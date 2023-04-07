Encinitas contractor offers tips for California’s Earthquake Awareness Month

ENCINITAS — Since April is California’s Earthquake Awareness Month, Encinitas contractor John Arendsen is bringing attention to the ongoing natural disaster threat facing homeowners and residents of the Golden State.

Arendsen, a general and manufactured home contractor, has for many years worked closely with earthquake assessment and rebuilding efforts in California.

Going back to 1987, Arendsen was involved with rebuilding efforts after the Whittier Narrows earthquake in the southern San Gabriel Valley, witnessing firsthand an earthquake’s violent destruction of family homes and businesses.

As a disaster response contractor, Arendsen did this independently with his company for several years. Then, after more significant earthquakes, Arendsen met prime contractors, individuals working directly under FEMA, who wanted his company to become subcontractors for the federal agency.

In 1994, the Northridge blind-thrust earthquake struck with a 6.7 magnitude, causing incredible damage in Los Angeles. Once again, Arendsen was able to help with the disaster response with damage up to roughly 85 miles away. At one point, he had over 1,000 homes and 125 people working under him to tend to the wreckage.

Arendsen was posted in nearby Simi Valley for almost two-and-a-half years for that project, raising and resetting collapsed homes.

After all the destruction he has witnessed and helped rebuild, Arendsen hopes to educate and prepare people for what can happen in another colossal earthquake.

“Since the ’94 event, folks have become more complacent and removed from the moment’s intensity,” Arendsen said. “We’re almost a generation from that event; many younger folks don’t even remember it. Too many folks won’t or don’t take preventative measures and end up becoming victims.”

For several years after the Northridge earthquake, Arendsen was involved as a contributor and a participant at the Southern California Earthquake Center, which studies earthquakes and their effects, to diversify the wealth of firsthand knowledge he now has related to destruction.

This month, he is using that knowledge to share daily tidbits of information to the social networking site, Nextdoor.

“I can see it by the number of views I’m getting back from Nextdoor with every post it is reaching,” Arendsen said. “So far, folks have been highly appreciative of receiving this information. There’s more information than I can ever impart, even in a month. So, I’ll continue to inform folks as much as possible during April.

“I did this every year until I became immersed in our ADU business. However, it’s been so long since we’ve had a big event I thought it should be revisited. Plus, that little jolt in Palomar last week seemed so alarming to folks that I felt I should circle back.”

Arendsen wrote an April 6 post entitled, “How to prepare your home before an earthquake strikes,” suggesting homeowners decrease their risks of earthquake damage and injury by identifying possible hazards before colliding tectonic plates turn their world upside down:

1. Tall, heavy furniture that could topple, such as bookcases, china cabinets, or modular wall units;

2. Water heaters that are not up to code by being strapped could rupture;

3. Stoves and appliances that could move enough to rupture gas or electrical lines;

4. Hanging plants in heavy pots that could swing free of hooks;

5. Heavy picture frames or mirrors over a bed;

6. Latches on kitchen cabinets or other cabinets that will not hold the door closed during shaking;

7. Breakables or heavy objects that are kept on high or open shelves;

8. A masonry chimney that could crumble and fall through an unsupported roof;

9. Flammable liquids like painting or cleaning products would be safer in a garage or outside shed.

If your home was built before 1950, consider a seismic retrofit to strengthen your home’s foundation to make it more resistant to shaking, Arendsen said.

“If your home is built on a cripple wall, you should install a shear panel to help prevent lateral displacement and possible failure,” Arendsen wrote. “Should your home be shifted off of its foundation, you could end up with a total loss.”

Arendsen also suggests only hiring a licensed, bonded and insured foundation retrofit specialist with lots of references and speaking with your insurance company about possible discounts and grants for retrofit homes.

When Arendsen is not helping repair earthquake damage, he runs the family business, On the Level General Contractors Inc., known as Crest Backyard Homes, in Encinitas with his wife, daughter, and youngest son.

To follow along on the daily tidbits regarding earthquake awareness and preparedness, you can follow Arendsen on his Nextdoor profile.