Interactive map of Orange County oil spill

Below is an interactive map of the oil spill off the Orange County coast. Authorities earlier this week were bracing for a worst-case scenario of about 144,000 gallons of oil, but on Thursday, it appeared it could be

closer to 30,000 gallons.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Rebecca Ore estimated that roughly 588 barrels of oil had spilled, which would equate to about 24,700 gallons. That’s being considered a minimum amount leaked, but officials are not sure how much more could have spilled into the ocean.

On Wednesday, lifeguards in Carlsbad, Oceanside Encinitas and Del Mar reported finding at least a dozen tarballs, prompting a bipartisan group of federal, state and local elected officials to outline preparations for the possibility of oil drifting onto beaches in San Diego County during an Oct. 7 press conference at Carlsbad State Beach.

Residents may report wildlife impacted by the oil spill to the California Department of Wildlife. For information on the oil spill, visit socalspillresponse.com. For the Department of Wildlife, call (877) 823-6926 and for general information call (866) 985-8366.

— From staff and wire reports