Frontwave donates funds to help domestic violence survivors

OCEANSIDE — The Frontwave Foundation recently donated $5,000 to the Women’s Resource Center, a non-profit organization that offers comprehensive services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in North San Diego County.

According to Frontwave, the donation aligns with the foundation’s pillar of providing emergency assistance to those who face life-threatening situations and need immediate support.

Through this donation, Frontwave Foundation aims to help victims of domestic violence reclaim their lives and rebuild their futures. The $5,000 contribution will directly support programs and services that empower survivors and create a safe environment for healing and growth.

“We could not be more grateful to Frontwave Foundation for its continued commitment to uphold the efforts of agencies like WRC and others that rely on the support and encouragement of our local communities,” said Lauren Jane Stephenson, chief operating officer of WRC.

According to Frontwave, domestic violence is a “pervasive and devastating problem that affects millions of people worldwide.” The World Health Organization cites that one in three women globally have experienced physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime.

“We are honored to support the courageous survivors of domestic violence and the organizations that provide them with essential services and resources,” said Sarai Rodgers, chairperson of the Frontwave Foundation. “By taking proactive measures, Frontwave Foundation seeks to pave the way for change and stand together with our communities.”