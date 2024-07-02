Family, friends mourn death of local photographer Rich Cruse

VISTA — The sudden death of a North County photographer last week has triggered a wave of tributes from family members, triathletes and television icon Oprah Winfrey.

Rich Cruse, of Vista, died on June 28 at Menifee Global Medical Center, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office. He was 62.

The respected sports and scenic photographer was an iconic and recognizable figure in Oceanside, spending many of his evenings there to capture the sunset at the pier. Cruse’s stunning photographs depicting local surfers, palm trees, buildings and birds were regularly featured in local TV weather segments.

His dramatic photos of the recent fire at Oceanside Pier also made the front page of The Coast News.

Cruse, who was staying at Wilderness Lakes Thousand Trails RV Park in Menifee at the time of his death, struck up a friendship with Winfrey after becoming involved with Harpo Studios and the Oprah Winfrey Network, posting several photos of him and Winfrey on social media.

After hearing the news of Cruse’s passing, Winfrey reportedly sent a heartfelt message of condolence to his older sister, Jill.

“He loved life and lived life with such vigor and sought beauty every day. The earth and all who knew him will miss his presence,” Winfrey said.

As a former athlete, Cruse created a niche for himself in sports photography, covering various events from Iron Man competitions and cycling to the O’side Turkey Trot, fun runs and disability sports. Cruse also frequently photographed for nonprofits such as San Diego-based Mama’s Kitchen and Project Angel Food in Los Angeles.

Chrissie Wellington, an English former professional triathlete and four-time Ironman Triathlon World Champion, shared her shock and sadness on social media after learning of Cruse’s death.

“My heart has been shattered by the news of Rich Cruse’s passing,” Wellington wrote on X. “A fantastic photographer and an even more fantastic friend, he captured the essence of me in a way that no one else has. Thank you, Rich, for the gifts you gave. May you rest in peace.”

Friend and fellow photographer Alan Crosthwaite spent some time with Cruse in the days leading up to his death, even driving him to a Menifee hospital on that Friday afternoon after he called him complaining of chest pains. Cruse passed away a short time later.

“I loved his consistency,” Crosthwaite said. “To get great pictures, you have to show up, and he showed up. He had the ability to get great action shots and his photos were beautiful. Rich was really good at what he did.”

Before selling his house and buying an RV, Cruse was a longtime resident at Green Valley Mobile Home Park in Vista. In March 2023, heavy flooding caused a landslide that destroyed the home of his neighbor, Denise Dougi.

Cruse invited her to live with him for three months until she got back on her feet — an act of kindness Dougi said she would never forget.

“He was like my big brother. He was so kind to me from the moment I moved him,” Dougi said. “I had a good cry yesterday. The shock really hit me hard. He was such an angel and I’m so blessed to have known him.”

While some of Cruse’s family members believe he may have suffered a heart attack, the Coroner’s Office has not released a cause of death and said it could take up to four months to release a determination.

Friends are caring for Cruse’s cat, Mr. Tibbs, who was often featured in his Facebook photos.