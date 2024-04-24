Escondido crash leaves gas station customer trapped under pump

ESCONDIDO — An out-of-control vehicle veered off an Escondido thoroughfare and crashed into a fuel pump at an adjacent gas station on Tuesday, knocking it over and leaving a man trapped underneath it until emergency crews could free him.

The accident occurred shortly after 10 a.m., when two vehicles collided at East Valley Parkway and North Rose Street, according to the Escondido Police Department.

The impact sent one of the vehicles careening into the gas station, where it smashed into a pump next to a man putting gas into his vehicle, Lt. Joshua Langdon said.

The fuel pump fell onto the customer, causing a head injury and leaving him trapped underneath it, the lieutenant said.

Firefighters freed him and the driver of the vehicle that had plowed into the fuel pump, according to police. Paramedics took both of them to Palomar Medical Center along with the other driver involved in the wreck. Their injuries were all believed to be minor, Langdon said.

The accident did not cause a fuel spill or fire.