Legal Notices, April 12, 2024

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD Public Review Period: April 12, 2024, to May 13, 2024 Notice is hereby given that a 30-day public review and comment period has been established pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for a Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration, which has been prepared for the proposed project as identified below and located in the City of Encinitas. PROJECT NAME: 2901 Wishbone Way Residential Project CASE NUMBER: ENV-006290-2023; LDEV-017128-2021; BLDR-017217-2021; BLDR-017239-2021 APPLICANT: Gannon Tidwell LOCATION: 2901 Wishbone Way, Encinitas CA 92024 APN: 264-222-33 DESCRIPTION: Gannon Tidwell (applicant) proposes site grading, construction of a new single-family home with attached garage and accessory dwelling unit, and implementation of drainage features, utilities, and landscaping improvements on an approximately 2.47-acre vacant site in the Olivenhain community of the City of Encinitas. The Project site is located in the Rural Residential (RR) Zone and within the Cultural Natural resources Overlay Zone. This land use and zoning designation is intended to support residential uses. City approval of a building permit and grading permit (LDEV-017128-2021; BLDR-017217-2021; BLDR-017239-2021) will be required. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City has performed an Environmental Initial Study, which has determined that with mitigation measures, no significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration is recommended for adoption. The Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration is available for public review from April 12, 2024, to May 13, 2024. Written comments regarding the adequacy of the Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration must be received by the Development Services Department at the address provided below by 5:00 p.m. on May 13, 2024. A final environmental document incorporating public input will then be prepared for consideration by decision-making authorities. The Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration and Environmental Initial Study may be reviewed on the City’s website at https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/public-notices/development-services-public-notices/environmental-notices under “2901 Wishbone Way Residential Project”. Please contact Planning Division staff below to review other supporting documents and the project application. This Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration can also be reviewed at the Encinitas Library (540 Cornish Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024), and the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library (2081 Newcastle Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007). For additional information, please contact Fran Carr, Associate Planner at 760 633-2738 or by email at [email protected], or the Planning Division at 760-633-2710 or [email protected]. 04/12/2024 CN 28783

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF A DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT Public Review and Comment Period: APRIL 12, 2024, to MAY 28, 2024. City HALL is closed Monday, May 27, 2024, in observance of Memorial Day. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a 45-day public review and comment period has been established pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for a Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) which has been prepared for the proposed project as identified below, pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15087. During the public review period, the Draft EIR will be available for review on the City’s website at www.encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices under “Environmental Notices” and at the Planning Division of the Development Services Department, City of Encinitas, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. PROJECT NAME: Torrey Crest Residential Subdivision CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004309-2021; CDP-005161-2022; DR-004311-2021; SUB-004310-2021; and CDPNF-004312-2021 (CA State Clearinghouse No. 2022050126) APPLICANT: Torrey Pacific Corporation LOCATION: 1220-1240 Melba Road and 1190 Island View Lane, Encinitas, CA 92024; County Assessor Parcel Numbers: 259‑180‑09, 259‑180‑10, 259‑180‑16, 259‑181‑02; 259‑181‑03, 259‑181‑04, and 259‑181‑33. DESCRIPTION: Torrey Pacific Corporation (Applicant) proposes the subdivision of an approximately 6.646- acre site to accommodate development of a single-family residential project located north of Melba Road, south of Oak Crest Middle School, east of Balour Drive, and west of Crest Drive in the City of Encinitas. The Project would consist of 30 detached single-family residences, of which 27 would be market-rate units and three (3) would be affordable units dedicated to “very low-income” qualifying residents. The Project would demolish all on-site structures and include construction of a new private access from Melba Road and off-street parking. Improvements would also include the installation of associated utilities, drainage, and storm water treatment and landscaping improvements as well as improvements to Melba Road. The Draft EIR concludes that the project would not result in significant environmental impacts with the incorporation of mitigation measures for biological resources, cultural resources, geology, and soils (paleontology), hazards and hazardous materials, noise, and tribal cultural resources. A 45-day public review and comment period has been established from April 12, 2024 to May 28, 2024. All written comments on the Draft EIR should be clearly itemized and focus on the sufficiency of the document in identifying and analyzing the possible impacts on the environment and ways in which the significant effects of the project might be avoided or mitigated. Comments on the DEIR must be received no later than May 28, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. This DEIR can also be reviewed at the Encinitas Library (540 Cornish Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024), and the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library (2081 Newcastle Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007). For additional information, please contact J. Dichoso at (760) 633-2681 or by email at [email protected] 04/12/2024 CN 28782

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (4/19, 5/03 etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Bottarini Lot Consolidation; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004230-2020; BADJ-004231-2020; CDPNF-004232-2020; FILING DATE: December 08, 2020; APPLICANT: Brian Ardolino; LOCATION: 1907 Montgomery Ave (APN: 260-353-06); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Boundary Adjustment and Coastal Development Permit to authorize the consolidation of two existing legal lots; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone, Hillside/Inland Bluff and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15305(a) which exempts minor alterations in land such as minor lot line adjustments. STAFF CONTACT: Felipe Martinez, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2715 or [email protected]. 2. PROJECT NAME: Fox Point Farms Sign Program; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-006686-2023, SIGN-006685-2023, CDPNF-006687-2023; FILING DATE: November 3, 2023; APPLICANT: Fox Point Farms, LLC; LOCATION: 1100, 1200, 1300, 1400 Fox Point Farms Lane (APN: 254-612-15-00, 254-612-16-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a Sign Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to establish a new sign program; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is zoned Multi-Family Residential Zone (ER-R-30) and– Agricultural Zone (ER-AG) in the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan and the Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15311(a), which exempts on-premise signs. STAFF CONTACT: Christina Bustamante, Senior Planner, 760-943-2207, [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director on both these items, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 04/12/2024 CN 28781

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (4/19, 5/03, etc.), 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, APRIL 23, 2024, AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS PROJECT NAME: Fender Crawlspace/ADU Addition; CASE NUMBER: CDP-003283-2019; FILING DATE: August 5, 2019; APPLICANT: Robbie Fender; LOCATION: 1704 Tattenham Road (APN 254-540-13); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Coastal Development Permit for the improvement of a lower-level crawlspace to an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) to an existing attached single-family residence; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Residential-11 (R11) Zone, Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay Zone, Wetland Overlay and the Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(e)(1), which exempts additions to existing structures that do not exceed 2,500 SF. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Project Planner, 760-633-2681, [email protected]. PRIOR OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, APRIL 23, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10 calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 04/12/2024 CN 28780

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) GATEWAY SIGN LED RETROFIT AND MAINTENANCE SERVICES PW-RFP-24-02 The City of Encinitas is requesting contract services to provide professional Gateway Sign repair “LED retrofit” and as needed ongoing maintenance services including, but not limited to: inspections, graffiti removal, repainting, bird deterrent repair & replacement, various related electrical repair and power washing, inventorying and documenting and all other maintenance activities required to maintain the City of Encinitas Gateway Sign in an, attractive and usable condition. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. Contractors with a valid State California General Engineering A, General Building Contractor B and/or a Specialty Contractor C-27 may bid on this project. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2024 via the PlanetBids website. 04/12/2024, 04/19/2024 CN 28762

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 6586.5 of the California Government Code, that on April 17, 2024, at the hour of 6:00 p.m. at the Council Chambers of the City of Encinitas, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California, the City of Encinitas (the “City”) will hold a public hearing on the question of whether the City should approve the issuance by the Encinitas Public Financing Authority of its 2024 Lease Revenue Bonds (the “Bonds”), in the principal amount of not to exceed $6,000,000. The Bonds are to be issued and the hearing is held pursuant to the provisions of Article 4 (commencing with Section 6584) of Chapter 5 of Division 7 of Title 1 of the Government Code of the State of California. A portion of the proceeds of the Bonds, if any are issued, will be allocated to the acquisition and purchase of certain real property. All interested persons are invited to be present and be heard at the meeting or to send written comments prior to the start of the public hearing item to the attention of City Council, City of Encinitas, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, anyone needing special assistance to participate in a City Council meeting should contact the Office of the City Clerk of the City of Encinitas at (760) 633-2601. Notification at least 48 hours prior to the meeting or time when services are needed will assist the City staff in assuring that reasonable arrangements can be made to provide accessibility to the meeting or service. Dated: April 1, 2024 /s/ Kathy Hollywood City Clerk, City of Encinitas 04/05/2024, 04/12/2024 CN 28746

City of Del Mar Design Review Board Agenda Del Mar Town Hall 1050 Camino Del Mar Start Time: 6:00PM (or as soon thereafter as practicable), Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Information/instructions for public participation can be found at www.delmar.ca.us. ROLL CALL; APPROVAL OF MINUTES Design Review Board Hearing Minutes of March 27, 2024; UPDATE; HEARING FROM THE AUDIENCE ON ITEMS NOT LISTED ON THE AGENDA; DESIGN REVIEW BOARD/STAFF DISCUSSION (Non-Application Items); DISCUSSION AND BRIEFING (Application Items); CONSENT CALENDAR ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION: ITEM 1 ADR23-023, LC24-001 APN:301-024-06-00 Location: 390 Hidden Pines Road Owner/Applicant: Dale Willard Agent: Brian Grove (Stone Grove Landscape Architects) and Tara Goldberg (PLSA Engineering) Zone: R1-10 Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Adriana Jaramishian, Associate Planner Description: A request for an Administrative Design Review Permit and a Land Conservation Permit for a comprehensive yard improvement project to include: construction of a fireplace with BBQ counter; a fire feature; a trash enclosure; the installation of new fencing and gates; retaining walls; freestanding CMU walls; new landscaping with associated landscape lighting; and associated grading throughout the site. DRB SIGN APPLICATION: ITEM 2 DRBS24-001 APN: 300-172-17-00 Location: 910 Camino Del Mar Owner/Applicant: Thien My Dinh, Tranquility Nails and Spa Zone: CC Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Jean Crutchfield, Associate Planner Description: A request for a Design Review Sign Permit to allow the installation of two new building wall signs, totaling 31.18 square-feet, at a site containing an existing business in the Central Commercial Zone NEW APPLICATION(S): ITEM 3 DRB23-006, CDP23-028 APN: 300-171-12-00 Location: 120 9TH Street Owners/Applicants: Vladimir Novakovic Agent: Farrell Design Associates Zone: R2 Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Jennifer Gavin, Associate Planner Description: A request for a Design Review Permit and a Coastal Development Permit for the propose exterior remodeling of an existing residence, to include: modifications to exterior materials, windows, doors, and skylights; demolishing a portion of the second story; adding approximately 382 square feet of floor area and a new covered patio on the southeast corner of the residence; the addition of approximately 70 square feet at the northwest corner of property; expansion of the upper level deck on the south side of the house; the addition of a new deck at the previously approved detached Accessory Dwelling Unit; construction of a new pool; and associated modifications to walls, fencing, landscaping, and exterior lighting. Note: This project is located in the appeals jurisdiction of the California Coastal Commission ITEM 4 DRB23-020, CDP24-006 APN: 299-021-23-00 Location: 2730 Camino Del Mar Owners/Applicants: Under Toe LLC Agent: Bokal and Sneed Architects Zone: R1-5B Overlays: Floodplain Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Jennifer Gavin, Associate Planner Description: A request for a Design Review Permit and a Coastal Development Permit to: remodel the exterior of an existing residence to modify windows, doors, materials, colors, roof heights/slopes, and existing decking; construct a new second-story deck at the southern portion of the existing residence and a new roof deck at the northern portion of the residence; and to make associated modifications to hardscape, landscape, fencing, and exterior lighting. Note: This project is located in the appeals jurisdiction of the California Coastal Commission. ITEM 5 DRB23-022, CDP24-018 APN: 299-186-19-00 Location: 1854 Seaview Avenue Owners/Applicant: Susan Wagner Agent: Kit Leeger, Leeger Architecture Zone: R1-10 (Low Density Residential) Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Elizabeth Yee, Associate Planner Description: A request for a Design Review Permit and a Coastal Development Permit to construct a new, attached, 400 square-foot garage with a deck extension atop, 200 square-foot sunroom enclosure, and associated interior remodel of the existing house. Note: This project is located in the appeals jurisdiction of the California Coastal Commission. ITEM 6 DRB24-001 APN: 300-012-04-00 Location: 1438 Camino del Mar Owners/Applicant: Stratford Square LLC Zone: CC (Central Commercial) Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Elizabeth Yee, Associate Planner Description: A request for a Design Review Permit to replace an exterior staircase at the west side of the commercial structure and update existing signage on site. ADJOURNMENT 04/12/2024 CN 28779

NOTICE INVITING BIDS The City of Del Mar, OWNER, invites sealed bids for: STRATFORD COURT SOUTH CONVERSION (UUD 1A) The City of Del Mar seeks a bid from qualified contractor for construction of the STRATFORD COURT SOUTH CONVERSION. The WORK generally consists of trenching, conduit installation, handhole installation, trench backfill, trench resurfacing, equipment pad grading, wall back cut, retaining wall installation and backfill, equipment pad installation, and landscape restoration related to the undergrounding of overhead utilities from 4th Street to 12th Street, including the alleyways. RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: All bids must be submitted in sealed envelopes, bearing on the outside the bidder’s name, address, the appropriate State CONTRACTOR’s License designation held by the bidder, and marked “SEALED BID FOR THE STRATFORD COURT SOUTH CONVERSION (UUD 1A).” Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City of Del Mar, located at 1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, California, until 2:00 PM., April 22, 2024. Mailed bids shall be addressed to: City Clerk at 1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, California 92014 and must be received by bid closing shown above. Proposals which are not properly marked may be disregarded. It is the sole responsibility of the bidder to ensure his bid is submitted in the proper time. Any proposal received after the scheduled closing time for receipt of proposals will be returned to the bidder unopened. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The Contract Documents may be obtained from the City’s website https://www.delmar.ca.us/873/Bids and directly through www.bidnetdirect.com/california/cityofdelmar. OPINION OF PROBABLE CONSTRUCTION COST: The probable construction cost for this project is approximately $3,043,000. (Base Bid Items, Alternate items not included in estimate). COMPLETION OF WORK: All WORK performed under this contract shall be completed within 220 Calendar Days, as specified in the Contract. Exception is that bid item #57 must be completed within 30 Calendar Days after pole removal. BID SECURITY: Bid Security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier’s check, or a Bid Bond made payable to the OWNER in the amount of ten percent of the total bid amount. PERFORMANCE AND PAYMENT BONDS: For contracts above $25,000, the successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment Bond made payable to the OWNER in the amount of one hundred percent, and a Performance Bond made payable to the OWNER in the amount of one hundred percent of the contract amount. DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: All bidders are required to register with the California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) in accordance with Labor Code sections 1771.1 and 1725.5 and are subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by DIR in accordance with Labor Code section 1771.4. WAGE RATES: Prevailing wage rate for the locality in which the WORK is to be performed and the construction activity applies to this contract. Not less than these rates shall be paid to all workers employed on the project. CONTRACTOR’S LICENSING LAWS: CONTRACTOR is required to be licensed under the classification of GENERAL ENGINEERING CONTRACTING, CLASS A, as of the date of submittal of the bid documents and shall maintain such license until final acceptance of the WORK. CONTRACTOR shall also obtain a City of Del Mar business license. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids shall be directed to Diana Martinez, City of Del Mar, Associate Management Analyst, for the project listed. It shall be understood, however, that no specification interpretations will be made by telephone. Questions shall be in writing and must be delivered at least ten (10) days prior to the date fixed for the opening of bids by email to [email protected]. OWNER: City of Del Mar BY: Joe Bride, Public Works Director DATE: March 19, 2024 04/12/2024, 04/19/2024 CN 28773

T.S. NO.: 631-019556 Property Address: 2360 PASEO DE LAURA, UNITS 1-9,11-12,16-18,20-24,26,28-34,38-60,62-72, OCEANSIDE, CA NOTICE OF UNIFIED TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/29/2021 AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED 10/29/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 5/6/2024, 10:30 AM, PLM LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC., as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded on 10/29/2021, as Document No. 2021-0756037, of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego, California, executed by PASEO DE LAURA LLC , A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as Trustor, WALKER & DUNLOP, LLC, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as Beneficiary. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by Cash, a Cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: The entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California, describing the land therein: AS FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST A.P.NS: 165-361-07-01; 165-361-07-02; 165-361-07-03; 165-361-07-04; 165-361-07-05; 165-361-07-06; 165-361-07-07; 165-361-07-08; 165-361-07-09; 165-361-07-11; 165-361-07-12; 165-361-07-16; 165-361-07-17; 165-361-07-18; 165-361-07-20; 165-361-07-21; 165-361-07-22; 165-361-07-23; 165-361-07-24; 165-361-07-26; 165-361-07-28; 165-361-07-29; 165-361-07-30; 165-361-07-31; 165-361-07-32; 165-361-07-33; 165-361-07-34; 165-361-07-38; 165-361-07-39; 165-361-07-40; 165-361-07-41; 165-361-07-42; 165-361-07-43; 165-361-07-44; 165-361-07-45; 165-361-07-46; 165-361-07-47; 165-361-07-48; 165-361-07-49; 165-361-07-50; 165-361-07-51; 165-361-07-52; 165-361-07-53; 165-361-07-54; 165-361-07-55; 165-361-07-56; 165-361-07-57; 165-361-07-58; 165-361-07-59; 165-361-07-60; 165-361-07-62; 165-361-07-63; 165-361-07-64; 165-361-07-65; 165-361-07-66; 165-361-07-67; 165-361-07-68; 165-361-07-69; 165-361-07-70; 165-361-07-71; 165-361-07-72 THESE PARCELS MAY BE SOLD SEPARATELY The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2360 PASEO DE LAURA, UNITS 1-9,11-12,16-18,20-24,26,28-34,38-60,62-72, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warrant, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trust created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $18,780,365.06 (estimated as of the first publication date). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase the figure prior to sale. Beneficiary hereby elects to conduct a unified foreclosure sale pursuant to the provisions of California Commercial Code section 9604, et seq., and to include in the non judicial foreclosure of the real property interest described in the Security Agreement dated 10/29/2021, between the original trustor and the original beneficiary, as it may have been amended from time to time, and pursuant to any other instruments between the trustor and beneficiary referencing a security interest in personal property. Beneficiary reserves its right to evoke its election as to some or all of said personal property and/or fixtures, or to add additional personal property and/or fixtures to the election herein expressed, as Beneficiary’s sole election, from time to time and at any time until the consummation of the Trustee’s Sale to be conducted pursuant to the Deed of Trust and this Notice of Trustee’s Sale. See the Deed of Trust, if applicable. The personal property which was given as security for trustor’s obligation is described ALL OF THE BORROWER’S PRESENT AND HEREAFTER ACQUIRED RIGHT, TITLE AND INTEREST IN ALL GOODS WHICH ARE USED NOW OR IN THE FUTURE IN CONNECTION WITH THE OWNERSHIP, MANAGEMENT, OR OPERATION OF THE LAND OR THE IMPROVEMENTS OR ARE LOCATED ON THE LAND OR IN THE IMPROVEMENTS, INCLUDING INVENTORY; FURNITURE; FURNISHINGS; MACHINERY, EQUIPMENT, ENGINES, BOILERS, INCINERATORS, AND INSTALLED BUILDING MATERIALS; SYSTEMS AND EQUIPMENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF SUPPLYING OR DISTRIBUTING HEATING, COOLING, ELECTRICITY, GAS, WATER, AIR, OR LIGHT; ANTENNAS, CABLE, WIRING, AND CONDUITS USED IN CONNECTION WITH RADIO, TELEVISION, SECURITY, FIRE PREVENTION, OR FIRE DETECTION, OR OTHERWISE USED TO CARRY ELECTRONIC SIGNALS; TELEPHONE SYSTEMS AND EQUIPMENT; ELEVATORS AND RELATED MACHINERY AND EQUIPMENT; FIRE DETECTION, PREVENTION AND EXTINGUISHING SYSTEMS AND APPARATUS; SECURITY AND ACCESS CONTROL SYSTEMS AND APPARATUS; PLUMBING SYSTEMS; WATER HEATERS, RANGES, STOVES, MICROWAVE OVENS, REFRIGERATORS, DISHWASHERS, GARBAGE DISPOSERS, WASHERS, DRYERS, AND OTHER APPLIANCES; LIGHT FIXTURES, AWNINGS, STORM WINDOWS, AND STORM DOORS; PICTURES, SCREENS, BLINDS, SHADES, CURTAINS, AND CURTAIN RODS; MIRRORS, CABINETS, PANELING, RUGS, AND FLOOR AND WALL COVERINGS; FENCES, TREES, AND PLANTS; SWIMMING POOLS; EXERCISE EQUIPMENT; SUPPLIES; TOOLS; BOOKS AND RECORDS (WHETHER IN WRITTEN OR ELECTRONIC FORM); WEBSITES, URLS, BLOGS, AND SOCIAL NETWORK PAGES; COMPUTER EQUIPMENT (HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE); AND OTHER TANGIBLE PERSONAL PROPERTY WHICH IS USED NOW IN IN THE FUTURE IN CONNECTION WITH THE OWNERSHIP, MANAGEMENT, OR OPERATION OF THE LAND OR THE IMPROVEMENTS OR ARE LOCATED ON THE LAND OR IN THE IMPROVEMENTS. ALSO, ALL OF BORROWER’S PRESENT AND HEREAFTER ACQUIRED RIGHT, TITLE AND INTEREST IN ALL GOODS, ACCOUNTS, CHOSES OF ACTION, CHATTEL PAPER, DOCUMENTS, GENERAL INTANGIBLES (INCLUDING SOFTWARE), PAYMENT INTANGIBLES, INSTRUMENTS, INVESTMENT PROPERTY, LETTER OF CREDIT RIGHTS, SUPPORTING OBLIGATIONS, COMPUTER INFORMATION, SOURCE CODES, OBJECT CODES, RECORDS AND DATA, ALL TELEPHONE NUMBERS OR LISTINGS, CLAIMS (INCLUDING CLAIMS FOR INDEMNITY OR BREACH OF WARRANTY), DEPOSIT ACCOUNTS AND OTHER PROPERTY OR ASSETS OF ANY KIND OR NATURE RELATED TO THE LAND OR THE IMPROVEMENTS NOW OR IN THE FUTURE, INCLUDING OPERATING AGREEMENTS, SURVEYS, PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS AND CONTRACTS FOR ARCHITECTURAL, ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION SERVICES RELATING TO THE LAND OR THE IMPROVEMENTS, AND ALL OTHER INTANGIBLE PROPERTY AND RIGHTS RELATING TO THE OPERATION OF, OR USED IN CONNECTION WITH, THE LAND OR THE IMPROVEMENTS, INCLUDING ALL GOVERNMENTAL PERMITS RELATING TO ANY ACTIVITIES ON THE LAND. SAID PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL IS RELATIVE TO THAT PERSONAL PROPERTY AS IT APPLIES TO AND IS CONTAINED WITHIN AND ASSOCIATED WITH THE PARTICULAR UNIT BEING SOLD AND ONLY TO THE EXTENT ASSOCIATED WITH OWNERSHIP OF THAT PARTICULAR UNIT. No warranty is made that any or all of the personal property still exists or is available for the successful bidder and no warranty is made as to the condition of any of the personal property, which shall be sold “as is” “where is”. The beneficiary under the Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned, a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a Written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County here the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844)477-7869 or visit this Internet Website www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 631-019556. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844)477-7869, or visit this internet website www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 631-019556 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. 4/5/2024 PLM LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC., as Trustee Phone: (408) 370-4030 5446 Thornwood Drive, 2nd Floor San Jose, CA 95123 Elizabeth Godbey, Vice President STOX 944348_631-019556 04/12/2024, 04/19/2024, 04/26/2024 CN 28768

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 23-30290-JP-CA Title No. 2681286 A.P.N. 185-041-26-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/24/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Walter Dean Ward Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 01/12/2023 as Instrument No. 2023-0008632 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 05/17/2024 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $906,350.45 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 30160 Castlecrest Dr, Valley Center, CA 92082 A.P.N.: 185-041-26-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30290-JP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30290-JP-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 04/05/2024 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4814314 04/12/2024, 04/19/2024, 04/26/2024 CN 28767

T.S. No. 114272-CA APN: 223-410-03-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/6/2024 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/30/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1121086 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: BOBBIE G GRACE AND BETTY C GRACE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: PARCEL 1: LOT 3, OF CITY OF SAN MARCOS TRACT NO. 400, UNIT NO. 6, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 13937, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 17, 2000. EXCEPTING AND RESERVING THEREFROM, EASEMENTS FOR MAINTENANCE, ENCROACHMENT, SUPPORT, REPAIR, DRAINAGE AND ALL OTHER PURPOSES AS DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION REFERRED TO BELOW. FURTHER EXCEPTING AND RESERVING THEREFROM, SUCH EASEMENTS DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION REFERRED TO BELOW AND THE TRACT MAP OF RECORD REFERENCED ABOVE. AND SUCH OTHER EASEMENTS AS MAY BE OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE HEREOF. FURTHER EXCEPTING AND RESERVING THEREFROM, ALL OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS, AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN, GEOTHERMAL STEAM AND ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING. THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER THE PARCEL OF LAND HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORING AND OPERATING THEREFOR AND STORING IN AND REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID LAND OR ANY OTHER LAND, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM LANDS OTHER THAN THOSE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, OIL OR GAS WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF THE LAND HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES WITHOUT, HOWEVER, THE RIGHT TO DRILL, MINE, STORE, EXPLORE AND OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER FIVE HUNDRED (500) FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY. PARCEL 2: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT, IN COMMON WITH OTHER OWNERS, FOR INGRESS, EGRESS, USE AND ENJOYMENT, OVER, IN, TO AND THROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY COMMON AREA TO THE EXTENT PROVIDED UNDER THE DECLARATION, WHICH EASEMENT IS APPURTENANT TO THE LOT DESCRIBED ABOVE. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1464 RIVER CREST RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $75,225.50 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 114272-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 114272-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 944344_114272-CA 04/12/2024, 04/19/2024, 04/26/2024 CN 28760

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-23-966281-SH Order No.: 2367111CAD YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/3/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): AMAZING DPAYSEH HOLDING LLC, A WYOMING LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Recorded: 8/4/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0318209 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 5/6/2024 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,544,535.19 The purported property address is: 1588 GLENCREST DRIVE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 223-620-13-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-966281-SH. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-966281-SH to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION . TS No.: CA-23-966281-SH IDSPub #0201591 4/12/2024 4/19/2024 4/26/2024 CN 28759

BATCH: AFC-4014 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 4/25/2024 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 108084 B0548035S GMO613427A1Z 6134 ANNUAL 27 211-131-11-00 JIMI BINGHAM AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/23/2022 12/01/2022 2022-0454880 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $56413.48 108085 B0548045S GMP702332A1Z 7023 ANNUAL 32 211-131-13-00 JIMI BINGHAM AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/23/2022 12/01/2022 2022-0454821 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $48285.45 108086 B0507615H GMP601408A1Z 6014 ANNUAL 08 211-131-11-00 MAURRIN CARTER A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/05/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315886 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $26191.95 108089 B0552305S GMO613204D1O 6132 BIENNIAL ODD 04 211-131-11-00 WILLIE EUGENE GOLDSMITH JR. A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/03/2022 03/16/2023 2023-0067000 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $16645.02 108090 B0552415S GMO603222B1Z 6032 ANNUAL 22 211-131-11-00 JANET LEFEBVRE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/03/2022 03/16/2023 2023-0067177 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $44144.08 108091 B0543155P GMO501603DO 5016 BIENNIAL ODD 03 211-130-02-00 RODIN GERARDO MEJIA LEZAMA A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/14/2022 06/30/2022 2022-0268990 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $17723.11 108092 B0554015S GMP661432D1O 6614 BIENNIAL ODD 32 211-131-13-00 JUAN CARLOS PORTILLO PEREZ A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/27/2022 03/30/2023 2023-0081865 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $21579.89 108093 B0553725S GMO613204D1E 6132 BIENNIAL EVEN 04 211-131-11-00 IRENE P. SOTELO A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/04/2022 03/30/2023 2023-0081793 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $17779.90 108094 B0518015H GMS8020905BO 80209 BIENNIAL ODD 05 212-271-04-00 JAY WINFIELD THRALL A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/27/2019 03/14/2019 2019-0090656 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $25351.73 108095 B0553685S GMP702417A1O 7024 BIENNIAL ODD 17 211-131-13-00 FERNANDO VELAZCO MERCADO A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/09/2023 03/30/2023 2023-0081879 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $23584.22 108096 B0524255H GMS8020351A1O 80203 BIENNIAL ODD 51 212-271-04-00 YOLANA C. YOUNG A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/31/2019 08/15/2019 2019-0345254 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $27227.97 108097 B0527465H GMP653126BZ 6531 ANNUAL 26 211-131-13-00 VINCENT N. ZABALA JR. A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/02/2019 11/21/2019 2019-0541509 12/28/2023 2023-0355096 $25709.28 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 3/28/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 04/05/2024, 04/12/2024, 04/19/2024 CN 28739

T.S. No. 063566-CA APN: 213-242-41-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/19/2024 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/21/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1094566 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MICHAEL W CURTIS, AND LESLIE A CURTIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: ALL OF LOT 86 AND A PORTION OF LOT 87, OF CITY OF CARLSBAD TRACT NO. 02-24, LA COSTA GREENS, NEIGHBORHOODS 1.11, 1.13 AND 1.14, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14807, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, MAY 27, 2004, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 86; THENCE FOLLOWING THE WESTERLY, SOUTHERLY, EASTERLY AND NORTHEASTERLY LOT LINE OF SAID LOT 86, SOUTH 06°39’50” EAST, 118.60 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A NON-TANGENT 170.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY, A RADIAL TO SAID POINT BEARS SOUTH 06°39’50” EAST; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 18°48’03” A DISTANCE OF 55.78 FEET; THENCE TANGENT NORTH 64°32’07” EAST, 11.25 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 20.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE WESTERLY; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY AND NORTHERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 90°46’28” A DISTANCE OF 31.69 FEET; THENCE TANGENT AND ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY LOT LINES OF SAID LOT 86 AND 87, NORTH 26°14’21” WEST, 101.71 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT 87, SOUTH 63°45’39” WEST, 46.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PURSUANT TO THAT CERTAIN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE FOR AJUSTMENT PLAT RECORDED OCTOBER 5, 2004, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2004-946009 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, SHOWN AS PARCEL A THEREIN. EXCEPT THEREFROM ALL REMAINING OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN, GEOTHERMAL STEAM AND ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING, THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORING AND OPERATING THEREFOR AND STORING IN AND REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID PROPERTY OR ANY OTHER PROPERTY, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM PROPERTIES OTHER THAN THOSE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, OIL OR GAS WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES WITHOUT, HOWEVER, EXCEPTING THEREFROM, THE RIGHT OF DRILL, MINE, STORE, EXPLORE, OR OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER 500 FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AS RESERVED IN GRANT DEED RECORDED DECEMBER 21, 2005 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2005-1094565 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6879 GOLDSTONE ROAD, CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,478,628.40 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 063566-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 063566-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 944257_063566-CA 03/29/2024, 04/05/2024, 04/12/2024 CN 28703

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on April 27th 2024, ending at 10am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Carlsbad 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenant Size Unit Unit Number Lonny Mulligan 10×20 1212 Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 04/12/2024 CN 28785

In accordance with Sec. 106 of the Programmatic Agreement, AT&T plans a new telecommunications facility at 560 NORTH COAST HIGHWAY 101 ENCINITAS, CA 92024. Please direct comments to Gavin L. at 818-391-0449 regarding site CAL00752. 4/12, 4/19/24 CNS-3801783# CN 28777

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00013709-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Arielle Marie Garcia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Arielle Marie Garcia change to proposed name: Kennedy Marie Blaire. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 10, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/25/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28769

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date May 2, 2024 at 10:00am Daryn Lumel, Erick Toledo The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 4/12/24 CNS-3799467# CN 28561

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00015145-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Wendi McKenna and Neil McKenna filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Madeline O’Driscoll McKenna change to proposed name: Skipper O’Driscoll McKenna. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 16, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/02/2024 Maureen F. Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28757

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00013415-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Scott Stewart Peters filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Scott Stewart Peters change to proposed name: Scott Stuart Peters. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 31, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/22/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28728

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006509 Filed: Mar 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sparkle Freshness. Located at: 3125 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. LMUU Inc, 3125 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/18/2014 S/Stephanie Barneburg, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28784

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007109 Filed: Apr 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stef’s Wines. Located at: 1040A Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stefani Miller Salt, 1040A Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2024 S/Stefani Miller Salt, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28778

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007578 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. E2C Ads; B. Good Sport Pickleball. Located at: 13775 Nogales Dr., Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ryan Tyler, 13775 Nogales Dr., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Tyler, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28776

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007557 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Realty; B. Encinitas Surf Town U.S.A. Located at: 1865 Almeda St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1022, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. George David Darrow, PO Box 1022, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/24/1996 S/George D. Darrow, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28775

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007652 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CZ Lock & Key, Inc. Located at: 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. CZ Lock & Key, Inc., 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Connor Zablow, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28774

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006898 Filed: Mar 27, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Pop Warner. Located at: 6398 Topmast Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 297, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carlsbad Youth Athletics, PO Box 297, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/30/2009 S/Amy Livingston, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28772

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006458 Filed: Mar 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Huntington Learning Center. Located at: 2652 Del Mar Heights Rd., Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rajesh and Nishi Educators LLC, 2652 Del Mar Heights Rd., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/23/2019 S/Rajesh Roshan Kathiru, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28771

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007031 Filed: Mar 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Modern Direct Seller. Located at: 8107 Thistle Ct., San Diego CA 92120 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6519 Bisby Lake Ave. #191581, San Diego CA 92119. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Launder Enterprises LLC, 6519 Bisby Lake Ave. #191581, San Diego CA 92119. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2019 S/Jeremy Launder, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28770

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005332 Filed: Mar 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TIMGS. Located at: 6279 Rancho Hills Dr., San Diego CA 92139 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Timothy Brian Trevaskis, 6279 Rancho Hills Dr., San Diego CA 92139; 2. Jamie Beth Laird, 6279 Rancho Hills Dr., San Diego CA 92139. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Timothy Brian Trevaskis, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28766

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007318 Filed: Apr 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beyond Thai Massage. Located at: 6961 Camino Degrazia, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kantong Kantajan, 6961 Camino Degrazia, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kantong Kantajan, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28765

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006558 Filed: Mar 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sacred Fusion Yoga. Located at: 721 Pier View Way, Center Suite, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 690 California St. #D, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Deborah Lynn Robey, 690 California St. #D, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/19/2024 S/Deborah Lynn Robey, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28764

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007489 Filed: Apr 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 007 Bond Bail Bonds. Located at: 410 S. Melrose Dr. #219, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shane Gonzalez, 410 S. Melrose Dr. #219, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shane Gonzalez, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28763

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006083 Filed: Mar 18, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SunSplash Pools. Located at: 10677 Berryessa Ln., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 10531 45 Commons Dr. #166-452, San Diego CA 92127. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SunSplash Custom Pools Inc., 10531 45 Commons Dr. #166-452, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacob Cunningham, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28758

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006135 Filed: Mar 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ECRD; B. Encinitas Citizens for Responsible Development. Located at: 202 Lindsey Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Steven Gerken, 202 Lindsey Ln., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Kathryn Campbell, 245 Flaxinella St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/28/2024 S/Steven Gerken, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28756

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006846 Filed: Mar 27, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Broken Oak Ranch LLC. Located at: 28565 San Felipe Rd., Warner Springs CA 92086 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4146 Baycliff Way, Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Broken Oak Ranch LLC, 4146 Baycliff Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/31/2024 S/Alex Hoefer, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28754

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005951 Filed: Mar 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Bear Exports; B. Golden Bear Imports. Located at: 7232 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. International Export Group, 7232 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Busines Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Mitchell, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28752

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006141 Filed: Mar 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. OHSIMB; B. OHSBB; C. Oceanside High School Band Boosters; D. Oceanside High School Instrumental Music Boosters Club. Located at: 1 Pirates Cove, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stephanie Harrell, 1 Pirates Cove, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Robert Desplinter, 1 Pirates Cove, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/21/2013 S/Stephanie Harrell, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28751

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007086 Filed: Mar 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Connies Wild Nasturtiums. Located at: 10771 Black Mountain Rd. #106, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Camille Towey, 10771 Black Mountain Rd. #106, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Camille Towey, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28745

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004983 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Meld Partners. Located at: 7803 Calle Lomas, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Robert Eric Mayers, 7803 Calle Lomas, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/11/2019 S/Robert Eric Mayers, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28744

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004648 Filed: Mar 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Sassy Fleur. Located at: 1523 San Mateo St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Katrina Lynn ODonnell, 1523 San Mateo St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Katrina Lynn ODonnell, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28743

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006785 Filed: Mar 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tiny Home Investing. Located at: 1601 Kettner Blvd. #17, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 555 Saturn Blvd. #B1545, San Diego CA 92154. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tiny Home Real Estate LLC, 555 Saturn Blvd. #B1545, San Diego CA 92154. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/05/2019 S/Melissa Feldman, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28742

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006026 Filed: Mar 18, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salty Dog Boutique and Groomery. Located at: 3095 State St. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Prim & Pawper LLC, 15130 15th Ave S., Spanaway WA 98387. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kacie Price, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28741

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005554 Filed: Mar 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stroke and Brain Aneurysm Center of San Diego; B. Stroke and Brain Aneurysm Center of Southern California; C. Brain, Spine & Vascular Institute; D. Southern California Brain Aneurysm Center; E. Southern California Brain Tumor and Skull Base Surgery Center; F. San Diego Brain Aneurysm Center; G. San Diego Brain Tumor and Skull Base Surgery Center; H. BSV Neuroscience & Vascular Institute; I. BSV Neuroscience; J. Brain, Spine & Vascular Neuroscience Institute. Located at: 5525 Grossmont Center Dr., La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sabareesh K Natarajan MD PC, 5525 Grossmont Center Dr., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/07/2024 S/Sabareesh K Natarajan, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28740

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9006430 Filed: Mar 21, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Temple of the Moon Sacred Arts. Located at: 247 Carissa Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/03/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9017483. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Luna Evelyn De Souza, 247 Carissa Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Luna De Souza, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28731

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006726 Filed: Mar 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coaching the Psyche. Located at: 1977 Ursina Pl., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stephanie Meloche Murphy, 1977 Ursina Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/30/2024 S/Stephanie Murphy, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/2024 CN 28730

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004642 Filed: Mar 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flores Janitorial Services. Located at: 233 Evergreen Pkwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Martha Patricia Flores, 233 Evergreen Pkwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/24/2024 S/Martha Patricia Flores, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28729

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006740 Filed: Mar 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LM Construction; B. Luis Mijangos. Located at: 6550 Ponto Dr. #42, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. L&M Landscape, 6550 Ponto Dr. #42, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Luis Mijangos, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28727

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004949 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Growth Excellence. Located at: 10761 Cherry Hill Dr., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kevin Frisch, 10761 Cherry Hill Dr., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/11/2024 S/Kevin Frisch, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28726

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006642 Filed: Mar 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All You Can Make. Located at: 2690 Via de la Valle #A170, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 13526 Cielo Ranch Rd., San Diego CA 92120. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cre8tive DIY Inc., 17890 Castleton St. #265, City of Industry CA 91748. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/14/2024 S/Shanshan Yang, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28725

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006687 Filed: Mar 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pumps for Patients. Located at: 29265 Twain Way, Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 29105 Valley Center Rd. #130, Valley Center CA 92082. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pumps for Patients, 29105 Valley Center Rd. #130, Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathryn Deines, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28721

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006628 Filed: Mar 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fiora Aesthestics. Located at: 166 Solana Hills Dr. #15, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6302 Citracado Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fiora Management LLC, 6302 Citracado Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kikue Misite, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28720

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006395 Filed: Mar 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. campaignconfections.com. Located at: 5154 Whiteman Way #208, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Timothy Robert Dunn, 5154 Whitman Way #208, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/21/2024 S/Timothy Dunn, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28719

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006680 Filed: Mar 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pastels. Located at: 10531 Kerrigan Ct., Santee CA 92071 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elli Kiersten Turner, 10531 Kerrigan Ct., Santee CA 92071. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Elli Kiersten Turner, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28718

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006508 Filed: Mar 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SanDiegoWed. Located at: 3461 Corte Sonrisa, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Susana C. Freides, 3461 Corte Sonrisa, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/22/2024 S/Susana C. Freides, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28717

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006434 Filed: Mar 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bazaar Blends. Located at: 3133 Jefferson St. #5, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jaxon Ernest Travis, 3133 Jefferson St. #5, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2024 S/Jaxon Ernest Travis, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28716

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006565 Filed: Mar 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freedom2Succeed. Located at: 1106 2nd St. #237, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Freedom2Succeed, 1106 2nd St. #237, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Patricia Franklin, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28714

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005864 Filed: Mar 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Celestial Clothing Co. Located at: 814 N. Strand #4, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Luis Carrasco, 814 N. Strand #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Luis Carrasco, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28712

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006454 Filed: Mar 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Softwash. Located at: 2841 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Andrew Bulaich, 2841 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/03/2023 S/Andrew Bulaich, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28711

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006398 Filed: Mar 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sangita Yoga. Located at: 290 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Avahana LLC, 290 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/10/2012 S/Kenny Schreiner, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28710

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003876 Filed: Feb 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Living in Zen. Located at: 1134 Wild Canary Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 230853, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Monica Ammann Kouretchian, PO Box 230853, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2024 S/Monica A. Kouretchian, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28706

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006211 Filed: Mar 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brown Family Chem-Dry. Located at: 133 Valpreda Rd., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joshua Raymond Brown, 133 Valpreda Rd., San Marcos CA 92069; 2. Evan Daniel Brown, 133 Valpreda Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joshua Raymond Brown, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28705

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005961 Filed: Mar 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bilingual Kids; B. Bilingual Kids Hub. Located at: 4994 Santa Monica Ave. #108, San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 81627, San Diego CA 92138. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bilingual Language and Culture Hub, Inc., PO Box 81627, San Diego CA 92138. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/15/2024 S/Sharon Zeichner, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28704

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005231 Filed: Mar 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ekahii; B. Ekahii Skincare; C. Ekahii Alchemy. Located at: 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105-1055, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ekatique Ventures Inc., 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105-1055, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Samira Moshtagh, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/2024 CN 28702

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005451 Filed: Mar 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Black Timber Creative LLC. Located at: 1825 Forest Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Black Timber Creative LLC, 1825 Forest Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/15/2019 S/Loren Tipton, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28698

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006194 Filed: Mar 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BB Consulting Partners; B. Data Consulting Partners.; C. BB Data Consulting Partners. Located at: 828 Summersong Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. BB-CP LLC, 828 Summersong Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/19/2024 S/William Budnovitch, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28697

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004744 Filed: Mar 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Affordable Lock & Key; B. Affordable Lock and Key. Located at: 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. CZ Lock & Key, Inc., 270 Mar Vista Dr,. Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Connor Len Zablow, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28696

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9004743 Filed: Mar 04, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Affordable Lock & Key. Located at: 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 06/24/2019 and assigned File # 2019-9015770. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Connor Len Zablow, 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Connor Len Zablow, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28695

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005972 Filed: Mar 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SP&T; B. LFGSP. Located at: 5901 Priestly Dr. #130, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ploetz Real Estate Services Inc., 1870 Jardine Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2023 S/Stephen Joseph Ploetz, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28691

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004128 Filed: Feb 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Lueur Spa. Located at: 142 N. El Camino Real #104A, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2525 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido CA 92027. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. La Lueur Spa LLC, 142 N. El Camino Real #104A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/15/2024 S/Amber Letrice Dell, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28690

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005568 Filed: Mar 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Grateful Dog Grooming Shop. Located at: 345 S. Coast Hwy 101 #F, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1236 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Grateful Dog Mobile Grooming, 1236 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lindsey Sagara, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28685

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005916 Filed: Mar 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FastSigns #69905. Located at: 1450 Market St. #B-2, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Premier Ventures International Inc., 2700 Adams Ave. #207, San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Austin Mowoe, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28684

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005182 Filed: Mar 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aranelli Design. Located at: 118 S. Cedros Ave. #A, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6765 Mallee St., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aranelli Design LLC, 6765 Mallee St., Carlsbad CA 92011-5056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/18/2019 S/Kristopher Garrett, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28683

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004166 Filed: Feb 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Accredited Realty Group. Located at: 7771 Anillo Way, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7668 El Camino Real #104-745, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Accredited Financial Group, 7668 El Camino Real #104-745, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2010 S/Matthew Pivetti, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28677

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005704 Filed: Mar 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Redwoodseasonal Ind LLC. Located at: 1759 Oceanside Blvd. #C376, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Redwoodseasonal Ind LLC, 481 Monroe St., Monterey CA 93940. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s)Above as of: 11/15/1999 S/Thomas Phillips, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28675

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003368 Filed: Feb 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Parker Villa. Located at: 629 Michael St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5694 Mission Center Rd. #602-110, San Diego CA 92108. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Parker Villa OPCO LLC, 5694 Mission Center Rd. #602-110, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2023 S/Zayden Chen, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28674

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005649 Filed: Mar 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hand Crafted Designs. Located at: 911 Rose Arbor Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dyanna Marie Denney, 911 Rose Arbor Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Dyanna Marie Denney, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28673

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004990 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iRest Center; B. iRest. Located at: 1427 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Waking Soul Inc., 1427 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Stanley, 03/22, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12/2024 CN 28672