Final electoral maps approved by county, state commissions

REGION — California’s electoral maps for the next 10 years are in.

The independent redistricting committees for the state and county approved their final maps with significant changes across the state, including North County. Since the process to gather the 2020 census numbers was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each commission had just months to complete the new maps.

For example, County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer’s district saw some significant changes, gaining more southern coastal cities and losing inland territory.

“While I am saddened that District 3 is losing some incredible communities, I will continue to fight for our shared values everywhere in the county,” Lawson-Remer said. “As a resident of Encinitas, I know that this new district shares many of the same priorities. Sea level rise, coastal erosion, stormwater pollution, rising housing costs and traffic are all important to this district and I will continue to fight for aggressive action from our county government as the representative for District 3.”

County map

The county commission, which comprised of six democrats, four republicans and four no-party preference representatives, had some of the biggest changes for North County.

In North County, Carlsbad was moved to a coastal district for the legislature and county, joining the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach, La Jolla and other coastal areas in both maps. Carlsbad’s boundaries for the county and State Assembly run south to Imperial Beach, while its State Senate seat includes Pacific Beach, although it remains grouped with parts of Orange County as part of the 49th Congressional district.

Carlsbad and Escondido flipped districts for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors as Carlsbad moves into District 3, while Escondido joins D5. Currently, supervisors Lawson-Remer and Jim Desmond represent D3 and D5, respectively.

Rancho Santa Fe also moves to D3, while much of the eastern inland portion of the district has been reallocated to the coastline.

D3’s new borders extend east of Solana Beach and Del Mar to Interstate 15 but now include La Jolla, Pacific Beach and Coronado. The boundary stops at Imperial Beach, which is in D1, represented by Supervisor Nora Vargas.

D5 now covers more of East County to the south, while D2, represented by Joel Anderson, extends farther west including south of Escondido and northeast San Diego south of Poway.

Federal seats

California lost one congressional seat due to a population loss of more than 130,000 last year, the first and largest population decline in state history, according to media reports. In North County, the maps have changed — notably in the 49th Congressional District held by Rep. Mike Levin (D-San Juan Capistrano).

The new boundary runs from south Orange County to parts of Del Mar.

The district also includes parts of Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente, along with parts of Fallbrook and Bonsall, while keeping Vista in the fold.

The 50th District, held by Republican Darrell Issa, includes San Marcos, southern Escondido, San Pasqual, Rancho Bernardo and extends to the southwest to include La Jolla, Pacific Beach and Coronado.

The 48th District, currently held by Republican Michelle Steel, covers North and East County south to the Mexican border. It extends west to include a part of Escondido, Valley Center, Ramona, Poway and south to Santee and Alpine.

State maps

The numerical order for the districts appears to have changed, as some representatives who serve in one district, now cover a “new” district in both houses of the California legislature.

For the California Senate districts in North County, the new boundary for the 38th District runs from Mission Viejo and Rancho Santa Margarita in Orange County south to Pacific Beach, covering most of the San Diego County coastline. The district extends west to cover parts of Bonsall and Fallbrook, along with Vista and Rancho Santa Fe to the east, and Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Solana Beach and Del Mar to the west.

The revised 38th California Senate District is currently held by State Sen. Pat Bates (R-Laguna Niguel), although she currently represents the 36th District. Bates is termed out and can’t seek re-election. Presumably, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and political newcomer Matt Gunderson are vying for Bates’ seat, assuming they have not been drawn out of the district.

The 40th District now runs from the northern county line south through Valley Center, San Marcos, Escondido, Ramona, Poway, Mira Mesa, Miramar, parts of University City, Santee and Alpine.

For the California Assembly, the new districts have chopped up North County cities along with reorganizing the districts. Oceanside and Vista are now part of the 74th District, which runs north through Camp Pendleton and includes San Clemente, Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano.

The 76th District moves inland and covers the cities of San Marcos, Escondido, Rancho Bernardo and Rancho Santa Fe. The 77th District now covers the coast from Carlsbad south to Imperial Beach. The 75th District now runs from the northern county line south to the Mexican border and covers Valley Center, Borrego Springs, Ramona, Poway, Santee and Alpine.