The Coast News Group
Encinitas is a neighborhood rich with cultural diversity, and we hope to showcase some unique flavors in our holiday specials this season. Courtesy photo
Marketplace NewsNews

Celebrate the holidays at The Cottage Encinitas

by advertising0

Come celebrate the holidays at The Cottage Encinitas with our new holiday specials! For a limited time, we will be serving special holiday themed beverages such as the “Cardigan,” a tasty cocktail centered around a Shrub, a unique syrup made with Apple-Cider Vinegar, Rosemary, Black Peppercorn, Cranberries and Cinnamon. This Cardigan is sure to keep you warm through this holiday season!

Encinitas is a neighborhood rich with cultural diversity, and we hope to showcase some unique flavors in our holiday specials available this season. One such dish is our new Chile en Nogada, a traditional holiday delicacy consisting of Braised Beef stuffed into a Poblano Chile topped with a Walnut Cream Sauce, Fresh Parsley and Pomegranate Seeds. My mouth is watering just thinking about it!

As always, we are your local family-owned brunch spot and we would love to see you and yours this holiday season. No need for a reservation, but if you have a big group feel free to call us at 760-854-4212 and let us know you are coming, we will have a place for you. Happy Holidays to everyone who has become a part of The Cottage family, and here’s hoping we see you soon!

cottageencinitas.com

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The Coast News has been delivering high-quality news, community voice and storytelling since its inception in 1987. Since then, the news organization has grown into a successful newsgroup covering a majority of San Diego’s populous North County region.

Leave a Comment