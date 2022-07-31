Federal judge dismisses Encinitas housing discrimination lawsuit

ENCINITAS — A federal judge earlier this month dismissed a lawsuit alleging unlawful housing discrimination in Encinitas, leaving several low-income residents the option to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit or pursue their case in state court.

District Judge Marilyn Huff issued a July 19 order in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, dismissing three causes of action alleging violations of the federal Fair Housing Act against the city of Encinitas and 13 other defendants, including developers, real estate and mortgage brokers and “shell companies.”

Huff dismissed the claims with prejudice, meaning the complaints cannot be resubmitted in federal court.

The lawsuit, first filed by Escondido-based attorney Anna Hysell in Sept. 2021, alleged developers and lenders had conspired to sell two designated affordable homes — 1317 Portola Road and 1412 Mackinnon Avenue — to wealthy investors instead of dozens of qualified, very-low-income applicants.

The complaint further alleged the city of Encinitas was complicit in the unlawful home sales by allowing them to take place under its affordable housing regulatory agreements.

However, the judge sided with the defendants, repeatedly stating that “income status” is not a protected class under the federal Fair Housing Act or FHA, and there was nothing discriminatory about the defendants’ decision to sell the home to a wealthy buyer over dozens of lower-income applicants.

“A preference for buyers who are able to make cash offers is not discrimination based on a protected category under the FHA,” Huff wrote. “[F]inancial status is not a protected class under the FHA . . . and cannot be the basis of a claim.”

But the judge stopped short of throwing out the entire complaint, dismissing the remaining state-level claims without prejudice — discrimination under California’s Unruh Civil Rights and Fair Employment and Housing acts, fraud, unfair competition and negligence — thereby leaving the door open for plaintiffs’ to pursue legal remedies in state court.

“Here, the Court has dismissed all of the federal claims in the operative complaint with prejudice, and the case is still in an early stage, the pleading stage,” Huff wrote. “In light of this, and after considering the relevant discretionary factors, the Court declines to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over Plaintiffs’ remaining state law claims. As such, the Court dismisses Plaintiffs’ state law claims without prejudice.”

Hysell declined to comment on the court’s decision and did not say whether she intends to appeal the decision in the federal courts or file a new complaint in state court. The city of Encinitas also declined to comment about the court’s ruling.

According to sources close to the matter, both sides are currently in settlement negotiations.