Carlsbad begins road improvement projects

CARLSBAD — The city has started work on projects to improve pedestrian, cycling and driving conditions along Carlsbad Boulevard and Avenida Encinas.

Both projects started after Labor Day and are continuations of larger projects enhancing safety along the busy thoroughfares.

Carlsbad Boulevard

The Carlsbad Boulevard work features pedestrian access improvements for crosswalks at Cherry, Sycamore Maple, Oak and Hemlock avenues.

The safety enhancements include push-activated flashing lights along the ground to help drivers see pedestrians; curb extensions (with the exception of Maple) to reduce the distance needed to cross the street without impacting bicyclists; wider green-painted bicycle lanes, and high-visibility crosswalk markings on Carlsbad Boulevard and side streets.

The city recently completed similar improvements at Mountain View Drive near the Army and Navy Academy.

During construction, the city will temporarily close the crosswalks between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Work is expected to be completed in early 2024.

The total cost for the Carlsbad Boulevard project is $1.65 million, but the city will utilize a $591,600 grant from the state Highway Safety Improvement Program.

Avenida Encinas

The Avenida Encinas improvements are part of the regionwide Coastal Rail Trail, aiming to enhance safety along the roadway by reducing vehicle speeds and improving pedestrian and bicycle access.

The city will install buffered green-paint bike lanes along the roadway, along with high-visibility crosswalks and ADA-compliant ramps at the Poinsettia Coaster Station driveway, Embarcadero Lane, Macadamia Drive, Raintree Drive, Windrose Circle and Dory Lane.

The project will manage speeds by realigning and reducing driving lanes between Poinsettia Lane and Carlsbad Boulevard and installing high-visibility crosswalks across Avenida Encinas at Poinsettia Lane, San Lucas Street, Portage Way, Ponto Drive and Carlsbad Boulevard.

This work also includes installing a mid-block crosswalk with a pedestrian signal at the San Carlos Street intersection. Construction will start at the south end of Carlsbad Boulevard and move north, ending at the Poinsettia Coaster Station.

The improvements are the second of three segments along Avenida Encinas. The initial segment from Cannon Road to Palomar Airport Road was recently completed, and the final stretch from Palomar Airport Road to the Poinsettia Coaster Station is currently being designed.

The city was awarded a $1.78 million grant for the work from SANDAG, and the total cost is estimated at $2.99 million.

What to expect during construction