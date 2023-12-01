Come celebrate the holidays at The Cottage Encinitas with our new holiday specials! For a limited time, we will be serving special holiday themed beverages such as the “Cardigan,” a tasty cocktail centered around a Shrub, a unique syrup made with Apple-Cider Vinegar, Rosemary, Black Peppercorn, Cranberries and Cinnamon. This Cardigan is sure to keep you warm through this holiday season!

Encinitas is a neighborhood rich with cultural diversity, and we hope to showcase some unique flavors in our holiday specials available this season. One such dish is our new Chile en Nogada, a traditional holiday delicacy consisting of Braised Beef stuffed into a Poblano Chile topped with a Walnut Cream Sauce, Fresh Parsley and Pomegranate Seeds. My mouth is watering just thinking about it!

As always, we are your local family-owned brunch spot and we would love to see you and yours this holiday season. No need for a reservation, but if you have a big group feel free to call us at 760-854-4212 and let us know you are coming, we will have a place for you. Happy Holidays to everyone who has become a part of The Cottage family, and here’s hoping we see you soon!

