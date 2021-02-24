Legal Notices, February 26, 2021

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 3:00 p.m. on Tues., March 9, 2021, to consider approving a Master Plan Amendment, Tentative Tract Map, Planned Development Permit and Site Development Plan to allow for the subdivision of a 7.2 acre parcel into two lots, one with 76 townhomes and one with 19 affordable condominiums, including development standards modifications, on property generally located north of the intersection of Calle Timiteo and La Costa Avenue, within the La Costa Master Plan, Neighborhood SE-13B, in the Southeast Quadrant of the city and Local Facilities Management Zone 11, and more particularly described as: Parcel 3 of City of Carlsbad Minor Subdivision No. 04-08 recorded by the County Recorder of the County of San Diego on July 11, 2012 as Parcel Map No. 20982 Whereas, on Dec. 2, 2020 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 5/2 to recommend approval of a Master Plan Amendment, Tentative Tract Map, Planned Development Permit and Site Development Plan to allow for the subdivision of a 7.2 acre parcel into two lots, one with 76 townhomes and one with 19 affordable condominiums, including development standards modifications, on property generally located north of the intersection of Calle Timiteo and La Costa Avenue, within the La Costa Master Plan, Neighborhood SE-13B, in the Southeast Quadrant of the city and Local Facilities Management Zone 11. The City Planner has determined that the potential environmental effects of the project were adequately analyzed by the previously certified Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program (MMRP) for the construction of La Costa Town Square (EIR 01-02). Copies of the staff report will be available on and after March 5, 2021. If you have any questions, please contact Jason Goff in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4643 or Jason.Goff@carlsbadca.gov. Per California Executive Order N-29-20, and in the interest of public health and safety, we are temporarily taking actions to prevent and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by holding City Council and other public meetings online only. All public meetings will comply with public noticing requirements in the Brown Act and will be made accessible electronically to all members of the public seeking to observe and address the City Council. You may participate by phone or in writing. Participation by phone: sign up at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/cityhall/clerk/meetings/default.asp by 2 p.m. the day of the meeting to provide comments live by phone. You will receive a confirmation email with instructions about how to call in. Participation in writing: email comments to clerk@carlsbadca.gov. Comments received by 2 p.m. the day of the meeting will be shared with the City Council prior to the meeting. When e-mailing comments, please identify in the subject line the agenda item to which your comments relate. All comments received will be included as part of the official record. Written comments will not be read out loud. If you challenge the Master Plan Amendment, Tentative Tract Map, Planned Development Permit and Site Development Plan in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: AMEND 2017-0012/CT 2017-0003/PUD 2017-0004/SDP 2018-0018 (DEV2017-0178) CASE NAME: LA COSTA TOWN SQUARE PARCEL 3 RESIDENTIAL PUBLISH: Feb. 26, 2021 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 02/26/2021 CN 25161

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-01 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2021-01 entitled, titled “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, Establishing Speed Limit on Via Cantebria.” Section 40802 of the Vehicle Code requires that an Engineering and Traffic Survey (E&TS) be conducted on non-local streets or highways where enforcement involves the use of radar or other electronic devices. The City has conducted a comprehensive E&TS on Via Cantebria and has completed these Engineering and Traffic Surveys in accordance with the provisions of Sections 627, 21400(b) and 22358.5 of the California Vehicle Code to reevaluate the current posted speed limit of 25 mph and to determine the possibility of establishing a new speed limit. Based on the results of the E&TS, the City has determined the reasonable speed limit for Via Cantebria between Garden View Road and Town Center Drive to be 30 mph. Ordinance 2021-01 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on February 17, 2021 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz; NAYS: Mosca; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the March 10, 2021 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 02/26/2021 CN 25147

City of Encinitas Public Notice of Unclaimed Checks Pursuant to State of California Government Code Section 50050, notice is hereby given by the City of Encinitas that the following amounts, not the property of the city, have been held by the Treasurer of the City of Encinitas in the funds from which they were issued for more than 3 years. These amounts will become the property of the City of Encinitas on April 5, 2021; if no verified complaint is filed and served by April 4, 2021. Any persons possessing an interest in this property may inquire with the City of Encinitas, Finance Department, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas California 92024, or email accounting@encinitasca.gov. 02/19/2021 02/26/2021 CN 25118

Trustee Sale No. F20-00096 RF Notice Of Trustee’s Sale Loan No. S20828 Title Order No. 1716686CAD You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 02/02/2019 And More Fully Described Below. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceedings Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashiers check (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States) (payable to Assured Lender Services, Inc.), will be held by a duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, legal fees and costs, charges and expenses of the undersigned trustee (“Trustee”) for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor(s): Kristopher Daniel Saenz And Karla Denisse Banuelos-Saenz, Husband And Wife As Community Property Recorded: recorded on 02/07/2019 as Document No. 2019-0043736 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California; Date of Sale: 03/22/2021 at 10:30AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $127,907.54 The purported property address is: 7722 Anillo Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Legal Description Lot 456 Of La Costa South Unit No. 6, In The City Of Carlsbad, County Of San Diego, State Of California, According To Map Thereof No. 6604, Filed In The Office Of The County Recorder Of San Diego County, March 23, 1970. Except Therefrom The Minerals, Oil, Gas, And Other Hydrocarbon Substances Lying Below The Surface Of Said Land. Assessors Parcel No. 216-250-39-00 The beneficiary under the Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell Under Deed of Trust (the “Notice of Default and Election to Sell”). The undersigned caused the Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877)440-4460 or visit this internet web-site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case F20-00096 RF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet web-site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice To Tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877)440-4460 or visit this internet website site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case F20-00096 RF to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase.* Notice To Potential Bidders: We Require Certified Funds At Sale By Cashier’s Check(S) Payable Directly To “Assured Lender Services, Inc.” To Avoid Delays In Issuing The Final Deed. Date: 2/17/2021 Assured Lender Services, Inc. /s/Cherie Maples, Vice President of Trustee Operations Assured Lender Services, Inc. Assured Lender Services, Inc. 111 Pacifica Suite 140 Irvine, CA 92618 Phone: (714) 508-7373 Sales Line: (877)440-4460 Sales Website: www.mkconsultantsinc.com Reinstatement Line: (714) 508-7373 To request reinstatement and/or payoff FAX request to: (714) 505-3831 This Office Is Attempting To Collect A Debt And Any Information Obtained Will Be Used For That Purpose. MK-assuredf20-00096 02/26/2021, 03/05/2021, 03/12/2021 CN 25151

T.S. No.: 191001340 Loan No.: 14-1594 Order No. 95522871 APN: 264-383-24-00 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 1/24/2014. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Czeslaw Dubiel, a married man as his sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 1/30/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0040957 in book, page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 3/22/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $286,667.07 Street Address or other common designation of real property: Vacant Land aka 83 El Brazo Rancho Santa Fe Area, CA 92067 A.P.N.: 264-383-24-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 191001340. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice To Tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877) 440-4460, or visit this internet website site www.tlssales.info, using the file number assigned to this case 191001340 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 2/17/2021 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/Max Newman, Trustee Sale Officer MK-tls 191001340 02/26/2021, 03/05/2021, 03/12/2021 CN 25150

T.S. No.: 191107375 Loan No.: 18-1695 Order No. 95523030 APN: 264-401-15-00; 264-670-38-00 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 4/18/2018. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Thomas Dubiel, an unmarried man, as to APN 264-401-15 and Czeslaw Dubiel and Lucyna Dubiel, Co-Trustees of the Dubiel Family Trust Dated October 8, 2015, as to APN 264-670-38 Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 5/2/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0176395 in book, page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 3/22/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $422,049.81 Street Address or other common designation of real property: (Vacant Land) 148 Camino De Arriba and 38 Avenida Apice Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 A.P.N.: 264-401-15-00; 264-670-38-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 191107375. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice To Tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877) 440-4460, or visit this internet website site www.tlssales.info, using the file number assigned to this case 191107375 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 2/17/2021 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/Max Newman, Trustee Sale Officer MK-tls 191107375 02/26/2021, 03/05/2021, 03/12/2021 CN 25149

T.S. No.: 191001341 Loan No.: 15-1637 Order No. 95522879 APN: 264-381-27-00 & 264-381-28-00 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 11/30/2015. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Thomas Dubiel, an unmarried man Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 1/22/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0029083 in book, page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 3/22/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $306,960.34 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 17816 Punta Del Sur Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 A.P.N.: 264-381-27-00 & 264-381-28-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 191001341. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice To Tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877) 440-4460, or visit this internet website site www.tlssales.info, using the file number assigned to this case 191001341 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 2/17/2021 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/Max Newman, Trustee Sale Officer MK-tls 191001341 02/26/2021, 03/05/2021 03/12/20021 CN 25148

Title Order No.: 95524426 Trustee Sale No. 85166 Loan No. 9160054792 APN: 162-094-18 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/13/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 3/15/2021 at 1:00 PM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 6/16/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0427037 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: MOTU T. MATILA AND TAEAO M. MATILA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS , as Trustor CITIFINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described the land therein: LOT 91 OF EMERALD HOMES UNIT NO. 3, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 6547, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, NOVEMBER 28, 1969. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4105 ALANA CIRCLE OCEANSIDE, CA 92056. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit $59,640.00 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 2/11/2021 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 85166. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 85166 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. STOX 927401 02/19/2021, 02/26/2021, 03/05/2021 CN 25125

T.S. No.: 2020-00160-CA A.P.N.: 169-455-56-00 Property Address: 5065 VIEWRIDGE WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/26/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: TOM L. MEYER AND LILLIAN E. MEYER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 02/02/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0076003 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 04/07/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 278,775.91 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5065 VIEWRIDGE WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 A.P.N.: 169-455-56-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 278,775.91. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2020-00160-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866)-960-8299, or visit this internet website http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 2020-00160-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: February 4, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/12/2021, 02/19/2021, 02/26/2021 CN 25105

T.S. No.: 2019-03441-CA A.P.N.: 157-690-41-00 Property Address: 4843 SAGINA COURT, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/06/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: WILLIAM PEREZ and TRACEY PEREZ, Husband and wife Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 07/18/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0505434 in book —, page — and rerecorded on 10/19/2006 as 2006-0743407 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 04/07/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 521,018.06 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4843 SAGINA COURT, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 157-690-41-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 521,018.06. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-03441-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866)-960-8299, or visit this internet website http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 2019-03441-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: February 2, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/12/2021, 02/19/2021, 02/26/2021 CN 25099

SUMMONS IN PROCEEDING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, New Hanover County FILE No. 21 JT 23 IN THE MATTER OF: Juvenile Ayden James Pietrucci-Anger TO RESPONDENT: Parent (Father) Justin Anger, Address Unknown, California JUDGE ASSIGNED TO HEAR THIS CASE: J.H. CORPENING, II. A PETITION TO TERMINATE THE PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THE RESPONDENTS/PARENTS NAMED ABOVE HAS BEEN FILED, THE HEARING ON THIS MATTER WILL TALKE PLACE ON APRIL 12, 2021 AT 9:30 A.M., IN COURTROOM A, AT 138 N. 4TH ST., WILMINGTON N.C. TO EACH OF THE RESPONDENT(S) NAMED ABOVE: You are summoned and notified to answer the attached petition in which the petitioner asks the Court to terminate the parental rights of the above names parent(s) to the above named juvenile. Any written answer to the petition must be filed within thirty (30) days after service on you of the summons and a copy of the petition. A copy of the answer must also be served on the petitioner or his/her lawyer. The Court will conduct a hearing to determine whether one or more grounds alleged in the petition for terminating parental rights exist. If the Court finds that one or more grounds exist, the Court will proceed at that hearing or a later hearing to determine whether parental rights should be terminated. Notice of the date, time and location of the hearing will be mailed to you by the petitioner after you file an answer or thirty (30) days from the date of service if you do not file an answer. ADDITIONAL NOTICE TO THE PARENT(S) NAMED ABOVE: If you do not file a written answer to the attached petition with the Clerk of Superior Court within thirty (30) days, the Court may terminate your parental rights. You have a right to be represented by a lawyer in this case. If you want a lawyer and cannot afford one, the Court will appoint a lawyer for you. If you are represented by a lawyer appointed previously in an abuse, neglect or dependency case, that lawyer will continue to present you unless the Court orders otherwise. If you are not represented by a lawyer and want a court appointed lawyer, you are encouraged to contact immediately the following lawyer who has been temporarily assigned to represent you. At the first hearing, the Court will determine whether you qualify for a court-appointed lawyer. If you do not qualify, the lawyer named below will be released. (NOTE: If a lawyer is appointed for you and if the Court terminates your parental rights, you may become liable for repayment of the lawyer’s fees, and a judgment for the amount of the fees may be entered against you.) You are entitled to attend any hearing affecting your parental rights. As described above, the petitioner will mail you notice of the date, time, and location of the hearing. Name of Father’s Lawyer: Public Defender Telephone: 910.343.5400 Name and Address of Lawyer for Petitioner: J. Albert Clyburn 502 Market St. Wilmington NC 28401 Telephone: 910.202.1077 Date Summons Issued: 02-17-2021 s/Barbara Pelling, Deputy Clerk of Superior Court. 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25163

SUMMONS IN PROCEEDING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, New Hanover County FILE No. 21 JT 22 IN THE MATTER OF: Juvenile Eli Reece Pietrucci TO RESPONDENT: Parent (Father) Justin Anger, Address Unknown, California JUDGE ASSIGNED TO HEAR THIS CASE: J.H. CORPENING, II. A PETITION TO TERMINATE THE PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THE RESPONDENTS/PARENTS NAMED ABOVE HAS BEEN FILED, THE HEARING ON THIS MATTER WILL TALKE PLACE ON APRIL 12, 2021 AT 9:30 A.M., IN COURTROOM A, AT 138 N. 4TH ST., WILMINGTON N.C. TO EACH OF THE RESPONDENT(S) NAMED ABOVE: You are summoned and notified to answer the attached petition in which the petitioner asks the Court to terminate the parental rights of the above names parent(s) to the above named juvenile. Any written answer to the petition must be filed within thirty (30) days after service on you of the summons and a copy of the petition. A copy of the answer must also be served on the petitioner or his/her lawyer. The Court will conduct a hearing to determine whether one or more grounds alleged in the petition for terminating parental rights exist. If the Court finds that one or more grounds exist, the Court will proceed at that hearing or a later hearing to determine whether parental rights should be terminated. Notice of the date, time and location of the hearing will be mailed to you by the petitioner after you file an answer or thirty (30) days from the date of service if you do not file an answer. ADDITIONAL NOTICE TO THE PARENT(S) NAMED ABOVE: If you do not file a written answer to the attached petition with the Clerk of Superior Court within thirty (30) days, the Court may terminate your parental rights. You have a right to be represented by a lawyer in this case. If you want a lawyer and cannot afford one, the Court will appoint a lawyer for you. If you are represented by a lawyer appointed previously in an abuse, neglect or dependency case, that lawyer will continue to present you unless the Court orders otherwise. If you are not represented by a lawyer and want a court appointed lawyer, you are encouraged to contact immediately the following lawyer who has been temporarily assigned to represent you. At the first hearing, the Court will determine whether you qualify for a court-appointed lawyer. If you do not qualify, the lawyer named below will be released. (NOTE: If a lawyer is appointed for you and if the Court terminates your parental rights, you may become liable for repayment of the lawyer’s fees, and a judgment for the amount of the fees may be entered against you.) You are entitled to attend any hearing affecting your parental rights. As described above, the petitioner will mail you notice of the date, time, and location of the hearing. Name of Father’s Lawyer: Public Defender Telephone: 910.343.5400 Name and Address of Lawyer for Petitioner: J. Albert Clyburn 502 Market St. Wilmington NC 28401 Telephone: 910.202.1077 Date Summons Issued: 02-17-2021 s/Barbara Pelling, Deputy Clerk of Superior Court. 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25162

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DAVID LACOB Case # 37-2020-00041262-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of David Lacob. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jean Lacob in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jean Lacob be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 04, 2021; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Division, Probate. Appearances must be made by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s MS Teams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. Plan to check in 15-minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Bruce Fuller, Esq. Fuller & Fuller Attorneys at Law 21650 Oxnard St., Ste 1970 Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Telephone: 818.888.3112 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25160

Abandoned Property Sale held at 2929B San Luis Rey Rd. Oceanside, CA 92058 on Saturday, March 13th at 10AM. Stripped car shell, car chassis, engine blocks, miscellaneous used tires. 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25157

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CHARLES E. WHITE Case # 37-2021-00006052-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Charles E. White. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Linda J. White in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Linda J. White be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Apr. 22, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Division, Probate. Appearances must be made by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s MS Teams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. Plan to check in 15-minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Thomas F. DiPaolo 9820 Willow Creek Rd. Ste 200 San Diego CA 92131 Telephone: 858.408.0621 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25153

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KAY WEINER Case # 37-2021-00005516-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Kay Weiner. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Laura B. Greene in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Laura B. Greene be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Apr. 28, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502; Room: Judge Scherling. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Division, Probate. Appearances must be made by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s MS Teams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. Plan to check in 15-minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gita K. Nassiri, Esq. Capital Legacy Law 2794 Gateway Rd., Ste 101 Carlsbad CA 92009 Telephone: 760.979.1280 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25152

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF FREDRICK LEROY COURTNEY Case # 37-2020-00042980-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Fredrick Leroy Courtney. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Albert William Mince aka William Mince in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Albert William Mince aka William Mince be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 04, 2021; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Division, Probate. Appearances must be made by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s MS Teams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. Plan to check in 15-minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Donna M. Standard, Esq. 35625 E. Kings Canyon Rd. Squaw Valley, CA 93675 Telephone: 559.338.0111 or 805.276.1213 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25142

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Perla Rayo – unit F233 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25133

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2020-00019235-CU-CO-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): VIKING COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION, INC; and DOES 1 to 20 Inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): OMNIA PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION LLC; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court – North County. 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Omar J. Yassin (SBN 202799) YASSIN LAW, APC. 680 E. Colorado Blvd., Ste 180 Pasadena CA 91101 Telephone: 626.921.4918 Email: oyassin@yassinlegal.com Date: (Fecha), 06/09/2020 Clerk (Secretario), by A. Carini, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25128

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00004480-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Alison Brooke Friedel and Jason Robert Friedel filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Chloe Adelyn Friedel change to proposed name: Chloe Adelyn Emery-Friedel. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this. Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Feb 01, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25127

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF PAULINE M. PARKS AND/OR THE PAULINE M. PARKS LIVING TRUST DATED OCTOBER 19, 1998, AS AMENDED Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent and/or Trust, that all persons having claims against the decedent and/or Trust are required to mail a copy of said claim to ERIC SCOTT SCHOELLER, Trustee of THE PAULINE M. PARKS LIVING TRUST DATED OCTOBER 19, 1998, AS AMENDED, wherein decedent PAULINE M. PARKS was the Trustor, at 4025 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 300, San Diego, CA 92108, within the later of four months after 02/19/2021 (the date of the first publication of Notice to Creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this Notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. For your protection, you are encouraged to mail your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Donald F. Coats, Jr., Esq. Attorney for Trustee Eric Scott Schoeller 8924 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd., #G5-247, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 02/19/2021,02/26/2021, 03/05/2021 CN 25126

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002717 Filed: Feb 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Car Rentals. Located at: 6030 Avenida Encinas #3, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Oceanside Auto Country Inc., 6030 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2021 S/Judith A Jones-Cone, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19/2021 CN 25164

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002535 Filed: Feb 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Christmas Luck. Located at: 1635 Turnberry Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jeffrey Kuester, 1635 Turnberry Dr., San Marcos CA 92069; 2. Dino Ditta, 591 Sturgeon Dr., Costa Mesa CA 92626. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Jeffrey Kuester, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19/2021 CN 25159

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002554 Filed: Feb 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Shout House; B. Garage Kitchen + Bar. Located at: 655 4th Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: 6306 Paseo Descanso, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. CHW Entertainment Inc., 655 4th Ave., San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/24/2004 S/Bob Walin, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19/2021 CN 25158

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001413 Filed: Jan 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sun Flor Co. Located at: 835 Ladybug Ln., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Selena Rocio Arellano, 835 Ladybug Ln., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Selena Rocio Arellano, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19/2021 CN 25156

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002332 Filed: Feb 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moon Buggy Design and Manufacturing. Located at: 2438 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Trenton Alexander Wonsley, 2438 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2021 S/Trenton Wonsley, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19/2021 CN 25155

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000530 Filed: Jan 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C-SIDE Biopharma. Located at: 619 S Vulcan Ave. #206, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #1006, San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Information: 1. C-Side Supply, 619 S Vulcan Ave. #206, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brandon David Coker, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19/2021 CN 25154

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002087 Filed: Feb 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nishio Design. Located at: 1856 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nishio Design Inc., 1856 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Mina Nishio, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001364 Filed: Jan 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CANOE LLC. Located at: 371 Via Almansa, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. CANOE LLC, 2847 S Ingraham Mill Rd. #A100, Springfield MO 65804-4006. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2015 S/James G Bishop, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002311 Filed: Feb 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clementine and Honey Bakehouse. Located at: 2720 Via de la Valle #E110, Del Mar, CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Healthy Creations Café Inc., 376 N El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rhiana Glor, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002310 Filed: Feb 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clementine and Honey. Located at: 948 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Healthy Creations Café Inc., 376 N El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rhiana Glor, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25143

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001982 Filed: Feb 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. twig energy. Located at: 6581 Bluebonnet Dr., Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kathrin Ohle, 6581 Bluebonnet Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2018 S/Kathrin Ohle, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25139

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000668 Filed: Jan 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Pro Painting. Located at: 582 Vineyard Rd. #101, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marco Antonio Reyes Muñoz, 582 Vineyard Rd. #101, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/17/2020 S/Marco Antonio Reyes Muñoz, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25138

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001472 Filed: Feb 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. dna photo + style. Located at: 2645 Highland Dr., Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Danielle D Alger, 2645 Highland Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2019 S/Danielle D Alger, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25137

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002110 Filed: Feb 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aurora Consulting Group. Located at: 1919 Hornblend St. #1, San Diego, CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bella Aurora Rochin, 1919 Hornblend St. #1, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2021 S/Bella Aurora Rochin, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25136

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001912 Filed: Feb 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thomas Innovations; B. Thomas Toothbrush Company. Located at: 1145 E Barham Dr. #81, San Marcos, CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scott William Thomas, 1145 E Barham Dr. #81, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/19/2021 S/Scott William Thomas, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25135

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002214 Filed: Feb 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Farenheit 451 Books; B. Dangerous!. Located at: 325 Carlsbad Village Dr. #B-1, Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mountain Brook Resources LLC, 325 Carlsbad Village Dr. #B-1, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/19/2021 S/Philip Phillips, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25134

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002127 Filed: Feb 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Student Planet; B. Student Planet Tours; C. Student Planet Mobile Classroom. Located at: 7032 Fern Pl., Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Student Planet International LLC, 7032 Fern Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thomas Eldwin Cox, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25131

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002213 Filed: Feb 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Revolution Bike Shop Inc. Located at: 235 S Hwy 101, Solana Beach, CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: 2408 Majano Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Revolution Bike Shop Inc., 235 S Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/23/2010 S/Rebecca Moody, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25130

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002365 Filed: Feb 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hunting Top 10. Located at: 1928 Swallow Ln., Carlsbad, CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Thomas Cuccurullo, 1928 Swallow Ln., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/26/2021 S/Thomas Cuccurullo, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25129

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002060 Filed: Feb 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HMBR. Located at: 10525 Vista Sorrento Pkwy #200, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. HempMeds Brazil LLC, 10525 Vista Sorrento Pkwy #200, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Michael L Corrigan, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000898 Filed: Jan 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. XFactor Property Solutions. Located at: 13558 Landfair Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. XFactor Real Estate Network LLC, 13558 Landfair Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel DeVoe, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25123

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001618 Filed: Feb 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seed and Trellis; B. FillThatSpace. Located at: 1137 San Julian Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stacey Dyan Messina, 1137 San Julian Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Stacey Dyan Messina, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25122

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001387 Filed: Jan 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MUSE. Located at: 247 S Hwy 101 #B, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christina Dawn Helm, 1334 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christina Dawn Helm, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25121

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001645 Filed: Feb 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Minegar Financial. Located at: 2712 Olympia Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Thomas J Minegar, 2712 Olympia Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Thomas J Minegar, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05, 03/12/2021 CN 25120

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001259 Filed: Jan 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Therapy in Session. Located at: 1035 S Clementine St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: PO Box 81, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Anne E Robershaw, 1035 S Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2015 S/Anne E Robershaw, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25116

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000592 Filed: Jan 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Las Amazonas Express; B. Las Primas Transport. Located at: 333 Lento Ln., El Cajon CA San Diego 92021. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lorena Romero, 333 Lento Ln., El Cajon CA 92021; 2. Erika Romero Estrada, 1598 Ionian St., San Diego CA 92154. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lorena Romero, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25115

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001604 Filed: Feb 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio Y Salon. Located at: 720 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #8, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 1466 Golden Sunset Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Yvonne Romberg, 1466 Golden Sunset Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2016 S/Yvonne Romberg, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001677 Filed: Feb 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marcon Termite & Pest Control; B. Marcon Termite Control. Located at: 5421 Old Ranch Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marcon Inc., 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marvin Artiaga, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25112

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001703 Filed: Feb 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LUX Insurance Services. Located at: 1917 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. STARR International Inc., 1917 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/13/2021 S/Heidi K Lebherz, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25111

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001180 Filed: Jan 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Behncke Framing. Located at: 1227 Clarence Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brendan Johnathon James Behncke, 1227 Clarence Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/09/2020 S/Brendan Johnathon James Behncke, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25110

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001742 Filed: Feb 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MBConcrete Design. Located at: 155 W Jason St. #6, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Matthew Stephen Banks, 155 W Jason St. #6, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/14/2021 S/ Matthew Stephen Banks, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25109

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000779 Filed: Jan 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Colon Hydrotherapy. Located at: 965 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1033 Guildford Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Kiersten E Turrell, 1033 Guildford Ct., San Diego CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Kiersten E Turrell, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001630 Filed: Feb 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Bucks Investment Club. Located at: 399 Islander St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marshall T Head, 399 Islander St., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Tallie M Carey, 442 Mainsail Rd., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1997 S/Marshall T Head, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001339 Filed: Jan 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Private Banker. Located at: 6030 El Tordo #A, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: PO Box 7103, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. Kerry J Witkin, 2365 5th St., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Robin L Witkin, 2365 5th St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/1986 S/Kerry J Witkin, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001176 Filed: Jan 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Prepare 2 Care; B. Prepare2Care.co. Located at: 1918 White Birch Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 1611-A S Melrose Dr. #112, Vista CA 92081. Registrant Information: 1. Michele Talbot, 1918 White Birch Dr., Vista CA 92081; 2. Linda Larson, 1494 Wilshire Rd., Fallbrook CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2019 S/Michele Talbot, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001232 Filed: Jan 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. bungalowBlonde. Located at: 1790 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Halle M Kost, 1790 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Halle M Kost, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000682 Filed: Jan 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A Balance Within. Located at: 1327 Windsor Rd., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: PO Box 236065, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Lori B Correia, 1327 Windsor Rd., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/11/2020 S/Lori B Correia, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25101

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000870 Filed: Jan 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nostalgic Motor. Located at: 7490 Opportunity Rd. #2995, San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: 130 Townwood Way, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Nostalgic Motor LLC, 7490 Opportunity Rd. #2995, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2020 S/Nohman Baysudee, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25098

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000828 Filed: Jan 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Self Service Car Wash Inc. Located at: 1515 Coast Hwy South, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Oceanside Self Service Car Wash Inc., 1515 Coast Hwy South, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Craig L Jones, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000750 Filed: Jan 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KW Luxury International; B. KW Homes and Estates: C. Keller Williams Homes and Estates; D. KW North County. Located at: 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #250, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. ABC Realty Carlsbad Inc., 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #250, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James M Crotwell Jr., 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001216 Filed: Jan 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Toehead Properties, LLC dba Oakhurst Resort. Located at: 200 N Cedros Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Toehead Properties LLC, 200 N Cedros Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James Miller, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001167 Filed: Jan 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vintage Drifters; B. North County San Diego Notary. Located at: 2814 Turnbull St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kristin Marie daRoza, 2814 Turnbull St., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Joseph Robert daRoza, 2814 Turnbull St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristin Marie daRoza, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000533 Filed: Jan 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Body Blossom; B. Bissati. Located at: 845 La Mirada Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Fernanda Navarro Guimaraes, 845 La Mirada Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/14/2020 S/Fernanda N. Guimaraes, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000962 Filed: Jan 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pearly Clean. Located at: 1906 Stewart St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Haley Elizabeth Presto, 1906 Stewart St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Haley Elizabeth Presto, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25088

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001020 Filed: Jan 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Wellness Collaborative. Located at: 7632 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 230397, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. San Diego Healthcare Quality Collaborative, 7632 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Katherine Bailey, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25087

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000918 Filed: Jan 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Roundtree Properties. Located at: 6506 Avenida Del Paraiso, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 130801, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Tammy Lynne Harpster, 6506 Avenida Del Paraiso, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tammy Lynne Harpster, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25085

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000907 Filed: Jan 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rescue Baby. Located at: 3022 Azahar Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tiffani Czapinski, 3022 Azahar Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/28/2020 S/Tiffani Czapinski, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001082 Filed: Jan 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Spirit Little Body. Located at: 5121 Palmera Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jacqueline Palomar Grossman, 5121 Palmera Dr, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacqueline Palomar Grossman, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25082

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000819 Filed: Jan 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PB Truffles. Located at: 1344 Pine Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alexa Kingaard, 1344 Pine Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alexa Kingaard, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25079