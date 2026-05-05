Escondido establishes formal gift donation policy

ESCONDIDO — Escondido elected officials unanimously agreed early last month to establish a new policy for receiving gifts from donors to ensure consistency, accountability and financial responsibility for maintaining donated items.

The policy establishes a formal framework for evaluating, accepting, declining, documenting and acknowledging donations to the city. Prior to the new policy, approved by the City Council on April 8, the city historically accepted donations through a combination of department-level practices and individual council actions, depending on a donation’s nature and value.

The city regularly receives donation offers from individuals, community groups and nonprofit organizations. While the city notes that it appreciates the community’s generosity, it must still consider the financial obligations, legal liabilities, maintenance responsibilities and operational impacts that a donation may entail.

“It’s great to be grateful for the generosity that the community would like to provide other members of the community and the city, we just have a responsibility to understand the full impact on the city,” said Deputy Mayor Joe Garcia.

According to city staff, the policy provides consistency for accepting donations that the city previously lacked. It also clarifies that donors must approach the city with gifts, not the other way around.

“The donor has to approach the city, and it’s clear there can be no reciprocation from the donor. That’s why the form exists… that’s why we need a consistent basis,” said City Manager Sean McGlynn. “All these gifts need to be coming from an applicant to the city.”

The policy covers monetary contributions, personal or real property, public artwork or artifacts, equipment or in-kind goods and services, securities, endowments and other assets. It primarily focuses on donations valued at $5,000 or more, as well as artifacts, public art and real property.

The city’s 40-foot-high archway on Grand Avenue is a gift made possible by a $1 million donation to the Escondido Community Foundation, which then used the funds to donate the arch to the city.

Donations exceeding $200,000 will automatically be sent to the City Council for consideration following staff review.