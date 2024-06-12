Legal Notices, June 14, 2024

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, to consider a Variance and Coastal Development Permit to allow a series of retaining walls, which are currently built but unpermitted, to be kept in place. The retaining walls, which are installed up to 22 vertical feet from the toe of slope, were installed without required grading or building permits The Variance application includes a request to allow retaining walls into an uphill perimeter manufactured slope beyond six feet from the toe of slope, where six vertical feet is the standard limit per section 21.95.140(C)(1)(a)(i) of the Carlsbad Municipal Code. The project site, 939 Begonia Court, is within the Mello II Segment of the city’s Local Coastal Program and Local Facilities Management Zone 4, and more particularly described as: Lot 138 of Carlsbad Tract No. 73-79, Spinnaker Hill Unit #3, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to map thereof no. 8453, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County on Dec. 29, 1976 Whereas, on March 20, 2024, the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 5/0/1/1 (Merz – Abstain; Sabellico – Absent) to recommend the City Council deny a Variance and Coastal Development Permit to allow a series of retaining walls, which are currently built but unpermitted, to be kept in place. The Variance application includes a request to allow retaining walls into an uphill perimeter manufactured slope beyond six feet from the toe of slope, where six vertical feet is the standard limit per section 21.95.140(C)(1)(a)(i) of the Carlsbad Municipal Code. The project site, 939 Begonia Court, is within the Mello II Segment of the city’s Local Coastal Program and Local Facilities Management Zone 4. The project site is not within the appealable area of the California Coastal Commission. The City Planner has determined that the project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to Sections 15061(b)(4) and 15270 of the State CEQA Guidelines because CEQA does not apply to projects that a public agency rejects or disapproves. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after June 21, 2024. If you have any questions, please contact Kyle Van Leeuwen in the Planning Division at 442-339-2611 or [email protected]. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the City’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the Coastal Development Permit and Variance in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: CDP2023-0016/V 2023-0002 (DEV2020-0134) CASE NAME: Begonia Court Retaining Wall PUBLISH: FRIDAY, JUNE 14, 2024 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 06/14/2024 CN 29052

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (6/14, 6/28, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) and closed June 19, 2024, in observance of Juneteenth NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Cannan ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-007008-2024; FILING DATE: March 11, 2024; APPLICANTS: Helyn Cannan; LOCATION: 178 W Glaucus Street (APN: 254-242-33); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to convert a duplex pool room into an accessory dwelling unit (ADU); ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone, the Special Study Overlay, and the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. STAFF CONTACT: Takuma Easland, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2712 or [email protected]. 2. PROJECT NAME: ADU Blumer Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006502-2023; FILING DATE: August 14, 2023; APPLICANT: Kevin Farrell; LOCATION: 1731 Rubenstein Dr (APN: 260-273-04); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A request for a Coastal Development Permit to authorize the construction of a new attached accessory dwelling unit (ADU); ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 8 (R-8) Zone and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone; STAFF CONTACT: Hoger Saleh, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2714 or [email protected]. 3. PROJECT NAME: Gray ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-007194-2024; FILING DATE: April 24, 2024; APPLICANTS: Michelle and Steven Gray; LOCATION: 1622 Swallowtail Road (APN: 254-573-59); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to convert a portion of a three car garage and an existing office into an accessory dwelling unit (ADU); ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone, the Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay, Special Study Overlay, and the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. STAFF CONTACT: Takuma Easland, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2712 or [email protected]. 4. PROJECT NAME: Weiss Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU); CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-007296-2024 FILING DATE: May 31, 2024; APPLICANT: Ray Weiss ; LOCATION: 741 Knightsbridge Court (ADU for 739 Knightsbridge Court) (APN 260-730-35); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to authorize the construction of a new attached ADU; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 8 (R-8) Zone and the Special Study, Hillside/Inside Bluff, Scenic/Visual Corridor, and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Project Planner: (760) 633-2681 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, JUNE 24, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10 calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director on Item 1 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The action of the Development Services Director on Items 2, 3 and 4 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 06/14/2024 CN 29051

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, to accept the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Growth Management Program Annual Monitoring Report and find that is satisfies the city’s monitoring requirements. The monitoring report includes analysis of development activity during Fiscal Year 2022-23, including compliance with the Citywide Public Facilities and Improvements Plan performance standards for administrative facilities, libraries, wastewater treatment capacity, parks, drainage, circulation, fire open space, schools, sewer collection systems, and water distribution systems. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Friday, June 21, 2024. If you have any questions, please contact Jennifer Jesser in the Planning Division at (442) 339 -2637 or [email protected]. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Growth Management Program Annual Monitoring Report in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH: FRIDAY, JUNE 14, 2024 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 06/14/2024 CN 29049

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS SOUTH COAST HIGHWAY 101 SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENT PROJECT (CS22D) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on July 2, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Installation of new sidewalk along the west side of South Coast Highway 101 from the South Cardiff State Beach parking lot entrance to the City of Solana Beach city limits. Install retaining wall and post-and-cable fencing on west side of the new sidewalk. Remove existing sidewalk on both sides of South Cardiff State Beach parking lot entrance and replace with new curb ramps. Install new curb inlet near City of Solana Beach city limits. Grind & overlay portion of South Coast Highway 101 and re-stripe. Engineer’s Estimate – $610,708 The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within eighty (80) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering/City Engineer DATE: June 4, 2024 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 06/14/2024, 06/21/2024 CN 29036

CITY OF ENCINITAS FINANCE DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA. – City Council Chambers IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, the City Council will discuss the following item: DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider adopting Resolutions 2024-73 and 2024-74 authorizing the annual indexed adjustments to the Cost Services Schedule for Planning and Engineering User Fees for Fiscal Year 2024-25. User Fees are to be adjusted each fiscal year by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the San Diego Region for the prior calendar year. If adopted, the new fees will become effective on July 1, 2024. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action before the City Council is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3) and Section 15378. STAFF CONTACT: Tom Gallup, Assistant Finance Director: (760) 633-2648 or [email protected]. For further information, or to review the agenda report prior to the hearing, please contact the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2601 or by email at [email protected]. The agenda report will also be available online at https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts. 06/14/2024 CN 29034

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Carlsbad Municipal Water District will conduct a public hearing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the Council Chamber located at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to consider the adoption of Ordinance No. 49, an ordinance codifying, restating and amending Ordinances No. 1 through No. 48, except ordinances previously repealed. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. If you have any questions, please contact Shoshana Aguilar in the Utilities Department of the Public Works Branch at [email protected] or 442-339-2360. Copies of the staff report and proposed Ordinance No. 49 will be available by Friday, June 21, 2024, on the city’s website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the proposed Ordinance No. 49 in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH: JUNE 7 AND JUNE 14, 2024 CITY OF CARLSBAD CMWD 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024 CN 29020

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF JOINT PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL, CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT BOARD, CARLSBAD PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY BOARD, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, AND CITY OF CARLSBAD ACTING AS THE SUCCESSOR TO THE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY FY 2024-25 OPERATING BUDGET, STRATEGIC DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION INVESTMENT PROGRAM, CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM, GANN SPENDING LIMIT AND MASTER FEE SCHEDULE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Carlsbad City Council will hold a joint public hearing on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to discuss and adopt the Fiscal Year 2024-25 Operating, Strategic Digital Transformation Investment Program and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and authorize Fiscal Year 2024-25 appropriations. This will include Operating, Strategic Digital Transformation Investment Program and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for the city; Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for the Carlsbad Municipal Water District; and Operating Budgets for the Carlsbad Public Financing Authority, Carlsbad Housing Authority, the Successor Agency for the Carlsbad Redevelopment Agency and the city’s share of the Fiscal Year 2024-25 Operating and Capital Budget of the Encina Wastewater Authority. The City Council will also adopt the Gann Spending Limit for Fiscal Year 2024-25, changes to the Master Fee Schedule, adjustments to the City of Carlsbad’s FY 2024-25 Operating, Strategic Digital Transformation Investment Program and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and determine that the Fiscal Year 2024-25 Capital Improvement Program Budget is consistent with the General Plan and applicable Climate Action Plan measures and actions. Copies of the proposed budget and proposed fee changes are currently available for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, and on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/finance/city-budget. The staff report will be available on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas on and after Friday, June 14, 2024. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. If you have any questions, please contact Zach Korach in the Administrative Services Department at 442-339-2127 or [email protected]. This meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the program budgets in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues raised by you or someone else at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH DATES: June 7 and June 14, 2024. CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024 CN 29003

City of Del Mar Design Review Board Agenda Del Mar Town Hall 1050 Camino Del Mar Start Time: 6:00PM (or as soon thereafter as practicable), Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Information/instructions for public participation can be found at www.delmar.ca.us. ROLL CALL; APPROVAL OF MINUTES Design Review Board Hearing Minutes of May 22, 2024; UPDATE; HEARING FROM THE AUDIENCE ON ITEMS NOT LISTED ON THE AGENDA; DESIGN REVIEW BOARD/STAFF DISCUSSION (Non-Application Items); DISCUSSION AND BRIEFING (Application Items); CONSENT CALENDAR CONTINUED ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS: ITEM 1 ADR23-023, LC24-002 APN: 301-024-06-00 Location: 390 Hidden Pines Road Owner/Applicant: Dale Willard Agent: Brian Grove (Stone Grove Landscape Architects) and Tara Goldberg (PLSA Engineering) Zone: R1-10 Overlay: Wild Urban Interface Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Adriana Jaramishian, Associate Planner Description: A request for an Administrative Design Review Permit and a Land Conservation Permit for a comprehensive yard improvement project to include: construction of a fireplace with BBQ counter; a fire feature; a trash enclosure; the installation of new fencing and gates; retaining walls; freestanding CMU walls; new landscaping with associated landscape lighting; and associated grading throughout the site. NEW APPLICATION(S): ITEM 2 DRB23-006 CDP23-028 APN: 300-171-12-00 Location: 120 9TH Street Owners/Applicants: Vladimir Novakovic Agent: Farrell Design Associates Zone: R2 Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Jennifer Gavin, Associate Planner Description: A request for a Design Review Permit and a Coastal Development Permit for the propose exterior remodeling of an existing residence, to include: modifications to exterior materials, windows, doors, and skylights; demolishing a portion of the second story; adding approximately floor area and a new covered patio on the southeast corner of the residence; an addition at the northwest corner of property; expansion of the upper level deck on the south side of the house; the addition of a new deck at the previously approved detached Accessory Dwelling Unit; construction of a new pool; and associated modifications to walls, fencing, landscaping, and exterior lighting. Note: This project is located in the appeals jurisdiction of the California Coastal Commission. ITEM 3 MOD24-003 APN: 300-145-04-00 Location: 1130 Crest Road Owner/Applicant: Julie Singletary Agent: Jennifer Bolyn, EOS Architecture Zone: R1-10 Overlay: Wild Urban Interface Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Jean Crutchfield, Associate Planner Description: A request for modifications to an approved Design Review Permit DRB22-023 for the construction of a new two-story residence to include: enlarging a previously-approved patio trellis roof (by 116 square feet) and balcony located on the western building elevation (by 12 square feet). ADJOURNMENT 06/14/2024 CN 29042

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee’s Sale No. CA-TRL-24020028 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/10/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case, CA-TRL-24020028. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. On July 8, 2024, at 10:00:00 AM, AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, in the City of EL CAJON, County of SAN DIEGO, State of CALIFORNIA, PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under that certain Deed of Trust executed by JEFFREY V. MITCHUM, AN INDIVIDUAL, as Trustors, recorded on 4/14/2021, as Instrument No. 2021-0290374, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA, under the power of sale therein contained, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Property is being sold “as is – where is”. TAX PARCEL NO. 255-144-54-00 The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of San Diego, State of California and is described as follows: Parcel 1: Lot 50 of the Amended Map of Santa Fe Ridge-Unit no. 2, Carlsbad Tract No. 83-16, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 11019, filed in the office of the County recorder of san Diego County, August 14, 1984. Parcel 2: A Non-Exclusive Easement on and over the “common area” as defined in the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions to which reference is Hereafter made, for access, use, occupancy, enjoyment, ingress and egress of the Amenities located thereon, subject to the terms and provisions of the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions to which reference is hereinafter made. This Easement is Appurtenant to Parcel 1 above described. The common area is for the use of owners of Lots which are subject to the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions to which reference is hereafter made, and is not for the Use of the general public. From information which the Trustee deems reliable, but for which Trustee makes no representation or warranty, the street address or other common designation of the above described property is purported to be 2904 CORTE JARDIN, CARLSBAD, CA 92009. Said property is being sold for the purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including fees and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, interest thereon, together with reasonably estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $1,210,437.98. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 877-237-7878, or visit www.peakforeclosure.com using file number assigned to this case: CA-TRL-24020028 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PERSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any perspective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC. by 5:00 PM on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth above. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of the first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale will be entitled only to the return of the money paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchasers sole and exclusive remedy. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. SALE INFORMATION LINE: 714-730-2727 or www.servicelinkasap.com Dated: 6/7/2024 PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., AS TRUSTEE By: Lilian Solano, Trustee Sale Officer A-4818890 06/14/2024, 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024 CN 29039

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 23-20410-SP-CA Title No. 230468656-CA-VOI A.P.N. 157-492-43-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/29/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Lynn J Cooper, a widow Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 02/06/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0082382 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 07/10/2024 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $334,773.58 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 731 Point Cabrillo, Oceanside, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 157-492-43-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 23-20410-SP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-20410-SP-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 06/05/2024 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4818571 06/14/2024, 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024 CN 29038

T.S. No.: 119326-CA APN: 150-203-06-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/21/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JEFFREY J. KUDO AND KIMBERLY A. KUDO, HUSBAND AND WIFE Duly Appointed Trustee: CLEAR RECON CORP Recorded 7/26/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0629334, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 7/8/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $266,414.67 Property being sold “as is – Where is” Street Address or other common designation of real property: 525 S FREEMAN ST OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. A.P.N.: 150-203-06-00 THE BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT, IN ITS DISCRETION, TO EXERCISE ITS RIGHTS AND REMEDIESIN ANY MANNER PERMITTED UNDER SECTION 9604 OF THE CALIFORNIA COMMERCIAL CODE, OR ANY OTHER APPLICABLE SECTION, AS TO ALL OR SOME OF THE PERSONAL PROPERTY, FIXTURES AND OTHER GENERAL TANGIBLES AND INTANGIBLES MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIVED IN THE DEED OF TRUST, GUARANTEES, UCC’S, SECURITY AGREEMENTS. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 119326-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 945531_119326-CA 06/14/2024, 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024 CN 29032

BATCH: AFC-4016 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD INN VACATION CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 7/5/2024 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 108406 24233F 242 EVERY 33 203-254-46-33 SUSAN LEE STUTLER AND THOMAS C STUTLER WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $6050.97 108407 31652B 316 52 203-253-56-52 KIMBERLY K. MARTIN A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $7286.05 108408 12725A 127 25 203-254-07-25 WILFRED O. CARIAGA AND LILA F. CARIAGA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $5750.49 108409 23309C 233 09 203-254-37-09 JACK JORDAN AND PHYLLIS JORDAN TRUSTEES OF THE JACK JORDAN REVOCABLE TRUST DATED OCTOBER 1 1998 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $5750.40 108410 12932A 129 32 203-254-09-32 ROBERT D. MACKEY AND BARBARA A. MACKEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $6155.81 108411 33102F 331 02 203-254-59-02 BIRTHE E. BURNETT A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $6202.07 108412 13343C 133 43 203-254-13-43 GEORGE W. YIM AND YACHIYO JEAN YIM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $4234.32 108413 23013E 230 13 203-254-34-13 WILLIAM A. WALKER JR AND LILLIAN L. WALKER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $7284.20 108414 23014E 230 14 203-254-34-14 WILLIAM A. WALKER JR AND LILLIAN L. WALKER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $7284.20 108415 23317C 233 17 203-254-37-17 LEE ANN BRADSHAW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 1/12/2024 1/24/2024 2024-0019735 2/27/2024 2024-0048198 $5765.51 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3075 CARLSBAD BLVD, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 5/30/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024, 06/21/2024 CN 29006

T.S. No.: 2023-01709-CA A.P.N.: 235-390-03-00 Property Address: 2050 ARBOLES PLACE, ESCONDIDO, CA 92029 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/11/2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: John F. Knoff And Betty Towner Knoff, husband and wife as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/20/2010 as Instrument No. 2010-0432425 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 07/29/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 219,146.04 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2050 ARBOLES PLACE, ESCONDIDO, CA 92029 A.P.N.: 235-390-03-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 219,146.04. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2023-01709-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-882-1314, or visit this internet website https://www.hubzu.com/, using the file number assigned to this case 2023-01709-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: May 23, 2024 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BCNS# 232636 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024, 06/21/2024 CN 29004

T.S. No.: 2021-00291-CA A.P.N.: 190-180-12-00 Property Address: 26335 ENGELMANN ROAD, VALLEY CENTER, CA 92082-7360 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/13/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: ADRIAN COSTILLA AND IRENE COSTILLA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 04/24/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0275536 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 07/12/2024 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 948,111.60 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 26335 ENGELMANN ROAD, VALLEY CENTER, CA 92082-7360 A.P.N.: 190-180-12-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 948,111.60. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00291-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00291-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: May 23, 2024 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BCNS# 232618 05/31/2024, 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024 CN 28984

T.S. No.: 23-30340 A.P.N.: 224-022-17-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/25/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: Robert M. Adams And Patricia Adams Husband And Wife As Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 9/14/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0653738 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Described as follows: As more fully described in said Deed of Trust Date of Sale: 6/24/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $384,320.70 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 924 KAREN COURT SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 A.P.N.: 224-022-17-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30340. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30340 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 05/24/2024 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1600 South Douglass Road, Suite 140 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (844) 477-7869 or www.STOXPOSTING.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Tai Alailima, Director STOX 945411_23_30340 05/31/2024, 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024 CN 28982

T.S. No.: 2024-04823 APN: 254-181-03-00 TRA No.: 19084 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/7/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: BATLEY ENTERPRISES, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Beneficiary Name: CURTIS DEWEESE TRUSTEE, CURTIS DALE DEWEESE 2008 TRUST, AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 600,000/1,500,000 INTEREST; NICK J. RASIC, AS TO ANUNDIVIDED 500,000/1,500,000 INTEREST; KEVIN LIVINGSTON, AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 400,000/1,500,000 INTEREST Duly Appointed Trustee: INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/19/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0472747 in book —, page — of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 6/24/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,747,109.48 The property heretofore is being sold “as is.” The street Address or other common designation of real property is purported to be: 1423 RAINBOW RIDGE LANE, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Legal Description: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N.: 254-181-03-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-844-477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.stoxposting.com/sales-calendar, using the file number assigned to this case 2024-04823. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 1-844-477-7869 or visit this internet website site http://www.stoxposting.com/sales-calendar, using the file number assigned to this case 2024-04823 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: WE REQUIRE CERTIFIED FUNDS AT SALE BY CASHIER’S CHECK(S) PAYABLE DIRECTLY TO “INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES, INC.” TO AVOID DELAYS IN ISSUING THE FINAL DEED”. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 5/21/2024 INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION, as Trustee 1551 N. Tustin Avenue, Suite 840 Santa Ana, California 92705 (800) 232-8787 For Sale Information please call: 1-844-477-7869 MICHAEL REAGAN, TRUSTEE SALES OFFICER STOX 945361_2024-04823 05/31/2024, 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024 CN 28968

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000009805391 Title Order No.: 230196821 FHA/VA/PMI No.: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 03/13/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 03/22/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0196437 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: RANDY M LECHMANN, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 06/24/2024 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AMPLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 27369 SAGE BRUSH TRAIL, VALLEY CENTER, CALIFORNIA 92082 APN#: 186-720-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $1,070,330.84. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000009805391. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000009805391 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase.FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 05/16/2024 A-4817301 05/31/2024, 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024 CN 28967

NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. “SuperStorage” 415 Olive Ave., & 433 Plymouth Dr., Vista, CA 92083, will sell by competitive bidding ending on or after June 24, 2024 on or after 10:00 A.M., property in storage units. Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Bryant Inglis (10×20) Christopher W. Conn (5×10) Marjorie McGinnis (11×24) Christopher Ashkar (10×10) Clay Polite (5×10) Jason T Bethurum (10×20) James Puckett (5×10) LeeRoy W. Collins (5×10) Salvadore Negrete (5×10) Donna Armani Pineda (8×10) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser reserves the right to bid. Dated this 11th day of June, 2024. To view items and units up for auction, go to: StorageTreasures.com Auction by: StorageTreasures.com Phone (480) 397-6503 Auctioneer License: 3112562 Bond# SuperStorage (760) 726-1800 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 29048

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2023-00047965-CU-PA-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Elaine Warren and DOES 1 to 50 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Elizabeth Herring NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego North County Division 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Liam R. Perry Perry Law, Inc. 336 Encinitas Blvd., Ste 240 Encinitas CA 92024 Telephone: 760.633-2233 Date: (Fecha), 11/03/2023 Clerk by (Secretario), A. Conti Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29047

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00026435-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Stephanie Rene San Antonio filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Stephanie Rene San Antonio change to proposed name: Stephanie Rene Petrickova. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 19, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/06/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29044

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00026683-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Alicia Latoya Bynum filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Alicia Latoya Bynum change to proposed name: Alicia Catalina Wang. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 12, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/07/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29043

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY -STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION -ONE FACILITY – MULTIPLE UNITS Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 545 Stevens Ave W, Solana Beach, CA 92075 on 06/25/2024 @ 10:00 AM . Marguerite Harkins Ethos Restaurant Group/Alyssa Gosselin Advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property 6/14/24 CNS-3820900# CN 29028

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00025568-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Rima Rajendra Deshpande filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Rima Rajendra Deshpande change to proposed name: Rima Rajendra Bajwa. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 12, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/03/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29017

REQUEST FOR ORDER CHANGE CHILD CUSTODY, VISITATION (Parenting Time), MOVE AWAY ORDER Case # 21FL009634N PETITIONER: NELSY MUNOZ MORA RESPONDENT: ROBERT A. COHEN NOTICE OF HEARING To: Robert A. Cohen, Respondent. For hearing Appearance Information: visit www.sdcourrt.ca.gov A COURT HEARING WILL BE HELD AS FOLLOWS: Date: May 07, 2024 Time: 9:00 AM Dept. 19 Superior Court of California County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 North County Family Division WARNING to the person served with the Request for Order: The court may make the requested orders without you if you do not file a Responsive Declaration to Request for Order (form FL-320), serve a copy on the other parties at least nine court days before the hearing (unless the court ordered a shorter period of time), and appear at the hearing. COURT ORDER The parties must attend an appointment for child custody mediation or child custody recommending counseling as follows: Date: 02/23/2024 Time: 10 AM Family Court Services (760) 201-8300 326 South Melrose Vista CA 92081 Sanctions pursuant to CCP §177.5, in amount of up to $1500, may be imposed against either party for failure to appear at the FCS appointment, or against the moving party for failure to cancel the FCS appointment if the moving party is unable to serve the other party before the appointment. Date: 02/05/2024 /s/ Sara E. Kirby CHILD CUSTODY; VISITATION (PARENTING TIME): Child’s Name: Gabriela Cohen Date of Birth: 06/09/2009 Legal Custody to Nelsy Munoz Mora Physical Custody to Nelsy Munoz Mora The orders I request for Child custody as follows: See Attached Declaration. In Support Of Request For Order. I Request to Attend Family Court Service to Discuss a Custody and Visitation Plan. The orders that I request are in the best interest of the children because: See Attached Declaration. OTHER ORDERS REQUESTED: Move Away Order to Tulsa, Oklahoma. FACTS TO SUPPORTS the orders I request are listed below. The facts that I write in support and attached to this request cannot be longer than 10 pages, unless the court gives me permission. See Attached Declaration in Support of Request for Order. I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the information provided in this form and all attachments is true and correct. Date: 01/09/2024 /s/Nelsy Munoz Mora EX PARTE APPLICATION AND ORDER – FAMILY LAW Hearing Date: 05/22/2024 Time: 1:30 pm Type of Relief requested: Child Custody/Visitation Order Order Shortening Time Other: Temporary Joint Legal Custody & Alternative Means of Service. Ex parte relief is necessary because: I cannot locate and serve Mr. Cohen. If Mother had legal custody, there is an option that allows for service. In addition, Mother request service by publication. Name of opposing attorney/party: Robert Cohen. Did the opposing attorney/party receive notice? YES Date: 05/21/2024 Time: 9:05 AM Have evidentiary declarations been submitted? YES Has a proposed order been submitted? YES Have you appeared ex parte before for the same relief? NO I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the above information and all attachments are true and correct. Date: 05/20/2024 /s/ Raul E. Maravilla, Esq. IT IS SO ORDERED: The requested order is granted as follows: Mother shall be granted access to any & all school records and to be able to communicate with school personal regarding minor child. Date: 05/22/2024 /s/Kelly C. Mertsoc Judge/Commissioner of the Superior Court ORDER ON REQUEST TO RESCHEDULE HEARING The hearing is currently scheduled for: 08/20/2024 Name of party who filed the Request for Order, order to show cause, or other moving paper is: Nelsy Munoz Mora Name of party asking to reschedule the hearing is: Nelsy Munoz Mora Order granting request to reschedule hearing. The court hearing is rescheduled to the date, time and location shown below: New Hearing Date: 07/11/2024 Time: 1:45 pm Dept: N-19 Superior Court of California County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The parties must attend an appointment for child customer mediation or recommending counseling as follows: FCS 07/18/2024 at 8:00 am. Reason for rescheduling: the papers were not served before the current hearing date. Other good cause as stated Service by Publication is authorized. Service of Order: All documents must be served as follows: per order of publication. Documents for service: A filed copy of this order must be served along with the following papers: A copy of the previously filed Request for Order (form FL-300), order to show cause, or other moving paper. Orders & request for publication. Date: 05/24/2024 /s/ Kelly C. Mertsoc Judicial Officer 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29012

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00023955-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Samuel Edward Leveson Gower Cantu filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Samuel Edward Leveson Gower Cantu change to proposed name: Samuel Edward Leveson-Gower. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 05, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/23/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28981

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RUTH VILMARIE RODRIGUEZ-FIGUEROA aka VILMARIE RODRIGUEZ Case# 24PE001110C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Ruth Vilmarie Rodriguez-Figueroa aka Vilmarie Rodriguez. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Andre Flores-Rodriguez, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Andre Flores-Rodriguez be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: June 25, 2024; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Chrissa N. Corday, Esq. 11665 Avena Pl. Ste 209 San Diego CA 92128 Telephone: 858.385.2772 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28965

Community Reinvestment Act Strategic Plan Public Comments Invited Hatch Bank intends to file a Community Reinvestment Act Strategic Plan with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation no later than thirty (30) days from the date of this notice. The proposed plan is available for public inspection online or in person from 9am-5pm Monday-Friday at 1001 West San Marco’s Boulevard, Suite 125, San Marco’s CA 92078. Upon verbal request, Hatch Bank will mail a copy of the proposed plan to any interested party. These requests should be directed to Hatch Bank at: [email protected]. Written comments from the public should be directed to Leighanne Costello, Hatch Bank, 1001 West San Marco’s Boulevard, Suite 125, San Marcos’s CA 92078 and will be reviewed and considered in preparing the final Community Reinvestment Act Strategic Plan. All written comments will also be submitted with the Strategic Plan to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28960

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012276 Filed: Jun 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Realty Solutions; B. NCRS. Located at: 251 North City Dr. #128F, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SNMAA Inc., 251 North City Dr. #128F, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/10/2024 S/Michael Winter, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29053

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011136 Filed: May 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gilligan Growers. Located at: 6467 La Paloma Ln., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1099, Bonsall CA 92003. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Theresa Gilligan Krol, PO Box 1099, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Theresa Gilligan Krol, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012209 Filed: Jun 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ahava’ V’Shalom Boutique. Located at: 3350 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elizabeth Lopez, 3350 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/10/2024 S/Elizabeth Lopez, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29046

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012163 Filed: Jun 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 5th Hummingbird Money Coaching. Located at: 2904 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lanette Kristin Schmidt, 2904 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lanette Kristin Schmidt, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29045

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011979 Filed: Jun 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Purple Shadow. Located at: 7737-111 Caminito Monarca, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ashley Faye Penn, 7737-111 Caminito Monarca, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ashley Faye Penn, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29041

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012106 Filed: Jun 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Edema Care. Located at: 171 Calle Magdalena #102, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 380 Paseo Pacifica, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cancer Therapy Specialists Inc., 380 Paseo Pacifica, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tammy E Mondry, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29040

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011894 Filed: Jun 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Law Office of Adam Englund; B. Adam Englund. Located at: 10531 4s Commons Dr. #579, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1106 2nd St. #630, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Condor Law PC, 1106 2nd St. #630, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Adam Englund, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29037

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011681 Filed: Jun 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Divine Beauty & Hydration. Located at: 5617 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moxie Medical PC, 41 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn NY 11217. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/24/2024 S/Eve Michal Lager, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29035

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010920 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lux Spa Collective. Located at: 338 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lux Spa Collective LLC, 338 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/25/2024 S/Rebeca Rodriguez, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29033

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011804 Filed: Jun 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. UCM Practice Growth Systems. Located at: 112 Knoll Rd., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hope and Healing Solutions Inc., 112 Knoll Rd., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/21/2024 S/William Roy Davis Jr., 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29031

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010546 Filed: May 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Repattern; B. Oracle Cards. Located at: 5336 Wendela St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 3025, Vista CA 92085. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher Littlefield, PO Box 3025, Vista CA 92085. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/15/2003 S/Christopher Littlefield, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29030

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011790 Filed: Jun 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Planet Marketing; B. CiscoKid. Located at: 374 E. H St. #A648, Chula Vista CA 91910 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. CiscoKid Enterprises LLC, 374 E. H St. #A648, Chula Vista CA 91910. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/04/2024 S/Francisco Meza, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29029

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010055 Filed: May 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Office Cleaning Services. Located at: 1609 Grandon Ave. #133, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mauree Valentine, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2024 S/Mauree Valentine, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29026

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011138 Filed: May 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Red Dragon Asian Bistro. Located at: 7680 El Camino Real #103, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3425 Filoli Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Platinum and Gold Dragon Corporation, 3425 Filoli Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ellen Pait, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29025

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010312 Filed: May 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fern Therapy Group. Located at: 1759 Oceanside Blvd. #C-322, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Andreas Marwick Psychologist Inc., 1759 Oceanside Blvd. #C-322, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/08/2024 S/Andreas Marwick, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29024

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011523 Filed: May 31, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WanderinWillow. Located at: 3340 Ironwood Pl., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Melanie Anne Huff, 3340 Ironwood Pl., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/20/2023 S/Melanie Anne Huff, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29021

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011632 Filed: Jun 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. smartlisting375.com; B. Buckley – Real Estate Services. Located at: 5007 Frink Ave., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Peter C. Buckley, 5007 Frink Ave, San Diego CA 92117; 2. John T. Buckley, 5007 Frink Ave, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/03/2024 S/Peter C. Buckley, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011585 Filed: Jun 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Curva Construction. Located at: 2137 Sand Crest Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ryan McAllister Curtis, 2137 Sand Crest Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/28/2008 S/Ryan McAllister Curtis, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29016

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009957 Filed: May 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gentrex Enterprises. Located at: 7961 Calle Posada, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anna Jane Llave Kaufman, 7961 Calle Posada, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/11/2018 S/Anna Jane L. Kaufman, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29015

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011597 Filed: Jun 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DMT Realty; B. DMT Realty Broker. Located at: 3646 Buck Ridge Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Darrell Kent Roberts, 3646 Buck Ridge Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Darrell Kent Roberts, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29014

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010579 Filed: May 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Meeks Marketing. Located at: 303 Broadway St. #104-1026, Laguna Beach CA 92651 Orange. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tomica Pall, 3515 Roosevelt St. #G, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/17/2024 S/Tomica Pall, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010923 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DZYNIT. Located at: 1817 Aston Ave. #103, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2901 Meadow Dell Dr., Prosper TX 75078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zonson Customization Inc., 2901 Meadow Dell Dr., Prosper TX 75078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeff Yearous, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011425 Filed: May 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lujo Design & Events; B. Lujo Floral. Located at: 4929 Avila Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelly Kohler, 4929 Avila Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Carmen Mendoza, 4345 Forest Ranch Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly Kohler, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010995 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ECM Builders. Located at: 1703 S. Myers St. #2, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Edwards Contracting and Management DBA ECM Builders, 1703 S. Myers St. #2, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/12/2019 S/Michael Walter Edwards, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29001

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011351 Filed: May 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 801 Grand Center. Located at: 801-823 Grand Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 4230, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lucy Ann Hall, Trustee of The Lucy Ann Hall Trust of 2010, PO Box 4230, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: A Trust. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/10/2015 S/Lucy Ann Hall, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29000

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011283 Filed: May 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sequoia CPE. Located at: 2750 Fourth Ave. #100, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sequoia Education Group LLC, 3270 Avenida Anacapa, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/28/2013 S/Kyle Nash, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28999

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011281 Filed: May 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Empire Learning. Located at: 2750 Fourth Ave. #100, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sequoia Education Group LLC, 3270 Avenida Anacapa, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Q Industries LLC, 9406 Clearhurst Dr., Dallas TX 75238. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/01/2014 S/Kyle Nash, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28998

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011280 Filed: May 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific CPE. Located at: 2750 Fourth Ave. #100, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sequoia Education Group LLC, 3270 Avenida Anacapa, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/21/2019 S/Kyle Nash, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28997

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010897 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tee It Up Physical Therapy & Wellness. Located at: 11800 Carmel Creek Rd. #356, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nima Enayati, 11800 Carmel Creek Rd. #356, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Nima Enayati, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28996

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010889 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sparkling Clean Solar. Located at: 422 Creek Rd., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jacob Childs, 422 Creek Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/22/2024 S/Jacob Childs, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28995

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011212 Filed: May 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rugged Ranch Products; B. T&R Distributing. Located at: 2110 La Mirada Dr. Ste 200 #200, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SB Diversified Products Inc., 2110 La Mirada Dr. Ste 200 #200, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/15/2007 S/Marc Song, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28994

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011049 Filed: May 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nest + Niche. Located at: 2804 Carrillo Way, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kymberly Marie Jankauski, 2804 Carrillo Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kymberly Marie Jankauski, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28992

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011164 Filed: May 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Horizon Property Management; B. Horizon Productions. Located at: 4983 Poseidon Way, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stan S. Katz, 4983 Poseidon Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/16/2005 S/Stan S. Katz, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011076 Filed: May 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freeman Unlimited. Located at: 323 Oakbranch Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aaron Paul Freeman, 323 Oakbranch Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2024 S/Aaron Paul Freeman, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28986

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008839 Filed: Apr 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Love Mini Bites. Located at: 1455 N. Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Afaf Alsayyed Awad, 1455 N. Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA 92083; 2. Ahmad Alhweiti, 1455 N. Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Afaf Alsayyed Awad, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010696 Filed: May 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. clickonfloors. Located at: 7050 Miramar Rd. #103, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. clickonfloors, 7050 Miramar Rd. #103, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/04/2009 S/Eric Conner, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28983

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010908 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BME Consulting. Located at: 1485 Bottle Tree Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeremy Wong, 1485 Bottle Tree Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeremy Wong, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28979

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010871 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Torrey Griffin Management. Located at: 415 S. Cedros Ave. #240, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Torrey Griffin Inc., 415 S. Cedros Ave. #240, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/John Bosman, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28978

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010781 Filed: May 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 2X4 LLC; B. 4X2 LLC. Located at: 7703 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. 4X2 LLC, 7703 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/25/2024 S/Richard A Sylvester, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28977

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010191 Filed: May 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ernest. Located at: 1345 Sycamore Ave., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5777 Smithway St., Commerce CA 90040. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. IPD Packaging Inc., 5777 Smithway St., Commerce CA 90040. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/09/2024 S/Timothy Wilson, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28976

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010050 Filed: May 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KMJ Media Marketing. Located at: 5002 Mount Etna Dr., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5002 Mount Etna Dr., San Diego CA 92117-4845. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kyle Jankuska, 5002 Mount Etna Dr., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/06/2024 S/Kyle Jankuska, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28963

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010783 Filed: May 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shop Success. Located at: 6815 Luciernaga Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fortuna Home Offers LLC, 1401 21st St. #R, Sacramento CA 95811. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Keith Rakowski, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28962

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010589 Filed: May 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lather Hair Lounge. Located at: 345 S. Coast Hwy 101 #P, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jennifer Amy Wilson, 345 S. Coast Hwy 101 #P, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/17/2024 S/Jennifer A. Wilson, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28956

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009866 Filed: May 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Page One Labs. Located at: 7578 Gibraltar St. #7, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nicholas Brant Marsden, 7578 Gibraltar St. #7, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/08/2024 S/Nicholas Brant Marsden, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28938

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010663 Filed: May 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Daughters of Lilith Esoteric Shop. Located at: 1438 Heidi Cir., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lorena Evans-Pena, 1438 Heidi Cir., Vista CA 92084; 2. Steven Evans, 1438 Heidi Cir., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/08/2024 S/Lorena Evans-Pena, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28937

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009770 Filed: May 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. South Pacific. Located at: 6467 La Paloma Ln., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1099, Bonsall CA 92003. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Theresa Gilligan-Krol, Trustee, PO Box 1099, Bonsall CA 92003; 2. Thomas Krol, Trustee, PO Box 1099, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: A Trust. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Theresa Gilligan-Krol, Trustee, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28936

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009987 Filed: May 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solays Cosmetics. Located at: 1415 Buena Vista Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sinem Tekcan Taylor, 1415 Buena Vista Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/08/2024 S/Sinem Tekcan Taylor, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28935

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010176 Filed: May 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Estival. Located at: 4151 Holly Ln., Bonsall CA 92003 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5521 Mission Rd. #253, Bonsall CA 92003. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Andrew Crytzer, 5521 Mission Rd. #253, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrew Crytzer, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28934

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010555 Filed: May 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VOXOX; B. CloudPhone.com. Located at: 741 Garden View Ct. #201, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TelCentris, Inc., 741 Garden View Ct. #201, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/17/2006 S/Robert Hertz, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28933

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009445 Filed: May 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RWA Property Solutions. Located at: 2033 San Elijo Ave. #600, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chris Doheny, 2033 San Elijo Ave. #600, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Chris Doheny, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009612 Filed: May 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thee Loyal Subjectz. Located at: 4225 H Oceanside Blvd. #242, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Loyal Grayson Royalty, 4225 H Oceanside Blvd. #242, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Keondre Grayson, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28931