Encinitas Trails Coalition donates $5,000 for Olivenhain trail fencing

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Trails Coalition donated $5000 to complete a section of fencing installed along a multi-use trail in the Olivenhain neighborhood.

The new section of fence runs from Cole Ranch Road to Rancho Santa Fe Road along the trail’s El Camino Del Norte corridor.

In 2022, the city made several enhancements to the trail, which included constructing a connection to Lucylle Lane in Olivenhain, adding a light-activated crossing for pedestrians and equestrians on El Camino Del Norte and installing fencing up to the county bridge over Escondido Creek.

Last year, the Encinitas Trails Coalition donated $10,000 to continue the fencing installed by the city from Lucylle Lane up to Cole Ranch Road. The coalition’s second, most recent $5,000 donation finally completed the trail fencing project.

The money comes from a series of fundraisers over the years as well as local charitable donations.

“We have participated in the Encinitas Street Fair and the Olivenhain Crafts Fair to raise awareness and advocate for trails,” shared Linda Martin of the Encinitas Trails Coalition.

The coalition started in Olivenhain in 2001 as a nonprofit, grassroots organization that runs solely on volunteers and depends on donations as well as its $20 annual membership fee to continue its community enhancement projects.

“Support our trails and become a member,” Martin said.

The coalition has also designed a pocket trail map to help guide trail users navigate Olivenhain’s trail system.

For more information about the Encinitas Trails Coalition, visit www.trails4encinitas.org.