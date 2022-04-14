Due to clerical errors, Oceanside to restart search for firehouse contractor

OCEANSIDE — The city will restart its search for a contractor to build a new firehouse to replace the nearly 100-year-old Fire Station 1 across from City Hall in downtown Oceanside.

Due to several clerical errors in most of the proposals received in late February, the Oceanside City Council rejected five contractor bids, which were between $12.4 million and $15.5 million, during its April 6 meeting.

Due to the mistakes, staff and the city attorney’s office decided to re-advertise the project, which has a total cost estimated between $16 million and $18.5 million.

“It is in the best interest of the city to reject all bids and re-advertise the project,” said City Engineer Brian Thomas.

Rejecting the bids will allow the city more time to complete its NEPA permit (National Environmental Policy Act) review, a required condition to receive a $3.5 million grant from the Department of Defense Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation to construct the fire station.

In order to receive the permit, the State Historic Preservation Office and the Native American Heritage Commission must agree with the city’s CEQA (California’s environmental policy law) determination of the project as an in-fill development. A local tribe is currently reviewing the documentation, according to staff.

Re-advertisement of the project began on April 11. Staff expects to open bids on May 12, and to bring a contract for City Council approval during the June 8 council meeting.

The new Fire Station 1 is expected to be complete within the next two years and will include a five-bay apparatus space for a fire engine, fire truck ladder company, ambulance, battalion chief vehicle and additional firefighting equipment.

The building’s ground floor will include a front entrance and lobby for the public through its Freeman Street entrance, as well as conference rooms, fitness area and training rooms.

The firehouse will be located where the city’s code enforcement services and storage space are currently housed in the site’s two existing buildings. Those buildings will be demolished to make way for the new station.

Design plans for the station were approved in November 2021 and will match the Irving Gill architectural style to fit with the neighboring City Hall campus.