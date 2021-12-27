Holiday giving on Camp Pendleton

Above, staff members from a local business deliver gifts to U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Davis, a postal clerk with Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Dec. 21. In addition, Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton Pastoral Care Services and Caring, Assistance, and Resources in Emergency/Everyday Situations (C.A.R.E.S.) brought some holiday cheer to the Sailors at NHCP with an annual toy and food drive.

Photo by U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew Cortez