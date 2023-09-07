CSUSM sees largest-ever freshman class

SAN MARCOS — Cal State San Marcos has kicked off the 2023-24 academic year with its largest freshman class ever.

There are a record 2,766 students in this year’s freshman class of Cougars and a total enrollment of over 16,000, marking a 3% increase since last fall, CSUSM spokesperson Brian Hiro said.

Just under 2,000 students moved into student housing in mid-August after the university received a record number of housing applications.

The university is planning for even more growth via a new student housing and dining complex, with construction set to kick off in early 2024 and finish in 2026. The affordable housing complex will accommodate 600 additional residents.

CSUSM President Ellen Neufeldt told employees at this year’s convocation on Aug. 24 that student recruitment, retention and success is an important part of the university’s new strategic plan, the Power of CSUSM and the Power of Us

“There are people populating committees across this campus, faculty and staff and students, to [make] that happen,” Neufeldt said.