Encinitas City Council approves Fox Point Farms project

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council unanimously approved the Fox Point Farms housing project during last Wednesday’s meeting. The council denied an appeal filed by Encinitas Community Trust that claimed the development would have significant environmental impacts.

Fox Point Farms is a new housing development that will go up on a 21-acre property at the intersection of Leucadia Boulevard and Quail Gardens Drive. The property has historically been used as agricultural property, but it’s slated to become Encinitas’ first “agrihood.”

The project will include 5.5-acres of farmland adjacent to 250 residential units; 40 designated for very-low-income residents. There will also be a farm stand, a restaurant and an event venue on the property.

Councilmember Kellie Hinze said the development is what the city needs, providing homes for the “missing middle” — residents that are professionals with dual-income and still can’t afford to live in Encinitas. She hopes to see more projects like this in the future.

“This is exactly what we want to live in,” Hinze said. “I just look at these projects and think how many of my friends have had to leave and might have been able to stay in this project had come online sooner.”

The council approved the project in December, but an appeal was filed by Encinitas Community Trust. The appeal claimed there was a lack of proper analysis of the cumulative impacts of the property and suggested the removal of the restaurant to satisfy vehicle traffic impacts.

The developer, Nolan Communities, found there wasn’t enough of a need for a shuttle service. That said, Fox Point Farms managing partner Brian Grover agreed to pay $50,000 in carbon offset credits and another $50,000 towards a local micro-transit program in Encinitas if it would push the project through.

“What we are trying to do here is address the issues that have been here on this appeal,” Grover said. “If we can make it more of a local asset and not just send money to Sacramento, I think we all would prefer that.”

With all parties seemingly satisfied, the council unanimously approved the project for the second time. Construction on the project is slated to begin construction this August and residents could have keys in hand sometime in Summer 2022.