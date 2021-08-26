Legal Notices, August 27, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed September 6th in observance of Labor Day) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Lozito Time Extension; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004462-2021; EXT-004456-2021; CDPNF-004463-2021; FILING DATE: March 29, 2021; APPLICANT: Johnny Lozito; LOCATION: 763 and 775 N. Vulcan Avenue (APN: 256-030-19-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a Time Extension and Coastal Development Permit for a one year extension of an approved conversion from residential to commercial use, demolition of an existing shed, the construction of a new two-story structure and other site improvements associated with approved Case No. 16-310 DR/CDP (PC Reso. 2019-17); ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan Mixed Use 2 (N-CRM-2) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303, which exempts projects that consistent of construction of small facilities or structures that do not involve the use of significant amounts of hazardous substance, and not exceeding 2,500 square feet. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Senior Planner, 760-633-2718, [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 08/27/2021 CN 25741

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed September 6th in observance of Labor Day) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Aven Time Extension; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004458-2021; EXT-004459-2021; CDPNF-004460-2021; FILING DATE: March 22, 2021; APPLICANT: Ephrayim Aven; LOCATION: 4030 Manchester Avenue (APN: 262-061-70); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a Time Extension for an approved Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit (Planning Commission Resolution 2019-11 (Case No. 18-026 DR/CDP) dated April 4, 2019; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Rural Residential (RR) Zone, Rural Residential Flood Plain (RRFP) zone, Floodplain Overlay (FPO) zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay (S/VCO) zone, Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay (H/IBO) zone, and the California Coastal Commission’s Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 08/27/2021 CN 25740

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed September 6th in observance of Labor Day) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Southern New Single-Family Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004382-2021; FILING DATE: February 9 2021; APPLICANT: Rebecca Smith and Ryan Southern; LOCATION: 1499 Summit Avenue (APN: 260-083-94); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a Coastal Development Permit to construct a new primary single-family residence with site improvements on a vacant lot; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Residential 8 (R8) Zone, the Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone, and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a new single-family residence with site improvements. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 08/27/2021 CN 25739

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-12 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2021-12 entitled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code and Local Coastal Plan to establish parking requirements for inclusionary housing units. Ordinance 2021-12 amends Encinitas Municipal Code as follows: Subsection 30.54.030(A) (Schedule of Required Off-Street Parking) of Chapter 30.54 (Off- Street Parking) of Title 30 of the Encinitas Municipal Code is hereby amended to add the new off- street parking requirement for inclusionary housing units within the table and to read as follows (underline is used to denote new text being added): USE PARKING SPACES REQUIRED Residential Inclusionary Housing Units Guest 0 Studios and One Bedroom Units 1 space per unit Two and Three Bedroom Units 1.5 spaces per unit Four and More Bedroom Units 2 spaces per unit Ordinance 2021-12 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 18, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the September 22, 2021 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 08/27/2021 CN 25724

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-11 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2021-11 entitled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code and Local Coastal Plan to establish parking requirements for transit-oriented housing developments. Ordinance 2021-11 amends Encinitas Municipal Code as follows: Subsection 30.04.010 (Definitions) of Chapter 30.04 (DEFINITIONS) of Title 30 of the Encinitas Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows and be incorporated alphabetically within the section (underline is used to denote new text being added): MAJOR TRANSIT STOP means a site containing a rail station or the intersection of two or more bus routes with a service interval of 15 minutes or less during the morning and afternoon peak commute periods, and as defined in subdivision (b) of Section 21155 of the California Public Resources Code. The stations or bus routes may be existing, under construction or included in the most recent San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) Regional Transportation Plan (RTP). TRANSIT-ORIENTED HOUSING DEVELOPMENT means any multiple dwelling housing development with a minimum net density of at least 20 dwelling units per acre, and is located within one half mile radius of a major transit stop. Chapter 30.54 (OFF-STREET PARKING) of Title 30, Zoning Subsection 30.54.030(A) (Schedule of Required Off-Street Parking) of Chapter 30.54 (Off-Street Parking) of Title 30 of the Encinitas Municipal Code is hereby amended to add the new offstreet parking requirement for transit-oriented housing development units within the table and to read as follows (underline is used to denote new text being added): USE Transit-Oriented Housing Development PARKING SPACES REQUIRED 0.5 space per unit; no parking required for guests Ordinance 2021-11 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 18, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the September 22, 2021 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 08/27/2021 CN 25723

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-10 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2021-10 entitled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code and Local Coastal Plan to modify existing parking requirements to allow tandem parking in a multi-family housing development.” Ordinance 2021-10 adds Subsection 30.54.090 (Tandem Parking Regulations) of Chapter 30.54 (Off-Street Parking) of Title 30 of the Encinitas Municipal Code to read as follows (underline is used to denote new text being added): 30.54.090 Tandem Parking Regulations A. Tandem Parking. An off-street parking arrangement which includes parking stalls where one is arranged in front of the other. B. Tandem Parking is permitted for units of a residential housing development subject to the following requirements, and approval by the approval authority: 1. When two or more parking spaces are reserved or required for a dwelling unit, such spaces may be developed as tandem parking spaces. 2. Any tandem parking shall only provide off-street parking which serves the same dwelling unit of the residential housing development. 3. Any tandem parking provided shall be at minimum 8.5 feet x 36 feet unenclosed and 8.5 feet x 38 feet for enclosed to accommodate two vehicles. No more than two vehicles may be parked in tandem. 4. Any tandem parking located within a required interior side yard setback shall provide a six-foot fence, wall or hedge to screen the tandem parking spaces from adjacent properties. 5. Tandem spaces may be provided in driveways or garages, or a combination thereof. 6. Tandem spaces shall not be used for guest parking. Ordinance 2021-10 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 18, 2021, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the September 22, 2021 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 08/27/2021 CN 25722

NOTICE TO QUALIFIED TRADE CONTRACTORS Subject to conditions prescribed by the undersigned, Balfour Beatty Construction invites subcontractors to submit simultaneous prequalification criteria along with bids for the following project: MiraCosta College Community College, Oceanside, CA MiraCosta Community College Project # 04201 & #04204 BALFOUR BEATTY JOB NUMBER: 16513002 & 16513003 Bids for a “BEST VALUE” Trade subcontract are invited from ALL TRADES LISTED BELOW (hereinafter “Subcontractors”) for the following work:

BP #09 Site Concrete BP #10 Site Asphalt Paving BP #11 Site Utilities BP #12 Roofing BP #13 Sheet Metal BP #14 Ceramic Tile BP #15 Casework BP #16 Flooring BP #17 Painting BP #18 Specialties BP #19 Structural Concrete BP #20 Fiber-Cement Paneling BP #21 High-Density Storage BP #22 Sports Bleachers BP #23 Sports Package BP #24 Window Shades BP #25 Wood Flooring

**Balfour Beatty is the Design-Build Contactor for this MiraCosta Community College Project. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: 27 Acre site to be completely improved with new 600+ stall parking lot, Three new buildings and new site amenities. Balfour Beatty/HMC are the Design-Build Entity (DBE) for this MiraCosta CCD project and was selected through a previous recruitment. BBC is responsible for bidding and awarding all subsequent subcontractor packages, including this package. The successful Subcontractor Bidder shall sign a Subcontract Agreement directly with Balfour Beatty and shall be bound by all the terms of the contract between District and DBE. Refer to “DOCUMENT 00500 Design-Build Prime Contract”, which contains the contract between the District and DBE, attached to the subcontract bidding documents. *This Solicitation is for Phase #2* BIDDING DOCUMENTS: Bidding Documents will be available beginning on August 19, 2021 electronically: Email: [email protected] Directly to receive access to BBC’s Building Connected Portal BID DEADLINE: Bids will be received via electronic submission through Building Connected and must be received at or before: 3:00 pm, September 30, 2021 PRE-BID JOB WALK:{DELETE THIS PARAGRAPH IF THERE IS NO MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE} Two (2) Pre-Bid Conferences will be conducted, of which attendance at one (1) is encouraged, on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 10:00 am. and Thursday September 8,2021 at 10am. Subcontractor bidders are strongly encouraged to attend this meeting. LICENSE REQUIREMENTS: The successful Bidder will be required to have a current and active contractor’s license required to perform the scope indicated in the respective Bid Package at the time of submission of the Bid: Balfour Beatty and MiraCosta College encourage the participation of Small, Disadvantaged, Minority-owned, Women-owned and Service/Disabled Veteran-owned Business Enterprises (S/D/M/W/DVBE’s) and are committed to promote a diverse pool of firms for our building programs. The work described in the contract is a public work subject to section 1771 of the California Labor Code. No contractor or subcontractor, regardless of tier, may be listed on a Bid for, or engage in the performance of, any portion of this project, unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 and 1771.1. Contractors and subcontractors must use the DIR’s upgraded electronic certified payroll reporting (eCPR) system to furnish certified payroll records (CPRs) to the Labor Commissioner. Contractors and subcontractors who have been submitting PDF copies of their CPRs for earlier projects must also begin using the new system. ALL CONTRACTORS AND SUBCONTRACTORS MUST BE REGISTERED WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS (DIR) AT BID TIME. Go to http//www.dir.ca.gov/public-works/publicworks.html for more information and to register. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. 08/20/2021, 08/27/2021 CN 25709

T.S. No.: 210811124 Notice of Trustee's Sale APN 160-310-49-00 U.S. Department Of Housing And Urban Development Notice Of Default And Foreclosure Sale Recorded in accordance with 12 USCA 3764 (c) Whereas, on 6/25/2009, a certain Deed of Trust was executed by Bella Lillian Pfennig, Successor Trustee of the Pfennig Family Trust as trustor in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as beneficiary, and Fidelity National Title Insura as trustee, and was recorded on 7/1/2009, as Instrument No. 2009-0360245, in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California; and Whereas, the Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and Whereas, the beneficial interest in the Deed of Trust was originally owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an Assignment of Deed of Trust dated 3/10/2014, recorded on 4/08/2014, as instrument number 2014-0137351, in the Office of the County Recorder, San Diego County, California, further corrected pursuant to an Assignment of Deed of Trust dated 7/8/2021, recorded on 7/14/2021, as instrument number 2021-0502600, in the Office of the County Recorder, San Diego County, California; and Whereas, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Deed of Trust in that the payment due on 12/28/2018, was not made and remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and Whereas, the entire amount delinquent as of 9/20/2021 is $510,038.93; and Whereas, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; Now Therefore, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary's designation of Total Lender Solutions, Inc. as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on 12/3/2018 as instrument number 2018-0497586, notice is hereby given that on 9/20/2021 at 10:30 AM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Legal Description: Parcel 1: Lot 94 Of Oceana Unit No. IX In The City Of Oceanside, County Of San Diego, State Of California, According To Map Thereof No. 5727, Filed In The Office Of The County Recorder Of San Diego County, May 5, 1966. Parcel 2: Non-Exclusive Easement For Support, Maintenance And Repair Of The Roof Herein Which Is A Common Roof Situated On The Premises Herein Described And Adjoining Lots. Parcel 3: Non-Exclusive Easement For Ingress And Egress Over And Through Lot 106 Of Oceana Unit No. IX In The City Of Oceanside, County Of San Diego, State Of California, According To Map Thereof No. 5727, Filed In The Office Of The County Recorder Of San Diego County, May 5, 1966. Commonly known as: 3747 Vista Campana S. 94, Oceanside, CA 92057 The sale will be held at by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid an estimate of $510,038.93. When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $51,003.89 [10% of the Secretary’s bid] in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. Each oral bid need not be accompanied by a deposit. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $51,003.89 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the high bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveyancing fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD Field Office representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD field office Representative, offer the Property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is $510,038.93, as of 9/19/2021, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement. Date: 8/11/2021 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. U.S. Dept. of HUD Foreclosure Commissioner By: Max Newman 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA, 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Fax: 866-242-8599 A notary public or other officer completing this certificate verifies only the identity of the individual who signed the document to which this certificate is attached, and not the truthfulness, accuracy, or validity of that document. State Of CA County Of San Diego On 8/12/2021 before me, Rachel Beth Seropian, a notary public personally appeared, Max Newman who proved to me on the basis of satisfactory evidence to be the person whose name is subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged to me that he executed the same in his authorized capacity, and that by his signature on the instrument the person, or the entity upon behalf of which the person acted, executed the instrument. I certify under Penalty Of Perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing paragraph is true and correct. Witness my hand and official seal. /s/Rachel Beth Seropian 08/27/2021, 09/03/2021, 09/10/2021 CN 25727

T.S. No.: 21-25471 A.P.N.: 166-500-39-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/27/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: ROBERT W. BURTON AND ANGELA B. DAVILA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 2/27/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0092015 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST Date of Sale: 9/20/2021 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $522,319.04 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3108 MORNINGSIDE DR OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 A.P.N.: 166-500-39-00 If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 21-25471. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 21-25471 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 08/18/2021 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1500 South Douglass Road, Suite 150 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (844) 477-7869 or www.STOXPOSTING.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Tai Alailima, Director STOX 928641_21-25471 08/27/2021, 09/03/2021, 09/10/2021 CN25716

T.S. No. 19-31268-JP-CA Title No. 1189493 A.P.N. 225-461-03-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/17/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier's check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an "as is" condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Antonio Carbajal, a married man as his sole and separate property and Jaime Carbajal, a married man as his sole and separate property as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 10/25/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0923311 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, CA. Date of Sale: 09/20/2021 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $327,225.45 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 739 Camellia Street Escondido, CA 92027 A.P.N.: 225-461-03-00 The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 19-31268-JP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 08/17/2021 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 855-219-8501; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com By: Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative 08/27/2021, 09/03/2021, 09/10/2021 CPP351249 CN 25715

T.S. No. 074995-CA APN: 223-382-09-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/1/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/13/2021 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/7/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0571418 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JANICE L. ROSA, UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 7811 CALLE LOMAS, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $304,540.70 You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 074995-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 074995-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 928533_074995-CA 08/20/2021, 08/27/2021, 09/03/2021 CN 25688

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-19-876899-CL Order No.: DS7300-19007844 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Bobbie G Grace and Betty C Grace, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 12/30/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1121086 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/4/2021 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $84,851.90 The purported property address is: 1464 RIVER CREST RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor's Parcel No.: 223-410-03-00 You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-876899-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-876899-CL to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-876899-CL IDSPub #0174273 8/20/2021 8/27/2021 9/3/2021 CN 25686

T.S. No.: 20-24130 A.P.N.: 160-523-22-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/27/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: JOHN OROZCO, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 12/7/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0504871 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Described as follows: “AS FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST” Date of Sale: 9/13/2021 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $391,443.18 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3933 SAN LORENZO CT OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 160-523-22-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20-24130. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20-24130 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 08/10/2021 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1500 South Douglass Road, Suite 150 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (844) 477-7869 or www.STOXPOSTING.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Vanessa Gomez, Trustee Sale Specialist STOX 928483 TS# 20-24130 08/20/2021, 08/27/2021, 09/03/2021 CN 25685

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-20-887610-SH Order No.: 200556214-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/9/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): MICHAEL J SHELBY, AN UNMARRIED MAN Recorded: 8/15/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0698521 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 9/13/2021 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $513,064.34 The purported property address is: 1482 AVOCADO RD, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054-5704 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 151-222-43-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-20-887610-SH. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-20-887610-SH to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-20-887610-SH IDSPub #0174256 8/20/2021 8/27/2021 9/3/2021 CN 25684

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008699795 Title Order No.: DS7300-19006623 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE.NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/08/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 08/13/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0975371 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA.EXECUTED BY: PETER V. LEPARULO, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States).DATE OF SALE: 09/15/2021 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE,250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020.STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3419 BUMANN ROAD, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA 92024 APN#: 264-292-21-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $693,035.64. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008699795. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000008699795 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 08/06/2021 A-4733339 08/13/2021, 08/20/2021, 08/27/2021 CN 25669

T.S. No.: 2018-02180-CA A.P.N.: 128-360-12-00 Property Address: 11927 Keys Creek Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/19/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: THOMAS W. CURRAN, A SINGLE MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 10/27/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0762559 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 09/10/2021 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 426,762.74 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 11927 Keys Creek Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 A.P.N.: 128-360-12-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 426,762.74. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2018-02180-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 2018-02180-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: July 19, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 08/13/2021, 08/20/2021, 08/27/2021 CN 25663

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF STEPHEN M. ARAGON Case # 37-2021-00034266-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Stephen M. Aragon. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Corinne R. Slater and Steven J. Slater in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Corinne R. Slater and Steven J. Slater be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Sept. 30, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kristin M. Kaminski, Esq. 13 Sierra Gate Plaza, Bldg B Roseville CA 95678 Telephone: 916.786.7272 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25747

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00035927-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Lia Belgin Taboglu and Jon Tab filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kevin Murat Taboglu change to proposed name: Kevin Tab; b. Present name: Lia Belgin Taboglu change to proposed name: Lea Belgin Tab. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Aug. 23, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25745

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00033589-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jeffrey Scott Bohus filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jeffrey Scott Bohus change to proposed name: Jeffrey Scott Walker. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 21, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Aug. 06, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 08/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25708

SUMMONS Cross-Complaint (CITACION JUDICIAL-CONTRADEMANDA) NOTICE TO CROSS-DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL CONTRA-DEMANDADO): CHRISTOPHER CACCAVO AND ROES 1 THROUGH 25 INCLUSIVE. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY CROSS-COMPLAINANT: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL CONTRADEMANDANTE): MUSTAFA KARIM AZIMI You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the cross-complainant. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por esqrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al contrademandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), o oniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court 330 West Broadway San Diego CA 92101 SHORT NAME OF CASE (from Complaint): (Nombre de Caso): STATE FARM V. AZIMA CASE NUMBER: (Número del Caso): 37-2020-00022820-CU-IC-CTL The name, address, and telephone number of cross-complainant’s attorney, or cross-complainant without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del contrademandante, o del contrademandante que no tiene abogado, es): Jenna L. Long, Esq. GILSLEIDER, MCMAHON, MOLINELLI & PHAN 340 Commerce, Ste 250 Irvine, CA 92602 Telephone: 949.988.6603 Date: (Fecha), 01/19/2021 Clerk by (Secretario), M. McClure, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served. 08/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25706

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JONATHAN DOUGLAS OLIVER Case # 37-2021-00033199-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Jon Oliver, aka Jonathan Oliver, aka Jonathan Douglas Oliver. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Matthew Oliver in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Matthew Oliver be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Nov. 16, 2021; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Matthew Oliver 1308 N Mentor Ave Pasadena CA 91104 Telephone: 818.795.3423 08/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN25698

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00034606-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Marcia Anne Manna filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Marcia Anne Manna change to proposed name: Marcia Anne Luttrell. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Aug. 13, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 08/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25692

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN E. PHILP Case # 37-2021-00033046-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of John E. Philp. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Justin R. Philp in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Justin R. Philp be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Oct. 20, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Steven P. Haskett 1465 Morena Blvd. San Diego CA 92110 Telephone: 619.231.3737 08/20, 08/27, 09/3/2021 CN 25691

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARK ALAN EVANS Case# 37-2021-00030564-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mark Alan Evans. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Kimberly Holmes, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Kimberly Holmes be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Oct. 07, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rosa M. Marquez 7177 Brockton Ave., Ste 340 Riverside CA 92506 Telephone: 951.289.0164 08/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN 25689

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00034184-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez change to proposed name: Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez Cisneros. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Aug 11, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 08/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25683

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00034065-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Domingo Daniel Morales De La Cruz filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Domingo Daniel Morales De La Cruz change to proposed name: Daniel Domingo Morales De La Cruz. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Aug 10, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 08/13, 08/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN 25678

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00033029-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Brendy Arredondo on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jaylene Esmeralda Mendoza Cibrian change to proposed name: Jaylene Mendoza. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 22, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name -change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Aug. 04, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 08/13, 08/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN 25665

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MICHAEL P. MUMM Case# 37-2021-00032337-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Michael P. Mumm. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Sherry Mumm, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Sherry Mumm be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Nov. 09, 2021; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kevin R. Brown, Attorney at Law 41555 E. Florida Ave. #H Hemet CA 92544 Telephone: 951.658.4492 08/13, 08/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25662

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018808 Filed: Aug 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RAN Consulting Services. Located at: 972 Surfbird Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Roberto A Najera, 972 Surfbird Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/23/2021 S/Roberto Najera, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25750

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018010 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hera the Salon. Located at: 9340 Fuerte Dr. #201, La Mesa CA 91941 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hera the Salon Inc., 9340 Fuerte Dr. #201, La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robin Jabro, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25749

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017053 Filed: Aug 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Express Notary & Loan Signing; B. Real Estate One-Stop Notary. Located at: 3119 Via Puerta, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-140, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Express Mobile Notary & Loan Signing Services LLC, 6965 El Camino Real #105-140, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Laudyvon Fortenberry, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25748

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017948 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Your Joy; B. Seayourjoy.com. Located at: 2909 Cape Sebastian Pl., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kristi Ana Stockton, 2909 Cape Sebastian Pl., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristi Ana Stockton, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25746

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018374 Filed: Aug 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coffee Cats. Located at: 550 Seagaze Dr. #24, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jason H Bush, 550 Seagaze Dr. #24, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason H Bush, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25744

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018841 Filed: Aug 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Career Online Tools. Located at: 7219 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 130038, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Life Empowerment Inc., 7219 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard J Blue, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25743

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017980 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rey River Farms. Located at: 430 Valley Heights Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 189, San Luis Rey CA 96068. Registrant Information: 1. Donal Yasukochi, 430 Valley Heights Dr., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Kerry Yasukochi, 430 Valley Heights Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/2017 S/Donal Yasukochi, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25742

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018780 Filed: Aug 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Decker Real Estate; B. Decker Investments. Located at: 1127 Makena Way, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #196, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Lance Decker, 1127 Makena Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Lance Decker, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25738

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017727 Filed: Aug 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Technology Centers. Located at: 1140 S Tremont St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. 1140 Tremont Building LLC, 1140 S Tremont St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/14/2019 S/Erica Burles, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25737

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017073 Filed: Aug 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Forces of Light. Located at: 751 2nd St. #202, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1140 Wall St. #2891, San Diego CA 92037. Registrant Information: 1. Julio César Andujar, 751 2nd St. #202, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/05/2021 S/Julio César Andujar, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25736

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017984 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Emerald Pools. Located at: 534 Avenida Ortega, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brian Curran Construction Inc., 534 Avenida Ortega, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/25/2015 S/Breda Curran, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25735

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018566 Filed: Aug 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A1 Customz. Located at: 1970 Northstar Way #150, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Quetzalli International LLC, 1970 Northstar Way #150, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alvaro Perez, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25734

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017901 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Acupuncture Life Center. Located at: 2307 Caringa Way #C, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jacinta Fisher Wagoner, 2307 Caringa Way #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacinta Fisher Wagoner, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25733

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018614 Filed: Aug 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Early Girl Creations; B. The Soap Factory. Located at: 2995 Commercial St., San Diego CA 92113 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 805, Seeley CA 92273. Registrant Information: 1. Karen Sanchez, 614 W Worthington Rd., Imperial CA 92251. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2015 S/Karen Sanchez, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25732

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016685 Filed: Aug 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 454 Tattoo And Body Piercing. Located at: 454 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. SRS 454 Inc., 7114 Columbine Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2021 S/Ryan Breceda, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25731

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017291 Filed: Aug 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 7-Eleven Store #24335D. Located at: 1988 Village Park Way, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. PHRJ Inc., 13985 Torrey Del Mar Dr., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sukhwinder Singh Saini, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25730

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018508 Filed: Aug 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bicky’s Lil Hobby; B. Sao Bangkok. Located at: 4706 Guymon St., San Diego CA 92102 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 75, Escondido CA 92033. Registrant Information: 1. Marissa Thammavongsa, 4706 Guymon St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/19/2021 S/Marissa Thammavongsa, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25729

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2021-9018438 Filed: Aug 19, 2021 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Mana Crystals. Located at: 4200 Brooke Ct. #1103, San Diego CA San Diego 92122. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/16/2019 and assigned File #2019-9020260. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Taylor Alina Vermey, 4200 Brooke Ct. #606, San Diego CA 92122. The Business is Conducted by: Individual. S/Taylor Vermey, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25728

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017602 Filed: Aug 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BohitiDesigns. Located at: 4036 Aidan Cir., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Yanya Lanauze-Wells, 4036 Aidan Cir., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2021 S/Yanya Lanauze-Wells, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25726

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018442 Filed: Aug 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Living Coastal Senior Resources. Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #105-156, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Saltwater Peak Inc., 7226 Durango Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/Jacqueline Clark, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25725

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016964 Filed: Aug 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Town Center Juice Stop; B. Juice Stop. Located at: 1042 N El Camino Real #C, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 8015 Calle Pinon, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Nalini Patel, 8015 Calle Pinon, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/1998 S/Nalini Patel, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25721

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018274 Filed: Aug 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pure Bliss Baking Company. Located at: 4256 Vista Panorama Way #194, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mary Kathleen Starling, 4256 Vista Panorama Way #194, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary Kathleen Starling, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25720

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017297 Filed: Aug 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. J.B. Construction & Remoding. Located at: 4105 Alto St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jack Bouckeno, 4105 Alto St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/1992 S/Jack Bouckeno, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25719

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017248 Filed: Aug 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ginger Road Wellness & Spa. Located at: 146 E Grand Ave., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: 811 E 7th Ave., Escondido CA 92025. Registrant Information: 1. Dog Beach Style Inc., 811 E 7th Ave., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Greer C Bohan, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25718

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018004 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Genesis Flooring Systems. Located at: 222 Newport Pier Way, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 918 Mission Ave. Ste 120 #200, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Keshia Keller, 222 Newport Pier Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/12/2021 S/Keshia Keller, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25717

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018174 Filed: Aug 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Conceptual Designs and Consulting. Located at: 617 Buckhorn Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alicia Garcia, 617 Buckhorn Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/12/2021 S/Alicia Garcia, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25714

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016907 Filed: Aug 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ignite Wellness; B. Ignite UR Wellness. Located at: 1368 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alison McLean, 1368 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2016 S/Alison McLean, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25713

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016541 Filed: Jul 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Uno Mas Concepts; B. DBA: The Remakery Project. Located at: 2326 Summerhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 231701, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Eulalia Cusimano, 2326 Summerhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2020 S/Eulalia Cusimano, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25711

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017902 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Periodontics and Dental Implants. Located at: 477 N El Camino Real #C306, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dr. Kanika Bembey DDS Corp., 10986 W Ocean Air Dr. #173, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dr. Kanika Bembey, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25710

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017906 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solana Beach Glass. Located at: 1447 Summit Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bishop Slingerland, 1447 Summit Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bishop Slingerland, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25707

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017376 Filed: Aug 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Avvise Cloud Consulting; B. Enjoy Life Properties. Located at: 1579 Clifftop Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Clifftop Corp, 1579 Clifftop Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Thomas, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25705

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016723 Filed: Aug 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hidden Del Mar; B. Secret Del Mar; C. Hidden Solana Beach; D. Secret Solana Beach; E. Visit Del Mar; F. Visit Solana Beach; G. Beauty Banking. Located at: 14111 Boquita Dr., Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brenda Bea Holtzclaw, 14111 Boquita Dr., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2021 S/Brenda Holtzclaw, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25704

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016968 Filed: Aug 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fuller Living Interiors. Located at: 236 Gloxina St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kate L Fuller, 236 Gloxina St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2011 S/Kate L Fuller, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25700

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016127 Filed: Jul 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Integrity Company. Located at: 5116 Francis St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Integrity Company Ancillary Care Solutions Inc., 5116 Francis St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/26/2021 S/Jesus Lopez, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25699

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017775 Filed: Aug 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jewel’s Organic Life. Located at: 2658 Del Mar Heights Rd. #305, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. D. J. D. Spears, 2658 Del Mar Heights Rd. #305, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/D. J. D. Spears, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25697

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016459 Filed: Jul 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Influhouse. Located at: 1065 La Mirada Ct., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Seckence Inc., 1065 La Mirada Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lionel Moroy, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25696

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017676 Filed: Aug 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Infinitree Expressions. Located at: 6819 Tuxedo Rd., San Diego CA 92119 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Corrie Lynn Hanna, 8729 Navajo Rd. #3, San Diego CA 92119. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/12/2021 S/Corrie Hanna, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25695

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017917 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hold Fast Surf Boards; B. Hold Fast Surf Boards and Apparel. Located at: 2717 Flower Field Way, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brian A Bumbaugh, 2717 Flower Field Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian A Bumbaug, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25694

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017448 Filed: Aug 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Advanced Reserve Solutions Inc. Located at: 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 11253, Palm Desert CA 92255. Registrant Information: 1. Rxi & Associates LLC, 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/30/2018 S/Roxi D Bardwell, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25693

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017500 Filed: Aug 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 521 Collateral Services. Located at: 1930 S Coast Hwy #206, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael G Doan, A Professional; Corporation, 1930 S Coast Hwy #206, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/10/2021 S/Michael G Doan, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25687

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017003 Filed: Aug 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cardiff by the Sea Carpentry. Located at: 2389 Caringa Way #E, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Donald Edward Dellget II, 2389 Caringa Way #E, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2019 S/Donald Edward Dellget II, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN 25681

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017030 Filed: Aug 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marbella. Located at: 308 S. The Strand, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6156 Innovation Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. 308 The Strand LLC, 990 Highland Dr., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Caleb McKinley, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN 25675

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017352 Filed: Aug 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Boutique Zenith. Located at: 5514 Lipizzaner Cir., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 6582, Oceanside CA 92052. Registrant Information: 1. IShop4U LLC, 5514 Lipizzaner Cir., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patrice Douglas, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN 25674

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016821 Filed: Aug 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Justine Murray and Co., Located at: 619 S Vulcan #210, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 270 N El Camino Real #F-306, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Justine Murray and Co LLC, 619 S Vulcan #210, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2021 S/Shawna Campbell, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN 25670

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015990 Filed: Jul 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kotija Jr Taco Shop. Located at: 961 Palomar Airport Rd. #112, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dayan Inc., 961 Palomar Airport Rd. #112, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/14/2021 S/Sergio Oseguera C., 08/13, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN 25668

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016734 Filed: Aug 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MPath Consulting LLC; B, MPath Coaching. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. MPath Consulting LLC, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/23/2019 S/Manisha Dhawan, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN 25664

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015763 Filed: Jul 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One Kitchen Collaborative. Located at: 3302 Senior Center Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #912, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Feeding the Soul Foundation, 603 Seagaze Dr. #912, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/Catherine Bramhall, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25658

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014788 Filed: Jul 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elbow Grease Cleaning. Located at: 3607 Cheshire Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Daniel Garfield Romero, 3607 Cheshire Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2020 S/Daniel Garfield Romero, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25654

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016561 Filed: Jul 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BLKDIGITALTECH; B. KMOB1003. Located at: 2772 Gateway Rd. #200, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2130 Campo Pl., Escondido CA 92027. Registrant Information: 1. Pamela F Nichols, 2130 Campo Pl., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/28/2021 S/Pamela F Nichols, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25653

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015610 Filed: Jul 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. J and R Services. Located at: 409 12th St., Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jesus Gutierrez, 409 12th St., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jesus Gutierrez, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25652

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016417 Filed: Jul 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Be It; B. BeIt Org. Located at: 1125 Linda Vista Dr. #101, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. New Hope Charitable Foundation, 1125 Linda Vista Dr. #101, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/16/2016 S/Ernest J Jubela, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25651

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016410 Filed: Jul 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Pup Puck. Located at: 314 Acacia Ave. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelly Elizabeth Smith, 314 Acacia Ave. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly Elizabeth Smith, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25650

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016653 Filed: Jul 31, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Travelology; B. Travelology CA. Located at: 831 Windcrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michelle Renee Fisher, 831 Windcrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Tracy Renee Ball, 831 Windcrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michelle Fisher, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25649

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014607 Filed: Jul 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Greenery. Located at: 1144 Madera Ln., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Fuentez Brands LLC, 1144 Madera Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/July Fuentez, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25648

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015597 Filed: Jul 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thunderbolt Designs. Located at: 1842 Scenic Valley Pl., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Frank Michael Miyahira, 1842 Scenic Valley Pl., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Frank M Miyahira, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25647

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016159 Filed: Jul 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. J.H. Laing; B. J. H. Laing Author; C No Solo Soul Search. Located at: 3729 Jetty Point, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jill Harris Laing, 3729 Jetty Point, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2021 S/Jill Harris Laing, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25646

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016503 Filed: Jul 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stephanie Jade Designs. Located at: 2198 Silverado St., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephanie Jade Wong, 2198 Silverado St., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/16/2021 S/Stephanie Jade Wong, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25645

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014542 Filed: Jul 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Street Dreams. Located at: 3555 Simsbury Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jef Goodrick, 3555 Simsbury Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jef Goodrick, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25644

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015729 Filed: Jul 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mr G’s Movers. Located at: 2154 Bautista Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. SDMX United LLC, 2216 Calle Trepadora, San Diego CA 92139. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/09/2021 S/Johann Gonzalez, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25643

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015394 Filed: Jul 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Intellexual Endeavors LLC; B. Intellexual Entertainment. Located at: 4141 Bryan St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego County. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Intellexual Endeavors LLC, 4141 Bryan St.,Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Dawson, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25642

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016506 Filed: Jul 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hawk and the Sage; B. Hawk and the Sage LLC. Located at: 145 Athena St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U291, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Hawk and the Sage LLC, 145 Athena St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sonia R Rodriguez, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25641