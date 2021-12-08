The Coast News Group
Joe Kentera
The "John Kentera Show" on San Diego's 97.3 The Fan is headed to the Army-Navy game. Courtesy photo
Kentera and crew set sail to their first Army-Navy game

by Jay Paris190

John Kentera is no stranger to taking calls but he never expected this one.

“This came out of nowhere,” Kentera said. “It’s the culmination of a lifelong dream.”

The “John Kentera Show” on San Diego’s 97.3 The Fan is headed to the Army-Navy Game festivities. The day before Saturday’s 122nd meeting between these teams, Kentera and co-host Braden Surprenant’s segment will hail from the USS Intrepid, the retired aircraft carrier nestled along Manhattan.

The following day the tandem will attend the game and all the goose-bump moments this event never fails to deliver.

Each roster includes two homegrown players in Navy punter Duke Pa’ane (Carlsbad) and Army offensive lineman Chris Hunter (Oceanside).

“This was a game I always wanted to go as a kid,” said “Coach” Kentera, a longtime Solana Beach resident. “It was because I always had a tremendous respect for the discipline and sacrifice of these great athletes.”

Kentera’s home station is among those worldwide that are affiliated with Navy’s broadcast football network. That evidently meant something to USSA, the firm sponsoring the trip, when it looked around at the applicants and went eeny, meeny, miny, moe.

“To be selected is pretty special,” Kentera said.

That has Kentera fine-tuning his Army-Navy notes in anticipation of Friday’s broadcast. Although Kentera is a sports history buff and already can recite the legacy of Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside and everything in between.

“Once upon a time Army won three consecutive national championships in the 1940s,” Kentera said. “Navy’s had a nice run although this year it is struggling.”

Kentera and Surprenant will be challenged to pull off their three-hour show, which will require more than a three-hour cruise.

“We leave Thursday at 8 a.m. to Washington DC then to New York and check-in for dinner,” said Surprenant, who also coaches football at Cathedral Catholic High School. “After Friday’s breakfast they take us to USS Intrepid’s radio row, we do the show and then back to the hotel. On Saturday it’s up early to MetLife to watch the Army, Navy entrance, the fly-over, the game and back home on Sunday.”

Saturday’s patriotic extravaganza is showcased to a grateful nation. It’s the weekend’s lone major college football game because it always means much more than four quarters of football.

“My grandfather and uncle served in Vietnam,” said Surprenant, who lives in Scripps Ranch. “To be able to go to this game is a bucket-list item.”

Navy (3-8) has its checkpoints in trying to slow Army (8-3). The Black Knights have defeated the Midshipmen in four of their last four matchups, which has Navy pointing out that they lead the overall series, 61-53-7.

Someone mentioned to Kentera that he owed his brother, Bill Sullivan, a call. They made a vow to attend an Army-Navy game when kids, and no kidding, Bill is staying put.

“We never got around to going,” Kentera said. “Now we really have to do it together.”

Bridging differences through sports helps give significance to Saturday’s spectacle. It’s a football rivalry built around admiration for the opponent when actually all the players cheer for the same team: USA.

+ Contact Jay Paris at [email protected] and follow him @jparis_sports

Sportswriter Jay Paris has written his "Sports Talk" column since joining the Coast News in 2013. Paris, a Cardiff resident, is a longtime Southern California writer, getting his start with the Orange County Register before coming to San Diego in 1992 to cover the Chargers. He had the Chargers beat for more than two decades with Oceanside Blade-Citizen, the North County Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune, before being named a sports columnist with the San Diego Union-Tribune. Paris has won numerous awards voted on by his peers in the Pro Football Writers of America. He has also been a staple on countless media platforms, everything from the KPBS to MLB Network and various radio outlets. Paris is also the author of three books, with his latest one being, "Shohei Ohtani: The Amazing Story Of Baseball's Two-Way Japanese Superstar." He has also written "Game Of My Life Chargers" and "Game Of My Life Rams." He currently covers the NFL in Los Angeles for Forbes. com and is a contributor to USA Today Sports Weekly. Follow Jay on Twitter @jparis_sports

