolution Adding Rates for Clean Energy Alliance Solar Plus Program. Members of the public unable to attend the public hearing may submit their comments and recommendations in writing to Clean Energy Alliance, via email to [email protected], which must be received no later than 12:00p.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2023 to ensure consideration by the Board. DATED: October 9, 2023 Susan Caputo, MMC, Interim Board Secretary Clean Energy Alliance Published: Friday October 13, 2023 Published: Coast News Friday October 20, 2023 Posted: Friday October 13, 2023 City of Oceanside, City Hall 10/13/2023, 10/20/2023 CN 28085

BATCH: AFC-3099 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 11/9/2023 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 106901 B0523305S 5416 EVEN 2 211-130-03-00 BOBBIE JO BISSETT A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JOHN GLEN SOLOMON A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/06/2019 07/25/2019 2019-0302872 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $19602.49 106902 B0503245C 6032 ODD 33 211-131-11-00 LISA BLACKWELL AND STEPHEN BLACKWELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/02/2018 05/17/2018 2018-0198741 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $20956.75 106903 B0498055H 7034 ANNUAL 11 211-131-13-00 JEFFREY LAYNE BOSTWICK AND NICOLE LYDIA BOSTWICK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/05/2018 01/25/2018 2018-0029701 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $25127.18 106908 B0433305H 5011 ODD 50 211-130-02-00 GEORGE E. ERICKSON AND SARAH L. ERICKSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/11/2014 08/21/2014 2014-0359663 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $13725.37 106909 B0490465C 6012 ODD 6 211-131-11-00 SAVANNAH ASHLEY ESTRADA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/31/2017 08/18/2017 2017-0377002 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $18510.18 106910 B0486755C 5812 ODD 20 211-131-11-00 GREGORY F. HOLLIS JR. AND PRIMALYN A. HOLLIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/15/2017 06/15/2017 2017-0268193 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $16469.62 106911 B0526375A 6021 EVEN 9 211-130-02-00 BRANDY M. HUFFMAN A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/01/2019 10/24/2019 2019-0482025 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $20224.47 106912 B0520945C 6022 EVEN 3 211-131-11-00 LARRY D. JOHNSON AND FIDELIA M. JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/22/2019 05/16/2019 2019-0184893 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $17419.55 106914 B0547975S 5214 EVEN 7 211-130-02-00 JENNIFER E. LAND A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/22/2022 12/01/2022 2022-0454823 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $22184.95 106917 B0538035C 6911 ANNUAL 41 211-131-13-00 VAL LAVERN MARTIN AND MEGALE MARTIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/03/2021 10/14/2021 2021-0716123 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $34991.45 106918 B0500355H 6614 EVEN 43 211-131-13-00 JAMES HUNTER MITCHELL AND MEGAN A-K MITCHELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/29/2017 03/29/2018 2018-0124660 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $19117.98 106919 B0472815H 6624 ODD 17 211-131-13-00 SHAWN MYERS SR. AND SUSAN MYERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/23/2016 09/08/2016 2016-0470002 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $20277.78 106920 B0471555S 6633 ODD 4 211-131-13-00 ADEDOYIN OJI A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD, LP., A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/16/2016 08/25/2016 2016-0440301 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $19469.17 106921 B0530795C 6123 ANNUAL 45 211-131-11-00 CHRISTOPHER J. OWENS AND LISA R. MADDEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/22/2020 03/26/2020 2020-0156050 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $27778.60 106922 B0529605 6131 ANNUAL 10 211-131-11-00 EZEKIEL ROBLES JR. AND MONIQUE ISABEL ROBLES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/31/2019 02/06/2020 2020-0061531 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $44284.66 106923 B0523075H 5912 ANNUAL 7 211-131-11-00 DAVID ROGERS AND FAWNE ROGERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/03/2019 07/18/2019 2019-0289531 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $32465.50 106924 B0484335C 5016 ODD 45 211-130-02-00 VANESSA SIM A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD, LP., A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/24/2017 05/04/2017 2017-0199580 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $19746.16 106925 B0419295H 5214 EVEN 34 211-130-02-00 TAMARON M. SMITH A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/26/2013 12/12/2013 2013-0717352 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $14805.09 106926 B0545825S 5411 ODD 16 211-130-03-00 SHAUNDREA RENEE- DARNESE THOMAS AND JERDONN FREDERIC THOMAS WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/05/2022 09/22/2022 2022-0371960 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $21896.55 106927 B0502055H 6122 ANNUAL 51 211-131-11-00 ALAN E. WAITE AND CHERYL J. WALKER WAITE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/27/2018 04/26/2018 2018-0165039 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $37584.69 106928 B0478895S 6514 ODD 2 211-131-13-00 KARMELEITA M. WEBERT A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/19/2016 01/05/2017 2017-0005635 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $19710.44 106929 B0401935L 6813 ANNUAL 4 211-131-13-00 ALBERT C. WILLIAMS A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/18/2012 01/03/2013 2013-0004405 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $22196.32 106930 B0523105H 5233 ANNUAL 51 211-130-02-00 RONALD WOOD JR. AND WANDA E. WOOD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/05/2019 07/18/2019 2019-0289392 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $62497.80 DATE:10/17/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 10/20/2023, 10/27/2023, 11/03/2023 CN 28121 The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE:10/17/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 10/20/2023, 10/27/2023, 11/03/2023 CN 28121

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-22-910466-NJ Order No.: 220116416-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/15/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor(s): GARY HOOD AND NANCY HOOD, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP Recorded: 4/17/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0186043 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/4/2023 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $323,404.04 The purported property address is: 5422 KIPLING LANE, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 Assessor's Parcel No. : 212-102-37-00 Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $323,404.04 The purported property address is: 5422 KIPLING LANE, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 212-102-37-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the trustee: CA-22-910466-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-910466-NJ to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the mortgagor, the mortgagee, or the mortgagee’s attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION TS No.: CA-22-910466-NJ IDSPub #0188774 10/20/2023 10/27/2023 11/3/2023 CN 28110

Title Order No. : 2334306cad Trustee Sale No. : 86572 Loan No. : 2534-MMERZ APN : 149-160-22-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/4/2015 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 11/6/2023 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 6/8/2015 as Instrument No MERZI, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY , as Trustor UMBRELLA INVESTMENT GROUP, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: See Exhibit “A” Attached Hereto And Made A Part Hereof. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2534 OCEANSIDE BLVD OCEANSIDE, CA 92054. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $170,493.01 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 10/4/2023 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 86572. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 86572 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. LEGAL DESCRIPTION EXHIBIT “A” Parcel 1: That portion of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 11 South, Range 4 West, San Bernardino Meridian, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to the Official Plat thereof, described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of said Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, thence along the Northerly line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter and the Southerly line of Corto Street, as the same is described in Deed to the City of Oceanside, for street purposes, recorded in Book 1723, Page 63 of Deeds; thence South 89 degrees 59 minutes 20 seconds East 498.19 feet to the beginning of a tangent curve, concave to the South, having a radius of 604.92 feet, said point being on the Southwesterly line of Barnwell Street, as the same is described in Dead to the City of Oceanside for street purposes, recorded in Book 17241, Page 274 of Deeds; thence along said Southwesterly line of Barnwell Street, Southeasterly along said curve through a central angle of 15 degrees 39 minutes 20 seconds for an arc length of 165.28 feet; thence continuing along said Southwesterly line of Barnwell Street, South 74 degrees 20 minutes 00 seconds East, 260.32 feet to the beginning of a tangent curve, concave to the Southwest, having a radius of 738.94 feet; thence Easterly along the arc of said curve 99.46 feet to the most Northerly corner of said land described In Dead to Henry Rubidoux, et ux., recorded July 14, 1958, in Book 7163, Page 404 of Official Records; thence South 15 degrees 39 minutes 45 seconds West (Record South 15 degrees 40 minutes 00 seconds West) along the Northwesterly line thereof, 93.25 feet to a corner In the boundary of land described in Deed to George F. Young, at ux., recorded November 12, 1952 in Book 4651, Page 532 of Official Records; thence along said boundary, North 74 degrees 20 minutes 00 seconds West 100.25 feet (Record 100.00 feet) to an angle point therein, South 60 degrees 59 minutes 30 seconds West 138.22 feet, (Record 128.08 feet) to an angle point therein, and South 29 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds East, 142.98 feet to an Intersection with a line drawn parallel with and distant 125.00 feet Northwesterly, measured at right angles from the Northwesterly line of Lama Alta Canyon Drive, as said drive is described in Deed to the City of Oceanside, recorded May 14, 1934, in Book 301, Page 99 of Official Records; thence along said parallel line, North 60 degrees 59 minutes 30 seconds East 180.75 feet to the true point of beginning; thence continuing North 60 degrees 59 minutes 30 seconds East 60.28 feet: thence leaving said parallel line South 29 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds East 125.00 feet to the Northwesterly line of said Loma Alta Canyon Drive; thence along said Northwesterly line, South 60 degrees 59 minutes 30 seconds West 60.28 feet to an intersection with a line which bears South 29 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds East from the true point of beginning; thence along said line, North 29 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds West 125.00 feet to the true point of beginning. Parcel 2: An Easement for road and public utility purposes over, under, upon and across a strip of land 20.00 feet of even width located within the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 11 South, Range 4 West, San Bernardino Meridian, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to the said 20.00 foot strip of land lying Northerly of, and immediately adjoining the following described line: Commencing at the Northwest corner of said Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; thence along the Northerly line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter and the Southerly line of Corto Street as the same is described in Dead to the City of Oceanside for street purposes, recorded in Book 1723. Page 363 of Deeds; thence South 89 degrees 59 minutes 20 seconds East 498.19 feet to the beginning of a tangent curve, concave to the South, having a radius of 604.92 feet, said point being on the Southwesterly line of Barnwell Street, as the same is described in Deed to the City of Oceanside for street purposes, recorded in Book 1724, Page 274 of Deeds; thence along said Southwesterly line of Barnwell Street Southeasterly along said curve through a central angle of 15 degrees 39 minutes 20 seconds for an arc length of 165.28 feet; thence continuing along said Southwesterly line of Barnwell Street, South 74 degrees 20 minutes 00 seconds East 260.32 feet to the beginning of a tangent curve, concave to the Southwest, having a radius of 738.94 feet; thence Easterly along the arc of said WFG Form No. 3174406 CLTA Guarantee Form No. 22 (06-05-14) – Trustee’s Sale Guarantee Revised 1-07-2017 curve 99.46 feet to the most Northerly corner of land described in Deed to Henry Rubidoux, at ux, recorded July 14, 1958, in Book 7163, Page 404 of Official Records; thence South 15 degrees 39 minutes 45 seconds West (Record South 15 degrees 40 minutes 00 seconds West) along the Northwesterly line thereof 93.25 feet to a corner In the boundary of land described in Deed to George F. Young, et ux., recorded November 12, 1952 in Book 4651, Page 532 of Official Records; thence along the boundary of said Young’s Land, North 74 degrees 20 minutes 00 seconds West 100.25 feet (Record 100.00 feet) to an angle point therein, South 60 degrees 59 minutes 30 seconds West 138.22 feet (Record 128.08 feet) to an angle point therein, and South 29 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds East, 142.98 feet to an intersection with a line drawn parallel with and distant 125.00 feet Northwesterly, measured at right angles, from the Northwesterly line of Loma Alta Canyon Drive, as said drive is described in Deed to the City of Oceanside, recorded May 14, 1934, in Book 301, Page 99 of Official Records, being the true point of beginning of the herein described line; thence along said parallel line North 60 degrees 59 minutes 30 seconds East 241.03 feet; thence North 30 degrees 40 minutes East 96.57 feet to the Northeasterly line of land conveyed to Henry Rubidoux, et ux., by Dead recorded July 14, 1958, in Book 7163, Page 404 of Official Records. Excepting from the easement described in Parcel 2 above, that portion thereof lying Southwesterly of the Northwesterly prolongation of the Southwesterly line of the property described in Parcel 1 above. STOX 941174_86572 10/13/2023, 10/20/2023, 10/27/2023 CN 28086

T.S. No. 109994-CA APN: 173-260-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/14/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 11/20/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/24/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0132274 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: FELIPE CRUZ MORALES, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1044 OAK DRIVE, VISTA, CA 92084 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $223,384.38 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 109994-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 109994-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 940906_109994-CA 10/06/2023, 10/13/2023, 10/20/2023 CN 28061

NOTICE OF SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professional Code and Section 2328 of the Commercial Code of California, that Golf Country Mini Storage at 28710 Champagne B l v d, Escondido, CA 92026 will sell property listed below by competitive bidding on or after Nov. 3, 2023. Auction to be held at above address. Property to be sold as follows: misc. items belonging to the following: #199 J. H-Gordon/D. Byers; #173 T. Pulliam. Auction to be conducted by: West Coast Auctions Bond #0434194 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28118

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARY SEVERHILL Case# 37-2023-00036307-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mary Severhill. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Orion Severhill, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Orion Severhill be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: November 02, 2023; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Orion Severhill 5052 Clairemont Dr. #17404 San Diego CA 92117 Telephone: 662.259.7952 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00042855-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): James Anthony Gosnell filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: James Anthony Gosnell change to proposed name: James Aspen Harris. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 16, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/04/2023 Michael T Smyth Judge of the Superior Court 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28092

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF BARBARA LEE MEINKE Case# 37-2023-00043108-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Barbara Lee Meinke. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Karen Lynn Meinke, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Karen Lynn Meinke be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: January 04, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Conrad F. Joyner, Jr. PO Box 425 San Luis Rey CA 92068 Telephone: 760.458.8030 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28087

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WESLEY EISENMAN Case# 37-2023-00041404-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Wesley Eisenman. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Judith A. Eisenman, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Judith A. Eisenman be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 05, 2024; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kimberley V. Deede CHHOKAR LAW GROUP PC 10495 Vista Sorrento Parkway Ste 100 San Diego CA 92130 Telephone: 858.384.5757 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28084

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00042393-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sofia McAndrews filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Sofia McAndrews change to proposed name: Sofia Obligado. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On December 15, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/12/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28069

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF MELANIE ANN BACKOVICH also known as MELANIE A. BACKOVICH STATE OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Melanie Ann Backovich also known as Melanie A. Backovich died on June 21, 2023 (“Decedent”). The Decedent was the Settlor of the Robert G. Backovich and Melanie A. Backovich Family Trust dated 12/5/2005, as amended and restated. Comerica Bank and Trust, N.A., of Costa Mesa, California, serves as Successor Trustee. The Successor Trustee has the power to pay the outstanding debts of the Decedent from the trust property upon proper proof of the debts. In accordance with California Probate Code Sections 19050-19054, creditors of the Decedent must present claims for such debts to the trustee in writing within the four months after the first date of publication of this notice or, thirty (30) days after receipt of the actual notice if the identity of the creditor is known or reasonably ascertainable by the Successor Trustee. If a creditor fails to present such claims to the Successor Trustee within such prescribed time period, the creditor will be forever barred as against the Successor Trustee and the trust property. Comerica Bank and Trust, N.A. Successor Trustee of the Robert G. Backovich and Melanie A. Backovich Family Trust dated 12/05/2005, as amended and restated By: Brian J. Tingley, Trust Officer Comerica Bank and Trust, N.A. 611 Anton Boulevard, Suite 200 MC 4459 Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Tel: (248) 732-6843 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28066

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020961 Filed: Oct 12, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. F.G.L.G. Active; B. Feel Good, Look Good Active; C. FGLG. Located at: 804 Citrus Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. F.G.L.G. Active LLC, 804 Citrus Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/12/2023 S/Victoria McDonald, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28131

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020692 Filed: Oct 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. American Academy Life and Health Insurance Agency Inc. Located at: 9444 Balboa Ave. #300, San Diego CA 92123 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Academy Life and Health Inc., 9444 Balboa Ave. #300, San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sanford M. Fisch, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28130

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021228 Filed: Oct 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Cyclery. Located at: 823 N. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1145, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Bacyclery LLC, 823 N. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/28/2023 S/Brent Garrigus, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28129

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021216 Filed: Oct 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Travel With Us. Located at: 930 Via Mil Cumbres #22, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. SB Tours LLC, 930 Via Mil Cumbres #22, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/17/2023 S/Matthew Cuthbert, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28127

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021218 Filed: Oct 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fox + Fawn LLC. Located at: 4097 Canyon de Oro, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Fox + Fawn, LLC., 4097 Canyon de Oro, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lela Cincotta, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28126

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020435 Filed: Oct 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CJ Charles Jewelers. Located at: 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vahid Moradi Inc., 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/11/1998 S/Vahid Moradi, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28125

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020434 Filed: Oct 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Panerai Boutique La Jolla. Located at: 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vahid Moradi Inc., 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/10/2016 S/Vahid Moradi, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020433 Filed: Oct 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Boutique Officine Panerai. Located at: 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vahid Moradi Inc., 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/10/2016 S/Vahid Moradi, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28123

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020432 Filed: Oct 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Boutique Officine Panerai La Jolla. Located at: 1135 Prospect, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vahid Moradi Inc., 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/10/2016 S/Vahid Moradi, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28122

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021177 Filed: Oct 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All-Bright. Located at: 3684 Altadena Ave. #9, San Diego CA 92105 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jonathan Morales Navarrete, 3684 Altadena Ave. #9, San Diego CA 92105. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/16/2023 S/Jonathan Morales Navarrete, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28120

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021087 Filed: Oct 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Artville Foods. Located at: 8248 Mercury Ct., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. GDGS Inc., 8248 Mercury Ct., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jongwan Pyo, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28117

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021086 Filed: Oct 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Artville Supply. Located at: 8248 Mercury Ct., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. GDGS Inc., 8248 Mercury Ct., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/02/2016 S/Jongwan Pyo, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28116

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020235 Filed: Oct 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. Located at: 2471 Jamacha Rd. #101, El Cajon CA 92021 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. El Rancho McGinno Rancho San Diego LLC, 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tim McGinn, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28115

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020235 Filed: Oct 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. Located at: 1710 E. Main St., Bostonia CA 92021 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. El Rancho McGinno El Cajon LLC, 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tim McGinn, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020234 Filed: Oct 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. Located at: 2659 Gateway Rd. #107, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. El Rancho McGinno Bressi Ranch LLC, 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/07/2020 S/Tim McGinn, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28113

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020233 Filed: Oct 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. Located at: 133 S. Las Posas Rd. #144, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. El Rancho McGinno San Marcos LLC, 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/02/2020 S/Tim McGinn, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28112

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020232 Filed: Oct 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. Located at: 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. El Rancho McGinno LLC, 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/17/2017 S/Tim McGinn, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28111

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018542 Filed: Sep 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio M. Located at: 160 W. Glaucus St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Melanie Durkee, 160 W. Glaucus St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/03/2010 S/Melanie Durkee, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28109

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019351 Filed: Sep 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County HR LLC. Located at: 1415 Ridgeway St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. North County HR LLC, 1415 Ridgeway St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2013 S/Laura Henderson, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020521 Filed: Oct 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Riviera Mobile Home Park. Located at: 699 N. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2308, Laguna Hills CA 92654. Registrant Information: 1. Jacqueline S. Anderson, Trustee of the 2005 Martha J. Anderson Irrevocable Trust, 23117 Plaza Pointe Dr. #100, Laguna Hills CA 92653. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1981 S/Jacqueline S. Anderson, trustee of the 2005 MJA Irrev. Trust, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020406 Filed: Oct 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Succulent Creations and Restorations. Located at: 13466 Appalachian Way, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tuyet Thi Ngoc Tran, 13466 Appalachian Way, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/29/2023 S/Tuyet Thi Ngoc Tran, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28106

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020197 Filed: Oct 02, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Santa Fe Pond Service. Located at: 168 Coop Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1227 Essex St., San Diego CA 92103. Registrant Information: 1. Ryan Ward, 1227 Essex St., San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/08/2008 S/Ryan Ward, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28101

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019642 Filed: Sep 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surf Skate 101. Located at: 828 Bluewater Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lorenzo Diaz, 828 Bluewater Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/25/2023 S/Lorenzo Diaz, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28100

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020731 Filed: Oct 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Llamitas Spanish. Located at: 1611 S. Melrose Dr. #A-199, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mama Llama Linguist LLC, 1401 21st St. #R, Sacramento CA 95811. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/08/2023 S/Corrie Wiik, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28099

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020551 Filed: Oct 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Christmas Light Installers. Located at: 854 Granada Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #253, Camp Pendleton CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. SC Distribution Inc., 603 Seagaze Dr. #253, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2023 S/Jeremy Jennings, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28098

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020359 Filed: Oct 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KegJoy. Located at: 2826 La Mirada Dr. #B, Vista CA 920818481 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kombucha on Tap LLC, 2826 La Mirada Dr. #B, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/11/2023 S/Jared Gustafson, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020644 Filed: Oct 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rewire; B. Rewire Breathwork. Located at: 1946 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rewire Somatic LLC, 1946 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/05/2023 S/Cynthia Becker, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020255 Filed: Oct 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RTOSX. Located at: 11440 W. Bernardo Ct. #300, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. PX5, 11440 W. Bernardo Ct. #300, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/26/2023 S/William Lamie, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28095

Statement of Withdrawal From Partnership Operating Under Fictitious Business Name #2023-9020542 Filed: Oct 05, 2023 with San Diego County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Saltwater and Seaglass. The Original Statement of this Fictitious Business Name was Filed in San Diego County on: 03/09/2020 and assigned File #2020-9006094. Located at: 7325 Corte Tomillo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. The Following Partner Has Withdrawn: 1. Abedalfattah Aldairi, 1754 Red Barn Rd., Encintias CA 92024. S/Abedalfattah Aldairi, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28094

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019041 Filed: Sep 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Benedetti Video. Located at: 804 Val Sereno Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Matthew Thomas Benedetti, 804 Val Sereno Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/14/2023 S/Matthew Thomas Benedetti, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019528 Filed: Sep 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beechtree Home. Located at: 2712 Loker Ave. West #1200, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alexandra Ann Haisley, 342 Juniper Ave. #1, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/2023 S/Alexandra Ann Haisley, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020544 Filed: Oct 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reflective Remodeling; B. Reflective Builders. Located at: 209 N. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lowes Contracting LLC, 209 N Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/22/2023 S/Charley Lowe, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28088

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018354 Filed: Sept 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. REV A; B. REV A MFG; C. REV A PLASTICS. Located at: 335 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U183, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Think 3D/Prelude Inc., 1340 Rainbow Ridge Ln., Leucadia CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/04/2023 S/Donovan Weber, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018515 Filed: Sept 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Best Coast Publishers. Located at: 372 Pine Ave. #C15, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. YogiTriathlete, 372 Pine Ave. #C15, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/05/2023 S/Jessica Gumkowski, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28082

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020199 Filed: Oct 02, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lux Spa Collective. Located at: 338 N. Coast Hwy, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rebeca Ruby Rodriguez, 412 S. Myers St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2023 S/Rebeca Ruby Rodriguez, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28081

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020075 Filed: Sep 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brainstem Financial. Located at: 6353 Corte de Abeto #B-100, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Encinitas Charities Consulting Group LLC, 533 2nd St. #338, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2023 S/James K. Merrill, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28080

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019054 Filed: Sep 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 4NTENT. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd. #200, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 27956 N. Bay Rd., PO Box 3079, Lake Arrowhead CA 92352. Registrant Information: 1. Angela Michelle Rosenberg, 27956 N. Bay Rd., Lake Arrowhead CA 92352; 2. Marc Ethan Rosenberg, 27956 N. Bay Rd., Lake Arrowhead CA 92352. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/09/2018 S/Marc Rosenberg, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28079

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019226 Filed: Sep 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mobile Bike Repair; B. Mobile Bike Repair North County. Located at: 285 Mission Villas Rd., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alex Parker Lockheimer, 285 Mission Villas Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/17/2023 S/Alex Parker Lockheimer, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28075

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019699 Filed: Sep 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oscar’s House and Office Cleaning LLC. Located at: 8461 Westmore Rd. #1, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Oscar’s House and Office Cleaning LLC, 8461 Westmore Rd. #1, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/25/2023 S/Midalia Hernandez, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28074

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9020167 Filed: Oct 02, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Reconciled Family Visitation Services. Located at: 248 Guajome St., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/28/2019 and assigned File # 2019-9005345. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Lisa Marie Alcantara, 248 Guajome St., Vista CA 92083. The Business is Conducted by: Individual. S/Lisa Marie Alcantara 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019942 Filed: Sep 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cali. Located at: 662 Encinitas Blvd. #270, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cali Bamboo LLC, 662 Encinitas Blvd. #270, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2023 S/Scott Alan Kramer, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28072

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018312 Filed: Sep 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. B Field Games LLC. Located at: 2710 Mackinnon Ranch Rd., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. B Field Games LLC, 2710 Mackinnon Ranch Rd., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2023 S/William Gregory Barnes, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28071

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019266 Filed: Sep 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Balboa Veterinary Hospital. Located at: 7931 Balboa Ave., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: 141 Longwater Dr. #108, Norwell MA 02061. Registrant Information: 1. VetCor of Sequoia LLC, 141 Longwater Dr. #108, Norwell MA 02061. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Peter DeFeo, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28068

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019267 Filed: Sep 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Animal Hospital. Located at: 7668 El Camino Real #101, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 141 Longwater Dr. #108, Norwell MA 02061. Registrant Information: 1. VetCor of Sequoia LLC, 141 Longwater Dr. #108, Norwell MA 02061. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Peter DeFeo, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28067

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019790 Filed: Sep 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neighborhood Skin Studio; B. The Neighborhood Skin Studio. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd. #100, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7215 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Jasmine Elizabeth Snyder, 7215 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/2023 S/Jasmine Elizabeth Snyder, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28065

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019542 Filed: Sep 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JLB Power Systems. Located at: 2103 S. El Camino Real St#105, Camp Pendleton CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2604B El Camino Real St#122, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Telecom Battery Systems Inc., 2604B El Camino Real St#122, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/28/1998 S/Jo Ann J Dellaposta, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28064

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019874 Filed: Sep 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tight Nuts. Located at: 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. ECO Park Inc., 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/02/2018 S/Sang Hoon Park, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28063

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019697 Filed: Sep 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Poseidon Aviation. Located at: 4060 Huerfano Ave. #234, San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gaetano James Basile, 4060 Huerfano Ave. #234, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gaetano James Basile, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28060

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017926 Filed: Aug 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KMM Colorworks Studio; B. Kate & Kaylee’s Creative Corner; C. Isidore’s Health; D. Nana’s Classroom Library & Stuff. Located at: 9539 Maureen Ct., Santee CA 92071 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kathleen Myrl Markey, 9539 Maureen Ct., Santee CA 92071; 2. Richard Lee Markey, 9539 Maureen Ct., Santee CA 92071. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/28/2023 S/Kathleen Myrl Markey, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28057

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019747 Filed: Sep 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Forte Holistic Therapies. Located at: 7130 Avenida Encinas #E200, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carla Andrea Ventin Pinto, 1349 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007; 2. Simone Buonacorso, 3512 Voyager Cir., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Simone Buonacorso, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28056

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018234 Filed: Sep 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life Rhythms; B. Special-TLC 4 Pets; C. Cynthia’s Fruitful Muffins. Located at: 3630 Caminito Cielo Del Mar, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cynthia Soltero, 3630 Caminito Cielo Del Mar, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cynthia Soltero, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28055

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019664 Filed: Sep 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Care Maintenance. Located at: 624 N. Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Darin Eric Taylor, 624 N. Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/14/2023 S/Darin E. Taylor, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28053

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019123 Filed: Sep 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marcon Home Services; B. Marcon Construction Services; C. Marcon Decks & Patios. Located at: 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #E, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marcon Inc., 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #E, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/18/2023 S/Marvin Artiaga, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28052

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019473 Filed: Sep 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Estates Landscape LLC. Located at: 2039 Sequoia St., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 801-92008, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Pacific Estates Landscape LLC, 2039 Sequoia St, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/20/2023 S/Connor Briggs, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019398 Filed: Sep 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vitality Sports Medicine & Rehab. Located at: 2111 S. El Camino Real #301, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Leah Dale Johnson, 5316 Forecastle Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Leah Dale Johnson, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28049

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018006 Filed: Aug 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buena Vista Landscaping. Located at: 2116 Broadway, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. D’s Landscaping Inc., 2116 Broadway, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/14/2008 S/Daniel J. Di Mento, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28048

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019196 Filed: Sep 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. P3 Educational Consulting. Located at: 3041 Glenbrook St., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Patricia Peake Padgett, 3041 Glenbrook St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patricia Peake Padgett, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28047