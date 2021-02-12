Legal Notices, February 12, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PURSUANT TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA EXECUTIVE ORDERS AND AMENDED COUNTY HEALTH ORDERS, MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: to submit a comment in writing, email planning@encinitasca.gov and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate oral communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the Planning Commission members and made a part of the official record. Please note, e-mail comments received prior to the meeting will no longer be read at the meeting. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (INCLUDING ORAL COMMUNICATIONS, AND COMMENTS RELATED TO CONSENT CALENDAR ITEMS AND ACTION ITEMS): to provide public comment during the meeting, you must register by 2:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to join the Planning Commission meeting webinar. You do not need to register to watch but must register if you wish to speak. Members of the public will not be shown on video; they will be able to watch and listen, and to speak when called upon. Each speaker is allowed three (3) minutes to address the Planning Commission. Please be aware that the Planning Commission Chairman has the authority to reduce equally each speaker’s time to accommodate a larger number of speakers. All comments are subject to the same rules as would otherwise govern speaker comments at the meeting. Speakers are asked to be respectful and courteous. Please address your comments to the Planning Commission as a whole and avoid personal attacks against members of the public, commissioners, and city staff. To register to speak at this meeting, go to the agenda for this meeting found on the city’s website at: https://encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 4th day of March, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-003816-2020 (GPA – Housing Element Update); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider the update to the City’s Housing Element for the 2021-2029 housing cycle. The Housing Element is required by State law to identify and analyze existing and projected housing needs in order to preserve, improve and develop housing for all economic segments of the community, and demonstrate how the City will accommodate its fair share of regional housing needs. The City of Encinitas is updating the Housing Element consistent with the requirements of State law. No changes in the zoning of sites are proposed in the Housing Element. The Planning Commission will be making a recommendation on the item to the City Council. The City Council will consider the item at a separately noticed public hearing. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: It has been determined that the proposed Housing Element is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines because it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the proposed Housing Element would have a significant effect on the environment, in that no new policies adopted would have the potential for causing a reasonably foreseeable direct or indirect change in the physical environment. STAFF CONTACT: Jennifer Gates, AICP, Principal Planner: (760) 633-2714 or jgates@encinitasca.gov. The Public Review Draft is available for review on the City’s website at: https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Housing-Plan-Update/Housing-Update-2021-2029. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, effective March 18, 2020, all City facilities are closed to the public. Hard copies will be mailed upon request. Should City facilities re-open during the public review period, it will also be available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: Encinitas Civic Center, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Copies will also be available at City Hall, Encinitas and Cardiff Libraries, and the Senior and Community Center during normal business hours, once open to the public. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 02/12/2021 CN 25117

CITY OF ENCINITAS Notice of Preparation of a Draft Environmental Impact Report PROJECT TITLE: Marea Village Mixed Use Development Project; PROJECT APPLICANT: Encinitas Beach Land Venture, LLC; PROJECT LOCATION: 1900 & 1950 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024; County Assessor Parcel Numbers: 216-041-20; 216-041-21; 216-041-06 CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003780-2020, DR-003786-2020, BADJ-003787-2020 & CDP-003788-2020 Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the City of Encinitas (City) is issuing this Notice of Preparation (NOP) of an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed project. Implementation of the project may require approvals from public agencies. As such, the City seeks input as to the scope and content of the EIR based on your agency’s purview of the project (if any). In addition, comments are being solicited from other interested persons. Comments received in response to this Notice will be reviewed and considered by the City in determining the scope of the EIR. PROJECT DESCRIPTION AND ANTICIPATED ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS: Encinitas Beach Land Venture I, LLC (Applicant) proposes a mixed-use development located at the southwest corner of La Costa Avenue and North Coast Highway 101 in the City of Encinitas. The project would consist of 94 for-lease apartments, a 30-room boutique resort hotel, and 18,262 square feet (SF) of mixed-use commercial. The project would also include a subterranean parking garage, a walking paseo, pedestrian plaza, and an outdoor seating area. Of the 94 apartment units proposed, 19 would be density bonus affordable units dedicated to “low-income” qualifying residents. The project is comprised of two sites; County of San Diego Assessor Parcel Numbers (APNs) 216-041-20 and 216-041-21 (Site 1), and 216-041-06 (Site 2) totaling approximately 3.8 acres. The project is within North Highway 101 Corridor Specific Plan boundary, with the site (and/or portions of) being located within the Coastal Zone, Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay Zone, and/or a designated Scenic Highway/Visual Corridor. Site 1 is designated as Visitor Serving Commercial (VSC) by the General Plan and zoned as Commercial Residential Mixed 1 (N-CRM-1). Site 2 is designated as General Commercial (GC) by the General Plan and zoned as Limited Visitor-Serving Commercial (N-LVSC) with a Residential-30 (R-30) Zone overlay. As part of the City of Encinitas Housing Element Update, Site 1 of the project was allocated a minimum of 33 residential units if the site is developed at a mixed-use ratio. City approval of a density bonus tentative map, design review permit, and coastal development permit will be required to allow for project development. Project plans may be reviewed on the City’s website at: https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices under “Environmental Notices.” It is anticipated that the EIR will focus on the following environmental issue areas: aesthetics, air quality, biological resources, cultural resources, energy conservation, greenhouse gas emissions, geology and soils, hazards and hazardous materials, hydrology/water quality, land use, noise, public services, recreation, transportation, tribal cultural resources, and utilities and service systems. COMMENT PERIOD: Please send your comments to Scott Vurbeff, Environmental Project Manager, Encinitas Planning Division, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024, or via email to svurbeff@encinitasca.gov. All comments must be received by no later than 6:00 p.m. on March 15, 2021. 02/12/2021 CN 25113

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas Public Works Department (City) invites Request for Bids (RFB) for: Maintenance of Mechanical Systems at City Facilities And Replacement of HVAC Equipment The website for this RFP, related documents and correspondence is PlanetBids (www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Bidder to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, as well as any addenda. Bidders must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor on PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. To be considered for selection, a Bid must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Friday, February 19, 2021 to: PlanetBids. Each prospective bidder is responsible for fully acquainting himself with the conditions of the work site as well as those conditions relating to the work in order to fully understand the facilities. All prospective bidders shall attend a pre-bid meeting scheduled for 9:00 a.m., Friday, February 12, 2021 at Encinitas City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Information on this meeting is available via PlanetBids. Failure to attend the pre-bid meeting shall result in disqualification. The City hereby notifies all potential Bidders that it will ensure that in any Contract issued pursuant to the advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit a response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award. The City reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Proposal. The City does not discriminate based on handicapped status in the admission or access to, or treatment, or employment in its programs or activities. Please contact www.encinitasca.gov/bids for additional information. 02/05/2021, 02/12/2021 CN 25086

T.S. No.: 2020-00160-CA A.P.N.: 169-455-56-00 Property Address: 5065 VIEWRIDGE WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/26/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: TOM L. MEYER AND LILLIAN E. MEYER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 02/02/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0076003 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 04/07/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 278,775.91 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5065 VIEWRIDGE WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 A.P.N.: 169-455-56-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 278,775.91. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2020-00160-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866)-960-8299, or visit this internet website http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 2020-00160-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: February 4, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/12/2021, 02/19/2021, 02/26/2021 CN 25105

T.S. No.: 2019-03441-CA A.P.N.: 157-690-41-00 Property Address: 4843 SAGINA COURT, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/06/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: WILLIAM PEREZ and TRACEY PEREZ, Husband and wife Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 07/18/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0505434 in book —, page — and rerecorded on 10/19/2006 as 2006-0743407 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 04/07/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 521,018.06 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4843 SAGINA COURT, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 157-690-41-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 521,018.06. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-03441-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866)-960-8299, or visit this internet website http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 2019-03441-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: February 2, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/12/2021, 02/19/2021, 02/26/2021 CN 25099

Trustee Sale No. 20646 Loan No. 1521 Title Order No.1668325CAD APN 183-201-03-00 TRA No. 12010 Notice of Trustee’s Sale Note: There is a summary of the information in this document attached* *Pursuant to civil code § 2923.3(a), the summary of information referred to above is not attached to the recorded copy of this document but only to the copies provided to the trustor. You are in default under a deed of trust dated 12/19/2017. Unless you take action to protect your property, it may be sold at a public sale. If you need an explanation of the nature of the proceedings against you, you should contact a lawyer. On 02/17/2021 at 10:00AM, ACTION FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on January 9, 2018 as DOC#2018-0009484 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: Razuki Investments, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company, as Trustor, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, Ca, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: See attached exhibit “A” Legal Description The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of San Diego, State of California, and is described as follows: Parcel 1: Parcel “B” of Parcel Map No. 3450, in the City of Vista, County of San Diego, State of California, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, January 31, 1975. Parcel 2: An easement and right of way for road and utility purposes over, under, along and across a strip of land lying within Parcel “C” and “D” of Parcel Map No. 3450 in the City of Vista, County of San Diego, State of California, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, January 31, 1975, as described as follows: beginning at the northerly corner common to said Parcels “C” and “D” being the center of a 40.00 foot radius circle in the cul-de-sac, at the southeasterly end of Avocado Drive, shown on said Parcel Map; thence along the boundary of said Parcel “C” as follows: South 04° 15’ 30” east, 40.00 feet; south 39° 33’ 30” east 222.90 feet; south 08° 26’ 00’ east 58.04 feet; and south 81° 34’ 00” west, 20.00 feet to the westerly line of the easterly 20.00 feet of said parcel “C”; thence along said westerly line; north 08° 26’ 00” west , 31.50 feet more or less to a line that is parallel with and 30.00 feet southwesterly measured at right angles from the northeasterly line of said Parcel “C”; thence along said parallel line north 39° 33’ 30” west, 283.00 feet more or less, to the northwesterly line of said Parcel “D”; thence along said westerly line north 38° 19’ 06” east, 20.77 feet to a point in the arc of the aforementioned 40.00 foot curve a radial of said curve bears south 85° 20’ 00” west to said point; thence along said radial line north 85° 20’ 00 east, 40.00 feet to the point beginning. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1869 Avocado Drive, Vista, Ca 92083. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $1,541,368.26 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than the full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. Notice to potential bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice to property owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (619) 704-1090 or visit this Internet Web site innovativefieldservices.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20646. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. For any other inquiries, including litigation or bankruptcy matters, please call (619) 704-1090 or fax (619) 704-1092. Notice to tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (619) 704-1090, or visit this internet website innovativefieldservices.com.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 20646 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. 1/22/21 ACTION FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC. 7839 University Avenue Suite 211 La Mesa, Ca 91942 (619) 704-1090 Sale Information Line: (949) 860-9155 or innovativefieldservices.com James M. Allen, Jr., President (IFS# 22738 01/29/21, 02/05/21, 02/12/21) CN 25075

Title Order No. 05942529 Trustee Sale No. 85162 Loan No. G19048139 APN: 204-232-01-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/13/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 2/22/2021 at 1:00 PM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 9/27/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0429587 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: KOVENS CHERRY CARLSBAD, LLC, A NEVADA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA, A NEW YORK CHARTERED BANK , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described the land therein: PARCEL 1 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 21475, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER ON JUNE 29, 2017, AS DOCUMENT NO. 2017-7000236 AND FORMERLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOTS A AND B, IN BLOCK 2 OF PALISADES HEIGHTS, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 1777, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JANUARY 11, 1924. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE SOUTHWESTERLY 5.00 FEET. ALSO EXCEPTING FROM SAID LOT B, THE NORTHEASTERLY 73.00 FEET. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 187-191 CHERRY AVENUE CARLSBAD, CA 92008.. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit $8,454,803.30 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 1/19/2021 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 JANINA HOAK, ASST. VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 85162. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 85162 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. STOX 927257 01/29/2021, 02/05/2021, 02/12/2021CN 25069

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that First Platinum Properties located at 39221 Daily Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028, will sell at public auction on February 26, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2015 BMW 428I; Lic.# 8NMG502; VIN: WBA3N7C52FK223309 and a 2015 Chrysler 200; Lic.# 7KME637: VIN: 1C3CCCAB3FN681812. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of First Platinum Properties in the amount of $8,725.00 each together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 02/12/2021 CN 25106

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 1PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 5×10 Kristie Elizondo 5×5 Andy Kohanzad 5×10 Areiontae William 02/12/2021, 02/19/2021 CN 25100

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KAREN M. DAVIES, aka KAREN MARLENE DAVIES and KAREN A. DAVIES Case# 37-2021-00003437-PR-PL-CTL ROA 1 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Karen M. Davies, aka Karen Marlene Davies and Karen A. Davies. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Patricia A. Fister in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Patricia A. Fister be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Apr. 08, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Division, Probate. Effective November 2, 2020: Appearances must be made by video conferencing, using the free Microsoft Teams application (“MS Teams”) or by calling the department’s teleconference phone number. Please plan to check in 30-minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. The department’s MS Teams link, teleconference phone number and additional instructions can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. No personal appearances are allowed until further notice. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Debra L. Leffler Streeter, Esq. Streeter Law Group, APC 217 Civic Center Dr., Ste 10 Vista CA 92084 Telephone: 760.945.9353 02/05, 02/12, 02/19/2021 CN 25081

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MELANIE J. HOFF aka MELANIE HOFF Case# 37-2020-00034039-PR-LA-CTL ROA 22 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Melanie J. Hoff aka Melanie Hoff. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Kim A. Sliffe in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Kim A. Sliffe be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Apr. 21, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Division, Probate. Effective November 2, 2020: Appearances must be made by video conferencing, using the free Microsoft Teams application (“MS Teams”) or by calling the department’s teleconference phone number. Please plan to check in 30-minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. The department’s MS Teams link, teleconference phone number and additional instructions can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. No personal appearances are allowed until further notice. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Debra L. Leffler Streeter, Esq. Streeter Law Group, APC 217 Civic Center Dr., Ste 10 Vista CA 92084 Telephone: 760.945.9353 02/05, 02/12, 02/19/2021 CN 25080

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00001277-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Brycson J Bregen filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Brycson J Bregen change to proposed name: Bryson J Bregen. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 02, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this. Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jan 12, 2021 Sim Von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 01/29, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19/2021 CN 25073

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00001282-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jennifer Robyn Austin filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jennifer Robyn Austin change to proposed name: Jennifer Robyn Light. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 02, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this. Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jan 12, 2021 Sim Von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 01/22, 01/29, 02/05, 02/12/2021 CN 25066

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001259 Filed: Jan 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Therapy in Session. Located at: 1035 S Clementine St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: PO Box 81, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Anne E Robershaw, 1035 S Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2015 S/Anne E Robershaw, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25116

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000592 Filed: Jan 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Las Amazonas Express; B. Las Primas Transport. Located at: 333 Lento Ln., El Cajon CA San Diego 92021. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lorena Romero, 333 Lento Ln., El Cajon CA 92021; 2. Erika Romero Estrada, 1598 Ionian St., San Diego CA 92154. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lorena Romero, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25115

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001604 Filed: Feb 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio Y Salon. Located at: 720 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #8, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 1466 Golden Sunset Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Yvonne Romberg, 1466 Golden Sunset Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2016 S/Yvonne Romberg, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001677 Filed: Feb 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marcon Termite & Pest Control; B. Marcon Termite Control. Located at: 5421 Old Ranch Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marcon Inc., 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marvin Artiaga, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25112

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001703 Filed: Feb 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LUX Insurance Services. Located at: 1917 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. STARR International Inc., 1917 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/13/2021 S/Heidi K Lebherz, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25111

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001180 Filed: Jan 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Behncke Framing. Located at: 1227 Clarence Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brendan Johnathon James Behncke, 1227 Clarence Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/09/2020 S/Brendan Johnathon James Behncke, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25110

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001742 Filed: Feb 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MBConcrete Design. Located at: 155 W Jason St. #6, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Matthew Stephen Banks, 155 W Jason St. #6, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/14/2021 S/ Matthew Stephen Banks, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25109

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000779 Filed: Jan 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Colon Hydrotherapy. Located at: 965 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1033 Guildford Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Kiersten E Turrell, 1033 Guildford Ct., San Diego CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Kiersten E Turrell, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001630 Filed: Feb 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Bucks Investment Club. Located at: 399 Islander St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marshall T Head, 399 Islander St., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Tallie M Carey, 442 Mainsail Rd., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1997 S/Marshall T Head, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001339 Filed: Jan 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Private Banker. Located at: 6030 El Tordo #A, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: PO Box 7103, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. Kerry J Witkin, 2365 5th St., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Robin L Witkin, 2365 5th St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/1986 S/Kerry J Witkin, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001176 Filed: Jan 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Prepare 2 Care; B. Prepare2Care.co. Located at: 1918 White Birch Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 1611-A S Melrose Dr. #112, Vista CA 92081. Registrant Information: 1. Michele Talbot, 1918 White Birch Dr., Vista CA 92081; 2. Linda Larson, 1494 Wilshire Rd., Fallbrook CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2019 S/Michele Talbot, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001232 Filed: Jan 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. bungalowBlonde. Located at: 1790 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Halle M Kost, 1790 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Halle M Kost, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000682 Filed: Jan 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A Balance Within. Located at: 1327 Windsor Rd., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: PO Box 236065, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Lori B Correia, 1327 Windsor Rd., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/11/2020 S/Lori B Correia, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/05/2021 CN 25101

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000870 Filed: Jan 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nostalgic Motor. Located at: 7490 Opportunity Rd. #2995, San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: 130 Townwood Way, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Nostalgic Motor LLC, 7490 Opportunity Rd. #2995, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2020 S/Nohman Baysudee, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25098

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000828 Filed: Jan 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Self Service Car Wash Inc. Located at: 1515 Coast Hwy South, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Oceanside Self Service Car Wash Inc., 1515 Coast Hwy South, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Craig L Jones, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000750 Filed: Jan 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KW Luxury International; B. KW Homes and Estates: C. Keller Williams Homes and Estates; D. KW North County. Located at: 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #250, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. ABC Realty Carlsbad Inc., 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #250, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James M Crotwell Jr., 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001216 Filed: Jan 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Toehead Properties, LLC dba Oakhurst Resort. Located at: 200 N Cedros Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Toehead Properties LLC, 200 N Cedros Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James Miller, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001167 Filed: Jan 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vintage Drifters; B. North County San Diego Notary. Located at: 2814 Turnbull St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kristin Marie daRoza, 2814 Turnbull St., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Joseph Robert daRoza, 2814 Turnbull St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristin Marie daRoza, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000533 Filed: Jan 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Body Blossom; B. Bissati. Located at: 845 La Mirada Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Fernanda Navarro Guimaraes, 845 La Mirada Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/14/2020 S/Fernanda N. Guimaraes, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000962 Filed: Jan 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pearly Clean. Located at: 1906 Stewart St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Haley Elizabeth Presto, 1906 Stewart St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Haley Elizabeth Presto, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25088

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001020 Filed: Jan 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Wellness Collaborative. Located at: 7632 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 230397, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. San Diego Healthcare Quality Collaborative, 7632 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Katherine Bailey, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25087

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000918 Filed: Jan 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Roundtree Properties. Located at: 6506 Avenida Del Paraiso, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 130801, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Tammy Lynne Harpster, 6506 Avenida Del Paraiso, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tammy Lynne Harpster, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25085

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000907 Filed: Jan 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rescue Baby. Located at: 3022 Azahar Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tiffani Czapinski, 3022 Azahar Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/28/2020 S/Tiffani Czapinski, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001082 Filed: Jan 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Spirit Little Body. Located at: 5121 Palmera Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jacqueline Palomar Grossman, 5121 Palmera Dr, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacqueline Palomar Grossman, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25082

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000819 Filed: Jan 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PB Truffles. Located at: 1344 Pine Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alexa Kingaard, 1344 Pine Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alexa Kingaard, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19, 02/26/2021 CN 25079

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000545 Filed: Jan 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Carpet Cleaners. Located at: 2408 Majano Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rebeca A Moody, 2408 Majano Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/1988 S/Rebecca A Moody, 01/29, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19/2021 CN 25074

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000113 Filed: Jan 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mother Art. Located at: 2944 Hypoint Ave, Escondido CA San Diego 92027. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Auburn Taylor Henderson, 2944 Hypoint Ave., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Auburn Taylor Henderson, 01/29, 02/05, 02/12, 02/19/2021 CN 25072

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9000041 Filed: Jan 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LC Studio. Located at: 2317 Oxford Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carolyn Christine Humber, 2317 Oxford Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/13/2020 S/Carolyn Christine Humber, 01/22, 01/29, 02/05, 02/12/2021 CN 25067