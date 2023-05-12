Fiesta del Sol returns to Solana Beach May 20-21

SOLANA BEACH — The North County coast’s annual celebration of music, brews and good times will return to Solana Beach next weekend for the 42nd Fiesta del Sol.

The free music festival takes place over the May 20-21 weekend at Fletcher Cove, with over a dozen entertainers set to perform on the main stage. Performers include cover bands like Fabba Show and Jimmy’s Buffet, reggae acts à la Ginger Roots and the Protectors, and British ska-revival band The English Beat.

San Diego band Assisted Living will join the group of performers on the main stage after winning the Belly Up Tavern’s Battle of the Bands in January. Local youth talent Rockadamy and Jalisciense Folkloric Academy will also perform.

Along with music, visitors can enjoy a variety of beverages at the beer and wine garden, delicious food at the international food court, and a vendors market along the west end of Lomas Santa Fe Drive.

Hullabaloo will also offer kids’ folk music at 10:30 a.m. on

both days. There will also be rides, games, face painting and other hands-on activities for kids at the festival.

Fiesta del Sol runs from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The event is sponsored by the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Belly Up Tavern.

A free shuttle service to Fletcher Cove will be available from the corner of Via de la Valle and Coast Highway 101, where visitors can park for free with less hassle. Other suggested parking locations and more information about Fiesta del Sol are available at fiestadelsol.net/visitors-guide.