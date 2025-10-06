El Camino football aims higher after tough homecoming loss

OCEANSIDE — A sluggish start to the season for El Camino football deepened Friday night, as the Wildcats fell 52-28 to Poway at Herb Meyer Stadium during homecoming, dropping to 2-4 on the year.

The box score, though, according to the team, doesn’t tell the whole story of the season.

“We are definitely better than our record and as we get further along into the season and get healthier, hopefully we will be able to showcase our full potential,” an El Camino player who didn’t want to be named told The Coast News. “Every team we have played so far has been a tough and tested opponent at full speed. In losses and in wins, we can always do better.”

“We have a very tough schedule, but we have been super competitive,” added El Camino senior quarterback Gavin Wasserman.

The Wildcats entered Friday’s game having traded wins and losses through their first five contests — highlighted by a season-opening victory over Helix and a road win at Apple Valley, but offset by decisive defeats to Chino Hills, Carlsbad and Vista Murrieta.

“The season’s been kind of hectic, some rough games but also some good moments,” said El Camino versatile two-way player Anthony Sega. “A couple of guys on the line have really stepped up and played a huge role for our team. I’ve just been trying to do my part and get better every week.”

Against Poway, El Camino fell into an early hole, trailing 28-7 at halftime, and never found a way back into the game.

“Poway was a very good, well-coached team,” the anonymous ECHS player said. “It was a tough loss in our first league play of the season. They were able to execute when they needed to, and they just made more plays than we did.”

In the loss, Wasserman and junior wide receiver Omega Cruise set the stat sheet ablaze. Wasserman surpassed 400 passing yards and threw four touchdowns against one interception.

“For me, stats aren’t the most important thing because my priority is winning games,” Wasserman said. “My top priority is not turning over the ball.”

“Our QB and leader is special,” the El Camino player added. “He can run and throw. A straight playmaker, and when given the opportunity, he will find the right players in the best situations to move the ball. He should definitely get looks at the next level.”

Cruise turned in the kind of performance any receiver would love, hauling in nine catches for 207 yards and two scores. His unofficial 10th catch of the evening came on an interception in the defensive secondary.

“We have some dogs on our team,” the player said, emphatically describing the Wildcats.

Senior Micah Sega is strong on both sides of the ball. Defensive leader Kingston Filo anchors the line and is a committed recruit to Northern Arizona University. Aden Gilliam has been the rock of the offensive line, while Emmanuel Agyemang has emerged as a fast, forceful defensive back with Division I potential.

Cruise has been a dynamic threat in the passing game, lining up both outside and in the slot, leading the team in catches, yards, and targets while drawing attention from Division I programs.

Blake Drucker, the team’s senior long snapper who transferred to El Camino this season from Clackamas, Oregon, emphasized the Wildcats’ resilience.

“I feel like we’ve hit a lot of speed bumps, but it hasn’t gotten us down at all,” Drucker said. “I really like the sense of community on the team — always keeping each other up. It feels like family. What has stood out to me is the ‘next play’ mentality, especially after our loss. Everyone is motivated to keep pushing forward. As a new transfer and new to California football, I have to prove myself in the long-snapping world. The team has welcomed me with open arms, and I love how I feel like part of the family.”

Head coach Michael Hobbs, who spent a season as interim coach before officially being named El Camino’s head coach in 2018, guided the Wildcats to the 2019 CIF Division II sectional championship and was part of the 2017 CIF Division I title team. He will be the driving force behind the team if they turn things around during a challenging slate of upcoming Avocado League games.

“Coach Hobbs trusts his dogs to be dogs,” an El Camino player said. “He runs the offense to perfection. He knows his athletes and the situations that put us all in a position to make plays. He’s the showrunner, and we love his tenacity.”

Next up, El Camino travels to Rancho Bernardo on Friday night.