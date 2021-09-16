Inside Information: Plenty to chew on after big weekend of football

What are you? A Saturday or Sunday sports fan? Week 2 of the this year’s college football season unfolded last Saturday and the NFL’s Week 1 kicked off in thrilling fashion on Sunday.

Saturday’s action began early and it didn’t take long for a major upset. The No. 12 Oregon Ducks went into Columbus, Ohio, as a 14½-point underdog and took down the mighty No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, 35-28. The Ducks were 0-17 on the road against Top 10 teams until Saturday.

Muscle teams like Alabama (48-14 over Mercer), Georgia (56-7 over UAB), Oklahoma (76-0 over Western Carolina), and Clemson (49-3 over South Carolina State) had cupcake schedules and won with their eyes closed. Notre Dame was not as fortunate and had to have a final-minute, length-of-the-field drive and score to overtake Toledo, 32-29. Regardless, the Irish are 2-0.

***

San Diego State is 2-0 as they take down the Pac-12’s Arizona Wildcats, who have not won a game in eons and currently hold the longest losing streak in NCAA football (13 games). Question: Why are the Aztecs playing in L.A.? Southwestern College or Cathedral Catholic High School would have been perfect.

***

More upsets: The FCS (you know, the division just below Division I and formerly known as 1-AA) was at it again. Last week, Montana edged the Washington Huskies, 13-7, and one week later, Jacksonville State, a 28-point underdog and a +$1,500 money line wager (JSU had to win the game — $100 to win $1,500), scored on the final play of the game from 60 yards out as they defeated Florida State, 20-17, in Tallahassee.

***

More Tremors: USC, a 17½-point favorite at the Coliseum, were rolled by the Stanford Cardinal, 42-28. Is it just me or has Stanford been the Trojans’ daddy for what seems like forever? And besides the family, does anyone believe head coach Clay Helton is the answer for the alumni and USC football? Apparently not, as Helton was fired on Monday. Wow!

***

Sports Betting: 32 states have legalized sports betting with Arizona launching last week. Some are phone, online and brick-and-mortar retail locations. When it comes to gambling, the California is nowhere in sight until the California Sports Wagering Regulation and Unlawful Gambling Enforcement Act, a state constitutional amendment to allow sports betting, is scheduled for the ballot in November 2022.

***

Sunday Rolled in with nine morning NFL games (here in California), some memorable and impressive, some that were not.

Grade A: Pittsburgh Steelers upsetting the Buffalo Bills on the road in Orchard Park. Steelers’ defense was sharp and brutal after signing TJ Watt to a $144 million contract earlier in the week. Steelers might have found a running game in Najee Harris.

More A’s: Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. All had solid games from their QBs (Murray, Hurts, Winston, Mahomes, Wilson, Stafford) Best of all: Murray (ARI), with Mahomes (KC) and Wilson (SEA) poised and brilliant as usual.

B is for “Better”: Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are all better than last year. Good to see Teddy Bridgewater (DEN) back and winning. Sam Darnold (CAR) got revenge against the team that traded him (Jets) and the Texans, three-point underdogs, were in Jacksonville’s head all day.

C is for “Confusion”: New York Jets, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys (Thursday night). Same ol’ Jets and Giants and the Vikings forgot about playing football in the first half, rallied to tie the game but lost in OT (first time in NFL history that a game was extended with no time left in regulation and a team won with 0:00 on the clock in overtime).

D is for “Dreadful”: Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars … nothing else to say.

E is for “E-lanta”: Also known as the Atlanta Falcons, once upon a time a Super Bowl contender, but have fallen from grace and are unrecognizable.

F: The Green Bay Packers, who were beyond horrible under quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Something’s gotta give…

***

College football— Week 3

COASTAL CAROLINA -13 1/2 vs Buffalo

KENT STATE +22 1/2 vs. Iowa

FRESNO STATE + 11 1/2 vs. UCLA

NFL — Week 2

Buffalo vs. Miami , over 48

Pittsburgh vs. Las Vegas, under 48

DALLAS +3 vs. Chargers

Last Week: 2-1

Season Total: 6-3

See you on the radio Saturday Morning at The Mightier 1090AM, 9 a.m. Race & Sports Radio

