Documentary film to highlight Vista cannabis industry

VISTA — A podcaster turned filmmaker is planning to release a full-length documentary film this summer showcasing the growth and impact of Vista’s budding cannabis industry since the city legalized recreational marijuana five years ago.

“California Cannabis Corridor,” a film produced by Zeke Corley, takes a closer look at a variety of aspects related to the city’s legalized recreational cannabis industry, including law enforcement, business models, dispensaries, city revenue and dispelling myths long associated with marijuana.

Corley, host of the Same Business Different Day podcast, previously worked on podcasts in conjunction with the city of Vista, including episodes about the city’s historic downtown (“Visiting Downtown Vista”) and local breweries (“Pioneer Beer Trail”).

Originally, Corley made a series of short videos offering a “behind-the-doors” look at five of the city’s successful cannabis dispensaries hosted by Councilman Joe Green, a proponent of legalized marijuana who helped champion Measure Z, a 2018 citizens’ initiative legalizing recreational cannabis in Vista.

Green said he jumped at the opportunity, hosting five short videos featuring local cannabis dispensaries. But after making the video series, the group of cannabis enthusiasts felt there was more that needed to be told. Soon, Corley and his production team, A Different Day Radio, along with Star Fox Media and Guide Me Tours, expanded the short video series into a full-length documentary film.

“I feel like the cannabis industry is another draw to the city of Vista,” Green said. “Since it’s been implemented, it’s been a great revenue generator, but we haven’t seen the focused impacts. It was eye-opening (producing the film). We’ve seen them really step up for the community.”

The feature-length film includes footage and interviews with owners and employees from Hello Cannabis, Off The Charts, Coastal Wellness, Wellgreens and Tradecraft Farms.

Sidl Hurmiz, owner of Hello Cannabis, and his niece, Shanna Hurmiz, the store’s general manager, said the documentary was a great opportunity to show the inner workings of a dispensary and the industry.

Also, it shows how Sidl Hurmiz transitioned from family-run grocery markets, like La Vista and Tropicana, into a new industry when Hello Cannabis opened in 2020, becoming one of 11 dispensaries in the city.

Shanna Hurmiz said one of the biggest challenges is the ongoing stigma surrounding the cannabis industry as a whole, even though California voters approved Proposition 64, legalizing adult-use cannabis statewide in 2016.

In Vista, voters approved Measure Z for medicinal cannabis in 2018, but the city pivoted to allow recreational use.

“We wanted to be in the environment of Vista … and I knew there was opportunity here,” Shanna Hurmiz said, noting the film will help convey the message. “By having the City Council behind us trying to get a better point of view of cannabis … they (residents) can see us doing something good for the community.”

Corley said the film also highlights their knowledge of the industry and products, professionalism, security and client bases.

“This turned into a whole video thing,” Corley said. “It’s going to look really good. One of the things I was surprised about was how young some of the managers are. But also, the sheer professionalism … and you have the different clientele. You got people from all walks (of life) coming to these places.”

A spokesperson said they expect the Vista cannabis documentary to be released sometime in July. Green said he hopes to partner with a movie theater for the film’s premiere, but so far, the date and time have yet to be determined.