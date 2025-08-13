Elias: Irony in failure of environmental bill

There’s been deep irony in Sacramento this summer, as some normally environmentally oriented state senators deep-sixed what might have been the year’s most important potential new environmental law.

At issue was whether oil companies could be held liable for damage from future wildfires caused at least in part by climate change.

The state Senate Judiciary Committee vote on the measure came just two days after oil giant Chevron was held liable by a Louisiana jury for $744.6 million to restore damage to Louisiana’s coastal wetlands.

The case was the first of many pending against oil companies which have supposedly lied about whether their policies led to land loss along that state’s coast, reaching east from the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Keeping alive the somewhat similar bill to allow for assessing damages after California fires would have required seven votes in committee, but it only got five, from Democrats Scott Wiener of San Francisco, Ben Allen of Santa Monica, John Laird of Santa Clara, Henry Stern of Los Angeles and Akilah Weber Pierson of La Mesa.

Several senators avoided going on the record directly against this bill by abstaining from voting on it, as good as a no.

The bill was strongly opposed by both business and labor groups, which contended it would substantially raise the cost of living in California. One study was presented by the California Center for Jobs and the Economy, a nominally non-partisan think tank founded by business interests that was established by the California Business Roundtable.

That study contended, “Businesses facing massive litigation costs (like those assessed at least temporarily against Chevron) will pass expenses on to consumers.” That, it said, could raise gasoline costs to $7.38 per gallon and raise electric rates 65% for industrial users.

Wiener and environmentalists backing the bill could muster no solid evidence against this contention, so Democratic senators like Tom Umberg of Anaheim and Maria Elena Durazo of Los Angeles withheld their votes.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Voters of California argued that assessing oil companies for damage they indirectly cause would save enough in insurance premiums to make up for any other costs. The majority of the committee did not find that convincing.

Business interests were delighted by defeat of the bill (SB222). “I applaud the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who stood up for a more affordable California and voted down this unconstitutional measure,” said Kyla Christofferson Powell, president and CEO of the Justice Association of California, which does not disclose all its financial backers but has had past support from the California Association of Realtors.

Wiener and other supporters had hoped his bill would become a model for other states where oil companies have lied about effects of climate change.

Said Wiener, “Californians are paying a devastating price for the climate disasters that have and will continue to wreak havoc on our state.”

Noting that the January firestorms which devastated large parts of Los Angeles County occurred far outside normal fire seasons, Wiener added that “Tens of thousands of people in Southern California have lost their homes and large swaths of their community, and it happened in the middle of winter.”

He added that fires are not the only climate-related disasters afflicting California, saying mudslides and floods are also increasing.

Meanwhile, he insists, there is no mechanism here to charge those damages to the parties most responsible for them – including oil companies.

All this talk makes it completely certain a similar measure will be back before the Legislature next year. Said John Carmouche, lead plaintiff lawyer in the landmark Louisiana case, “No company is big enough to walk away scot-free.”

Carmouche, of course, did not participate in the negotiations that forced California consumers to pay $21 million into the state’s Wildfire Fund to cover still unassessed costs from fires caused by power company equipment. No, companies like Southern California Edison and Pacific Gas & Electric did not quite “walk away scot-free,” but they came close to achieving that corporate aim.

The bottom line: If next year’s outcome on the inevitable attempt at a similar bill is to be different, there will have to be more hard information on the savings a law like Wiener’s might bring.

Email Thomas Elias at [email protected].