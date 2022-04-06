Helen Woodward Animal Shelter says thanks to volunteers

RANCHO SANTA FE — Helen Woodward Animal Shelter says thanks in a song. Just over two years ago, the world made a notable shift. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global shutdowns, daily routines could no longer be relied upon and the words “essential worker” took on a new importance.

In particular, those most helpless – shelter pets – faced a possible tragic finality that could only be remedied by individuals who refused to “shelter in place” and cared enough to risk exposure. Now as the Russo-Ukrainian War fills our newsfeed, once again animal welfare workers across the world are proving their dedication to those without a voice. Helen Woodward Animal Center partnered with One Voice Children’s Choir to thank shelter workers, near and far. Although the team may not know their names, the parallel missions indicate that they certainly share hearts. See the video at youtube.com/watch?v=zlflMDqO4yM.

April 6, Helen Woodward Animal Center released a video as a message of thanks to those who continue to give of themselves in the ongoing battle to save the lives of orphan pets. Additionally, the Center hopes that those looking to bring a pet into their home will consider rescue first, and support local animal shelters in their area. For more information on adoption, contact Helen Woodward Animal Center Adoptions Department at (858) 756-4117 ext. 313, visit animalcenter.org or stop by at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.