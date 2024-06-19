Legal Notices, June 21, 2024

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (6/28, 7/12 etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Glenn Residence ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006935-2024; FILING DATE: January 22, 2024; APPLICANT: Will Warner; LOCATION: 1024 Sidonia St (APN: 256-232-63); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to allow the construction of a 1,199-square foot detached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone, and Special Study and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(a) which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone; STAFF CONTACT: Hoger Saleh, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2714 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, JULY 1, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 06/21/2024 CN 29070

CITY OF DEL MAR PLANNING DEPARTMENT 1050 Camino del Mar, CA 92014 (858) 755-9313 NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY/NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, the Del Mar Planning Commission will consider proposed housing-related amendments to implement the City’s certified Housing Element. The project description is provided below: ITEM 3 A24-001/ZA24-005/LCPA24-004 (Inclusionary Housing) and A24-002 (Condo Conversions) Project: Amendments to the Inclusionary Housing and Condo Conversion Regulations for Implementation of Housing Element Programs 4D and 4E and Related Amendments to the Zoning Code and Local Coastal Program Locations: Citywide Applicant: City of Del Mar Environmental Status: The requested action is not subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3) because the activity is covered by the commonsense exemption that CEQA only applies to projects which have the potential for causing a significant effect on the environment. The proposed code amendments have been analyzed and it has been determined that they would not result in significant effects on the environment or an increase in the severity of effects on the environment. No further environmental documentation is necessary. Staff Contact: Amanda Lee, Principal Planner [email protected] Description: This is a request for a recommendation from the Planning Commission to the City Council on the proposed amendments to the Del Mar Municipal Code Chapters 24.21 and 24.40 to repeal and replace the City’s existing Inclusionary Housing Regulations and amend the existing Condo Conversion regulations to implement Housing Element Programs 4D and 4E; and related minor correction amendments to the DMMC Chapters 30.24 and 30.25 to ensure consistency between the Inclusionary Housing regulations and density standards for the North Commercial Zone and Professional Commercial Zone in the City’s Zoning and Code and Local Coastal Program. The amendments will be subject to introduction and adoption by the City Council at future public hearings. The Inclusionary Housing/Condo Conversion Ordinance would take effect 30 days from adoption by the City Council. The companion minor correction amendments to the LCP and Zoning Code will require certification by the Coastal Commission following City Council adoption.Public notice posted and mailed on Friday, June 21, 2024 Agenda posted on Thursday, June 27, 2024 The Staff Report will be available via the City Web Page (www.delmar.ca.us) the afternoon of July 3, 2024 PUBLIC HEARING DATE, TIME, AND LOCATION: This item is scheduled on the agenda for the Planning Commission’s public hearing of Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. Del Mar Town Hall 1050 Camino Del Mar Del Mar CA 92014 The meeting may also be viewed on the City’s webpage here: http://delmar.12milesout.com/Video/Live and on Cable TV Spectrum Ch. 24, AT&T Ch. 99 starting at 6:00 PM. This notice will be the only written notice that you will receive for this application item. Items that are continued by the Planning Commission or City Council from one meeting date to another “time certain” meeting date will not be re-noticed through the mail. If you are interested in reviewing the draft of the proposed Zone Code Amendment/LCP Amendment and/or obtaining further information related to the hearing process, including how to present your comment, objection, or support for the proposed project to the Planning Commission, please contact the Planning Department at 858-755-9313 or at [email protected]. Public speaking time limits at the hearing are three minutes for those members of the public who would like to address the item. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. 06/21/2024 CN 29062

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTED ORDINANCE NO. 2024-04 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2024-04 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Adopting Amendments to Chapter 23.12 (Uniform Codes for Construction) of Title 23 (Building and Construction) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to Make Certain Amendments, Additions, and Deletions Related to Energy Efficiency and Green Building.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2024-04 would update the Encinitas Municipal Code adopt an amended version of the California Energy Code that includes higher performance standards for all newly constructed single-family and low-rise (three habitable stories or less) multifamily buildings. The performance standards would apply to mixed-fuel and all-electric buildings alike. Single-family buildings less than 1,500 square feet, (including detached accessory dwelling units), high-rise (4 stories or more) multifamily buildings, and nonresidential buildings would be excluded from the requirement because, in these scenarios, meeting the requirement may not be cost effective. The 2022 California Energy Code establishes certain energy requirements for new construction, including energy performance targets. Proposed standards in Ordinance No. 2024-04 would increase the performance requirements to encourage the use of highly efficient heat pump appliances in newly constructed single-family and low-rise multifamily buildings. The ordinance also includes several administrative updates to enhance clarity and align with the proposed 2025 State Energy Code including: • Adds definition for “Certified Energy Analyst.” • Removes definitions and code sections pertaining to the all-electric requirement. • Clarify the electric vehicle (EV) charging requirements for nonresidential additions and alterations. • Adds electric readiness requirements for mixed-fuel single-family and multifamily buildings, including a guidance document for electric readiness of multifamily central hot water systems. • Reinstates adoptions by reference of the 2022 California Energy Code, Part 6 and the 2022 California Green Building Standards Code, Part 11, Title 24 of the California Code of Regulations which were previously omitted unintentionally in prior Ordinance Nos. 2022-13 and 2022-14. Ordinance 2024-04 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 15, 2024, and adopted at the Regular June 12, 2024, City Council meeting by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: Ehlers; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: Hinze. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. For additional information please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 06/21/2024 CN 29061

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTED ORDINANCE NO. 2024-02 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2024-02 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, establishing lower speed limits on different streets in Encinitas pursuant to provisions of Assembly Bill 43 (AB43).” California Assembly Bill No. 43 (AB-43) was approved and filed with the Secretary of State on October 8, 2021 and adds Section 22358.7 to the California Vehicle Code which provides additional information and criteria related to establishing speed limits in certain locations. Section 22358.7 of the California Vehicle Code authorizes lowering speed limits by an additional five (5) miles per hour on roadways designated as “Safety Corridors” by the City and on roadways adjacent to land or facilities generating high concentrations of bicyclists and pedestrians. Proposed Ordinance 2024-02 includes a recommended list of streets for lowering speed limits based on the establishment of “Safety Corridors” and “Roadways adjacent to facilities that generate high concentration of bicycles and pedestrians” throughout the City. Ordinance 2024-02 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 22, 2024, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on June 12, 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Ehlers, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: Hinze. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. For additional information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 06/21/2024 CN 29060

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS CS19E SANTA FE DRIVE CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENTS – EASTERN PHASE CONSTRUCTION SERVICES Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BID’s ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on July 10th, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC BID’s will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The City is seeking bids from qualified contractors specializing in construction services for Capital Improvements Program (CIP) projects who are interested in providing the City with Construction Services to perform all construction required for the Santa Fe Drive Eastern Phase Improvement Project. BASE BID: The work consists of clearing and grubbing, new concrete sidewalks, new pedestrian ramps, concrete driveways, concrete curb & gutter, storm drain pipes, install Class II Aggregate Base, asphalt concrete, asphalt berms, install bioswales, vegetated swales, PCC bike path, retaining walls, traffic signal modifications, landscaping and traffic striping along Santa Fe Drive. Engineer’s Estimate – $1,892,000 The Consultant shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. COMPLETION OF WORK: If only the base bid is awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within One Hundred & Twenty (120) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering/City Engineer DATE: June 11, 2024 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024 CN 29059

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS SOUTH COAST HIGHWAY 101 SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENT PROJECT (CS22D) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on July 2, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Installation of new sidewalk along the west side of South Coast Highway 101 from the South Cardiff State Beach parking lot entrance to the City of Solana Beach city limits. Install retaining wall and post-and-cable fencing on west side of the new sidewalk. Remove existing sidewalk on both sides of South Cardiff State Beach parking lot entrance and replace with new curb ramps. Install new curb inlet near City of Solana Beach city limits. Grind & overlay portion of South Coast Highway 101 and re-stripe. Engineer’s Estimate – $610,708 The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within eighty (80) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering/City Engineer DATE: June 4, 2024 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 06/14/2024, 06/21/2024 CN 29036

BATCH: AFC-4013 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 7/11/2024 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 108074 10240E 10240E 102 40 147-264-09-40 GORDON D MILLER AND RITA K. MILLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $5167.05 108075 10113E 10113E 101 13 147-264-08-13 ANNE M CYR A SINGLE WOMAN AND AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $3755.54 108076 31012D 31012D 310 12 147-264-37-12 RALPH GUTIERREZ AND LORENE M GUTIERREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $3773.91 108077 20748B 20748B 207 48 147-264-18-48 CHRISTOPHER BADE AND DIANE BADE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $5040.98 108078 30702B 30702B 307 02 147-264-34-02 PATRICIA A FERRIS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $4241.21 108079 40106J 40106J 401 06 147-264-43-06 PATRICIA ANNE FERRIS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $4241.21 108080 40350J 40350J 403 50 147-264-45-50 JUERGEN A FOERSTNER & DONNA L. FOERSTNER TRUSTEES OF THE JUERGEN A. & DONNA L. FORESTNER LIVING TRUST DATED JANUARY 25 2000 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $4128.25 108081 40348J 40348J 403 48 147-264-45-48 GERALDINE JOAN RENAUD AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND MARGARET SHARON GREENE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $4245.76 108082 30949C 30949C 309 49 147-264-36-49 STEFANO CONTOLI A SINGLE MAN AND PAOLO TRAVERSI AN UNMARRIED MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $4118.69 108083 20644H 20644H 206 44 147-264-17-44 THOMAS E. MILLICE AND NORINE K MILLICE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $4288.17 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC, OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 6/14/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024, 07/05/2024 CN 29065

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE T.S. No. 23-03182-SM-CA Title No. 230607446-CA-VOI A.P.N. 183-142-31-08 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/16/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Randy Albright, and Beverly I Albright, husband and wife as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 07/23/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0394183 of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 07/26/2024 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Randy Albright, and Beverly I Albright, husband and wife as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 07/23/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0394183 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 07/26/2024 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $439,765.81 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 145 Calle Quinn, Vista, CA 92083 A.P.N.: 183-142-31-08 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 23-03182-SM-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-03182-SM-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. Date: 06/10/2024 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-FN4818928 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024, 07/05/2024 CN 29058

T.S. No. 120966-CA APN: 261-270-21-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/9/2020. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 7/15/2024 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/28/2020 as Instrument No. 2020-0836780 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: NATALIE E. YARNALL, TRUSTEE OF THE NATALIE ELIZABETH YARNALL TRUST DATED JULY 6, 2017 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2108 SEA VILLAGE CIR, CARDIFF, CA 92007 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $383,291.95 You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 120966-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 120966-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 945542_120996-CA 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024 07/05/2024 CN 29057

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee's Sale No. CA-TRL-24020028 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/10/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On July 8, 2024, at 10:00:00 AM, AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER STATUE, 250 E. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. On July 8, 2024, at 10:00:00 AM, AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, in the City of EL CAJON, County of SAN DIEGO, State of CALIFORNIA, PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under that certain Deed of Trust executed by JEFFREY V. MAIN STREET, in the City of EL CAJON, County of SAN DIEGO, State of CALIFORNIA, PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under that certain Deed of Trust executed by JEFFREY V. MITCHUM, AN INDIVIDUAL, as Trustors, recorded on 4/14/2021, as Instrument No. 2021-0290374, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Property is being sold “as is – where is”. TAX PARCEL NO. 255-144-54-00 The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of San Diego, State of California and is described as follows: Parcel 1: Lot 50 of the Amended Map of Santa Fe Ridge-Unit no. 2, Carlsbad Tract No. 83-16, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 11019, filed in the office of the County recorder of san Diego County, August 14, 1984. Parcel 2: A Non-Exclusive Easement on and over the "common area" as defined in the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions to which reference is Hereafter made, for access, use, occupancy, enjoyment, ingress and egress of the Amenities located thereon, subject to the terms and provisions of the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions to which reference is hereinafter made. This Easement is Appurtenant to Parcel 1 above described. From information which the Trustee deems reliable, but for which Trustee makes no representation or warranty, the street address or other common designation of the above described property is purported to be 2904 CORTE JARDIN, CARLSBAD, CA 92009. Said property is being sold for the purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including fees and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, interest thereon, together with reasonably estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee's Sale is $1,210,437.98. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 877-237-7878, or visit www.peakforeclosure.com using file number assigned to this case: CA-TRL-24020028 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PERSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any perspective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC. by 5:00 PM on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth above. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. SALE INFORMATION LINE: 714-730-2727 or www.servicelinkasap.com Dated: 6/7/2024 PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., AS TRUSTEE By: Lilian Solano, Trustee Sale Officer A-4818890 06/14/2024, 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024 CN 29039

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE T.S. No. 23-20410-SP-CA Title No. 230468656-CA-VOI A.P.N. 157-492-43-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/29/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Lynn J Cooper, a widow Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 02/06/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0082382 of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 07/10/2024 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Lynn J Cooper, a widow Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 02/06/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0082382 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 07/10/2024 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $334,773.58 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 731 Point Cabrillo, Oceanside, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 157-492-43-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 23-20410-SP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-20410-SP-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. Date: 06/05/2024 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4818571 06/14/2024, 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024 CN 29038

T.S. No.: 119326-CA APN: 150-203-06-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/21/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: JEFFREY J. KUDO AND KIMBERLY A. KUDO, HUSBAND AND WIFE Duly Appointed Trustee: CLEAR RECON CORP Recorded 7/26/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0629334, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 7/8/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $266,414.67 Property being sold "as is – Where is" Street Address or other common designation of real property: 525 S FREEMAN ST OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. A.P.N.: 150-203-06-00 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 945531_119326-CA 06/14/2024, 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024 CN 29032

BATCH: AFC-4016 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD INN VACATION CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 7/5/2024 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 108406 24233F 242 EVERY 33 203-254-46-33 SUSAN LEE STUTLER AND THOMAS C STUTLER WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $6050.97 108407 31652B 316 52 203-253-56-52 KIMBERLY K. MARTIN A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $7286.05 108408 12725A 127 25 203-254-07-25 WILFRED O. CARIAGA AND LILA F. CARIAGA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $5750.49 108409 23309C 233 09 203-254-37-09 JACK JORDAN AND PHYLLIS JORDAN TRUSTEES OF THE JACK JORDAN REVOCABLE TRUST DATED OCTOBER 1 1998 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $5750.40 108410 12932A 129 32 203-254-09-32 ROBERT D. MACKEY AND BARBARA A. MACKEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $6155.81 108411 33102F 331 02 203-254-59-02 BIRTHE E. BURNETT A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $6202.07 108412 13343C 133 43 203-254-13-43 GEORGE W. YIM AND YACHIYO JEAN YIM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $4234.32 108413 23013E 230 13 203-254-34-13 WILLIAM A. WALKER JR AND LILLIAN L. WALKER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $7284.20 108414 23014E 230 14 203-254-34-14 WILLIAM A. WALKER JR AND LILLIAN L. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3075 CARLSBAD BLVD, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL

T.S. No.: 2023-01709-CA A.P.N.: 235-390-03-00 Property Address: 2050 ARBOLES PLACE, ESCONDIDO, CA 92029 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/11/2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: John F. Knoff And Betty Towner Knoff, husband and wife as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/20/2010 as Instrument No. 2010-0432425 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 07/29/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 219,146.04 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2050 ARBOLES PLACE, ESCONDIDO, CA 92029 A.P.N.: 235-390-03-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 219,146.04. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2023-01709-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-882-1314, or visit this internet website https://www.hubzu.com/, using the file number assigned to this case 2023-01709-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: May 23, 2024 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BCNS# 232636 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024, 06/21/2024 CN 29004

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on July 16th 2024, ending at 10am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Carlsbad 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenant Size Unit Unit Number Kenya Williams 5×10 1094 David Becerra 10×20 1132 Andrea Bonora 10×10 1187 Greg Manley 5×10 1222 Lourdes Daugherty 5×5 2158 Blanca Castellanos 10×7.5 3030 Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 06/21/2024 CN 29074

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A Lien Sale will be held. Auction will be conducted online at storageauctions.net starting at 10am July 1st, 2024, ending at 12pm July 15th, 2024. Unit(s) are at Oceanside RV and Self-Storage located at 444 Edgehill Lane, Oceanside, CA 92054. The following personal items: (Furniture, File Cabinets, Boxes of office and household items, clothes, etc.) will be sold as follows: Name Unit Jimmye Walter 71 Jimmye Walter 72 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29071

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00027867-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Candice Montagna Durrence filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Candice Montagna Durrence change to proposed name: Candice Montagna. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 29, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/14/2024 Maureen F Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29067

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage, 471 C St, Chula Vista, CA 91910 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 07/10/2024 at 12:00PM. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name: Roberts, Daltia R. Perkins, Darlene Crews, Garney Dwayne Tenio, Gilbert B. Hutchison, Benjamin Cesena, Christian Gelacio, Isaac A. Gonzalez, Briana Equihua Salgado, Juan Manuel Manjarrez, Eufemio Ferreiro, Nadya S. Dorame, Luis Silverman, Riley Acosta, Edwin Faggett, Shawnela L. Willbanks, Miguel Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage, 471 C St Chula Vista, CA 91910 619-422-0128 06/21/2024 CN 29066

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage at 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 7/10/2024 at 12:00pm. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name Berduo Morales, Juan Davis, Dominique Fernandes, Nick Hall, Brandon Lionheart, Doyle Magee, Kathleen McMurray, Dawn Medrano, Sharolyn Oviedo, Isaiah Puckett, James William Quilici, Zack Vroman, Alicia Lacrosse, Lee Howard, Daniel Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 760-722-8700 06/21/2024 CN 29056

NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. “SuperStorage” 415 Olive Ave., & 433 Plymouth Dr., Vista, CA 92083, will sell by competitive bidding ending on or after June 24, 2024 on or after 10:00 A.M., property in storage units. Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Bryant Inglis (10×20) Christopher W. Conn (5×10) Marjorie McGinnis (11×24) Christopher Ashkar (10×10) Clay Polite (5×10) Jason T Bethurum (10×20) James Puckett (5×10) LeeRoy W. Collins (5×10) Salvadore Negrete (5×10) Donna Armani Pineda (8×10) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser reserves the right to bid. Dated this 11th day of June, 2024. To view items and units up for auction, go to: StorageTreasures.com Auction by: StorageTreasures.com Phone (480) 397-6503 Auctioneer License: 3112562 Bond# SuperStorage (760) 726-1800 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 29048

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2023-00047965-CU-PA-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Elaine Warren and DOES 1 to 50 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Elizabeth Herring NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego North County Division 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Liam R. Perry Perry Law, Inc. 336 Encinitas Blvd., Ste 240 Encinitas CA 92024 Telephone: 760.633-2233 Date: (Fecha), 11/03/2023 Clerk by (Secretario), A. Conti Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29047

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00026435-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Stephanie Rene San Antonio filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Stephanie Rene San Antonio change to proposed name: Stephanie Rene Petrickova. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 19, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/06/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29044

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00026683-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Alicia Latoya Bynum filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Alicia Latoya Bynum change to proposed name: Alicia Catalina Wang. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 12, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/07/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29043

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00025568-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Rima Rajendra Deshpande filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Rima Rajendra Deshpande change to proposed name: Rima Rajendra Bajwa. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 12, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/03/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29017

REQUEST FOR ORDER CHANGE CHILD CUSTODY, VISITATION (Parenting Time), MOVE AWAY ORDER Case # 21FL009634N PETITIONER: NELSY MUNOZ MORA RESPONDENT: ROBERT A. COHEN NOTICE OF HEARING To: Robert A. Cohen, Respondent. For hearing Appearance Information: visit www.sdcourrt.ca.gov A COURT HEARING WILL BE HELD AS FOLLOWS: Date: May 07, 2024 Time: 9:00 AM Dept. 19 Superior Court of California County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 North County Family Division WARNING to the person served with the Request for Order: The court may make the requested orders without you if you do not file a Responsive Declaration to Request for Order (form FL-320), serve a copy on the other parties at least nine court days before the hearing (unless the court ordered a shorter period of time), and appear at the hearing. COURT ORDER The parties must attend an appointment for child custody mediation or child custody recommending counseling as follows: Date: 02/23/2024 Time: 10 AM Family Court Services (760) 201-8300 326 South Melrose Vista CA 92081 Sanctions pursuant to CCP §177.5, in amount of up to $1500, may be imposed against either party for failure to appear at the FCS appointment, or against the moving party for failure to cancel the FCS appointment if the moving party is unable to serve the other party before the appointment. Date: 02/05/2024 /s/ Sara E. Kirby CHILD CUSTODY; VISITATION (PARENTING TIME): Child’s Name: Gabriela Cohen Date of Birth: 06/09/2009 Legal Custody to Nelsy Munoz Mora Physical Custody to Nelsy Munoz Mora The orders I request for Child custody as follows: See Attached Declaration. In Support Of Request For Order. I Request to Attend Family Court Service to Discuss a Custody and Visitation Plan. The orders that I request are in the best interest of the children because: See Attached Declaration. OTHER ORDERS REQUESTED: Move Away Order to Tulsa, Oklahoma. FACTS TO SUPPORTS the orders I request are listed below. The facts that I write in support and attached to this request cannot be longer than 10 pages, unless the court gives me permission. See Attached Declaration in Support of Request for Order. I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the information provided in this form and all attachments is true and correct. Date: 01/09/2024 /s/Nelsy Munoz Mora EX PARTE APPLICATION AND ORDER – FAMILY LAW Hearing Date: 05/22/2024 Time: 1:30 pm Type of Relief requested: Child Custody/Visitation Order Order Shortening Time Other: Temporary Joint Legal Custody & Alternative Means of Service. Ex parte relief is necessary because: I cannot locate and serve Mr. Cohen. If Mother had legal custody, there is an option that allows for service. In addition, Mother request service by publication. Name of opposing attorney/party: Robert Cohen. Did the opposing attorney/party receive notice? YES Date: 05/21/2024 Time: 9:05 AM Have evidentiary declarations been submitted? YES Has a proposed order been submitted? YES Have you appeared ex parte before for the same relief? NO I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the above information and all attachments are true and correct. Date: 05/20/2024 /s/ Raul E. Maravilla, Esq. IT IS SO ORDERED: The requested order is granted as follows: Mother shall be granted access to any & all school records and to be able to communicate with school personal regarding minor child. Date: 05/22/2024 /s/Kelly C. Mertsoc Judge/Commissioner of the Superior Court ORDER ON REQUEST TO RESCHEDULE HEARING The hearing is currently scheduled for: 08/20/2024 Name of party who filed the Request for Order, order to show cause, or other moving paper is: Nelsy Munoz Mora Name of party asking to reschedule the hearing is: Nelsy Munoz Mora Order granting request to reschedule hearing. The court hearing is rescheduled to the date, time and location shown below: New Hearing Date: 07/11/2024 Time: 1:45 pm Dept: N-19 Superior Court of California County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The parties must attend an appointment for child customer mediation or recommending counseling as follows: FCS 07/18/2024 at 8:00 am. Reason for rescheduling: the papers were not served before the current hearing date. Other good cause as stated Service by Publication is authorized. Service of Order: All documents must be served as follows: per order of publication. Documents for service: A filed copy of this order must be served along with the following papers: A copy of the previously filed Request for Order (form FL-300), order to show cause, or other moving paper. Orders & request for publication. Date: 05/24/2024 /s/ Kelly C. Mertsoc Judicial Officer 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29012

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00023955-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Samuel Edward Leveson Gower Cantu filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Samuel Edward Leveson Gower Cantu change to proposed name: Samuel Edward Leveson-Gower. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 05, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/23/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28981

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012317 Filed: Jun 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FR8 Pros. Located at: 2777 Loker Ave W. #B, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. FR8 Pro Solutions, LLC, 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. Ste 105 #709, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/10/2024 S/Steve Vanderhei 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012537 Filed: Jun 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BJM PRODATA. Located at: 212 Condessa Ct., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bonnie Jo Montes-Uresti, 212 Condessa Ct., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Bonnie Jo Montes-Uresti, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29072

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012336 Filed: Jun 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rytech of Southwest LA; B. Rytech of South Orange County. Located at: 1208 Avenida Chelsea, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 664, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RWCSD INC, PO Box 664, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dylan Brankovich, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29069

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012426 Filed: Jun 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MCKmetal. Located at: 2050 Costa Vista Way, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 235133, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. McKenzie Leigh Santimer, PO Box 235133, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/18/2006 S/McKenzie Leigh Santimer, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29064

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012085 Filed: Jun 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elevate PGA. Located at: 6168 Paseo Picador, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elevate PGA, 6168 Paseo Picador, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/11/2023 S/Steve Janklow, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29063

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011384 Filed: May 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Love Machine Films. Located at: 2885 Todd St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carly Rosalie Brullo Niles, 2885 Todd St, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/29/2004 S/Carly Rosalie Brullo Niles, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29055

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011982 Filed: Jun 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ruelas Co. Located at: 1115 Vista Way #1, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alejandro Ruelas, 1115 Vista Way #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alejandro Ruelas, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29054

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012276 Filed: Jun 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Realty Solutions; B. NCRS. Located at: 251 North City Dr. #128F, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SNMAA Inc., 251 North City Dr. #128F, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/10/2024 S/Michael Winter, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29053

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011136 Filed: May 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gilligan Growers. Located at: 6467 La Paloma Ln., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1099, Bonsall CA 92003. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Theresa Gilligan Krol, PO Box 1099, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Theresa Gilligan Krol, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012209 Filed: Jun 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ahava’ V’Shalom Boutique. Located at: 3350 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elizabeth Lopez, 3350 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/10/2024 S/Elizabeth Lopez, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29046

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012163 Filed: Jun 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 5th Hummingbird Money Coaching. Located at: 2904 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lanette Kristin Schmidt, 2904 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lanette Kristin Schmidt, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29045

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011979 Filed: Jun 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Purple Shadow. Located at: 7737-111 Caminito Monarca, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ashley Faye Penn, 7737-111 Caminito Monarca, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ashley Faye Penn, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29041

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012106 Filed: Jun 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Edema Care. Located at: 171 Calle Magdalena #102, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 380 Paseo Pacifica, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cancer Therapy Specialists Inc., 380 Paseo Pacifica, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tammy E Mondry, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29040

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011894 Filed: Jun 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Law Office of Adam Englund; B. Adam Englund. Located at: 10531 4s Commons Dr. #579, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1106 2nd St. #630, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Condor Law PC, 1106 2nd St. #630, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Adam Englund, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29037

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011681 Filed: Jun 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Divine Beauty & Hydration. Located at: 5617 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moxie Medical PC, 41 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn NY 11217. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/24/2024 S/Eve Michal Lager, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29035

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010920 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lux Spa Collective. Located at: 338 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lux Spa Collective LLC, 338 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/25/2024 S/Rebeca Rodriguez, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29033

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011804 Filed: Jun 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. UCM Practice Growth Systems. Located at: 112 Knoll Rd., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hope and Healing Solutions Inc., 112 Knoll Rd., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/21/2024 S/William Roy Davis Jr., 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29031

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010546 Filed: May 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Repattern; B. Oracle Cards. Located at: 5336 Wendela St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 3025, Vista CA 92085. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher Littlefield, PO Box 3025, Vista CA 92085. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/15/2003 S/Christopher Littlefield, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29030

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011790 Filed: Jun 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Planet Marketing; B. CiscoKid. Located at: 374 E. H St. #A648, Chula Vista CA 91910 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. CiscoKid Enterprises LLC, 374 E. H St. #A648, Chula Vista CA 91910. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/04/2024 S/Francisco Meza, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29029

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010055 Filed: May 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Office Cleaning Services. Located at: 1609 Grandon Ave. #133, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mauree Valentine, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2024 S/Mauree Valentine, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29026

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011138 Filed: May 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Red Dragon Asian Bistro. Located at: 7680 El Camino Real #103, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3425 Filoli Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Platinum and Gold Dragon Corporation, 3425 Filoli Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ellen Pait, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29025

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010312 Filed: May 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fern Therapy Group. Located at: 1759 Oceanside Blvd. #C-322, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Andreas Marwick Psychologist Inc., 1759 Oceanside Blvd. #C-322, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/08/2024 S/Andreas Marwick, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29024

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011523 Filed: May 31, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WanderinWillow. Located at: 3340 Ironwood Pl., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Melanie Anne Huff, 3340 Ironwood Pl., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/20/2023 S/Melanie Anne Huff, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29021

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011632 Filed: Jun 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. smartlisting375.com; B. Buckley – Real Estate Services. Located at: 5007 Frink Ave., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Peter C. Buckley, 5007 Frink Ave, San Diego CA 92117; 2. John T. Buckley, 5007 Frink Ave, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/03/2024 S/Peter C. Buckley, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011585 Filed: Jun 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Curva Construction. Located at: 2137 Sand Crest Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ryan McAllister Curtis, 2137 Sand Crest Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/28/2008 S/Ryan McAllister Curtis, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29016

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009957 Filed: May 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gentrex Enterprises. Located at: 7961 Calle Posada, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anna Jane Llave Kaufman, 7961 Calle Posada, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/11/2018 S/Anna Jane L. Kaufman, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29015

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011597 Filed: Jun 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DMT Realty; B. DMT Realty Broker. Located at: 3646 Buck Ridge Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Darrell Kent Roberts, 3646 Buck Ridge Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Darrell Kent Roberts, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29014

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010579 Filed: May 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Meeks Marketing. Located at: 303 Broadway St. #104-1026, Laguna Beach CA 92651 Orange. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tomica Pall, 3515 Roosevelt St. #G, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/17/2024 S/Tomica Pall, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010923 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DZYNIT. Located at: 1817 Aston Ave. #103, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2901 Meadow Dell Dr., Prosper TX 75078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zonson Customization Inc., 2901 Meadow Dell Dr., Prosper TX 75078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeff Yearous, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011425 Filed: May 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lujo Design & Events; B. Lujo Floral. Located at: 4929 Avila Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelly Kohler, 4929 Avila Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Carmen Mendoza, 4345 Forest Ranch Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly Kohler, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010995 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ECM Builders. Located at: 1703 S. Myers St. #2, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Edwards Contracting and Management DBA ECM Builders, 1703 S. Myers St. #2, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/12/2019 S/Michael Walter Edwards, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29001

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011351 Filed: May 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 801 Grand Center. Located at: 801-823 Grand Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 4230, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lucy Ann Hall, Trustee of The Lucy Ann Hall Trust of 2010, PO Box 4230, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: A Trust. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/10/2015 S/Lucy Ann Hall, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29000

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011283 Filed: May 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sequoia CPE. Located at: 2750 Fourth Ave. #100, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sequoia Education Group LLC, 3270 Avenida Anacapa, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/28/2013 S/Kyle Nash, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28999

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011281 Filed: May 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Empire Learning. Located at: 2750 Fourth Ave. #100, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sequoia Education Group LLC, 3270 Avenida Anacapa, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Q Industries LLC, 9406 Clearhurst Dr., Dallas TX 75238. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/01/2014 S/Kyle Nash, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28998

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011280 Filed: May 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific CPE. Located at: 2750 Fourth Ave. #100, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sequoia Education Group LLC, 3270 Avenida Anacapa, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/21/2019 S/Kyle Nash, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28997

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010897 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tee It Up Physical Therapy & Wellness. Located at: 11800 Carmel Creek Rd. #356, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nima Enayati, 11800 Carmel Creek Rd. #356, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Nima Enayati, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28996

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010889 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sparkling Clean Solar. Located at: 422 Creek Rd., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jacob Childs, 422 Creek Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/22/2024 S/Jacob Childs, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28995

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011212 Filed: May 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rugged Ranch Products; B. T&R Distributing. Located at: 2110 La Mirada Dr. Ste 200 #200, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SB Diversified Products Inc., 2110 La Mirada Dr. Ste 200 #200, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/15/2007 S/Marc Song, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28994

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011049 Filed: May 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nest + Niche. Located at: 2804 Carrillo Way, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kymberly Marie Jankauski, 2804 Carrillo Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kymberly Marie Jankauski, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28992

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011164 Filed: May 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Horizon Property Management; B. Horizon Productions. Located at: 4983 Poseidon Way, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stan S. Katz, 4983 Poseidon Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/16/2005 S/Stan S. Katz, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011076 Filed: May 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freeman Unlimited. Located at: 323 Oakbranch Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aaron Paul Freeman, 323 Oakbranch Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2024 S/Aaron Paul Freeman, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28986

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008839 Filed: Apr 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Love Mini Bites. Located at: 1455 N. Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Afaf Alsayyed Awad, 1455 N. Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA 92083; 2. Ahmad Alhweiti, 1455 N. Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Afaf Alsayyed Awad, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010696 Filed: May 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. clickonfloors. Located at: 7050 Miramar Rd. #103, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. clickonfloors, 7050 Miramar Rd. #103, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/04/2009 S/Eric Conner, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28983

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010908 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BME Consulting. Located at: 1485 Bottle Tree Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeremy Wong, 1485 Bottle Tree Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeremy Wong, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28979

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010871 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Torrey Griffin Management. Located at: 415 S. Cedros Ave. #240, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Torrey Griffin Inc., 415 S. Cedros Ave. #240, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/John Bosman, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28978

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010781 Filed: May 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 2X4 LLC; B. 4X2 LLC. Located at: 7703 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. 4X2 LLC, 7703 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/25/2024 S/Richard A Sylvester, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28977

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010191 Filed: May 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ernest. Located at: 1345 Sycamore Ave., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5777 Smithway St., Commerce CA 90040. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. IPD Packaging Inc., 5777 Smithway St., Commerce CA 90040. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/09/2024 S/Timothy Wilson, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28976