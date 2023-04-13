Escondido teacher, secretary recognized for commitment to district

ESCONDIDO — The Escondido Union High School District has recognized an Orange Glen High School teacher and Escondido High School secretary as this year’s top teacher and classified employee.

Courtney Coffin, a special education teacher who has worked for the district at Orange Glen for the last decade, was named this year’s top teacher at her school site and districtwide. With this title, Coffin could earn the county and state titles as a teacher of the year.

Coffin specializes in teaching moderate to severe special education, which means her students tend to have the highest support needs on campus. Yet, despite the challenge, Coffin knew she wanted to teach special education since she was a high school student.

“I always knew I wanted to work with people with disabilities,” Coffin said. “There were no other options.”

Originally from the Midwest, Coffin received her education credentials from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She moved to Southern California over a decade ago for her husband to pursue a master’s degree at the University of California San Diego. She immediately began looking for a teaching position. Once she found Orange Glen High School, she fell in love with the school and hasn’t left since.

During her tenure, Coffin developed an innovative curriculum for the Life Skills/Bridge Program, a highly specialized and individualized certificate of completion that prepares students with moderate to significant disabilities to become more independent in school, in their community and at home.

As part of a team, Coffin uses research-based curricula to develop courses that fit the needs of each student and prepares those who complete the program to enter the district’s adult transition program.

For Coffin, the award is not only a recognition of her achievements but also of her students.

“As a specialized teacher, I see 13 students a day compared to a general education teacher who sees hundreds of students a day,” Coffin said. “While I’m not seeing as many students, the impact I have on those I do see is so important. By selecting me, I feel like the district is saying this population of students is truly valued and that it’s important to provide them with a high quality teacher and recognize them as part of the campus culture.”

Rienda Lievanos, who has served in various positions within the district for the last 27 years, was recognized as the top classified employee of the year. She currently serves as secretary to the assistant principal at Escondido High School.

Lievanos was recognized for her positive attitude and reinforcement of positive culture at the high school. The district also highlighted her strong work ethic and pride in every task.

Over the years, Lievanos has worked as an instructional assistant, library clerk, and attendance and counseling secretary before taking on her current role as secretary to the assistant principal at Escondido High School. She previously worked at San Pasqual High School.

Lievanos said she was shocked when she learned about the award, especially since she has only been at Escondido High School for about three years. Still, her cumulative time spent working for the district for nearly three decades was more than enough for the administration to award her as the top classified employee.

Lievanos, who is deeply honored by the title, also feels everyone deserves the same award.

“Everybody plays a strong role in what they do here,” she said. “I’m very blessed and happy to be here.”

Lievanos said she loves “everything about” working at Escondido High.

“I absolutely love the students, the school and the staff… it really is perfect,” she said. “I love coming to work every day, and no day is ever the same.”

As both Coffin and Lievanos took home the top district titles and their respective schools’ top teacher and classified employee, several other teachers and staff members at campuses throughout the district were recognized as well.

Along with Coffin, teachers of the year include Marc Kibler for Del Lago Academy, Marialice Porter for Escondido Adult School, Angela Arnett for Escondido High, Adria Espinosa for San Pasqual High, and Thomas Gabriela for Valley High.

Lievanos’ fellow top classified employees of the year include Priscilla Martinez for Del Lago Academy, Phillip Pesqueira for the District Service Center, Gail Muwanes for Escondido Adult School, Hilario Flores for Orange Glen, Blanca Ontiveros for San Pasqual, and Lorena Orozco for Valley.