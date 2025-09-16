Escondido Charter volleyball resilient in face of injuries, loss

On the eve of the fall season, second-year Escondido Charter girls’ volleyball head coach Alvaro Jimenez spent time with his White Tigers discussing focus, resilience, and mental toughness.

Over the summer, the team practiced mindfulness and visualization through daily talks and team-bonding exercises, often centering on a “word of the day” — with grit emerging as a frequent favorite — and drew on John Wooden’s Pyramid of Success to build teamwork and perseverance.

Through the first half of the season, Jimenez hadn’t expected his team to rely on those lessons so heavily.

During the opening game of the Calvin Christian Tournament on Sept. 5 — a 2-0 loss to Escondido — senior outside hitter and team captain Clarissa Goss, a versatile player who can also play setter and right-side hitter, suffered a likely season-ending ACL injury after landing awkwardly on her left foot and twisting her knee.

Goss will serve as a team manager for the rest of the season.

Junior setter Olive Johnson, the White Tigers’ other captain, became the next key player to go down, expected to miss at least two weeks. Already managing a lingering ankle issue, Johnson suffered a mild hamstring strain and a minor MCL strain after landing on her opposite leg during a game.

The team leader in kills (63) and aces (32), Johnson is an impossible-to-replace player for Jimenez.

Digs and aces, wins and losses — none of it compares to the challenges one of the White Tigers has faced off the court, navigating the death of her father in a car accident.

“They’re very resilient,” Jimenez said. “Yes, we get sad about these things. Yes, we lose focus for a moment, and it throws us off — but we manage to ground ourselves, stick with our goals, and use it as motivation. We do this for [our injured players] as well, because they’re part of the team, and we want to support them just as they support us.”

“Even when they’re not on the court, they find ways to be useful,” he added. “It’s the team cohesion and culture we’ve been building, and at such short notice, I’m really impressed with how they’ve adjusted and just run with the program.”

Jimenez says his focus on mental toughness and resilience in the preseason comes from his own life experiences. Growing up in Puerto Rico, he moved to the mainland after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

“Coming from another place and going through a lot of challenges, then overcoming that adversity myself, I try to transfer those lessons to the team,” Jimenez said. “I share TED Talks and other motivational material to help them build the tools they need to overcome challenges of their own.”

Despite obstacles on and off the court, Escondido Charter has been a surprise in the Pacific League, racing to a 14-6 start, including silver bracket finishes in both the Calvin Christian Tournament and the North County Classic, following a tough 9-16 season in 2024.

“The major strength of our team is adaptability,” Jimenez said. “It’s been dramatic; it’s been emotional, but that has given us fuel. We’re working toward winning league this year.”

League play opens Sept. 16 at home against Foothills Christian in an improved Pacific League, following the addition of Classical Academy, which dropped down from the Coastal League.

In the wake of the injuries, Jimenez has leaned on the depth of his roster and given younger players a chance to step into larger roles.

“I am trying to build a program from the ground up, where the novice and JV teams and their players have an opportunity to move up through the season,” he said. “I’m also giving younger players the experience they need to add depth to the program for this season and the next.”

Three freshmen — outside hitter Mackenzie Harlan, opposite hitter Avery Park, and middle blocker Ava Pike — have become essential pieces for the depleted team.

“They’re beginning to take on bigger roles, and while they’ll make some rookie mistakes, they keep improving every day,” Jimenez said. “Mackenzie Harlan, in particular, has stepped up as an outside hitter and has helped get both our offense and defense running smoothly.”

Jimenez also singled out senior outside hitter Audrey Cahill.

“She’s one of our seven seniors, and she’s really stepped up in her back-row play, her serving, and her overall offense,” he said.

Early August feels like a lifetime ago, but according to Jimenez, the team’s goals haven’t changed.

“We aim to win the Pacific League, capture the Division Four title, and make the playoffs,” he said. “With the depth and adaptability these girls have shown, I truly believe we can achieve this, even in the face of adversity.”

The regular season runs through late October, concluding with a matchup at St. Joseph Academy on Oct. 23.