Lavender: Unlocking the power of the purple plant

Alicia Wolff, known as “The Lavender Lady” and former owner of Keys Creek Lavender Farm in Valley Center, continues her dedication to serving her loyal customers.

They have come to rely on her therapeutic line of products, Keys Creek Lavender, for pain management and overall benefits for optimum health.

From her location in Carlsbad, she sources the highest quality organic essential oils from Europe and France.

Wolff’s passion for lavender is enhanced by her love for Provence, France and its resplendent lavender fields.

This purple flower is known for its sweet floral aroma. It is a natural disinfectant and anti-bacterial. The genus Lavandula is in the mint family so it can be used in cooking.

Lavender is an aromatic perennial evergreen shrub and blooms from late spring to early autumn. Lavender is native to the Mediterranean but is now cultivated in various countries, including Europe, Australia and the Western United States.

Extraction of the essential oil is performed by steam distillation. The by-product is hydrosol, which is floral water used in many products such as room sprays, linen water and body sprays.

Lavender has been used for centuries, with the first recorded use by the Egyptians during the mummification process.

A favorite scent of the Romans, who used it in their baths, thereby giving the herb its name from the Latin “lavare,” to wash.

It is said that Cleopatra seduced Mark Anthony and Julius Caesar with this versatile purple plant.

Herbs de Provence is a spice used in French cuisine combined with thyme, rosemary, marjoram, winter savory and English lavender leaves.

It compliments fish, chicken, meat and potatoes, or it may be used on its own to give a delightful flavor to chocolate, baked goods and even martinis.

A little lavender goes a long way! Start with a small quantity added to most recipes.

With over a decade of experience in growing, harvesting, and distilling lavender, Wolff offers consultations to those wanting to cultivate lavender in their garden, or on a larger scale “Field of Dreams.”

For more information about consulting services, products and special events visit her web site keyscreeklavender.store or email: [email protected], phone: 760 742 3844.