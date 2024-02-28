Legal Notices, March 01, 2024

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (3/08, 3/22, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Salameh SB9; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-005793-2022; SUB-005795-2022; CDP-005794-2022; FILING DATE: November 21, 2022; APPLICANT: Salameh Family Trust; LOCATION: 501 Quail Gardens Drive (APN 257-011-28); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A request for a parcel map for an urban lot split pursuant to Government Code Section 66411.7 for the creation of two lots, the demolition of all onsite structures, and reconstruction of a single-family residence on Lot 1 of the urban lot split; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Rural Residential 1 (RR-1) Zone, Coastal Overlay Zone, and Special Study Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(l)(1) which exempts the demolition of a primary single-family residence and related accessory uses/structures, Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a new single-family residence and related accessory uses/structures, and Section15315 which exempts the two-lot subdivision of property in urbanized areas zoned for residential uses. None of the exceptions listed in Section 15300.2 exist for the project. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Project Planner: (760) 633-2681 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MARCH 11, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination CANNOT BE FILED in accordance with City Council Urgency Ordinance No. 2022-19. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. 03/01/2024 CN 28601

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: 2089 Glasgow Lot Line Adjustment; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-006092-2023, BADJ-006093-2023, CDPNF-006094-2023; FILING DATE: March 21, 2023; APPLICANT: Jason Florence; LOCATION: 2089 Glasgow Avenue (APN: 260-393-11); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Boundary Adjustment (BADJ) and Coastal Development Permit (CDP) to consolidate two existing lots into one; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay, Special Study Overlay and Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15305 (a) which exempts minor alterations in land such as minor lot line adjustments. STAFF CONTACT: Takuma Easland, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2712 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Chambers Residence Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU); CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006483-2023; FILING DATE: August 28, 2023; APPLICANT: Jeremy Chambers; LOCATION: 1743 Ruthlor Road (APN: 260-554-08); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A request for a Coastal Development Permit to authorize the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit (ADU) above an existing garage; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 8 (R-8) Zone, Special Study and Coastal Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. STAFF CONTACT: Hoger Saleh, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2714 or [email protected] 3. PROJECT NAME: Gray JADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006666-2023; FILING DATE: October 26, 2023; APPLICANTS: Michelle and Steven Gray; LOCATION: 1622 Swallowtail Road (APN: 254-573-59); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to convert a portion of a three car garage and an existing office into a Junior Accessory Dwelling Unit (JADU); ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone, the Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay, Special Study Overlay, and the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. STAFF CONTACT: Takuma Easland, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2712 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY MARCH 11, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT.

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL Housing and Community Development Activities FY 2024-25 Funding Recommendations PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 The City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City Council will consider funding recommendations for proposed FY 2024-25 activities funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The City of Encinitas expects to receive a FY 2024-25 grant award of $297,673 of which an estimated $44,650 is being considered for public services, $59,534 is being considered for program administration and fair housing, and $193,489 is considered for other activities. The funding recommendations include the following: homeless prevention and shelter, senior services, program administration, fair housing activities, residential rehabilitation, and public infrastructure improvements to address ADA compliance. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action before the City Council is to consider funding for eligible projects under the federal CDBG program which is not subject to the California Environmental Quality Act ("CEQA") pursuant to Section 15060(c)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines because it is not defined as a "project" under Section 15378(b)(5). STAFF CONTACT: Cindy Schubert, Management Analyst: (760) 633-2726 or [email protected]

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE – 2024 VACANCIES ON CITY COUNCIL APPOINTED COMMISSIONS AND COMMITTEE The City of Encinitas is accepting applications for appointment to vacancies on the Planning Commission-Old Encinitas Representative, Senior Commission, and Urban Forest Advisory Committee. Application forms must be completed online from the City's website. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas. The deadline for all applications is Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. CURRENT VACANCIES AND APPOINTMENTS TO BE MADE: PLANNING COMMISSION: One (1) appointment to be made for a three-year term ending March 1, 2027 for the Old Encinitas Representative. The Planning Commission is a five member board with each member representing one of the five communities of Encinitas: Cardiff, Leucadia, New Encinitas, Old Encinitas, and Olivenhain. Applicants must have resided as a registered voter in Old Encinitas for no less than six months prior to appointment and maintain residency and voter registration in Old Encinitas while serving on the Commission. The Planning Commission shall perform such duties as may be specified by ordinance or resolution of the City Council or by the laws of the State of California. Further, the Planning Commission shall study and report to the City Council upon any matter referred to it by the City Council and shall keep the City Council currently advised of all matters pending, and shall furnish any special information, reports or materials which the City Council may request. The Planning Commission shall make a final determination as authorized by the Code for the following applications: Coastal Development, Conditional Use Permit (Major), Tentative Tract Map, Zoning Code Interpretation, Application for project in more than one Community Planning area, and other applications and duties as required by the Code. In addition, the Planning Commission shall make recommendation to the City Council as authorized by the Code for the following applications: General Plan Interpretation, General Plan Amendment, Zoning Code Amendment, Zoning Map Amendment, Specific Plan, and other applications as required by the Code. SENIOR CITIZEN COMMISSION: Two (2) appointments to be made for three-year terms ending March 1, 2027. The Senior Citizen Commission is a seven member board. The Senior Citizen Commission shall conduct public hearings to gather information and thereafter make recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding services for Senior Citizens which include, without limitation: Policies and plans for the development and operation of programs and services for the benefit of Senior Citizens within the City; policies and plans for developing programs and services in cooperation with other public and private agencies which would benefit Senior Citizens; and such matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. URBAN FOREST ADVISORY COMMITTEE*: One (1) appointment to be made for three-year term ending March 1, 2027. The UFAC is composed of members of the community with interest and expertise in urban forestry. This group advises and works together with the City Arborist to review and provide comments on City plans and policies related to urban forestry, including updates to the various aspects of the City’s Urban Forest Management Program and Administrative Manual, and, shall among other things: review and provide comments on Tree Plans prior to consideration by the City Council; review and provide comments on the Approved Tree Species Master List prior to consideration by the City Council; review and provide comments to the City Arborist on proposed City Tree removals except in the case of emergency removals; advise City Staff regarding programs of public outreach and education in order to promote public understanding of the City’s urban forest, including programs to celebrate and promote Arbor Day; review and consider Heritage Tree applications in consultation with the City Arborist, and shall make recommendations to the Planning Commission; and review and provide comments to the City Arborist on proposed changes to the City’s Urban Forest Management Program. *Effective September 27, 2023, Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.30.020 Terms and Term Limits shall apply to this committee. General Information (for complete text see Chapter 2.30 of the Municipal Code) Persons appointed to a City board, commission, or committee serve at the pleasure of the City Council. • All Commissions with the exception of the Youth Commission shall have three-year staggered terms of office. The Youth Commission shall have a one-year term of office. • All Commissions, with the exception of the Youth Commission, shall have term limits of two (2) consecutive full terms of office. After reaching the term limit, a person must sit out one appointment cycle before reapplying to the same City Commission. Upon terming out of one Commission, a person may apply to a different City Commission. • Commissioners may not serve on more than one commission at a time. Sitting commissioners may apply for vacancies on other commissions, and if so appointed, their prior commission appointment shall automatically terminate. • A Board, Commission, or Committee Member’s term shall be automatically terminated if the member is absent from three (3) consecutive, regular meetings held by the member’s agency. 03/01/2024 CN 28587

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) CITY OF ENCINITAS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TO PERFORM CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT AND INSPECTION FOR ANNUAL PAVEMENT REHABILITATION OVERLAY AND SLURRY SEAL PROJECT FY 23/24 TO FY26/27. Date Issued: February 14, 2024, 2:00 PM Questions Due: March 6, 2024, 12:00 PM Proposals Due: March 13, 2024, 2:00 PM The City is seeking proposals to provide full-time oversight of the Contractor by procuring the services of a Consultant that can provide qualified personnel to perform project inspection services and construction management. This solicitation is for services for four years with an option to extend the contract for two additional years.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) CITY OF ENCINITAS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TO PROVIDE DESIGN FOR ANNUAL PAVEMENT REHABILITATION OVERLAY AND SLURRY SEAL PROJECT FY 24/25 TO FY26/27 Date Issued: February 9, 2024, 2:00 PM Questions Due: February 26, 2024, 12:00 PM Proposals Due: March 4, 2024, 2:00 PM The City of Encinitas is soliciting proposals from qualified design consultants to design road surface treatments and develop contract bid documents for the annual road resurfacing projects. This solicitation is for services for three years with an option for two additional years.

Title Order No.: 2394878cad Trustee Sale No.: 86904 Loan No.: 399437532 APN: 324-040-35-00, 300-460-79- 00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/9/2022. On 3/18/2024 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 12/16/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0471381 in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: JACK ANTHONY BUCCIARELLI AND JANE F. BUCCIARELLI, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor EAGLE CAPITAL LP, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 12636 CALLE DE ROB POWAY, CA 92064 AND 2572 VANTAGE WAY, DEL MAR, CA 92014. Said sale will be made to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $2,537,499.33 (Estimated). The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 12636 CALLE DE ROB POWAY, CA 92064 AND 2572 VANTAGE WAY, DEL MAR, CA 92014. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $2,537,499.33 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 2/15/2024 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 86904. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 86904 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. TS# 86904 LEGAL DESCRIPTION EXHIBIT “A” Parcel 1: APN 324-040-35-00 Parcel A: Parcel 3 of Parcel map no. 10159, in the County of San Diego, State of California, filed in the office of the County recorder of San Diego County, June 26, 1980, as file no. 80-202748 of official records. Parcel B: An easement and right of way for road and utility purposes and incidentals thereto, over, under, along and across those portions of parcels 1, 2 and 4 of parcel map no. 10159, in the County of San Diego, State of California, filed in the office of the County recorder of San Diego County, June 26, 1980, as file no. 80-202748 of official records, designated and delineated as “proposed 40 foot private road and utility easement” on said parcel map. Parcel C: An easement and right of way for road and utility purposes and incidentals thereto, over, under, along and across the easterly 20.00 feet of parcel 4 and over, under, along and across the southerly 20.00 feet of parcels 1 and 4 of parcel map no. 10159, in the County of San Diego, State of California, filed in the office of the County recorder of San Diego County, June 26, 1980, as file no. 80-202748 of official records. Parcel D: An easement and right of way for ingress and egress, road and utility purposes including but not limited to electric power, telephone, gas, water, sewer and cable television lines and appurtenances thereto, over, under, along and across that portion of the Northerly 20 feet of parcel 2 of parcel map no. 6142, in the County or San Diego, State of California, filed in the office of the County recorder of San Diego county on July 7, 1977, Lying within the proposed 40 foot private road easement as designated and delineated on said parcel map no. 6142. Parcel 2: APN 300-460-79-00 Lot 237 of Del Mar Hills, unit no. 6, in the City of Del Mar, County San Diego, State of California, according to map thereof no. 6162, filed in the office of the County recorder of San Diego County, August 6, 1968. STOX 943564 / 86904 02/23/2024, 03/01/2024, 03/08/2024 CN 28554

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JUDY JO FRIDONO Case # 37-2023-00050982-PR-PW-CTL A Petition for Probate has been filed by Robert Fridono in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Robert Fridono be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent's will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 23, 2024; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Attorney for Petitioner: Rich Gaines, Esq. Legacy Legal, Inc. 5900 La Place Ct., Ste 105 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.931.9923

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00008519-CU-PT-NC Petitioner(s): Roland Dane Demoss filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Roland Dane Demoss change to proposed name: Roland Dane Sinclair. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 19, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. Filed Date: 02/26/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court.

IN THE DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR PAYNE COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF WYATT LEE CHILDRESS, a Minor Child. Case No.: FA-2024-6 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING AND TO SET DATE TO HEAR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA TO AUTUMN DANIELLE CHILDRESS (EVANS), Biological Mother NOW, on this 21 day of February 2024, biological father Ryan Childress, having filed herein his Application for Termination of Parental Rights of the Biological Mother, AUTUMN DANIELLE CHILDRESS (EVANS), with a last known address of residence at 3630 Vista Campana S, Unit 37, Oceanside, California 92057, for the reason of biological mother's failure to contact biological father or minor child during the past three (3) years, and failure to provide financial support for the minor children for the past three (3) years, and the Step Mother desires to adopt; IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED that the Application for Termination of Parental Rights is hereby set for hearing on the 16th day of April, 2024, at 9:00 o'clock a.m., in the District Court of Payne County, Payne County Courthouse, 606 South Husband, Room 202, Stillwater, Payne County, Oklahoma 74074. Diane Vaughan HONORABLE JUDGE OF THE DISTRICT COURT James V. Murray, OBA No. 11448 Joshua D. Cooper, OBA No. 35453 MURRAY LAW FIRM P.O. Box 2224 311 South Duck Street Stillwater, Oklahoma 74076-2224 (405) 377-7000

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO NOTICE OF INTENT TO SELL REAL PROPERTY OF CONSERVATEE CASE NO. 37-2023-00004847-PR-CP-CTL In Re The Conservatorship of JOHN MICHAEL OYSTER, Conservatee. Notice is hereby given that on, March 18, 2024, or thereafter within the time allowed by law, the undersigned, as Conservator of the Estate of JOHN MICHAEL OYSTER, Conservatee, will sell at private sale to the highest and best net bidder, subject to confirmation by the above entitled Superior Court, all the right, title and interest of the real property of the Conservatee, in and to that certain real property located in the County of SAN DIEGO, State of California, commonly known as 1427 Woodhaven Dr, Oceanside, San Diego County, California, and more particularly described as follows: LOT 70 OF AMENDED MAP OF PALMERA, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 13241, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, ON SEPTEMBER 22, 1995. A.P.N. 158-622-36-00

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC 6101 et seq. and B&P 24074 et seq.) Escrow No. 107-042403 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the Seller(s) are: Junkyard Sports Bar & Grill LLC, 3617 Ocean Ranch Blvd. Suite 100, Oceanside, CA 92056 Doing Business as: Junkyard Sports Bar & Grill All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years as stated by the Seller(s) is/are: None The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: Same as above The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s) is/are: 211 & 221 Main Street, LLC, 211 Main Street #205, Vista, CA 92084 The location and general description of the assets to be sold are the trade name of the business, furniture, fixtures and equipment, inventory of stock, goodwill, leasehold interest, leasehold improvements, covenant not to compete and transfer of License No. 47-597065 of that certain business known as Junkyard Sports Bar & Grill located at 3617 Ocean Ranch Blvd. Suite 100, Oceanside, CA 92056. The Bulk Sale and transfer of the Alcoholic Beverage License is intended to be consummated at the office of: The Heritage Escrow Company, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego CA 92103, Escrow No. 107-042403, Escrow Officer: Christopher Portillo , and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is on or about 4/5/24. The Bulk Sale IS NOT subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2, but is subject to Section 24074 of the Business and Professions Code. Claims will be accepted until Settlement Agent is notified by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control of the transfer of the permanent Alcoholic Beverage License to the Buyer. As required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, it has been agreed between the Seller and the Buyer that the consideration for transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. 211 & 221 Main Street, LLC, a California limited liability company By: /s/ Julie Ann Lowen, Member By: /s/ David Harlan Lowen, Member 3/1/24 CNS-3787686# CN 28589

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – Vista located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 3/20/2024 at 12:00PM. Angela Beth Fowler; David Crossman; Heather de la Paz; Eric Huckaby; Naomi Rodriguez; Michelle Cornejo.This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 03/01/2024 CN 28570

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Marcos N Pacific St. located at 185 N Pacific St San Marcos CA 92069 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 3/20/2024 at 12:00PM. Adam Majeska; Juan Michel; Eduardo Covarrubias. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 03/01/2024 CN 28569

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Pacific Hwy located at 4800 Pacific Hwy San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 3/20/2024 at 12:00PM. Joseph A Swartz; Susan Dmochowski; Andrea Y Franklin; Justin Holder; O’Linda Sabella; Jacob Zollinger; Misty D Atwell; Ovet Felix; Joseph Taylor; Laura E Copeland; Devon Rodriguez; Ben Seybold; Bryce Goldman; Eric Dutra; Martin Skutley; Phillip L Nickols; Claudia Gonzales; River W Abbruzzi-Davis; Karl Huneke; Bonnie Parks; Darren John Mosier; Jonathan Foster; Rosa Yamilet Montano; Jade Johnson; Jon Wright; Kenneth Pearce; Grent A Golden contents: Trailer. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 03/01/2024 CN 28568

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Mission Bay Dr located at 4595 Mission Bay Dr San Diego CA 92109 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 3/20/2024 at 12:00PM. Natalie Wharton-Lake; Nicholas Trautman; Bolton Gerre; Matthew Paul Janquitto; Georgina E Espinoza – Cordova; Alicia Shell. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 03/01/2024 CN 28567

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION ONE FACILITY – MULTIPLE UNITS Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to satisfy Extra Space’s lien, by selling personal property belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated. 545 Stevens Ave W, Solana Beach, CA 92075 on March 19th, 2024 @ 10:00 AM Eric Matson Elias Nasrawi Alfred Guyer Scott Andryski Andrea Lopez Earl Bart Anderson Ryan Forbes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 3/1/24 CNS-3786101# CN 28566

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: CIVSB2322892 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Jeffrey Mitchum, an individual YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Teresa M. Thompson, an individual. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Bernardino San Bernardino Justice Center 247 West Third St. San Bernardino CA 92415 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Robert F. Schauer 215 N. Second Ave., Ste F Upland CA 91786 Telephone: 909.983.5600 Fax: 909.983.5706 Date: (Fecha), 09/20/2023 Clerk by (Secretario), Leanne M. Landeros, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2023 CN 28555

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00006538-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christi Lynn Prettyman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Christi Lynn Prettyman change to proposed name: Christi Lynn Zen. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 28, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/13/2024 Maureen F Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2023 CN 28548

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARK STEPHEN WASHBURN Case# 37-2023-00049682-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mark Stephen Washburn. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Emma Washburn & Abigail Washburn, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Emma Washburn & Abigail Washburn be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 7, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioners: Emma Washburn & Abigail Washburn 1535 Kings Cross Dr. Cardiff CA 92007 Telephone: 760.623.5992 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28539

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARY ANNA NEWTON Case # 37-2024-00001204-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mary Anna Newton. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Linda Shomier in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Linda Shomier be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 11, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Law Office of Will M Smith 139 E. Third Ave., Ste 101 Escondido CA 92025 Telephone: 760.520.1916 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28538

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00004508-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Roberta Frances Leonard filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Roberta Frances Leonard change to proposed name: Bobbie Frances Leonard. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 15, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 01/30/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28525

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00000809-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Aubrey Renee Huffman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Aubrey Renee Huffman change to proposed name: Aubree Renee Huffman Schipp. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 22, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 01/09/2024 Maureen F. Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28523

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00005868-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Natthamon Koengram filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Natthamon Koengram change to proposed name: Natthamon Finlayson. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 22, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/08/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28522

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF HIROKO SERIZAWA BUTLER Case # 37-2024-00003545-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Hiroko Serizawa Butler. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Harumi Serizawa Hughes in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Harumi Serizawa Hughes be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 22, 2024; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo 316 S. Melrose Dr. Ste 106 Vista CA 92081-6668 Telephone: 760.639.1680 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28514

IN THE MATTER OF THE GORDON B. WALLEN and VIRGINIA L. WALLEN LIVING TRUST NOTICE TO RESPONDENT CHASE WALLEEN: NOTICE OF HEARING ON AMENDED PETITION TO DETERMINE CLAIM TO PROPERTY CASE# 37-2023-00043882-PR-TR-CTL An Amended Petition has been filed asking the court to determine a claim to the property identified in 3, and a hearing on the Amended Petition has been set. Please refer to the Amended Petition for more information. if you have a claim to the property described in 3, you may attend the hearing and object or respond to the Amended Petition. If you do not want to attend the hearing, you may also file a written response before the hearing. If you do not respond to the Amended Petition or attend the hearing, the court may make orders affecting ownership of the property without your input. 1. NOTICE is given that: Macey K. Walleen, Erikson K. Walleen, and Taylor N. Britt has filed an Amended Petition entitled: AMENDED PETITION BY MACEY K. WALLEEN, ERIKSON K. WALLEEN, AND TAYLOR N. BRITT: (1) TO INVALIDATE THE VIRGINIA WALLEEN TRUST AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 12, 2022, FOR LACK OF TESTAMENTARY CAPACITY; (2) TO INVALIDATE THE VIRGINIA WALLEEN TRUST AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 12, 2022 FOR UNDUE INFLUENCE; (3) TO REMOVE TRUSTEE ROBERT L. WALEEN AND WOULD-BE SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE CHASE WALLEEN; (4) TO APPOINT KRISTEN FRITZ, CPF NO. 1032, AS TRUSTEE; (5) FOR AN ORDER PREVENTING ROBERT L. WALLEEN FROM USING TRUST ASSETS TO DEFEND THIS ACTION; (6) FOR FINANCIAL ELDER ABUSE; (7) FOR RETURN OF TRUST PROPERTY UNDER PROBATE CODE § 850, AND FOR DOUBLE DAMAGES & ATTORNEYS* FEES UNDER PROBATE CODE § 859; (8) FOR AN ACCOUNTING; AND (9) TO CANCEL DEED RECORDED AS DOCUMENT NUMBER 2022-0050815 WITH THE SAN DIEGO OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER under Probate Code section 850 asking for a court order determining a claim or claims to the property described in 3. 2. A HEARING on the Amended Petition will be held as follows: Hearing Date: April 12, 2024 Time: 9:00 AM Dept: 502 SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101 Central-Probate https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh 3. The property that is the subject of the Amended Petition is: – 543 Rockport Court, Encinitas, CA 92024, APN 254-560-40-00 – Personal property inside of 543 Rockport Court, believed to be worth no less than $75,000 – Checking, brokerage, savings, money market, IRA, time deposit, and other accounts held at Merrill Lynch, believed to be worth no less than $ 1 million – Checking, brokerage, savings, money market, time deposit, and other accounts held at other financial institutions, value unknown at this time 4. In addition to seeking to recover the property described in 3, the Amended Petition also alleges and seeks relief for bad faith conduct, undue influence in bad faith, or elder or dependent adult financial abuse. The Amended Petition describes these allegations in detail. Based on the allegations, the Amended Petition seeks to recover twice the value of the property described in 3 and requests that the court award attorney’s fees and costs to the Petitioner. (Prob. Code, § 859.) Attorney for Petitioners: David G Greco Kristen A. Friedman Chhokar Law Group P.C. 6275 Lusk Blvd. San Diego CA 92121 Telephone: 858.384.5757 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28506

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004255 Filed: Feb 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coco Shack; B. Coco Shack Cafe. Located at: 4812 Del Monte Ave. #1, San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. David Janampa Ramos, 4812 Del Monte Ave. #1, San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/David Janampa Ramos, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28608

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004033 Filed: Feb 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lunch Tray Drums. Located at: 1150 Garden View Rd. #230429, Encinitas CA 92023 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chad Matthew Butler, 1150 Garden View Rd. #230429, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Chad Matthew Butler, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28607

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004339 Filed: Feb 27, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Streamline Pro Services. Located at: 4173 Datcho Dr., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jamison Matthew Eichenlaub, 4173 Datcho Dr., San Diego CA 92117; 2. Paris Deanna Eichenlaub, 4173 Datcho Dr., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jamison M. Eichenlaub, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28606

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003533 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Partner in Aging. Located at: 12326 Caminito Granate, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MEWESD LLC, 12326 Caminito Granate, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/21/2019 S/Jonathan Schwartz, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28605

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002095 Filed: Jan 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Center for Integrative Medicine. Located at: 5814 Van Allen Way #215, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mertz Health Services, LLC, 5814 Van Allen Way #215, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2024 S/Georgina Mertz, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28604

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003866 Filed: Feb 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FaceFit San Elijo. Located at: 1215 San Elijo Rd., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1501 San Elijo Rd. South #104-102, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Re-Store Computers Inc., 1501 San Elijo Rd. South #104-102, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tonja Sedlmayer, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28597

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003588 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rayluca Chocolate. Located at: 11316 Vista Sorrento Pkwy #306, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rayluca Bakes, 11316 Vista Sorrento Pkwy #306, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2024 S/Bryan Coroban, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28596

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003716 Filed: Feb 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Real Estate Group. Located at: 16745 W. Bernardo Dr. #200, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 8737, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Catryn Fowler, PO Box 8737, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2023 S/Catryn Fowler, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28595

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003717 Filed: Feb 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Real Estate Group; B. Rancho Real Estate. Located at: 16079 San Dieguito Rd. #A4, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 8737, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rancho Real Estate Company, PO Box 8737, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/26/2017 S/Catryn Fowler, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28594

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004071 Filed: Feb 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunset Bloom Pool Care. Located at: 1127 Portola St., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Madison Lestat Brogan, 1127 Portola St, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Madison Lestat Brogan, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28593

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003146 Filed: Feb 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Air Counseling, Inc. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd. #200, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1036 Highland Dr., Del Mar CA 92014. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paul A. Clonts Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Inc., 1036 Highland Dr., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/04/2022 S/Paul Clonts, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28591

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003962 Filed: Feb 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Osteria Tavi. Located at: 828 N. Coast Hwy 101 #G, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. No and Then LLC, 828 N. Coast Hwy 101 #G, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Marie Daniels, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28590

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003476 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Turtle Soup. Located at: 5845 La Jolla Hermosa Ave., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelli Doan Fales, 5845 La Jolla Hermosa Ave., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelli Doan Fales, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28588

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002793 Filed: Feb 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ariel’s Dance Studio. Located at: 835 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ariel Lopez, 1726 S. Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/25/2023 S/Ariel Lopez, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28586

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004123 Filed: Feb 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. East Holistic Acupuncture. Located at: 3457 Via Montebello #158, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7370 Circulo Ronda, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zinnia Healthcare Inc., 7370 Circulo Ronda, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/03/2013 S/Zhe He, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28585

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003520 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tiny Game Dev. Located at: 2712 Loker Ave. W. #1204, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tiny Game Dev LLC, 2712 Loker Ave. W. #1204, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/29/2024 S/Flavius Alecu, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28584

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002086 Filed: Jan 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Halftime Thrift. Located at: 5141 Mendip St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Damion James Olmedo, 5141 Mendip St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/14/2024 S/Damion James Olmedo, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28583

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004109 Filed: Feb 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fix Auto Vista. Located at: 2509 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. J & R Auto Body and Paint, Inc., 2509 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/13/2017 S/Denisse Barragan, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28582

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003760 Filed: Feb 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clean Stay by Kelley. Located at: 2609 Via Eco, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelley R. Brice, 2609 Via Eco, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Kelley Brice, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28581

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001958 Filed: Jan 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A. Salon. Located at: 2100 Palomar Airport Rd. #218A, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Arthur William Vanden Brink, 2100 Palomar Airport Rd. #218A, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/02/2024 S/Arthur William Vanden Brink, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28580

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003893 Filed: Feb 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Green Coast Realty. Located at: 819 Caminito Del Mar, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lora Wheat, 819 Caminito Del Mar, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/25/2016 S/Lora Wheat, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28579

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003635 Filed: Feb 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 2370 Kenwyn St. Located at: 2370 Kenwyn St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3414 Putter Pl., Oceanside CA 92056-3201. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Linda Turull, 3414 Putter Pl., Oceanside CA 92056-3201; 2. Elizabeth Rhoades, 3414 Putter Pl., Oceanside CA 92056-3201; 3. Janet Bradbury, 3414 Putter Pl., Oceanside CA 92056-3201. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2024 S/Linda Turull, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28578

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002916 Filed: Feb 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dexus Creative. Located at: 1120 N. Escondido Blvd. #L202, Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dionicio Miguel Nicolas, 1120 N. Escondido Blvd #L202, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/04/2024 S/Dionicio Miguel Nicolas, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28577

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003505 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul of Gaia Gifts. Located at: 944 Avenida de San Clemente, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Patricia Sue Brubaker, 944 Avenida de San Clemente, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Mark Allen Brubaker, 944 Avenida de San Clemente, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Patricia Sue Brubaker, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28576

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003367 Filed: Feb 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elephants Corner Wines of California. Located at: 1042 Oak Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RSL Supply LLC, 1042 Oak Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Lunde, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28575

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003955 Filed: Feb 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Archetype Floral Rentals; B. Floral Archetype. Located at: 1155 Camino del Mar #233, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Flo Gascon, 1155 Camino del Mar #233, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2024 S/Flo Gascon, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28574

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003145 Filed: Feb 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Luminary Ventures. Located at: 7539 Gibraltar St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tris Thorp, 7539 Gibraltar St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tris Thorp, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28573

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003656 Filed: Feb 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mantra Roofing and Construction. Located at: 310 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107-350, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chris Allen Ekkelboom, 310 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107-350, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/11/2017 S/Chris Allen Ekkelboom, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28572

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003512 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GRACEiousliving.com. Located at: 3880 Valley Centre Dr. #203, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3880 Valley Center Dr. #203, San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Griffin Hardware Co., 3880 Valley Centre Dr. #203, San Diego Ca 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/15/2021 S/Kelly Griffin Hollingsworth, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28571

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9003489 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Tres Calles Apartments. Located at: 748 3rd St., El Cajon CA 92021 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 230082, Encinitas CA 92023. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/03/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9002864. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Jan Matthews, PO Box 230082, Encinitas CA 92023. The Business is Conducted by: A Trust. S/Jan Matthews Trustee, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28563

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001766 Filed: Jan 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Uplifted Promo. Located at: 3422 Sitio Sandia, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3451 Via Montebello #192-312, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Higher You Inc., 3451 Via Montebello #192-312, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Kristen Sieffert, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28562

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003032 Filed: Feb 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kirsten Van Fossen, PHD. Located at: 1 Miramar St. 929335, La Jolla CA 92092 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kirsten Ellen Tsuda, 1 Miramar St. 929335, La Jolla CA 92092. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2024 S/Kirsten Tsuda, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28561

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003774 Filed: Feb 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Franco & Son’s. Located at: 9205 Piedmont St., Spring Valley CA 91977 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 2980, Spring Valley CA 91979. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ricardo Franco, PO Box 2980, Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Ricardo Franco, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28560

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003689 Filed: Feb 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Triple Six Cycles LLC. Located at: 1476 Kingsport Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Triple Six Cycles LLC, 1476 Kingsport Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Debra Kaye, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003590 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pegasus Mercantile Exchange. Located at: 1084 N. El Camino Real #B-220, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pegasus Executive Search LLC, 1084 N. El Camino Real #B-220, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Kurt A. Groseclose, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28558

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003573 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RAD Management Co. Located at: 3341 Tyler St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A-114, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RAD Life Inc., 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A-114, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Renier A. Dresser, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28557

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003496 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pedego Carlsbad. Located at: 6985 El Camino Real #A107, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 757 Winding Way, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. North County E-Fun LLC, 757 Winding Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sean Vincent Chavez, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28556

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002907 Filed: Feb 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Adlerian Consulting. Located at: 3633 Cheshire Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2604-B El Camino Real Box 234, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lois Irene Ingber, 2604-B El Camino Real Box 234, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/12/2009 S/Lois Irene Ingber, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28553

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003448 Filed: Feb 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lionize Longevity & Mindset Coaching. Located at: 3578 Gorge Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Becky Basinger Vermillion, 3578 Gorge Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2024 S/Becky Basinger Vermillion, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28550

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002248 Filed: Jan 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marketec; B. Penlor Productions. Located at: 276 N. El Camino Real #191, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3784 Mission Ave. #148-601, Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rack Innovations, Inc., 3784 Mission Ave. #148-601, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/1988 S/Lorraine S. Russell, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28546

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003127 Filed: Feb 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clearwater Construction. Located at: 1733 S. Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Verlyn Bruce Paulus, 1733 S. Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/09/2024 S/Verlyn B. Paulus, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28545

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003350 Filed: Feb 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wellness by Design. Located at: 3116 Del Rey Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Karin Austin Clark, 3116 Del Rey Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/13/2024 S/Karin Austin Clark, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28542

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002564 Filed: Feb 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Discover Your Path. Located at: 14163 Bahama Cove, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lynn Marie Bigsby, 14163 Bahama Cove, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lynn Marie Bigsby, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28541

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003324 Filed: Feb 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carni’s Fairy Floss. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr., Ste 108A #369, Carlsbad CA 92008-2905 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cearah Marie Baker, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr., Ste 108A #369, Carlsbad CA 92008-2905. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cearah Marie Baker, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28540

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002073 Filed: Jan 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC. Located at: 3655 Nobel Dr. #490, San Diego CA 92122 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 928408, San Diego CA 92192. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC, PO Box 928408, San Diego CA 92192. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/10/2019 S/Patrick McNaughton, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28537

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002518 Filed: Feb 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life Alchemy Coaching. Located at: 4414 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010-2832 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Love and Light LLC, 4414 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010-2832. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/14/2024 S/Kelly Frazier, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28533

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000787 Filed: Jan 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carnelian Road Partners. Located at: 4913 Overlook Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Richard John Neubauer, 4913 Overlook Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/15/2018 S/Richard John Neubauer, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28529

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003060 Filed: Feb 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Make It Shine Cleaning Services. Located at: 3350 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elizabeth Lopez, 3350 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2023 S/Elizabeth Lopez, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28528

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002015 Filed: Jan 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Egorov Scientific. Located at: 4119 Twilight Ridge, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sergey Egorov, 4119 Twilight Ridge, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/03/2017 S/Sergey Egorov, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28527

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003062 Filed: Feb 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hyderabad Café Indian Cuisine. Located at: 2708 Loker Ave. W. #104, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hyderabad Biryani Adda LLC, 30899 Hillsdale Hts., Murrieta CA 92563. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rama Rao Ambadipally, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28526

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000655 Filed: Jan 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Broadway Coin Laundry. Located at: 7143 Broadway, Lemon Grove CA 91945 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1605 W. Mission Rd. #A, San Marcos CA 92069. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ana J. Ahmed, 1605 W. Mission Rd. #A, San Marcos CA 92069; 2. Kashif Ahmed, 1605 W. Mission Rd. #A, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2016 S/Kashif Ahmed, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28524

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002346 Filed: Jan 31, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swingworx Golf Performance. Located at: 6351 Corte del Abeto #103, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Max Evan Allen, 6351 Corte del Abeto #103, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/03/2019 S/Max E. Allen, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28521

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002728 Filed: Feb 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mostre Exhibits. Located at: 2870 Whiptail Loop East #219, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mostre Design Inc., 2870 Whiptail Loop East #219, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/14/2017 S/William D Bates, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28520

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003012 Filed: Feb 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Illume Studio; B. Beanie Baby Prices. Located at: 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U232, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aleada Media Group, 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U232, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/05/2024 S/Nick Olsen, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28519

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002355 Filed: Jan 31, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Marcos Wellness; B. Oorja Energetics. Located at: 1582 W. San Marcos Blvd. #101, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Modality Works, 1582 W. San Marcos Blvd. #101, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/02/2024 S/Anna Kaplan, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28518

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001459 Filed: Jan 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mackenzie Elizabeth Personal Chef Services. Located at: 14056 Old Station Rd., Poway CA 92064 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mackenzie Elizabeth Johnson, 14056 Old Station Rd., Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Mackenzie Elizabeth Johnson, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28513

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002411 Filed: Feb 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evolving Paths Therapy. Located at: 10174 Old Grove Rd. #110, San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Evolving Paths Therapy Marriage and Family Counseling Corporation, 10174 Old Grove Rd. #110, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Latoya Desue, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28512

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002361 Filed: Jan 31, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oppa Food. Located at: 8248 Mercury Ct., San Diego Ca 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. BYC Group Inc., 8248 Mercury Ct., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Choi, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28511

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002758 Filed: Feb 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LMG LifeStyle. Located at: 2052 Columbus Way, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa Magee Georgeson, 2052 Columbus Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lisa Magee Georgeson, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28510

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002668 Filed: Feb 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Live Oak Landscape Services. Located at: 4596 Vinyard St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carmen Lucero Ramon-Velazquez, 4596 Vinyard St., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Antonio Ramon-Cruz, 4596 Vinyard St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Carmen Ramon-Velazquez, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28507

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002523 Filed: Feb 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MK Aesthetic Equipment Repair. Located at: 1514 Hunsaker. St. #2, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aaron James Seymon, 1514 Hunsaker St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Aaron James Seymon, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28505

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001590 Filed: Jan 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Powership Performance. Located at: 3510 Emma Ln, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zachary Alan Schipper, 3510 Emma Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/15/2023 S/Zachary Alan Schipper, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002597 Filed: Feb 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amai Earth. Located at: 1485 Poinsettia Ave. #118, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6441 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amai Inc., 6441 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/03/2024 S/Sven Davison, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002536 Filed: Feb 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Key Provision; B. Easy Auto Keys. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. Ste 108A #290, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Travis Ryan Howell, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. Ste 108A #290, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Travis Ryan Howell, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28499

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002556 Filed: Feb 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. “HarborShine Cleaning Co”. Located at: 3895 Midway Dr. #114, San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nathalie Nadine Jara Armijos, 3895 Midway Dr, #114, San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nathalie Nadine Jara Armijos, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28498

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001471 Filed: Jan 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mrs. Taco Mexican & Seafood. Located at: 1385 E. Vista Way #D-103, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maria C Cortes, 4081 Lake Blvd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2019 S/Maria C Cortes, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28496

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000278 Filed: Jan 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tania Tuluie Graphic Design. Located at: 34 East F St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 8, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. GraphicGirl LLC, 34 East F St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/31/2018 S/Tania Tuluie, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28495

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001947 Filed: Jan 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RPG. Located at: 687 S. Coast Hwy 101 #111, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U12, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RAF Pacifica Group, 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2016 S/Adam Robinson, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001476 Filed: Jan 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sandi Duty Free. Located at: 641 E. San Ysidro Blvd. #A2, San Diego CA 92173 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 50 Greenfield Ave., San Anselmo CA 94960. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sandi SY LLC, 50 Greenfield Ave., San Anselmo CA 94960. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Michael Mc Nevin, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28493

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002178 Filed: Jan 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LJM Software; B. LJM Software Services. Located at: 1752 Village Run N., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 270 N. El Camino Real #F-504, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lawrence J Miller Software Services Inc., 270 N. El Camino Real #F-504, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lawrence J. Miller, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000674 Filed: Jan 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 23 KZ LiveScan. Located at: 720 Via Barquero, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Khosrow Zolfaghari, 720 Via Barquero, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Khosrow Zolfaghari, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28491

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000785 Filed: Jan 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Renattack. Located at: 7235 Plaza de la Costa, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Renata Ruth Lindroos, 7235 Plaza de la Costa, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/11/2024 S/Renata Ruth Lindroos, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28490

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002250 Filed: Jan 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clear Aura Cleaning. Located at: 250 S. Orange St., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 250 S. Orange St. #5, Escondido CA 92025. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Destinee Desjardins-Wilkins, 250 S. Orange St. #5, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/30/2024 S/Destinee Desjardins-Wilkins, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28489

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001909 Filed: Jan 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Cleaners. Located at: 2240 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 11079 Doverhill Rd., San Diego CA 92131. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dreamyc Inc., 11079 Doverhill Rd., San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kisook L Choi, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28488

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001987 Filed: Jan 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Blade Company; B. Leucadia Blade Co. Located at: 1678 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. LCK Industries LLC, 1678 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Scott Wing, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01/2024 CN 28487