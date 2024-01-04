Carlsbad’s Julian Sayin named California Football Player of Year

Carlsbad High School quarterback Julian Sayin has been named the 2023-24 Gatorade California Football Player of the Year, according to a company spokesperson.

Sayin, who has committed to play football for the Alabama Crimson Tide, becomes the first athlete from Carlsbad High School to receive the award. The honor acknowledges outstanding high school athletes who excel on the field and in the classroom and community.

As California’s premier high school football player, Sayin is now in contention for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year alongside finalists Texas quarterback DJ Lagway and Julian “JuJu” Lewis, a sophomore quarterback from Carrollton, Georgia.

The winner is set to be announced in January.

Sayin now joins the ranks of past winners from California, including Malachi Nelson, Tetairoa McMillan and Bryce Young. As a contender for the national award, Sayin joins an all-star group of alumni that includes Emmitt Smith, Peyton Manning and Jackson Arnold.

Sayin, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback, wrapped up his senior season with 2,369 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, leading the Lancers to a 10-1 record and the San Diego Section Open Division tournament semifinals.

ESPN.com ranks Sayin as the nation’s third-best recruit in the Class of 2024. Last summer, Sayin was named MVP of the Elite 11 quarterback competition and clinched the title of three-time Avocado League Offensive MVP.

“Julian is special for sure,” said Sean Sovacool, head coach of La Costa Canyon High School. “He throws with extreme accuracy and power and extends plays better than anyone out there. He is the real deal, no doubt about it.”

Beyond his athletic achievements, Sayin has maintained a weighted 4.08 GPA and served the community by volunteering with OAK (Oncology and Kids), a foundation supporting children with cancer.

Sayin will begin classes in the upcoming spring semester at the University of Alabama after taking advantage of NCAA early signing rules.