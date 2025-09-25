Commentary: Why corporations should tithe for wildlife

To tithe, traditionally, refers to giving one-tenth of one’s resources to support a religious community or institution. In researching the term, I found another definition: tithing is also associated with generosity and stewardship of resources.

I like that expanded definition. It allows us to tithe weekly, monthly, or annually to support organizations and charities we want to see survive and succeed. It makes us feel we are doing our part — sharing and showing our appreciation.

This time of year, as baseball heads into the World Series and football season kicks into high gear, I’ve been thinking about that word: tithe.

What do the Lions vs. Ravens, Bengals vs. Rams, Dolphins vs. Bears, Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals, or Cubs vs. Rays have in common? They are all images of birds and animals adopted as team mascots, chosen to evoke agility, strength and toughness.

Obviously, these teams and their fans benefit from using animal imagery. Those symbols appear on shiny helmets, uniforms, and merchandise, fueling revenue for the corporations behind the teams. Fans wear their Bengals or Rams on a t-shirt, hat or necklace, feeling part of the team.

But what do the real lions, tigers, bears and dolphins get out of it? How do they benefit?

The truth is, some of these species are endangered. Others are barely hanging on. What good is their image if they disappear?

Which brings me back to tithing. Can we help them survive in their world, so we can continue to enjoy them in ours? I’m not talking about individuals — many people already do their part. I’m asking corporations to step up.

Would it be possible for a team to dedicate even one-tenth of 1% of its profit margin to help the species it symbolizes? Just look at the lineup of animals represented in these two sports alone:

Baseball: Diamondbacks, Orioles, Tigers, Cubs, Blue Jays, Rays, Marlins, Cardinals.

Football: Bills (Buffalo), Seahawks, Lions, Bears, Broncos, Cardinals, Bengals, Rams, Panthers, Dolphins, Eagles, Jaguars, Ravens, Falcons, Colts.

That’s a lot of animal power.

And don’t think the Padres, Raiders, Chiefs, Cowboys, Vikings, Guardians, Reds, Nationals, Pirates and others can’t figure out how to contribute. Many species need help. Look around. Be aware. Tithe.

It’s not just sports.

Auto industry: Rams, Mustangs, Jaguars, Broncos, Spiders — all creatures co-opted to sell vehicles. Then there are place-based names: Sequoia, Tundra. What has the industry done for the magnificent redwoods or fragile tundra lately? Car commercials often use national parks as a backdrop, showcasing rugged vehicles as they climb mountains or cross streams. But those parks are endangered, too.

Insurance companies: “The buck has your back.” But who has the buck’s back? Companies use tigers to suggest prowess. Pacific Life films humpback whales for commercials. Geico’s gecko makes us laugh. Who benefits? What is one-tenth of 1% of these corporate profits?

Disney Corporation: No one has used animals more profitably. From “The Lion King” to Mickey and Minnie Mouse to Disneyland attractions, animals appear everywhere — in movies, theme parks, merchandise, and Broadway shows. What if Disney tithed just a fraction of its profits to help real species before they vanish?

I’m just asking. I’m asking corporations — the heavy hitters of industry — to think, and to tithe.

Generosity and stewardship are the heart of tithing. At this level, all creatures could benefit. And humanity might finally find itself, in the end, on the winning team.

Sheila Cameron is an Encinitas resident and former mayor of Encinitas.