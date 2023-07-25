Kingery sentenced in 1987 murder, rape of Carlsbad woman

VISTA — James Charles Kingery of Poway was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison on Tuesday morning for the 1987 murder and sexual assault of a Carlsbad woman.

The body of Julia Hernandez-Santiago, 26, was discovered on Oct. 10, 1987, on an ivy-covered embankment along Alga Road in Carlsbad. The cause of death was determined to be strangulation.

The case went cold due to a lack of evidence at the time. However, nearly 33 years later, in early 2020, Carlsbad police identified Kingery, 57, as a suspect after discovering that his DNA matched what was left at the crime scene.

A jury found Kingery guilty of first-degree murder and rape in early June.

At Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Superior Court Judge Michael D. Washington handed down a six-year sentence for forcible sexual assault and 25 years to life for first-degree murder.

“There were two separate motives and intents here. It represents the charges that were committed against this poor innocent woman,” said Deputy District Attorney Lisa Fox, who prosecuted the case.

Kingery, who entered the courtroom at the Vista Courthouse using a cane and mostly kept his head down during the sentencing, declined to make a statement.

Kingery was identified as a suspect after being arrested in March 2020 on suspicion of narcotics and weapons violations. His arrest required him to provide a DNA sample, which was then entered into the CODIS database.

Two months later, Carlsbad police were notified by the sheriff’s crime lab that the sample matched DNA samples collected from Hernandez-Santiago’s body and bra clasp back in 1987.

“Words can’t even describe it,” said Carlsbad detective Josh Bubnis, describing the range of emotions upon seeing the match. “It was the first time we had a lead to go on.

According to Fox, Hernandez-Santiago was walking home from an acupuncture appointment on the day she was killed. She was described as a warm, quiet, hardworking person who worked as a live-in nanny for an elderly couple.

Fox said while none of Hernandez-Santiago’s family could be present for the sentencing, they were grateful for the outcome in this case.

“Obviously, it’s been years, and it’s a horrific event that’s very difficult for their family, but they’re just very glad that someone is finally held accountable,” Fox said.

Kingery pleaded not guilty to the charges. During the trial, he testified that he had a consensual sexual encounter with Hernandez-Santiago and that she was still alive when they split ways on the day of her murder.

It is believed that he remained in San Diego County for the years following the murder, Bubnis said.