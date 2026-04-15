Del Mar Fairgrounds board fires CEO Carlene Moore

DEL MAR — The 22nd District Agricultural Association Board of Directors has fired CEO Carlene Moore after more than five years of leadership of the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The 22nd DAA board, made up of members appointed by the governor’s office, voted during a closed session at its Tuesday meeting to part ways with Moore effective immediately, the organization said in a statement.

The decision was made in an 8-1 vote, with Director Phil Blair opposed. Two of the board members who voted in favor — Ted Miyahara and Elsa Morales-Roth — are newly appointed and formally took their seats on the board that same day.

Board members also voted unanimously to appoint Chairman Sam Nejabat as interim CEO for a 10-day period, after which the board will reevaluate the interim appointment. Nejabat joined the board in 2019 and has served as chair since September.

Moore joined the Fairgrounds in 2019 as deputy general manager, following years of leadership at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga. She became the interim CEO upon the retirement of Tim Fennel, and was officially appointed to the CEO role in early 2021.

She began her tenure as the Fairgrounds was fighting to stay afloat during the financial devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic, following previous years of net operating losses. In more recent years, the Fairgrounds saw its financial position improve slowly with the return of events like the Fair and the addition of new revenue streams.

During that time, Moore has also been at the center of several legal disputes involving the Fairgrounds, which have drawn criticism from the public for costing the district additional money.

In September, Fairgrounds executive Melinda Carmichael filed a lawsuit against the 22nd DAA alleging that she faced retaliation from Moore after repeatedly raising concerns about alleged illegal conduct, racist remarks and other actions by a former human resources director.

The district also paid back a $5.6 million Paycheck Protection Program loan in 2024 after the U.S. Attorney’s Office alleged that the organization was not eligible to receive the funds.

Earlier that same year, the district also settled a multiyear bid-rigging lawsuit with carnival operator Talley Amusements for $500,000. The lawsuit alleged that Moore fraudulently changed applicants’ scores in a midway contract bid for the 2021 county fair in favor of another operator.

Immediately prior to the closed session on Tuesday morning, speakers at public comment shared significant concerns regarding Moore and her leadership of the agency.

Donna Ruhm, a former employee, said she retired after more than 20 years with the Fairgrounds because of a negative work environment under Moore.

“One voice dominated, experience was sidelined, and staff felt frustrated, devalued and even threatened. It was clear to me my experience no longer held value, so I reluctantly retired after the [20]21 fair,” Ruhm said.

Russ Penniman, a former 22nd DAA board member of 13 years, cited a letter sent to the board in September by a group of former HR employees that laid out allegations of a toxic work culture under Moore. He claimed these concerns went unaddressed by the board.

“Nearly seven months later, there has been no response and no apparent investigation. The silence harms this agency’s culture, reputation and finances,” Penniman said. “As the board of a state agency, you have a clear oversight responsibility. Inaction only increases legal and financial exposure for the 22nd DAA and for the members of this board.”

Joyce Rowland, a former board member who just completed her term last month after being appointed in 2020, said the allegations in the letter were properly investigated.

“I would say that those investigations were done and done professionally,” Rowland said.