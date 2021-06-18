Father’s Day surprise

On June 17, world-record-holding motorcycle racer, Billy Sickert, surprised his dad, Richard, at GlenBrook Health Center in Carlsbad, by riding up in the original (and completely restored) 1976 YZ Yamaha 125cc motorcycle gifted to him by his father on his birthday in the late ‘70s, as part of a special Father’s Day celebration. Billy suited up in his championship-winning motocross outfit and honored his dad by sharing personal stories about how he taught him to ride a motorcycle, and displayed other memorabilia.

Photo courtesy of GlenBrook Health Center