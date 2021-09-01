Escondido high schools host vaccine clinics for students and families

ESCONDIDO — The Escondido Union High School District (EUHSD) is hosting vaccine clinics at its five high school campuses the week of Aug. 30. No preregistration is required, and the clinics will be open to all community members.

The clinics will be held at San Pasqual High School (Aug. 30, 2-6 p.m.), Orange Glen High School (Aug. 31, 3-6 p.m.), Escondido High School (Sept. 1, 3-6 p.m.), Del Lago Academy (Sept. 2, 3-6 p.m.) and Valley High School (Sept. 3, 3-6 p.m.).

All individuals 12 and older can get a free COVID-19 vaccine, and students and their families can attend any of the clinics, regardless of which school they are enrolled in.

The three available vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, will be offered. Students 12-17 can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while anyone 18 and older can select their preferred vaccine.

Additional clinics will be held the week of Sept. 27 so people who received the Pfizer- BioNTech and Moderna vaccine can receive their second shots.

EUHSD started the first day of the fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 10, welcoming back all students for full-time in person instruction, more than 6,000 students total at the five high schools.

In addition to the vaccine clinics, the district has also committed to COVID-19 safety protocols, including regular sanitizing and cleaning, handwashing stations and a mask mandate for students and staff.

The district also recently opened a new wellness center at Escondido High School designed to help students enhance their mental well-being.

The center is the first of its kind for the district and consists of a student center and meeting spaces for school social workers and counselors. Students will be able to take a self-assessment and access mental health resources, including books and time with social workers.

“The wellness center will benefit the students of Escondido High School tremendously,” said Superintendent Anne Staffieri. “It is a calm, serene space, where students can access mental health resources, talk with a social worker, and receive behavioral health support services. We are fortunate to have amazing community partners who worked to help make this possible for our students.”

Wellness centers at Orange Glen and San Pasqual high schools are already in the works.