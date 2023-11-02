Legal Notices, November 3, 2023

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (11/03, 11/17, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) and closed Friday, November 10, 2023 in observance of Veteran’s Day. NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Licharz ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006274-2023; FILING DATE: May 23, 2023; APPLICANT: Ed Leonard; LOCATION: 1034 Stratford Drive (APN: 258-343-41); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to allow the construction of a 473-square foot detached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 5 (R5) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. STAFF CONTACT: Felipe Martinez, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2715 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2023, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 11/03/2023 CN 28178

SAN ELIJO JOIINT POWERS AUTHORITY PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority (SEJPA) is requesting bids for: Wanket Tank Recycled Water Pipeline Project To be considered for selection, a proposal must be submitted no later than 2:00pm on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=33529 . Project Description: San Elijo Joint Powers Authority (SEJPA) is soliciting bid submissions from qualified contractors with demonstrated experience in construction of a recycled water pipeline. Please refer to the bidding documents for more detail Contract Term: This contract shall be effective on and from the day, month and year of its execution by SEJPA. Contractor shall achieve Completion of Work by no later than one hundred and twenty (120) calendar days after the date stated in the Notice to Proceed. Time is of the essence for the Work under this Agreement. To be considered for selection, a Bid must be submitted no later than 2:00pm on Thursday November 30, 2023, at https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=33529. All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and RFB Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must be registered with the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority as a vendor via PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (https://pbsystem.planetbids.com/portal/33529/portal-home), and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. SEJPA makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. All correspondence and submittals shall be handled electronically through PlanetBids. SEJPA hereby notifies all potential Respondents that it will ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit Bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, religion, color, national origin, political affiliation, marital status, sex, age, or disability. SEJPA reserves the right to reject any or all Bids or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Bid. Pursuant to the Labor Code of the State of California, it will be required that not less than the locally prevailing wage rates. as specified by the Director of Industrial Relations of the State of California, be paid to all workmen employed or engaged in the performance of this project. Please contact our Purchasing Department, [email protected] or (760) 753-6203, if you need additional information. 11/03/2023 CN 28177

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-460 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 8.90, ADDING CHAPTER 8.95, AND REPEALING SECTION 5.04.160 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE TO ALLOW NON-STOREFRONT RETAIL MEDICINAL CANNABIS DELIVERY SERVICE BUSINESSES CONSISTENT WITH THE MEDICINAL CANNABIS PATIENTS’ RIGHT TO ACCESS ACT, ALSO REFERRED TO AS SENATE BILL 1186 Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, state law prohibits cities from adopting or enforcing any regulation that prohibits or has the effect of prohibiting the retail sale by delivery of medicinal cannabis (Senate Bill 1186). The state law does allow cities to adopt certain standards to regulate the location and operation of medicinal cannabis delivery service businesses. The proposed ordinance amends the Carlsbad Municipal Code so that regulations related to medicinal cannabis in the City of Carlsbad are consistent with state law and include reasonable restrictions and operational standards to address potential security and public health and safety concerns. The following provides a summary of the proposed amendments: Zoning and Building Standards The following summarizes the zoning regulations and building standards that the proposed ordinance will apply to medicinal cannabis delivery service businesses, all of which will be verified during the medicinal cannabis delivery service license application process (which is separate from a business license): • Delivery businesses shall be considered “storage, wholesale, and distribution facilities” as listed in Carlsbad Municipal Code Title 21 – Zoning, which are permitted uses in the Planned Industrial (P-M) Zone. Since storage, wholesale and distribution facilities is not a listed use in any other zone, they are prohibited in all zones except the P-M Zone. • Delivery businesses must be located at least 1,000 feet from the following locations and uses, which are considered “sensitive receptor” locations: o Residential zones o Public or private schools o Daycare centers o Churches o Public parks o Youth centers o Any other medicinal cannabis delivery service business • The delivery business structure(s) may not exceed 3,000 square feet in size (cumulative total). • Odor control devices and techniques shall be incorporated in all delivery businesses to ensure that odors from cannabis are not detectable outside the property boundaries. Operating Standards The following summarizes the more significant operating standards affecting medicinal cannabis delivery service businesses in the proposed ordinance: • No markings or indications of cannabis or cannabis products shall be visible from the public right-of-way and/or exterior of the structure(s) or vehicles associated with the medicinal cannabis delivery service business. • A physician is prohibited from evaluating patients for the issuance of a medicinal cannabis prescription or card at a delivery business location. • On-site retail sales and on-site customer pickup of medicinal cannabis is prohibited. • Loitering or consumption of alcohol/cannabis is prohibited within 200 feet of the delivery business location. • No outdoor storage of cannabis or cannabis products is permitted at any time. All aspects of the delivery business must be conducted within an enclosed building structure. • All cannabis deliveries shall only be made to the requestor’s residence – deliveries to schools, public spaces, places of employment, businesses, etc. are prohibited. • Medicinal cannabis may be delivered only to patients holding a valid medicinal cannabis prescription or card. • The medicinal cannabis delivery service business owner and property owner must pass a criminal background check prior to issuance of a medicinal cannabis delivery service license. Additionally, the business owner and property owner may not be convicted of any crimes listed in California Business and Professions Code Section 19323(b)(5) while operating a permitted medicinal cannabis delivery service business, or the license will be revoked. Licensing and Enforcement Standards The following summarizes the more significant licensing and enforcement requirements affecting medicinal cannabis delivery service businesses in the proposed ordinance: • A medicinal cannabis delivery service license, issued by the Police Chief or designee, is valid for 12 months from the date of approval. A new license must be secured annually to continue operations (no renewals). • Each delivery business must have a valid state license (Type 9-Non-storefront Retailer) under Business and Professions Code Section 26000. • A local medicinal cannabis delivery service license can be denied, suspended or revoked for failing to comply with relevant state and local codes in addition to other historical and performance indicators outlined in the ordinance. Business License Code Amendment The proposed ordinance would also repeal Section 5.04.160 of the city’s business license ordinance located in Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapters 5.04 and 5.08. Repealing Section 5.04.160 is necessary to avoid confusion over inconsistencies between California and federal cannabis laws. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 24th day of October, 2023, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Burkholder, Luna. NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSTENTIONS: None. PUBLISH DATE: Nov. 3, 2023 City of Carlsbad | City Council 11/03/2023 CN 28162

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: City of Encinitas City Hall – City Council Chambers 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: A Public Hearing to adopt Ordinance 2023-10, amending Chapters 14.06 (Definitions) and 14.44 (Speed Regulations) of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. The City of Encinitas proposes Ordinance 2023-10 to amend Title 14 of the Encinitas Municipal Code to update the business and residence districts criteria, and to list the downtown business district segments. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines. The Agenda Report will be available prior to the public hearing on the City’s website at https://www.encinitasca.gov/ under Agendas and Webcasts by November 9, 2023. For further information, please contact staff with questions or to provide comments. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on November 15, 2023. STAFF CONTACT: Abraham Bandegan, City Traffic Engineer: (760) 633-2705 or [email protected]. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. 10/27/2023, 11/03/2023 CN 28141

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: City of Encinitas City Hall – City Council Chambers 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: A Public Hearing to adopt Ordinance 2023-12, establishing new speed limit on South Coast Highway 101. The City of Encinitas proposes Ordinance 2023-12 to reduce the speed limit along South Coast Highway 101 between D Street and J Street from 30 mph to 25 mph. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines. The Agenda Report will be available prior to the public hearing on the City’s website at https://www.encinitasca.gov/ under Agendas and Webcasts by November 9, 2023. For further information, please contact staff with questions or to provide comments. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on November 15, 2023. STAFF CONTACT: Abraham Bandegan, City Traffic Engineer: (760) 633-2705 or [email protected]. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. 10/27/2023, 11/03/2023 CN 28140

APN: 229-630-22-00 Trustee File No: 5435FV.3-1/Richardson NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE AVISO DE VENTA DEL FIDUCIARIO 受託人的銷售的通知 THÔNG BÁO CỦA ỦY VIÊN QUẢN TRỊ BÁN HÀNG 수 탁자의 판매의 고 시 PUNA NG KATIWALA TIANGGE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT LIEN (CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE SECTION 5685) DATED JULY 21, 2022, IN OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONSULT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 05, 2023 at 12:00 P.M., at Community Legal Advisors, Inc., 509 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California 92054, COMMUNITY LEGAL ADVISORS, INC., on behalf of Villa Espana Homeowners Association, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK OR CERTIFIED CHECK (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States) all rights, title and interest created by the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions, and by the Notice of Delinquent Assessment Lien was recorded on July 21, 2022, as Document No. 2022-0299437 of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, State of California, and pursuant to that certain Substitution of Trustee recorded on October 5, 2023, Document No. 2023-0269490 and that Notice of Default and Election to Sell recorded on February 28, 2023, Document No. 2023-0050475 of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, State of California. Legal description: LOT 22 OF ESCONDIDO TRACT NO. 464, IN THE CITY OF ESCONDIDO, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 10629, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, APRIL 26, 1983 The recorded owner of which is Bronson Richardson and Samantha Richardson, Husband and Wife as Community Property (“Owner”). Street address or other common designation Property to be sold: 119 Espanas Glen Escondido, CA 92026 Name and Address of Trustee conducting the sale: Community Legal Advisors, Inc. 509 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054 (760) 529-5211 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-515-6480 or visit this internet website – https://www.commlgl.com/ – using the file number assigned to this case 5435FV.3-1/Richardson. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-515-6480 or visit this internet website – https://www.commlgl.com/ – using the file number assigned to this case 5435FV.3-1/Richardson to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances to for the delinquent assessments, late fees and interest currently due and owing under the afore said Notice of Delinquent Assessment Lien, and/or late fees, costs of collection (including attorney’s fees), and interest, which said Owners are obligated to pay Creditor Association. Under Civil Code Sections 5715(b), “a non-judicial foreclosure by an association to collect upon a debt for delinquent assessments shall be subject to a right of redemption. The redemption period within which the separate interest may be redeemed from a foreclosure sale under this paragraph ends ninety (90) days after the sale.” The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs of collection, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $12,012.66. Date: October 19, 2023 COMMUNITY LEGAL ADVISORS INC. By: Jay J. Brown, Esq., As Trustee, Agent, Representative and Attorney for Villa Espana Homeowners Association. 10/27/2023, 11/03/2023, 11/10/2023 CN 28153

BATCH: AFC-3098 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by WAVE CREST OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 11/16/2023 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE OF CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD., CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 106790 2746R2Z 2761246 27 46 299-242-27-46 BARBARA S. BARRETT-BRYNE TRUSTEE OF THE BARBARA S. BARRETT TRUST DATED MARCH 17 2001 5/12/2023 5/25/2023 2023-0137776 6/26/2023 2023-0166238 $10044.68 106791 0302T1Z 03A0102 03 02 299-242-03-02 JOHN DEUTSCH WHO ACQUIRED AS DEUTSCH JOHN NOT MARRIED 5/12/2023 5/25/2023 2023-0137776 6/26/2023 2023-0166238 $9334.75 106792 1430BSZ 1431030 14 30 299-242-14-30 MARVIN JABIN AND LELIA H. JABIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNIT PROPERTY 5/12/2023 5/25/2023 2023-0137776 6/26/2023 2023-0166238 $7745.36 106793 2330B2Z 2351230 23 30 299-242-23-30 MARTIN KOTLER AND RUTH KOTLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/12/2023 5/25/2023 2023-0137776 6/26/2023 2023-0166238 $10044.68 106794 0509B2Z 05A1209 05 09 299-242-05-09 MARTIN KOTLER AND RUTH KOTLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/12/2023 5/25/2023 2023-0137776 6/26/2023 2023-0166238 $10044.68 106795 1709BSZ 1731009 17 09 299-242-17-09 JOHN D. SNYDER AND JESSIE M. SNYDER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/12/2023 5/25/2023 2023-0137776 6/26/2023 2023-0166238 $8625.07 106796 2108TSZ 2130008 21 08 299-242-21-08 FAMILY TRUST OF SYLVIA E RICE DATED JULY 25 2000 5/12/2023 5/25/2023 2023-0137776 6/26/2023 2023-0166238 $8881.06 106797 0941R1Z 0921141 09 41 299-242-09-41 DAVID E. ELLISON AND LORETTA G. ELLISON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/12/2023 5/25/2023 2023-0137776 6/26/2023 2023-0166238 $9334.75 106798 1033R1Z 1021133 10 33 299-242-10-33 HARRY EWELL AND RUBY N. EWELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/12/2023 5/25/2023 2023-0137776 6/26/2023 2023-0166238 $8634.75 106799 1432BSZ 1431032 14 32 299-242-14-32 JAMES D LEPMAN AND HYUN JU LEPMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 5/12/2023 5/25/2023 2023-0137776 6/26/2023 2023-0166238 $7745.36 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1400 OCEAN AVENUE, DEL MAR, CA, 92014 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 10/20/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 10/27/2023, 11/03/2023, 11/10/2023 CN 28144

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-23-959614-SH Order No.: 230240385 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/10/2000. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Robert Holcomb, a married man as his sole and separate property Recorded: 7/14/2000 as Instrument No. 2000-0372234 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/18/2023 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $127,746.39 The purported property address is: 1744 MULBERRY DRIVE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 182-101-48-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-959614-SH. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-959614-SH to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION . TS No.: CA-23-959614-SH IDSPub #0188921 10/27/2023 11/3/2023 11/10/2023 CN 28139

BATCH: AFC-3099 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 11/9/2023 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 106901 B0523305S 5416 EVEN 2 211-130-03-00 BOBBIE JO BISSETT A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JOHN GLEN SOLOMON A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/06/2019 07/25/2019 2019-0302872 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $19602.49 106902 B0503245C 6032 ODD 33 211-131-11-00 LISA BLACKWELL AND STEPHEN BLACKWELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/02/2018 05/17/2018 2018-0198741 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $20956.75 106903 B0498055H 7034 ANNUAL 11 211-131-13-00 JEFFREY LAYNE BOSTWICK AND NICOLE LYDIA BOSTWICK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/05/2018 01/25/2018 2018-0029701 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $25127.18 106908 B0433305H 5011 ODD 50 211-130-02-00 GEORGE E. ERICKSON AND SARAH L. ERICKSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/11/2014 08/21/2014 2014-0359663 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $13725.37 106909 B0490465C 6012 ODD 6 211-131-11-00 SAVANNAH ASHLEY ESTRADA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/31/2017 08/18/2017 2017-0377002 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $18510.18 106910 B0486755C 5812 ODD 20 211-131-11-00 GREGORY F. HOLLIS JR. AND PRIMALYN A. HOLLIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/15/2017 06/15/2017 2017-0268193 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $16469.62 106911 B0526375A 6021 EVEN 9 211-130-02-00 BRANDY M. HUFFMAN A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/01/2019 10/24/2019 2019-0482025 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $20224.47 106912 B0520945C 6022 EVEN 3 211-131-11-00 LARRY D. JOHNSON AND FIDELIA M. JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/22/2019 05/16/2019 2019-0184893 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $17419.55 106914 B0547975S 5214 EVEN 7 211-130-02-00 JENNIFER E. LAND A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/22/2022 12/01/2022 2022-0454823 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $22184.95 106917 B0538035C 6911 ANNUAL 41 211-131-13-00 VAL LAVERN MARTIN AND MEGALE MARTIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/03/2021 10/14/2021 2021-0716123 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $34991.45 106918 B0500355H 6614 EVEN 43 211-131-13-00 JAMES HUNTER MITCHELL AND MEGAN A-K MITCHELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/29/2017 03/29/2018 2018-0124660 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $19117.98 106919 B0472815H 6624 ODD 17 211-131-13-00 SHAWN MYERS SR. AND SUSAN MYERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/23/2016 09/08/2016 2016-0470002 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $20277.78 106920 B0471555S 6633 ODD 4 211-131-13-00 ADEDOYIN OJI A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD, LP., A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/16/2016 08/25/2016 2016-0440301 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $19469.17 106921 B0530795C 6123 ANNUAL 45 211-131-11-00 CHRISTOPHER J. OWENS AND LISA R. MADDEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/22/2020 03/26/2020 2020-0156050 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $27778.60 106922 B0529605 6131 ANNUAL 10 211-131-11-00 EZEKIEL ROBLES JR. AND MONIQUE ISABEL ROBLES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/31/2019 02/06/2020 2020-0061531 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $44284.66 106923 B0523075H 5912 ANNUAL 7 211-131-11-00 DAVID ROGERS AND FAWNE ROGERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/03/2019 07/18/2019 2019-0289531 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $32465.50 106924 B0484335C 5016 ODD 45 211-130-02-00 VANESSA SIM A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD, LP., A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/24/2017 05/04/2017 2017-0199580 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $19746.16 106925 B0419295H 5214 EVEN 34 211-130-02-00 TAMARON M. SMITH A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/26/2013 12/12/2013 2013-0717352 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $14805.09 106926 B0545825S 5411 ODD 16 211-130-03-00 SHAUNDREA RENEE- DARNESE THOMAS AND JERDONN FREDERIC THOMAS WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/05/2022 09/22/2022 2022-0371960 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $21896.55 106927 B0502055H 6122 ANNUAL 51 211-131-11-00 ALAN E. WAITE AND CHERYL J. WALKER WAITE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/27/2018 04/26/2018 2018-0165039 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $37584.69 106928 B0478895S 6514 ODD 2 211-131-13-00 KARMELEITA M. WEBERT A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/19/2016 01/05/2017 2017-0005635 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $19710.44 106929 B0401935L 6813 ANNUAL 4 211-131-13-00 ALBERT C. WILLIAMS A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/18/2012 01/03/2013 2013-0004405 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $22196.32 106930 B0523105H 5233 ANNUAL 51 211-130-02-00 RONALD WOOD JR. AND WANDA E. WOOD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/05/2019 07/18/2019 2019-0289392 7/13/2023 2023-0183829 $62497.80 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE:10/17/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 10/20/2023, 10/27/2023, 11/03/2023 CN 28121

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-22-910466-NJ Order No.: 220116416-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/15/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): GARY HOOD AND NANCY HOOD, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP Recorded: 4/17/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0186043 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/4/2023 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $323,404.04 The purported property address is: 5422 KIPLING LANE, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 212-102-37-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the trustee: CA-22-910466-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-910466-NJ to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the mortgagor, the mortgagee, or the mortgagee’s attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION TS No.: CA-22-910466-NJ IDSPub #0188774 10/20/2023 10/27/2023 11/3/2023 CN 28110

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00047078-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Melanie Limas An filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Melanie Limas An change to proposed name: Melanie An-Perez Limas. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On December 13, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/31/2023 Michael T. Smyth Judge of the Superior Court 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/2023 CN 28180

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00047074-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Daniel Limas An filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Daniel Limas An change to proposed name: Daniel An-Perez Limas. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On December 13, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/31/2023 Michael T. Smyth Judge of the Superior Court 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/2023 CN 28179

SUMMONS ON FIRST AMENDED COMPLAINT (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2022-00018845-CL-PA-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): HOWARD ERIC LYNN AKA ERIC LYNN HOWARD AKA ERIC L. HOWARD DOES 1 through 10 inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): ENTERPRISE FLEET MANAGEMENT, INC., a Missouri corporation dba SUNPOWER CORPORATION, a Delaware corporation NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of San Diego 330 West Broadway San Diego CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Jay W. Smith, Esq., Sbn 150113 and Nancy A. Young, Esq., Sbn 183328 6644 VALJEAN AVE #200 VAN NUYS, CA 91406 Telephone: 818-709-2556 Fax: 818-709-2513 Date: 08/14/2023 Clerk (Secretario), by K. Winburn, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/2023 CN 28172

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00045649-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Alicia Danielle Courtney Martin and Kevin Dixon Martin filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Amelia Margaret Courtney change to proposed name: Amelia Margaret Courtney Martin; b. Present name: Aurora Monica Martin change to proposed name: Aurora Monica Courtney Martin. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On December 29, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/20/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/2023 CN 28164

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, November 10th, 2023, at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Sandra Casados – unit F338 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28154

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on November 11, 2023 ending at 3pm. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Size Name UE 10×7.5 – Marcella Ponce UE 5×5 – Danielle Flores UE 10×7 – Quinn Kaipio UE 5×5 – Dave Potter UE 10×7.5 – Joseph Daley GL 5×10 – Austin Harper GL 5×5 – Austin Harper UE 10×7.5 – Corryn Hutchinson UE 5x 5 – Danny Taveras Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28150

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, November 3rd , 2023, at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Adrian Parker – unit S103 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28147

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Mission Bay Dr located at 4595 Mission Bay Dr San Diego CA 92109 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 11/16/2023 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Adam Milavetz; Jesse Duschl; Nadiyah Brown; Michael Kelly; Brumley Amy; Vincent Lew; Contact Management; Miguel Rodriguez; Michael Mauger/Sandbar Sports Bar & Grill; Nicholas Brewton; Jason Byrd. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28136

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Pacific Hwy located at 4800 Pacific Hwy San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 11/16/2023 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Genrey Brazil; Eva Briones; Tatiana Cadogan; Magdalena Tobin; Jessica Garcia; Shayla Huppertz; Craig Guerra; Xavier Trelease; Dustin Grumling. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28135

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Marcos N Pacific St. located at 185 N Pacific St San Marcos CA 92069 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 11/16/2023 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Rodriguez Cruz; Ashley Teuton; Mark R Mahar. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28134

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – Vista located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 11/16/2023 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Richard Joseph Garcia; Unique Coleman; Marissa Bustos; Tyson Cano; Uzias Vasquez; Miguel Solano. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28133

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00042855-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): James Anthony Gosnell filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: James Anthony Gosnell change to proposed name: James Aspen Harris. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 16, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/04/2023 Michael T Smyth Judge of the Superior Court 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28092

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022020 Filed: Oct 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wildwood Expedition Catering. Located at: 324 Angeles St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brandon Allan Standridge, 324 Angeles St., Oceanside CA 92058; 2. Katherine Standridge, 324 Angeles St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2023 S/Brandon Allen Standridge, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/2023 CN 28183

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022265 Filed: Oct 31, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Keepsake Content Co.. Located at: 4158 Decoro St. #57, San Diego CA 92122 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Keepsake Content Co. LLC, 4158 Decoro St. #57, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2023 S/Arianna Kotlier, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/2023 CN 28182

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022223 Filed: Oct 31, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Dev LLC. Located at: 3554 Los Hermanos Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. SoCal Dev LLC, 3554 Los Hermanos Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/17/2016 S/Danilo C. Camino Jr., 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/2023 CN 28181

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022091 Filed: Oct 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mindful Bodys. Located at: 717 Pier View Way, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mindful Behavioral Outpatient Discovering Your Self, 717 Pier View Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/22/2023 S/Jacqueline Ortega, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/2023 CN 28176

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020938 Filed: Oct 12, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. L’Ecurie Paris. Located at: 1065 La Mirada Ct., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Seckence Inc., 1065 La Mirada Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/18/2018 S/Lionel Andre Moroy, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/2023 CN 28175

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021595 Filed: Oct 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sagraves Imagery. Located at: 555 Eaton St. #I, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brittney Elizabeth Sagraves, 555 Eaton St. #I, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brittney Elizabeth Sagraves, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/2023 CN 28174

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021417 Filed: Oct 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aladdin Bail Bonds. Located at: 620 Hacienda Dr. #105, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1000 Aviara Pkwy #300, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Two Jinn Inc., 1000 Aviara Pkwy #300, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2004 S/Herbert G. Mutter, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/2023 CN 28173

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020817 Filed: Oct 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vi Thai Pho. Located at: 2766 Unicornio St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vi Thai Pho, 2766 Unicornio St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/10/2022 S/Vi Thai Pho, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/2023 CN 28171

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9019876 Filed: Sep 27, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Latitude 33 Brewing Company. Located at: 6550 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: 1700 Aviara Pkwy #130007, Carlsbad CA 92013. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/26/2019 and assigned File #2019-9030384. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. WC IPA LLC, 6550 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA 92121. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company. S/Michael Taylor, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/2023 CN 28170

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9019851 Filed: Sep 27, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Abnormal Beer Co. Located at: 6550 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: 1700 Aviara Pkwy #130007, Carlsbad CA 92013. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/11/2021 and assigned File #2021-9020394. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. WC IPA LLC, 6550 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA 92121. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company. S/Michael Taylor, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/2023 CN 28169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021924 Filed: Oct 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wild Tide Brewing Company. Located at: 2614 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Debbie Road LLC, 5330 Debbie Rd., Santa Barbara CA 93111. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelsey Chesterfield, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/2023 CN 28168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020267 Filed: Oct 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kai Ola Sushi 2. Located at: 2998 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Village People LLC, 2998 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/2023 S/Ryan Ashton, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/2023 CN 28167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021609 Filed: Oct 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bob Parts. Located at: 4039 Sunnyhill Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joseph Robert Damiano, 4039 Sunnyhill Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Robert Damiano, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/2023 CN 28166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021547 Filed: Oct 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AMP Performance. Located at: 6886 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cristina Marie Valenzuela, 6886 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cristina Marie Valenzuela, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/2023 CN 28165

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020130 Filed: Sep 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Asset Protection. Located at: 737 Pacifica Way, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William Toye Martindale, 737 Pacifica Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/William Toye Martindale, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24/2023 CN 28163

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021058 Filed: Oct 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Senior Move Authority. Located at: 12750 High Bluff Dr. #300, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. HKT Cal Inc., 12750 High Bluff Dr. #300, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard Patterson Winkler, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17/2023 CN 28160

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021695 Filed: Oct 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Colibri Pediatrics. Located at: 9333 Genesee Ave. #250, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Del Re Medical Corp, 9333 Genesee Ave. #250, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Angelo Del Re, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17/2023 CN 28157

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021010 Filed: Oct 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mytek Electrical Pros. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mytek Pros Inc., 2244 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Nguyen, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17/2023 CN 28156

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020819 Filed: Oct 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pure Vision Window Cleaning; B. Window Cleaning of San Diego. Located at: 432 2nd St. #I, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. David Andrew Fatula Jr., 432 2nd St. #I, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/10/2023 S/David Andrew Fatula Jr., 10/27, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17/2023 CN 28155

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021652 Filed: Oct 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Last Acts of Love. Located at: 1106 Second St. #355, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Melvin Enterprises Inc, 1106 Second St. #355, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2020 S/Melissa McClave, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17/2023 CN 28152

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021378 Filed: Oct 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moose and Pelican; B. Moose and Pelican. Located at: 304 W. Ivy St. #208, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Adam David White, 304 W. Ivy St. #208, San Diego CA 92101; 2. Emily Beth White, 304 W. Ivy St. #208, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2023 S/Adam David White, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17/2023 CN 28151

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021276 Filed: Oct 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Pro Tax Solutions; B. Pacific Pro Tax Services. Located at: 171 Saxony Rd. #102, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Seckelmans Tax Inc., 5190 Governor Dr. #208, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/17/2023 S/Laura Freytag, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17/2023 CN 28149

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020471 Filed: Oct 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Waters Building Company. Located at: 351 Acacia Ave., #18, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Waters Building Company, 351 Acacia Ave. #18, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2018 S/Nathan R. Waters, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17/2023 CN 28148

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021454 Filed: Oct 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Floor Coverings International of North County Coastal, CA. Located at: 1902 Wright Pl. Ste 200 #7813, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. EVDC Flooring Inc., 2145 Newcastle Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Travis C. Brown, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17/2023 CN 28143

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019416 Filed: Sep 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gemini Hill Books. Located at: 3302 Don Tomaso Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Margaret A. Hill, 3302 Don Tomaso Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/21/2023 S/Margaret A. Hill, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17/2023 CN 28142

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020830 Filed: Oct 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Catalina Madrigal Cleaning Service. Located at: 464 N. Twin Oaks Vly Rd. #D, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Catalina Madrigal, 464 N. TwinOaks Vly Rd. #D, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Catalina Madrigal, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17/2023 CN 28138

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020260 Filed: Oct 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shins Com. Inc.. Located at: 2606 El Camino Real #B, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shins Com Inc., 2606 El Camino Real #B, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/05/2021 S/Young Shin, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17/2023 CN 28137

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020518 Filed: Oct 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Insight Management Services. Located at: 674 Vale View Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Janette Leigh Kimmel, 674 Vale View Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2004 S/Janette Leigh Kimmel, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10, 11/17/2023 CN 28132

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020961 Filed: Oct 12, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. F.G.L.G. Active; B. Feel Good, Look Good Active; C. FGLG. Located at: 804 Citrus Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. F.G.L.G. Active LLC, 804 Citrus Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/12/2023 S/Victoria McDonald, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28131

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020692 Filed: Oct 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. American Academy Life and Health Insurance Agency Inc. Located at: 9444 Balboa Ave. #300, San Diego CA 92123 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Academy Life and Health Inc., 9444 Balboa Ave. #300, San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sanford M. Fisch, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28130

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021228 Filed: Oct 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Cyclery. Located at: 823 N. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1145, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Bacyclery LLC, 823 N. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/28/2023 S/Brent Garrigus, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28129

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021216 Filed: Oct 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Travel With Us. Located at: 930 Via Mil Cumbres #22, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. SB Tours LLC, 930 Via Mil Cumbres #22, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/17/2023 S/Matthew Cuthbert, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28127

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021218 Filed: Oct 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fox + Fawn LLC. Located at: 4097 Canyon de Oro, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Fox + Fawn, LLC., 4097 Canyon de Oro, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lela Cincotta, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28126

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020435 Filed: Oct 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CJ Charles Jewelers. Located at: 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vahid Moradi Inc., 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/11/1998 S/Vahid Moradi, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28125

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020434 Filed: Oct 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Panerai Boutique La Jolla. Located at: 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vahid Moradi Inc., 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/10/2016 S/Vahid Moradi, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020433 Filed: Oct 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Boutique Officine Panerai. Located at: 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vahid Moradi Inc., 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/10/2016 S/Vahid Moradi, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28123

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020432 Filed: Oct 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Boutique Officine Panerai La Jolla. Located at: 1135 Prospect, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vahid Moradi Inc., 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/10/2016 S/Vahid Moradi, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28122

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021177 Filed: Oct 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All-Bright. Located at: 3684 Altadena Ave. #9, San Diego CA 92105 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jonathan Morales Navarrete, 3684 Altadena Ave. #9, San Diego CA 92105. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/16/2023 S/Jonathan Morales Navarrete, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28120

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021087 Filed: Oct 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Artville Foods. Located at: 8248 Mercury Ct., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. GDGS Inc., 8248 Mercury Ct., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jongwan Pyo, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28117

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9021086 Filed: Oct 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Artville Supply. Located at: 8248 Mercury Ct., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. GDGS Inc., 8248 Mercury Ct., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/02/2016 S/Jongwan Pyo, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28116

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020235 Filed: Oct 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. Located at: 2471 Jamacha Rd. #101, El Cajon CA 92021 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. El Rancho McGinno Rancho San Diego LLC, 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tim McGinn, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28115

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020235 Filed: Oct 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. Located at: 1710 E. Main St., Bostonia CA 92021 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. El Rancho McGinno El Cajon LLC, 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tim McGinn, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020234 Filed: Oct 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. Located at: 2659 Gateway Rd. #107, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. El Rancho McGinno Bressi Ranch LLC, 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/07/2020 S/Tim McGinn, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28113

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020233 Filed: Oct 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. Located at: 133 S. Las Posas Rd. #144, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. El Rancho McGinno San Marcos LLC, 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/02/2020 S/Tim McGinn, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28112

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020232 Filed: Oct 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. Located at: 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. El Rancho McGinno LLC, 7625 Via Campanile #126, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/17/2017 S/Tim McGinn, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28111

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018542 Filed: Sep 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio M. Located at: 160 W. Glaucus St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Melanie Durkee, 160 W. Glaucus St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/03/2010 S/Melanie Durkee, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28109

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019351 Filed: Sep 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County HR LLC. Located at: 1415 Ridgeway St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. North County HR LLC, 1415 Ridgeway St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2013 S/Laura Henderson, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020521 Filed: Oct 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Riviera Mobile Home Park. Located at: 699 N. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2308, Laguna Hills CA 92654. Registrant Information: 1. Jacqueline S. Anderson, Trustee of the 2005 Martha J. Anderson Irrevocable Trust, 23117 Plaza Pointe Dr. #100, Laguna Hills CA 92653. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1981 S/Jacqueline S. Anderson, trustee of the 2005 MJA Irrev. Trust, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020406 Filed: Oct 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Succulent Creations and Restorations. Located at: 13466 Appalachian Way, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tuyet Thi Ngoc Tran, 13466 Appalachian Way, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/29/2023 S/Tuyet Thi Ngoc Tran, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03, 11/10/2023 CN 28106

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020197 Filed: Oct 02, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Santa Fe Pond Service. Located at: 168 Coop Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1227 Essex St., San Diego CA 92103. Registrant Information: 1. Ryan Ward, 1227 Essex St., San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/08/2008 S/Ryan Ward, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28101

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019642 Filed: Sep 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surf Skate 101. Located at: 828 Bluewater Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lorenzo Diaz, 828 Bluewater Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/25/2023 S/Lorenzo Diaz, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28100

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020731 Filed: Oct 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Llamitas Spanish. Located at: 1611 S. Melrose Dr. #A-199, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mama Llama Linguist LLC, 1401 21st St. #R, Sacramento CA 95811. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/08/2023 S/Corrie Wiik, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28099

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020551 Filed: Oct 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Christmas Light Installers. Located at: 854 Granada Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #253, Camp Pendleton CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. SC Distribution Inc., 603 Seagaze Dr. #253, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2023 S/Jeremy Jennings, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28098

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020359 Filed: Oct 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KegJoy. Located at: 2826 La Mirada Dr. #B, Vista CA 920818481 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kombucha on Tap LLC, 2826 La Mirada Dr. #B, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/11/2023 S/Jared Gustafson, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020644 Filed: Oct 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rewire; B. Rewire Breathwork. Located at: 1946 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rewire Somatic LLC, 1946 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/05/2023 S/Cynthia Becker, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020255 Filed: Oct 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RTOSX. Located at: 11440 W. Bernardo Ct. #300, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. PX5, 11440 W. Bernardo Ct. #300, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/26/2023 S/William Lamie, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28095

Statement of Withdrawal From Partnership Operating Under Fictitious Business Name #2023-9020542 Filed: Oct 05, 2023 with San Diego County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Saltwater and Seaglass. The Original Statement of this Fictitious Business Name was Filed in San Diego County on: 03/09/2020 and assigned File #2020-9006094. Located at: 7325 Corte Tomillo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. The Following Partner Has Withdrawn: 1. Abedalfattah Aldairi, 1754 Red Barn Rd., Encintias CA 92024. S/Abedalfattah Aldairi, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28094

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019041 Filed: Sep 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Benedetti Video. Located at: 804 Val Sereno Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Matthew Thomas Benedetti, 804 Val Sereno Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/14/2023 S/Matthew Thomas Benedetti, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019528 Filed: Sep 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beechtree Home. Located at: 2712 Loker Ave. West #1200, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alexandra Ann Haisley, 342 Juniper Ave. #1, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/2023 S/Alexandra Ann Haisley, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020544 Filed: Oct 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reflective Remodeling; B. Reflective Builders. Located at: 209 N. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lowes Contracting LLC, 209 N Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/22/2023 S/Charley Lowe, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28088

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018354 Filed: Sept 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. REV A; B. REV A MFG; C. REV A PLASTICS. Located at: 335 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U183, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Think 3D/Prelude Inc., 1340 Rainbow Ridge Ln., Leucadia CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/04/2023 S/Donovan Weber, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018515 Filed: Sept 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Best Coast Publishers. Located at: 372 Pine Ave. #C15, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. YogiTriathlete, 372 Pine Ave. #C15, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/05/2023 S/Jessica Gumkowski, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28082

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020199 Filed: Oct 02, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lux Spa Collective. Located at: 338 N. Coast Hwy, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rebeca Ruby Rodriguez, 412 S. Myers St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2023 S/Rebeca Ruby Rodriguez, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28081

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020075 Filed: Sep 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brainstem Financial. Located at: 6353 Corte de Abeto #B-100, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Encinitas Charities Consulting Group LLC, 533 2nd St. #338, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2023 S/James K. Merrill, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28080