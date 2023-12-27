Legal Notices, December 29, 2023

MiraCosta College Board of Trustees Seeks Candidates for Trustee Area 7 Vacancy The MiraCosta Community College District’s Board of Trustees convened on December 14, 2023. The MiraCosta Community College District’s Board of Trustees has announced a vacancy on the Board following the resignation of Dr. William “Bill” Fischer, Trustee for Area 7, effective January 2, 2024. The Board seeks a dedicated and qualified individual to fill this important role for the remainder of Dr. Fischer’s term, which ends in November 2026. Dr. Fischer, who has served with distinction for 13 years, submitted his resignation on December 5, citing personal reasons. His departure leaves a critical position open, representing central Oceanside. The Board expressed sincere gratitude for Dr. Fischer’s valuable contributions and steadfast commitment during his tenure. Application Process and Deadline Those interested in being considered for an appointment to the vacant trustee position for the remainder of Dr. Fischer’s term may submit a letter of interest, resume, and an application packet to Julie Bollerud, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent/President, MiraCosta College District, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056, or via email at [email protected] no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. While not required, candidates may also submit a letter of recommendation as a part of their application package. Eligibility Criteria Interested applicants must be registered to vote and reside in MiraCosta Community College Trustee Area 7, including the central portion of Oceanside. Visit the Trustee Area 7 Map for details. For questions or more information regarding the vacant board seat, please contact the MiraCosta College President’s Office by phone at 760.795.6610 or visit the District website. Selection Process The District will schedule qualified candidates for open interviews during a public Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, between 2-4 p.m. For a link to the original story and the application packet, please visit miracosta.edu/news. 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024, 01/12/2024 CN 28352

RESOLUTION NO. 2023-20 A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT APPROVING THE 2024 SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT BOARD MEETING SCHEDULE WHEREAS, Section 2.9.2 of the San Dieguito Water District Administrative Code states that the Board shall hold Regular Meetings on the third Wednesday of each month at 5:00 p.m. in the City of Encinitas Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California; and WHEREAS, the Board of Directors desires to adopt the 2024 San Dieguito Water District meeting schedule by adding Regular Meetings and canceling Regular Meetings; and WHEREAS, Government Code Section 54954(a) (Ralph M. Brown Act) states that legislative bodies shall provide for the time and place for Regular Meetings by ordinance, resolution, or by-laws. NOW, THERFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Directors of the San Dieguito Water District as follows: 1. That the Board of Directors approves the 2024 San Dieguito Water District Regular Meeting schedule contained in “Exhibit A.” 2. That in accordance with California Water Code Section 21378, the District Clerk is authorized and directed to publish a copy of this resolution once a week for two successive weeks in a newspaper published in the County of San Diego, the county in which the District is located. NOW, THERFORE, BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this action is exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15378(b)(5) of the CEQA Guidelines, as an organizational or administrative activity of government that will not result in a direct or indirect physical change in the environment. PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 20th day of December 2023 by the Board of Directors of the San Dieguito Water District, State of California. \Allison Blackwell, Board President ATTEST: \Pamela Antil, Secretary to the Board APPROVED AS TO FORM: \Tarquin Preziosi, Agency Attorney CERTIFICATION: I, Kathy Hollywood, Board Clerk of the San Dieguito Water District, State of California, do hereby certify under penalty of perjury that the foregoing Resolution was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the San Dieguito Water District on the 20th day of December 2023 by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None \Kathy Hollywood, Board Clerk EXHIBIT A TO RESOLUTION 2023-20 2024 San Dieguito Water District Board of Directors Regular Meeting Schedule

Date Week Action January 17, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change February 21, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change March 20, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change April 17, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change May 15, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change June 19, 2024 3rd Wednesday Juneteenth Holiday-Cancel June 26, 2024 4th Wednesday Add- Special Meeting July 17, 2024 3rd Wednesday Cancel-summer recess August 21, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change September 18, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change October 16, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change November 20, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change December 18, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change

12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28351

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, at its regular meeting on Jan. 9, 2024, will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, at the City Council Chamber located at City Hall, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to consider approval of the reissuance by the City of Carlsbad of its Multifamily Housing Revenue Bonds (Mariposa Apartments), 2003 Series A in a principal amount not to exceed Three Million Six Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($3,650,000) (the “Bonds”), originally issued for the purpose of assisting in the acquisition, construction and development of a 106‑unit multifamily rental housing development located at 4631, 4634, 4635, 4639 and 4647 Rim Circle; 3420 Vale Blossom Court; 4659 and 4663 Red Bluff; 3424, 3444 and 3448 Clear Cliff Court; and 4668, 4672 and 4676 Apple Hill Place, in the City of Carlsbad, California, known as Mariposa Apartments (the “Project”). The owner of the Project is CIC Calavera, L.P., a California limited partnership. The City will also consider an amendment to the Trust Indenture dated June 1, 2003, pursuant to which the Bonds were issued, to increase the maximum interest rate at which the Bonds may be remarketed. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available by Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. If you have any questions, please contact the Housing & Homeless Services Department at (442) 339-2811 or [email protected]. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the City’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the City Council’s actions in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public meeting described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public meeting. PUBLISH: Dec. 29, 2023 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 12/29/2023 CN 28343

CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA NOTICE OF VACANCIES LOCAL APPOINTMENTS LIST – 2024 In compliance with the requirements of the Maddy Act, California Government Code Sections 54970-54974, the following list is posted on an annual basis on or before December 31. The City of Carlsbad is inviting applications from Carlsbad residents who are interested in serving on one of the following Boards, Commissions or Committees. To receive an application, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, call 442-339-2808, email [email protected] or go to the city’s website, www.carlsbadca.gov, Boards and Commissions page. Minimum requirements to serve are applicants must be 18 years of age or older, a registered voter and a resident of Carlsbad (Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 2.15.030). Some positions may have additional requirements. Contact the City Clerk’s Office for more information. ARTS COMMISSION: This is a seven-member commission. Member Appointed Expiration Laurenn Barker4/21/20203/2024 Gita Nassiri* 4/21/2020 3/2024 Nora George* 8/17/2021 3/2024 BEACH PRESERVATION COMMISSION: This is a seven-member commission. Member Appointed Expiration Brian Colby* 9/22/2020 6/2024 Kathleen Steindlberger 7/21/2020 6/2024 Chris Woolsey* 7/21/2020 6/2024 COMMUNITY-POLICE ENGAGEMENT COMMISSION: This is a five-member commission. Member Appointed Expiration Taffy Cannon* 3/21/2023 12/2024 Dan Frazee* 3/21/2023 12/2024 HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: This is a five-member commission. Member Appointed Expiration Jamie Jacobs* 4/19/2022 4/2024 Patty Schreibman* 4/20/2021 4/2024 LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: This is a five-member board. Member Appointed Expiration Sherman DeForest 7/21/2020 6/2024 Gina McBride* 7/21/2020 6/2024 PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION: This is a seven-member commission. Member Appointed Expiration Joe Gisbert* 5/09/2023 12/2024 Vacant N/A 12/2024 PLANNING COMMISSION: This is a seven-member commission. Member Appointed Expiration Bill Kamenjarin*1/26/202112/2024 Kevin Sabellico*1/26/202112/2024 SENIOR COMMISSION: This is a five-member commission. Member Appointed Expiration Cecilia Schouwe* 2/14/2023 9/2024 TRAFFIC SAFETY & MOBILITY COMMISSION: This is a seven-member commission. Member Appointed Expiration Josh Coelho* 8/17/2021 12/2024 Bill Fowler 8/17/2021 12/2024 Members of all Boards, Commissions and Committees are subject to the Fair Political Practices Commission regulations and must file a Statement of Economic Interests and are required to complete AB1234 Ethics Training upon appointment and bi-annually thereafter. PUBLISH DATE: Dec. 29, 2023 City of Carlsbad | City Council 12/29/2023 CN 28342

T.S. No. 105687-CA APN: 213-112-56-04 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/26/2012. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/26/2024 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/27/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-0248546 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: TRIPTI S. BOSE AND ASIM C. BOSE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: A CONDOMINIUM COMPRISED OF: PARCEL 1: AN UNDIVIDED FEE SIMPLE INTEREST AS A TENANT IN COMMON IN AND TO THE COMMON AREA WITHIN THE BUILDING ENVELOPE IN WHICH THE RESIDENTIAL UNIT DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 2 BELOW IS LOCATED EQUAL TO THE RECIPROCAL OF THE NUMBER OF RESIDENTIAL UNITS LOCATED WITHIN SUCH BUILDING ENVELOPE, AS SHOWN ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN FOR AVELLINO AT LA COSTA GREENS, MODEL PHASE, RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2010, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2010-0517764 AND ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO (COLLECTIVELY “CONDOMINIUM PLAN”), WHICH IS A PORTION OF LOT 2 OF CITY OF CARLSBAD TRACT NO. 05-05, LA COSTA GREENS NEIGHBORHOOD 1.16 IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 15719 FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 23, 2008 (“MAP”). EXCEPTING THEREFROM, TO THE EXTENT NOT ALREADY RESERVED BY INSTRUMENTS OF RECORD: (A) ALL OIL RIGHTS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS AND RIGHTS TO ALL OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN, TO ALL GEOTHERMAL HEAT AND TO ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING (COLLECTIVELY “SUBSURFACE RESOURCES”) AND (B) THE PERPETUAL RIGHT TO DRILL, MINE, EXPLORE AND OPERATE FOR AND TO PRODUCE, STORE AND REMOVE ANY OF THE SUBSURFACE RESOURCES ON OR FROM PARCEL 1, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM LANDS OTHER THAN PARCEL 1, WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF PARCEL 1, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS WITHIN OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS OF PARCEL 1, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES, BUT WITHOUT THE RIGHT TO DRILL, MINE, EXPLORE, OPERATE, PRODUCE, STORE OR REMOVE ANY OF THE SUBSURFACE RESOURCES THROUGH OR IN THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER FIVE HUNDRED FEET (500’) OF THE SUBSURFACE OF PARCEL 1, AS RESERVED IN DEED FROM KB HOME COASTAL INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, RECORDED CONCURRENTLY HEREWITH. PARCEL 2: RESIDENTIAL UNIT NO. 83, AS SHOWN AND DESCRIBED ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN; PARCEL 3: AN EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT TO USE EACH PORTION OF THE COMMON AREA AND/OR ASSOCIATION PROPERTY, IF ANY, DESIGNATED IN THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN AS BEING AN EXCLUSIVE USE EASEMENT AREA APPURTENANT TO THE RESIDENTIAL UNIT DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 2 ABOVE FOR THE PURPOSES DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS OF AVELLINO AT LA COSTA GREENS, RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL RECORDS OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA ON APRIL 22, 2009, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2009-0207782, AND THAT CERTAIN SUPPLEMENTARY DECLARATION RECORDED ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2010 IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2010-0521220 OF SAID OFFICIAL RECORDS (“DECLARATION”). PARCEL 4: NON-EXCLUSIVE, APPURTENANT EASEMENTS IN AND TO THE ASSOCIATION PROPERTY IN ALL PHASES SUBJECT TO THE DECLARATION, FOR USE THEREOF IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE DECLARATION. (THE TERM “PHASE” IS DEFINED IN THE DECLARATION.) SUCH EASEMENTS SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE AS TO A PHASE UPON CONVEYANCE OF THE FIRST CONDOMINIUM IN THE RESPECTIVE PHASE OR AS PROVIDED IN THE DECLARATION. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6980 MERCURY PLACE, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $617,140.26 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 105687-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 105687-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 942521_105687-CA 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024, 01/12/2024 CN 28349

Title Order No. : 05949403 Trustee Sale No. : 86739 Loan No. : G21065194 APN : 153-115-18-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/18/2021 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 1/22/2024 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 9/7/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0633136 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: REIG ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA, A NEW YORK CHARTERED BANK , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: THE SOUTHEASTERLY 60 FEET OF THE NORTHWESTERLY 180 FEET OF THE NORTHEASTERLY HALF OF TRACT 13, SOUTH OCEANSIDE ADDITION, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 622, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 7, 1890. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1611 S TREMONT STREET OCEANSIDE, CA 92054. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $901,588.68 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 12/11/2023 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 86739. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 86739 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. STOX 942354_86739 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024, 01/12/2024 CN 28348

T.S. No. 115539-CA APN: 161-310-33-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 5/31/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/29/2024 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/7/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0253901 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ROBERT O HARTLAND AND MARY J HARTLAND, TRUSTEES OF THE HARTLAND FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 30, 2006 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 549 RICEBIRD DRIVE, VISTA, CA 92083 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $380,715.79 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 115539-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 115539-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 942296_11539-CA 12/22/2023, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28321

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-23-965115-NJ Order No.: FIN-23005527 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/24/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Voyager Holdings LLC, A California Limited Liability Company Recorded: 6/30/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0270457 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/17/2024 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $755,434.85 The purported property address is: 2510 Navarra Drive, Unit 524, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 216-170-51-28 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-965115-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-965115-NJ to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION . TS No.: CA-23-965115-NJ IDSPub #0189783 12/22/2023 12/29/2023 1/5/2024 CN 28320

T.S. No.: 2023-00765-CA A.P.N.: 157-672-27-00 Property Address: 4768 SEQUOIA PLACE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/12/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: BEATRIZ RODRIGUEZ, A SINGLE WOMAN AND SIBILINA LOPEZ DE RODRIGUEZ, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPERATE PROPERTY AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 09/22/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0675419 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 02/07/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $246,180.70 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4768 SEQUOIA PLACE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 157-672-27-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 246,180.70. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2023-00765-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877)-518-5700, or visit this internet website https://www.realtybid.com/, using the file number assigned to this case 2023-00765-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: December 10, 2023 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BCNS# 223020 12/22/2023, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28319

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-23-965088-NJ Order No.: FIN-23005511 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/28/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Sonny Investments LLC, a California Limited Liability Company Recorded: 8/5/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0319425 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/8/2024 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,653,433.78 The purported property address is: 924 South Tremont Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 150-374-05-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-965088-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-965088-NJ to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION . TS No.: CA-23-965088-NJ IDSPub #0189641 12/15/2023 12/22/2023 12/29/2023 CN 28292

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 23-01464-CE-CA Title No. 230344584-CA-VOI A.P.N. 223-372-22-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/13/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Stephen P. Santore and Lori A. Toyama, husband and wife as community property Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 10/20/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0747344 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 01/17/2024 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $408,960.23 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3519 Calle Gavanzo, Carlsbad, CA 92009-8636 A.P.N.: 223-372-22-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 23-01464-CE-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-01464-CE-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 12/05/2023 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4803603 12/15/2023, 12/22/2023, 12/29/2023 CN 28291

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JAMES STEVEN ALTSCHULER Case# 37-2023-00055392-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of James Steven Altschuler. An Petition for Probate has been filed by Michael Altschuler, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Michael Altschuler be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 28, 2024; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Charles M. Palmer 725 Pollasky Ave., Ste 101 Clovis CA 93612 Telephone: 559-900-2806 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024, 01/12/2024 CN 28358

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on January 12th 2024, ending at 10am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenant Size Unit Joseph Marquis 10×7.5 Lonny Mulligan 10×20 Jamie Kuhn 5×5 George Heskett 10×7.5 Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28356

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOSEPH ANTHONY SPISAK Case # 37-2023-00033295-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Joseph Anthony Spisak. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Stephanie Mangohig in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Stephanie Mangohig be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: February 01, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rich Gaines, Esq. 5900 La Place Ct., Ste 105 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.931.9923 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28350

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – Vista located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 1/17/2024 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Kelly Crossmen; Richard Joseph Garcia; Heather De La Paz; Anastasia Salerno; Jedediah Shaw; Uzias Vasquez; Robert M Doherty; Jose Pantoja (2 units). All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28347

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Marcos N Pacific St. located at 185 N Pacific St San Marcos CA 92069 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 1/17/2024 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Jorge Lopez. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28346

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Pacific Hwy located at 4800 Pacific Hwy San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 1/17/2024 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Carrie R Trujillo; Eva Briones; Daniella Roni; Tatiana Cadogan; Magdalena Tobin; Jessica Garcia; Shayla Huppertz; Craig Guerra; John Swalley/John in care of Golen moving ManagerSwalley; Julian Vincent; Khalid Khairandesh; River W Abbruzzi-Davis; Michael Lee Martin; Alejandro Villanueva; Patricia Press; Xavier Trelease; Michael Erik Bernal; Roni Barrow; Dustin Grumling; Pleasure Geter. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28345

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Mission Bay Dr located at 4595 Mission Bay Dr San Diego CA 92109 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 1/17/2024 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Francisco Campos; Alexander D Vitug; Tyler Moralez; Joseph Gamez; Christopher Davis; Alicia Shell; Leronce D Suel/Rockstar Dough LLC; Nicholas Brewton; Emily Reid; Luis Calderon; Ramon L Curry; Miroslaw Zmozek Zmozek. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28344

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2022-00019440-CU-PO-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Rick J. Ryberg; and Does 1 to 100, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Randy Ryberg NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego County Superior Court Hall of Justice Courthouse 330 West Broadway San Diego CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Daniel D. Geoulla, Esq. (SBN: 255800) B & D LAW GROUP, APLC 10700 Santa Monica Blvd, Ste 200 Los Angeles CA 90025 Telephone: 310.424.5252 Date: (Fecha) 05/24/2022 Clerk, by (Secretario), by A. Cruz, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28337

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2023-00020357-CU-OR-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Jose L. Duarte Jr. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Andrew J. Duarte. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): North County Division 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Antonio Maldonado 236937 750 B Street, Ste 1710 San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.342.1422 Date: (Fecha), 05/17/2023 Clerk by (Secretario), A. Carini, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28335

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROBERT WALDO MOORE aka ROBERT W. MOORE aka ROBERT MOORE Case# 37-2023-00040531-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Robert Waldo Moore aka Robert W. Moore aka Robert Moore. An AMENDED Petition for Probate has been filed by James Teran Moore, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that James Teran Moore be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 21, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Sean C. Mason Shoup Legal, A Prof. Law Corp. 39755 Date St., Ste 203 Murrieta, CA 92563 Telephone: 951.445.4114 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28333

DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA In the matter of: ALICE ZUELKE, Deceased Case No.: P-23-119003-E Department 8 NOTICE OF HEARING Please be advised that the Petition to Admit Last Will and Testament, for General Administration and for Issuance of Letters Testamentary in the above-entitled matter is set for hearing as follows: Date: March 15, 2024 Time: 9:45 AM Location: Courtroom TBA Regional Justice Center 200 Lewis Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89101 NOTE: Under NEFCR 9(d), if a party is not receiving electronic service through the Eighth Judicial District Court Electronic Filing System, the movant requesting a hearing must serve this notice on the party by traditional means. STEVEN D. GRIERSON, CEO/Clerk of the Court By: /s/ Kadira Beckom Deputy Clerk of the Court CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE I hereby certify that pursuant to Rule 9(b) of the Nevada Electronic Filing and Conversion Rules a copy of this Notice of Hearing was electronically served to all registered users on this case in the Eighth Judicial District Court Electronic Filing System. By: /s/ Kadira Beckom Deputy Clerk of the Court Electronically Filed 12/15/2023 6:04 PM Steven D. Grierson 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28332

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: CVSW2207058 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Anza Management Company; Gate Keepers Security Services, Inc.; Greentree Park and Does 1-25 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): DeJuan Markey Vargas, An Individual NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Southwest Justice Center 30755-D Auld Rd Murrieta, CA 92563 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Sergio F. Benedetto 535 North Brand Blvd., Ste 700 Glendale CA 91203 Telephone: 818.246.7000 Date: (Fecha), 10/25/2022 Clerk by (Secretario), Shelley Thompson, Deputy (Adjunto) STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal Injury or Wrongful Death) To: Gate Keepers Security Services, Inc. Plaintiff: DeJuan Markey Vargas 1. General damages a. Pain, suffering, and inconvenience $850,000.00 2. Special damages a. Medical expenses (to date) $244,545.29 b. Future medical expenses (present value) Undetermined c. Loss of earnings (to date) Undetermined d. Loss of future earning capacity (present value) Undetermined Date: 10/13/2023 s/Sergio F. Benedetto, Esq. NON SERVICE REPORT Cal West Attorney Services Inc Fee for Service: $ 95.00 Date: 11/27/2023 s/Rachelle Rutland NON SERVICE REPORT Cal West Attorney Services Inc Fee for Service: $ 95.00 Date: 10/20/2023 s/Vickie Royster NON SERVICE REPORT Cal West Attorney Services Inc Fee for Service: $145.00 Date: 10/17/2023 s/Manuel Robles NON SERVICE REPORT Cal West Attorney Services Inc Fee for Service: $145.00 Date: 10/09/2023 s/Scott Moore NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28318

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SCHALK WAARDENBURG Case# 37-2023-00048104-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Schalk Waardenburg. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Anna Lani Spiteri, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Anna Lani Spiteri be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: February 8, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo 316 S. Melrose Dr., Ste 106 Vista CA 92081-6668 Telephone: 760.639.1680 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28304

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF VICTOR ROZENFELD Case # 37-2023-00053458-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Victor Rozenfeld. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Svetlana Rozenfeld in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Svetlana Rozenfeld be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 14, 2024; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Oleg Cross (SB# 246680) 5190 Governor Dr., Ste 108 San Diego CA 92122 Telephone: 619.781.1360 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28303

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00053121-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Wing Yee Lee filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Wing Yee Lee change to proposed name: Celestia Lee. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 26, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 12/08/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28297

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ISABEL C. ALVARADO aka ISABEL CASTILLO ALVARADO Case # 37-2023-00051103-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Isabel C. Alvarado aka Isabel Castillo Alvarado. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Patricia A. Fister in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Patricia A. Fister be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 30, 2024; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo 316 S. Melrose Dr. Ste 106 Vista CA 92081-6668 Telephone: 760.639.1680 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28296

I, Deborah Sue Hargis ® 2022, am bringing Land Patent No. 521 forward on my property located at c/o 2021 Gayle Way, Carlsbad, California. This web-page contains all pertaining documents for public view or objection: www.deebahargis.com published in The Coast News for 60 days starting on November 17, 2023 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12,15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025703 Filed: Dec 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Barber Company South. Located at: 1691 Melrose Dr. #190, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: 159 Oceanview Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer L. Perez, 159 Oceanview Dr., Vista CA 92084; 2. Brandon Perez, 159 Oceanview Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/20/2023 S/Jennifer L. Perez, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/2024 CN 28360

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025702 Filed: Dec 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Barber Company North. Located at: 1688 S. Melrose Dr. #210, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: 159 Oceanview Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer L. Perez, 159 Oceanview Dr., Vista CA 92084; 2. Brandon A. Perez, 159 Oceanview Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2018 S/Jennifer L. Perez, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/2024 CN 28359

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024917 Filed: Dec 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lime & Salt LLC. Located at: 2765 Glasgow Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Schrick, 2765 Glasgow Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ashley Schrick, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/2024 CN 28357

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025370 Filed: Dec 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gordon & Son Global Services. Located at: 360 Talon Ridge Way #413, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. L’Tanya Y. Gordon, 360 Talon Ridge Way #413, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/L’Tanya Y. Gordon, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/2024 CN 28355

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025632 Filed: Dec 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Samusco Electric. Located at: 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Eco Park Inc., 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2019 S/Sang Hoon Park, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/2024 CN 28354

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9025247 Filed: Dec 18, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. We See You San Diego. Located at: 5444 Napa St., San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/10/2019 and assigned File # 2019-9029283. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. The Resolved International Inc., 5444 Napa St., San Diego CA 92110. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/Ryan Buss, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/2024 CN 28353

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025288 Filed: Dec 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rainler Design and Prototype. Located at: 447 Almond Rd., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Daniel Lamarche, 447 Almond Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Lamarche, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28341

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025242 Filed: Dec 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ACL Aerostar. Located at: 533 2nd St. #280, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Aerostar Companies Inc., 533 2nd St. #280, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Jack D. Nickolaisen, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28340

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023879 Filed: Nov 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bonded Bean. Located at: 5864 Spur Ave., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: 5256 S. Mission Rd., Ste 703 #5002, Bonsall CA 92003. Registrant Information: 1. Morgan Higham, 5864 Spur Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2023 S/Morgan Higham, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28339

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024538 Filed: Dec 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mobile Wheel Solutions. Located at: 8690 Miramar Rd., San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 52, Oceanside CA 92049. Registrant Information: 1. Matthew Brownell, 8690 Miramar Rd., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/06/2023 S/Matthew Brownell, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28338

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025044 Filed: Dec 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Commercial West Realty Advisors. Located at: 909 San Dieguito Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rusty Capital Inc., 909 San Dieguito Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2002 S/Eric Hutchison, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28330

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023118 Filed: Nov 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JD Painting. Located at: 1450 Chestnut Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Juan Elias Dolph, 1450 Chestnut Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/02/2023 S/Juan Elias Dolph, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28329

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023744 Filed: Nov 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Brow Gym. Located at: 12057 Calle de Montana #205, El Cajon CA 9019 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kimberly Moreno, 12057 Calle de Montana #205, El Cajon CA 92019. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kimberly Moreno, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28328

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024625 Filed: Dec 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mizukiyama Sushi. Located at: 3705 Caminito Ct. #540, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. HSGU Group Inc., 3705 Caminito Ct. #540, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/27/2018 S/Christine Ahn, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28327

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023792 Filed: Nov 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cali Casual Cars. Located at: 2558 Roosevelt St. #300-E, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vincent Liborio Velardi, 5248 Weymouth Way, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Mrs. Mary DeFalco, 5248 Weymouth Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Vincent Liborio Velardi, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28326

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024286 Filed: Dec 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wheels Cab. Located at: 149 Canyon Dr. #104, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 149 Canyon Dr. #104, Oceanside CA 92054-3519. Registrant Information: 1. Kenneth Carlyle Wheeler, 149 Canyon Dr. #104, Oceanside CA 92054-3519. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kenneth Carlyle Wheeler, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28325

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023086 Filed: Nov 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Visionary Landscape Design & Maintenance. Located at: 1219 S. Citrus Ave., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marco Lopez, 1219 S. Citrus Ave., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/14/2023 S/Marco Lopez, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024790 Filed: Dec 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Plumber Man. Located at: 475 N. Midway Dr. #208, Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jaden O. D’Amico, 475 N. Midway Dr. #208, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jaden O. D’Amico, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024708 Filed: Dec 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NCSD Creative; B. NCSDC. Located at: 207 Countryhaven Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jay Paul Znamirowski, 207 Countryhaven Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/29/2023 S/Jay Paul Znamirowski, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28305

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023884 Filed: Nov 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brands on the Block. Located at: 721-2 Ocean Crest Rd., Cardiff CA 92651 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1968 S. Coast Hwy #3595, Laguna Beach CA 92651. Registrant Information: 1. Moonswell Marketing LLC, 1968 S. Coast Hwy #3595, Laguna Beach CA 92651. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/18/2023 S/Riley Beresini, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28302

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023894 Filed: Nov 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clarity Therapy. Located at: 270 N. El Camino Real #F518, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2033 San Elijo Ave. #242, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Mackenzie Crosiar Clark, 207 Alexander Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/28/2018 S/Mackenzie Crosiar Clark, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28301

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023830 Filed: Nov 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Augustin’s Kitchen. Located at: 402 S. Clementine St. #1, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. DAVPAT LLC, 402 S. Clementine St. #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patricia Chauvot Dufosse, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024213 Filed: Dec 01, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Friendly Manufacturing Company. Located at: 918 Camino de la Reina #51, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mahlia Kiahna Margaret Akahoshi-Nugent, 918 Camino de la Reina #51, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mahlia Kiahna Margaret Akahoshi-Nugent, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28299

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024662 Filed: Dec 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EPPIG Brewing; B. EPPIG Brewery; C. EPPIG. Located at: 3455 Ryan Dr., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mason Ale Works LLC, 3455 Ryan Dr., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2023 S/Grant Tondro, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28298

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023644 Filed: Nov 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EKWholesale. Located at: 6431 Reflection Dr., San Diego CA 92124 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Berumen International Inc., 6431 Reflection Dr., San Diego CA 92124. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/02/2023 S/Rodrigo A. Reyes Garcia, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28295

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024435 Filed: Dec 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Trophy and Engraving. Located at: 2749 Victoria Ave. #1, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jeffrey Glenn Boyle, 2749 Victoria Ave. #1, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/06/2023 S/Jeffrey Boyle, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28294

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024502 Filed: Dec 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Coaching Academy. Located at: 1116 Sycamore Ave #I, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1968 Willow Ridge Dr., Vista CA 92081. Registrant Information: 1. California Wellness Academies Inc., 1968 Willow Ridge Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Paul Carey, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28293

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023929 Filed: Nov 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trico Mobile Estates. Located at: 221 N. El Camino Real, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Trico Real Estate Company, 221 N. El Camino Real, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1971 S/Daniel Kekoa Kamalii Renaud, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28287

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022934 Filed: Nov 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hidden Barber Shop. Located at: 4093 Oceanside Blvd. #F, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Zaida Miranda, 1431 Lucky St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2010 S/Zaida Miranda, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28286

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024298 Filed: Dec 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tidemark Financial Partners & Insurance Services. Located at: 5405 Morehouse Dr. #345, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tidemark LLC, 5405 Morehouse Dr. #345, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/22/2023 S/Joshua Stipcich, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28283

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023976 Filed: Nov 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hometown Realty. Located at: 1231 Elfin Forest Rd. W. #111, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hometown Real Estate Inc., 1231 Elfin Forest Rd. W. #111, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2008 S/Mary Simmons-Maloney, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28281

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023636 Filed: Nov 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Grocery Outlet. Located at: 145 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 37569 Newcastle Rd., Murrieta CA 92563. Registrant Information: 1. DA-8 LLC, 37569 Newcastle Rd., Murrieta CA 92593. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/10/2023 S/Stefanie Droessler, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28280

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024059 Filed: Nov 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lolas Lil Greens. Located at: 2511 Hibiscus Ave., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Real Estate Solutions Group Inc., 2511 Hibiscus Ave. Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joshua Lieberman, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28279

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024189 Filed: Dec 01, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NJR Services. Located at: 5387 Burford St., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicholas John Russell, 5387 Burford St., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2023 S/Nicholas John Russell, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28278

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023874 Filed: Nov 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HMNI Productions. Located at: 442 2nd St. #E, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. James Lawrence Littier, 442 2nd St. #E, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/28/2023 S/James Lawrence Littier, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022221 Filed: Oct 31, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flite Sports. Located at: 3256 Grey Hawk Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Flite Holdings LLC, 3256 Grey Hawk Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Phillip Salvagio, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023979 Filed: Nov 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Top Agent Referrals; B. Rancho Carlsbad Home Sales; C. Rancho Carlsbad Realty; D. Top Agent Property Management; E. Top Agent in LA. Located at: 2382 Camino Vida Roble, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Top Agent Inc., 2382 Camino Vida Roble, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2000 S/Carin E. Molin, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28268

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023816 Filed: Nov 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crest Homes. Located at: 2982 Ora Avo Terr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. On The Level General Contractors Inc., 2982 Ora Avo Terr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2006 S/John D. L. Arendsen, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28267

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023835 Filed: Nov 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Casas Tree Service. Located at: 2056 Riviera Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Casas Tree Service Inc., 2056 Riviera Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/12/2014 S/Jose H. Casas, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28266

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022780 Filed: Nov 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. IndostraPaint & Construction. Located at: 1145 Tamarack Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Farrell Rigney, 1145 Tamarack Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/08/1988 S/Farrell Rigney, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28265

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023232 Filed: Nov 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Unitas Diagnostics. Located at: 5375 Avenida Encinas #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Unitas Diagnostics LLC, 5375 Avenida Encinas #D, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2023 S/James Jernee, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28264

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023766 Filed: Nov 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One Good Massage. Located at: 756 Grand Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3101 Via Premio, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Information: 1. Ruben De La Mora, 3101 Via Premio, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/12/2013 S/Ruben De La Mora, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28262

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9022128 Filed: Oct 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beyond Boundaries Studio. Located at: 640 W. Beech St. #2A, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Angelo Fernando Alcaraz, 2186 Wild Canyon Dr, Colton CA 92324. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Angelo Fernando Alcaraz, 12/08, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023 CN 28261