Encinitas native, professional flute player returns to perform

ENCINITAS — A former resident who started her musical career in a local choir and high school band has returned to the region to perform a series of concerts with her musical partner from Japan.

Rachel Woolf along with musical partner, Makana Jimbu, will perform three concerts in the region under their collaboration name, Duo 彩 AYA, as part of their “Cycles” fall tour, including one at the Encinitas Library on Nov. 22 at 12 p.m.

The other two performances will take place at the San Diego Central Library on Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m., and the La Jolla Athenaeum on Nov. 27 at 12 p.m.

“Makana and I are excited to bring this innovative, diverse, and thrilling program to our communities,” Woolf said. “I am looking forward to performing in Encinitas and San Diego and seeing familiar faces and old friends in the audience. It truly is a dream come true.”

With Woolf on the flute and Jimbu on the marimba, the two will highlight musical styles from Africa, Japan, Indonesia, India and Brazil. Their commissioned compositions are written by Evan Williams, Miriama Young, Paul Millette and Fumihiro Ono. The duo’s performances will also include music by Gareth Farr, Makoto Shinohara and Ney Rosauro.

“These are two of the finest musicians I have ever worked with in my 30 years at the UNT College of Music,” said Eugene Corporon, Woolf and Jimbu’s conductor at the University of North Texas. “Their passion and artistry are mesmerizing. Take advantage of any chance you may have to hear them perform. You won’t regret sharing time in their sonic orbit.”

Woolf grew up in La Costa, where she joined both the San Diego North Coast Singers and the San Dieguito Academy High School band program. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Michigan, a Master of Music degree at Bowling Green University in Ohio and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of North Texas.

Woolf is now a tenure track professor of flute at The University of Texas at San Antonio and travels to teach and perform all over the United States. She is also a member of the San Antonio Philharmonic, and choral rock band, The Polyphonic Spree.

Woolf will be featured in San Dieguito Academy’s 2024 yearbook as a former student who is successfully leading a career in music.

“We are thrilled to be closing out our fall tour in my hometown,” Woolf said. “Next summer, we will be performing the same program in Japan, including Makana’s hometown.”

Originally from Yokohama, Japan – one of San Diego’s sister cities – Jimbu now resides in Tokyo. Despite the distance from San Antonio, where Woolf now lives, the two still find time to perform and tour together.

Jimbu’s passion for music flourished under the Yamaha Music School and eventually found herself studying at the University of North Texas like Woolf. She received her Bachelor of Music from Senzoku Gakuen College of Music, and her artist certificate and Master of Music from the University of North Texas.

“When I first came to visit Rachel in Encinitas in January 2018, I was struck by the beautiful views and sunshine. It reminded me of my hometown of Yokohama,” Jimbu said. “I am super excited to share our music with everyone in Encinitas and San Diego.”